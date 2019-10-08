Former University of Maryland Chancellor William Kirwan is leading a state commission that has made a variety of recommendations. He has said the work group focusing on the funding formula will make final decisions on recommendations to the commission next week.
Fully implementing the commission’s recommendations would cost an estimated $3.8 billion per year when phased in a decade from now.
