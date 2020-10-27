Melvin Rd., 922-Frederick Sherwin and Martha Moore Betz to Jason D. and Michelle Servary, $1.09 million.

Sixth St., 512-Robert A. Wood and Tracy A. Cannon to Robert J. and Janis L. Hallet, $950,000.

Timber Creek Dr., 1013-Leigh S. and Kenneth P. Ragan to Mallory A. Dietrich, $387,500.

AD

ANNAPOLIS-BROAD CREEK AREA

Admiral Dr., 607, No. 203-Connie M. Kaldor to Scott R., Dana M. and Colleen M. Sicko, $279,900.

AD

Beacon Way, 918-John Daniel and Elizabeth Mary Connelly to William H. and Annie L. Gamble, $309,000.

Cornhill St., 30-Karen W. Engelke to Gottlieb Johannes and Jeanie Marie Duwan, $735,000.

Fairfax Rd., 1977-Brett Guy to Thomas Gemmill and Kristen V. Shock, $535,000.

Honeysuckle Ridge Ct., 1606-Charles W. and Linda Kemp to Anthony and Rachel L. Lisankis, $718,740.

Mathias Hammond Way, 502, No. 210-Ann Kelly Wadsworth to Nancy Rexroad, $248,500.

Parole St., 11-Patricia G. Morin to Hing N. Wang, $160,000.

Severn Grove Rd., 1908-David Woosley and Kristin Ammerlahn to Joseph Anthony and Christine Diguardo, $600,000.

AD

Spring Race Ct., 217-William M. Clark Jr. to Eduardo C. and Constance A. Trujillo, $530,000.

ARNOLD AREA

Arnold Overlook Lane, 109-D.R. Horton Inc. to Barbara Jean Daciek, $529,000.

Brunswick Ct., 1225-Amy Swan Hadsell to William Roop, $248,500.

AD

Dalkeith Glen, 111-Kevin G. McGeagh to Conor O. and Patricia Gilligan, $794,900.

Forked Creek Rd., 1180-Bradley P. and Donna Shell Morse to Christopher M. and Angelina Eastlee, $759,800.

Harmony Ave., 779-Vicky A. and Christopher G. Gordon to Stephen Lalekos, $350,000.

Kevins Dr., 588-Carol L. Gruen to Taylor Bonsall and Kristie Bonsall Winn, $505,000.

Nelson Pl., 955-William and Kim L. Niland to Christopher Cory and Kathie Clare Cosgrove, $780,000.

AD

Shore Acres Rd., 1013-Matthew Robison to Steven Alexander and Colleen Rice, $820,000.

Yale Ct., 285-Patricia Haggerty and Gary Jacobus to Jennifer and Brian Jerrell, $430,000.

BROOKLYN AREA

Brookwood Rd., 4944-Joanne Simmons Herkshan to Timothy Riggins, $85,000.

Olive Wood Lane, 746-Allesa M. Somerville to Sommer Patterson, $286,000.

Rebecca Hammond Ct., 164-NVR Inc. to Roland Peed and Angela Peal, $319,180.

AD

CAPE ST. CLAIRE-SANDY POINT STATE PARK AREA

Burley Rd., 602-Daniel Patrick and Katherine Claire McClay to Joshua Newstrom and Anna Portela, $390,000.

Marine Dr., 916-Freddy L. and Lori A. McMillian to Jason Paul and Amanda Lynn Jett, $398,000.

Pincay Ct., 1603-Jennielle D. Maldonado to James A. and Cameron S. Nugent, $406,000.

AD

Sun Valley Dr., 1043-Thomas G. and Lisa F. Stevens to Joseph Angel and Brandi Ulrich, $540,000.

Woodview Ct., 332-PLL Properties I Corp. to Sherry Ann Gore, $250,000.

CHURCHTON AREA

Shore Dr., 5739-Michael R. Broglie and Kimbra L. Cutlip to Melissa Conradi and Nicholas D. Hill, $950,000.

CROFTON AREA

Braddock Dr., 1828-Lilia Suharov to Pedro and Rose Almoguera, $749,999.

Farlow Ave., 1527-Randall M. Beckman and Yael E. Fortier Beckman to Jeffrey M. and Alyson J. Harrington, $560,000.

