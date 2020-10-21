In September, a medical examiner ruled her death a homicide that was caused by a cardiovascular disease complicated by the assault, Anne Arundel police spokesman Marc Limansky told the Capital Gazette.
Kimberly Windsor, 46, was at the scene of the incident in May and assaulted officers who were attempting to arrest her, the statement said. Police say the daughter also assaulted fire department personnel.
She was taken into custody after a struggle and charged with three counts of second degree assault.
After the medical examiner’s determination, police added additional charges against her, including second-degree murder. She has been jailed at a facility outside of Anne Arundel County since the incident and is expected to be extradited back to the county.
It was not immediately clear if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.