FREDERICK, Md. — A woman taking part in a long-distance bicycling fundraiser for a Maryland fire department was killed in a collision with a car.

Maryland State police spokesman Frederick Barack says 59-year-old Diane Centeno Deshields was riding the route near Frederick, Maryland, when she collided with a car and was pronounced dead at the scene. The passengers in the car weren’t injured.

Firefighter 50 spokesman David Yonkoski told the Frederick News-Post that Deshields was participating in the Metric Century ride to benefit the Pleasant Valley Community Fire Department in Westminster, Maryland.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.