AD

Foggy Turn, 1325, No. 2-Beazer Homes Corp. to Jennifer Johnson, $369,990.

Laconia Ct., 2307-GC On Demand Corp. to Miguel Angel Aviles Vazquez and Emma Areli Argueta, $330,000.

AD

Murdoch Ct., 1009-Christopher K. and Lisa Marie Harman to Poetri and Dana Deal, $294,000.

Thistle Brooke Ct., 1407-Gary and Patricia Warner to Julie Raynel Koch, $630,000.

CROWNSVILLE AREA

Brewster Gate Rd., 1514-Larry A. and Rachelle R. Doll to Christie Stack and William Sides, $765,000.

Myrtle Trail, 430-Craig A. and Vanessa A. Romak to Michael and Sandra Balderson, $552,000.

CURTIS BAY AREA

Chestnutview Ct., 867-Joseph and Lisa Bothoff to Daniel S. Curry, $281,000.

Waterway Ct., 1310-Leslie R. Marfani and Zeenat Timm to Luke A. Akers, $262,500.

DAVIDSONVILLE AREA

Nile Rd., 3731-Christine J. Kivett to Susan M. Canter, $355,000.

AD

EDGEWATER AREA

Bayview Ct., 1212-Michael F. Czarnecki to Amy R. Tourison, $275,000.

AD

Central Ave. E., 1106-George M. Ward III to Megan Walter and Stephen Leishear Jr., $365,000.

Gray Dragon Pl., 301-John F. and Leslie K. Sayres to Neil R. and Gina M. Senkowski, $800,000.

Selby Blvd., 857-Byron M. and Donald L. Hurd to Kevin A. Fleck and Melissa Marie Brown Fleck, $249,999.

Shore Dr., 810-Patrick V. and Joey A. O’Connell to Shane Harkleroad, $247,500.

GAMBRILLS AREA

Branchwood Ct., 2181-Candace M. Masters to Matthew K. and Kara M. Moran, $470,000.

Freeland Ct., 829-Jennifer Fang to Marianne Teixeira and Brandi Murray, $440,000.

Honey Locust Dr., 1457-K. Hovnanian Homes of Maryland Corp. to Daniel Joseph DeMarco and Yurie Shima, $473,594.

AD

GIBSON ISLAND AREA

Bywater Rd., 743-Patricia Q. Stonesifer and Michael Ezra Kinsley to Patrick Getty Miller, $3.65 million.

AD

GLEN BURNIE AREA

Birch Ave., 14-Russell H. and Sarah E. White to Glenn Michael Schildt, $300,000.

Elizabeth Rd., 522-Charles B. Ingram to George Paul and Christina Lee Watkins, $320,000.

Joy Cir., 501-Transcendence Homes Corp. to Bryan Christopher Cunningham, $343,200.

Ridgely Rd., 112-Todd William and Joanna Haines to Tyler Joseph Vaughn, $332,500.

Tieman Dr., 1517-U.S. Bank Trust and LSF10 Master Participation Trust to Elmer Augusto Galvez Mata and Romeo D. Osorio Antonio, $247,000.

Fifth Ave. SW, 121-Brandon Kyle and Lisa Marie Shepperd to Carmelita C. Parson and Catherine Green, $335,000.

AD

GLEN BURNIE-MARLEY CREEK AREA

Buskin Lane, 6510-Patrick A. Hulede to Taylor Donnell Joyce, $257,900.

Ditty Ct., 214-Sharon Bailey to Kenneth A. Cunningham, $275,000.

Fitzhugh Dr., 1124-Samantha Serene Daigle to Sonja J. Kelly, $510,000.

AD

Glenside Way, 817-Matthew C. and Alyssa M. Sivilli to Michele L. Tornabene, $330,000.

Isted Rd., 1408-Kelsey and Constance A. Gary to Anthony C. and Brittni M. Sanders, $229,900.

Macon Dr., 7419-Pedro L. Roman to Chiquota T. Thomas, $367,500.

Monaghan Rd., 7754-Kolade C. Akintemi to Stephen and Roneise Moore, $385,000.

Oriole Ave., 818-Leonardo R. Ruiz to Shealynn C. Akuffo, $319,900.

Princeton Terr., 925-Kevin M. and Amanda N. Dungan to Misael A. Moreno Estrada, $270,000.

Upton Rd., 1005-Triple L Construction Corp. to Celina D. Ramos, $259,000.

First Ave., 16A-Lou Ann and Ronald J. Richards to Isaias Fuentes Martinez, $165,000.

HANOVER AREA

Dorchester Woods Lane, 7209-Terri L. Collins to Daniel H. Gisser, $367,500.

Maple Ave., 1739-Ryan M. and Alicia R. Schnitzler to Theodore William and Jennifer N. Wicks, $520,000.

AD

Middleham Ct., 2911-Wei Jen and Chen Hsien Cheng to Scott Jenks and Jennifer Nicole Chadwick, $415,000.

Stoney Run Dr., 7530A-Jose E. and Yalineth V. Payne to Emily K. Thacker, $310,000.

HARWOOD AREA

White Beech Dr., 3008-Mark and Jaye E. Cuthie to Denise Robin Martin, $559,000.

LAUREL AREA

Amazon Lane, 3275-Austen M. and Christina Marie Brandt to Rosario Enrique Montanez, $316,500.

Green Grass Rd., 8322-David Gius and Denise Berger to Sonni Torrell Layton, $295,000.

Orient Fishtail Rd., 3220-Jonathan and Margo Mack to Julia Marie Pyle, $400,000.

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS AREA

Applegate Ct., 401-Gary N. and Robin A. Hochendoner to Ossawa Francis and Katara R. Gillespie, $474,000.

Coronet Dr., 3-Deborah L. Chapman to William T. and Sherrie A. Catterton, $260,000.

Homewood Rd., 306-Neil D. and Margaret M. Clinch to Tyler B. and Victoria S. Harding, $364,900.

Susan Ct., 460-Darla Marie Stevens to Zahid and Jana Aslam, $335,000.

MILLERSVILLE AREA

Amber Beacon Cir., 8404-K. Hovnanian at Wade’s Grant Corp. to Joseph M. and Shari L. DePanfilis, $423,990.

Derrymore Ct., 8207-NVR Inc. to Johnnie Lester and Katie M. Qualls, $567,770.

Neidert Dr., 8110-Southern Oaks Corp. to Stephen R. and Brittany E. Duncan, $655,696.

Powers Lane, 8214-Southern Oaks Corp. to Benjamin Figueroa and Kristine Elizabeth Romero, $660,546.

Wagner Farm Ct., 916-Michael R. and Michelle S. Challgren to William T. and Candice L. Lee, $460,000.

ODENTON AREA

Bed Stone Lane, 1434-Winchester Homes Inc. to George Gregory and Kim H. Jerome, $490,622.

Chessington Dr., 308-Charles E. Hillman Freeman to Cynthia Carson, $348,000.

Forest Edge Ct., 2403, No. 203-Joseph A. and Susan Bright Torre to Michael E. Shinsky, $257,000.

Hinshaw Dr., 2027-D.R. Horton Inc. to Dakota C. Poppe, $434,090.

Leeds Creek Cir., 119-Mark Christopher and Anna Klink to Gregory D. and Ashley D. Allen, $363,000.

Roundtop Rd., 1247-Harry C. Kail to Antonella Valentina and Miguel Angel Tenreiro, $305,000.

Sunny Chapel Rd., 828-Kevin P. and Margaret C. Kane to Curtis John and Jennifer Dianne Madeley, $495,000.

Waxwing Ct., 3502-NVR Inc. to Dwayne and Stacy Frazier, $626,917.

Yellow Sand Lane, 1512-Winchester Homes Inc. to Thomas Michael and Paula Theresa Devine, $565,000.

PASADENA-ROCK CREEK AREA

Amherst Ct., 1215-Susan L. and Carey D. Holsey to Saige M. Lavicka and Adam W. Lindner, $439,000.

Bambridge Ct., 8201-Roy W. and Kathy A. Fordyce to Michael and Sarah Lowry, $380,000.

Boundary Ave., 905-Deep Channel Holdings Corp. to Richard C. and Jamie E. Scott, $410,000.

De Franceaux Harbour, 861-Neil S. Nelson to Greta Marie Emge and David Brimmer, $287,900.

Eliot Rd., 606-Patrick B. Mason to Ryan Timothy Ward, $330,000.

Garden Rd., 8445-Artem Lyudmer to Ethan W. Hungelmann and Jasmine R. Goodwyn, $309,000.

Hotel Dr., 1106-James R. and Robin Hupfl to Edwin and Ligia Elizabeth Arriaga, $352,500.

Kings Bench Pl., 7855-Chelsea A. and Brandon Perry to Danielle L. Allen, $319,900.

Longview Ave., 900-Jessica Johns and Colin Brooks to Jose M. Tamayo Vidal and Heidi Salcedo Ovalles, $315,000.

Magothy Beach Rd., 243-U.S. Bank and Rmac Trust to William Vandeven, $250,000.

Oak Rd., 507-Rolando and Xiomara E. Gonzalez to Charles Jerome Smith IV and Brianna Christine Huber, $385,000.

Scituate Harbour, 1011-Brittany Whaples and Brittany Southwick to Chantel Marie Brooks, $245,000.

White Star Crossing, 8232-Nicholas and Brittany Piegari to Matthew James and Casey Busbey Buhler, $365,000.

Woodlawn Ave., 1077-Philip D. and Amanda M. Herr to Mary C. and Austin W. Councill, $280,000.

RIVA AREA

Riva Rd., 3204-Rachel K. and Peter L. Best to Autumn F. Compton, $387,000.

SEVERN AREA

Barnwood Ct., 1734-Richard S. Stahr Jr. to Felicia Asante, $285,000.

Bush Rd., 1423-Corey Shannon and Jennifer K. Jasmin to Adam J. and Justis Davis, $530,000.

Crossbay Dr., 7855-Gerbert L. Flores Chavez and Sara V. Argueta to Hadja Dancay-Bynoe, $490,000.

Equestrian Dr., 8107-April Christine Starr to Christopher Vaughn and Stephanie Marie Robinson, $535,000.

Heather Mist Dr., 7933-Thomas and Jane Sadiq to Karl A. McMichael, $272,500.

Lasalle Pl., 1828-Rhonda S. Jessie to Khin C. Su and Win Lwin, $373,000.

Quarterfield Farms Dr., 8148-Sharon L. and James H. Hurd to Sophia N. Harris, $500,000.

Reecewood Dr., 8213-Reecewood Estates Corp. and Wagner Homes Corp. to Patrick and Anwarzakiyya Hulede, $530,890.

Venice Lane, 7768-D.R. Horton Inc. to Jason Brian Frischkorn, $390,000.

SEVERNA PARK AREA

Admiral Rd., 5-Samuel F. Boles to Daniel Lavoie and Caitlin Scherr, $480,000.

Balsam Dr., 203-Jason D. and Jennifer B. Beninate to Steven Joseph Drapalski, $499,000.

Benforest Dr., 501-Patrick J. and Sandra L. Fitzgerald to Daniel C. and Jean Marie Felder, $450,000.

Dundee Rd., 162-Casey Marie Burroughs and Tabitha Watkins Greco to Jonathan R. Lewis and Allison Jane White, $370,000.

Jennings Rd. S., 108-Creative Remodeling Inc. to Bradley Taylor Hollowell and Casey Nicole Abbott, $487,900.

Maple Rd., 495-Donald C. and Catherine M. Pette to Steve and Kelly M. Urrea, $1.48 million.

SHADY SIDE AREA

Chesapeake Ave., 4707-Charles H. and Mary Jean Mather to Mark E. and Jean O. Lutes, $175,000.

TRACYS LANDING AREA

Hidden Valley Rd., 241-John D. and Sarah R. Steinhoff to James A. and Leslie A. Eget, $525,000.

Howard County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in May were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

CENTENNIAL-BENSON AREA

Bracken Dr., 10162-Stephen G. and Lynne M. Rice to James S. Kim, $695,000.

Country Lane, 2844-William C. Napolitano to Min J. Kim, $625,000.

Dorsey Hall Dr., 4900, No. 9-Jonathan Scheffenacker to Christine A. Fields, $212,000.

Farmington Ct., 9811-Sau Chi Wong to Sergei Lysov, $625,000.

High Point Rd., 4037-Barry Paul and Diane Marie Reitz to David L. and Daria A. Kaas, $635,000.

Michaels Way, 9406-Stephen W. and Beverly J. Wright to Gregory Joseph and Maria Nicole Kuruc, $565,000.

Sheppard Lane, 5105-Thomas J. Zagami to Daniel Stephen Houk and Rathaneh Tavasoli, $1.02 million.

Triadelphia Rd., 12745-John C. and Glenda M. Hull to Ningchun Xu and Shengwei Zhu, $612,000.

Willow Br., 11815, No. 56-Joel D. and Jay Tauber to Mark Stephen Halbig, $580,400.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

Flutie Lane, 6161-Beazer Homes Corp. to Magdy Ebeid, $784,544.

Meadow Wood Way, 7310-Stephen and Bernadette Holloway to Brian and Robin K. Tarantino, $740,000.

Vincents Way, 12642-Beazer Homes Corp. to Eric L. Dong and Renee B. Xie, $849,000.

COLUMBIA (EAST) AREA

Canyon Head Lane, 6316-Jeffery D. and Andrea M. Raid to Brian C. and Miranda A. Whitham, $550,000.

Frietchie Row, 6561-Moaz N. Bulbul to Michael F. and Sonya C. Vasilios, $275,000.

Greco Garth, 9490-Xi Lu to Nhi Tuc Lam, $364,000.

Tawny Bloom, 6393-Brian L. and Christina M. Pettit to Dagmawi G. Jiru, $365,000.

Waterloo Rd., 5544-Benjamin H. Edwards to Mohammad and Shazia Iram Nawaz, $277,000.

COLUMBIA (WEST) AREA

Blue February Way, 11856-Jonathan and Zainab Schofield to Carolina E. and Eduardo Zuniga, $353,000.

Empty Song Rd., 6477-Andrew Goldberg and Amy B. Becker to Theodore S. and Amanda L. Haddad, $560,000.

Green Mountain Cir., 5021, No. 3-Jill C. Butash to Jessica Cruttenden, $121,500.

Hesperus Dr., 5340-Sankuratri Corp. to Sean T. O’Donnell and Elijah L. Davis, $430,000.

Manorstone Lane, 11545-Jean M. Littlefield to Jim Jin Huang and Helen Honghuo Liu, $915,000.

Pembroke Green Pl., 10206, No. 97-Sharon H. Weltz to Jed Jay A. Harvey, $410,000.

Shadow Lane, 10990-Deborah Ann Frincke to Joni M. Horton and Brandon Lyda, $665,000.

Sundown Trail, 6441-Frank Charles and Lauren Mackenzie Graybeal to Brian Michael and Elizabeth Ann Nagle, $830,000.

Wild Ginger Ct., 6078-Cynthia D. Thompson to Andrew and Milena Graziano, $325,000.

Windstream Dr., 10109, No. 4-Nadine Warman to Mark Warman, $150,000.

DAYTON AREA

Holly Crest Lane, 13804-William I. and Xenia Shen Brown to Matthew H. and Emily F. Brenner, $760,000.

Triadelphia Mill Rd., 14261-Gregory A. and Marybeth Culver to Raheem Devon, $1.1 million.

ELKRIDGE AREA

Avalon Dr., 5961-Noel H. and Delyara V. Vacin to Kristine L. and Thomas W. Martz, $687,000.

Casey Ct., 8154-David K. McKnab to Shaharbano Rizvi, $314,900.

Forest Ave., 6391-Procopio Family Homes Inc. to Ode M. Kouame, $363,400.

Meadowfield Ct., 6597-John Hennessy and Serena J. Liu to Isaiah and Aisha Pierce, $435,000.

Potomac Hunt Ct., 6706-Donald J. and Kandi L. Hancock to Jefferson Lee Lansford and Bryna June Harrington, $450,500.

Water Oak Rd., 7193, No. 155-Amanda M. Howell to Josue Quintin Matute Perdomo and Erlinda K. Martinez Campos, $278,500.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

Avoca Ave., 5026-Stephen J. Moxley and estate of Margaret M. Zimmerman to Tina Alice Tah, $412,500.

Brightlight Pl., 8008-Jeffrey T. Dausch and Courtney West to Rajvir Singh and Veerpal K. Brar, $330,000.

Carman Dr., 4800-Brian and Isabelle Foreman to Sonya Elaine Bowen, $460,000.

Harrogate Rd., 4926-Barry M. and Jane A. Fornoff to Kevin Tiho and Sharon Tran, $610,000.

Hillsborough Rd., 8002, No. 105-Beazer Homes Corp. to Neal C. and Angela J. Townsend, $499,990.

Littlefield Ct., 8605-Robert W. Gladding and Ellen L. Frishberg to Philip A. Pinti, $530,000.

Montjoy Pl., 8815-Hong Anh Bui to Julian Ambrose Sniffen and Katlyn T. Easter, $440,000.

Orchard Dr., 4914-Colleen M. Reardon to Sherman Henderson, Dominique C. and De Ann Pope, $560,000.

Rogers Ave., 2932-Dennis G. and Deborah Fehrmann to Stephen N. and Haley R. Moffitt, $320,000.

Trotters Chase, 8106-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Sandra Marie and Adrian Michael Lenyard, $545,890.

FULTON AREA

Eugene Ave., 11139-NVR Inc. to Paul Myrl and Michelle Rudek Renaut, $989,556.

Martha Way, 11080-NVR Inc. to Jan Muehlbauer and Kai Yan Ip, $872,604.

GLENWOOD AREA

Callaway Ct., 15267, No. 94-Arnold C. and Suzanne M. Cash to Tina Lowe, $445,000.

HANOVER AREA

Druce Way, 7102-U.S. Home Corp. to Olumuyiwa Akinola Ayanfalu, $450,965.

Druce Way, 7112-U.S. Home Corp. to Jaleel Lyle Smith, $279,233.

Islip Way, 7216, No. A-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Maya Rayshun Majette, $437,930.

Saint Margarets Blvd., 7493-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Matthew Ryan Haberle and Joi Danielle Thornton, $561,105.

HIGHLAND AREA

Browns Bridge Rd., 7510-Christopher W. and Carol Hill to Elias and Melissa D. Seyoum, $500,000.

JESSUP AREA

Cedar Ave., 7337-Raymond A. Ashcraft to Brett Goldfadim, $192,000.

KINGS CONTRIVANCE VILLAGE AREA

Green Moon Path, 9634-Ali Reza Nasle Sohrab and Sepideh S. Dadras to Augusto and Melissa Terlaje, $450,000.

Seneca Dr., 6645-Donna H. Essl to Louis J. and Mary M. Weber, $480,000.

Weather Worn Way, 7623, No. B-Sarah Elizabeth Goodale and estate of Judith Ellen Davis to Matthew O. and Elizabeth D. Stephens, $225,000.

SAVAGE AREA

Baltimore St., 8855-GAF2 Corp. to Crystal L. and Christopher D. Frank, $477,000.

SCAGGSVILLE-LAUREL AREA

Cabot Ct., 9330-Fatai D. and Ekaterina Sule to Noman Moughal, $310,000.

Far Fields Way, 8611-Gregory Edward Mehallick to Adedamola O. Lawal, $645,000.

Knights Ct., 9316-Steven A. and Patricia A. Murphy to Jonathan and Samantha Kendrick, $450,000.

Sperry Ct., 8337-Fengying Sun and Boyin Huang to Zhihao Liu and Mutu Wang, $271,000.

Winter Sun Rd., 9934-Louis J. and Mary M. Weber to Jesse and Madeline Pet, $565,000.

SYKESVILLE AREA

Stepping Pl., 1041-NVR Inc. to Timothy M. and Alison Cuomo, $948,039.

WOODBINE AREA

Chessie Crossing Way, 748-Robert Butler and Jill Fuge Newman to Michelle N. and Jeremy S. Clancy, $777,500.

WOODSTOCK AREA

Dorchester Way, 10555-Todd C. and Michele E. Weller to Michael Louis and Sarah Kaewsowatana Cascio, $850,000.