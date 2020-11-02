Catrina Lane, 3134-Gail C. Iannoli and Juliet Iannoli Ballard to Laura B. and James W. Baxter, $550,000.

Creek View Ave., 605-Donald and Kelly Bass to Martin and Brandi Hanback, $2.26 million.

Lake Heron Dr., 1117, No. 1B-Lori Stout to Ryan Thrift, $220,000.

AD

Turner Rd., 7506-CC Home Sale Corp. and Willows Investment Group Corp. to Kurt M. Cooper and David A. Bastian, $172,500.

Victor Pkwy., 207-B-John H. McLeod and Eleanor M. Perfetto to Marty Chambliss, $187,000.

AD

ANNAPOLIS-BROAD CREEK AREA

Annapolis Walk Dr., 618-Anthony N. and Linara Oporto to Zachary W. Free, $211,000.

Bon Haven Lane, 2760-Carroll E. Singleton and Maureen K. McEnerney to Paul and Leslie Gnatt, $1.43 million.

Compass Dr., 2607-Lois Ann and Eric J. Witczak to Stephen F. and Maureen Shea, $340,000.

Dean St., 13-1-Nicolle Hackman to Stacey Patterson, $727,000.

Fantail Ct., 716-Gina G. and James Zafiropulos to Daniel R. and Cindy E. Hoose, $795,000.

AD

Gov. Thomas Bladen Way, 2011, No. 203-Jonathan Young Soo Bubb to Heather M. Kotula, $249,900.

King George St., 216-Christine McGuire Ingersoll to Bana S. Qashu and Dean G. Young, $505,000.

McKendree Ave., 12-Walter M. and Andrea K. Shpuntoff to Karen S. Daborowski, $515,000.

Phillips Terr., 2002, No. 1-Shawn McNeilly to Shannon A. Dunn, $245,000.

Puritan Terr., 2003-Robert J. Brady II to Devin S. Kimmel and Maria Ruhlmann, $340,000.

AD

Sherwood Trail, 357-Brian and Claire Vetter to Theodore S. Venuti and Melissa L. Steele, $1.15 million.

Tucker St., 20-Steven H. and Martha N. Johnson to Vanessa and Charles Crosby, $795,000.

ARNOLD AREA

Birchwood Ct., 853-Nail In Inc. to Kevin Matthew and Amanda Nicole Dungan, $365,000.

AD

Burning Tree Dr., 501-Ronald and Diana Herr to Esteban and Jennifer Jimenez, $585,000.

David Dr., 428-Amy Lynn Meskow and estate of John Paul Meskow to Amitabh Singh, $215,000.

Glen Oban Dr., 170-Frank A. Cullen Jr. and Susan B. Ward to John Erwin, $925,000.

Heartwood Ct., 1209-Donald Hoffman and Martina Balke to Brian Gast and Heather Clark, $280,000.

Magothy Ave., 1018-Donald F. Dove to Matthew Lloyd and Rebecca J. Robison, $600,000.

Oakmont Ct., 513-Carrie A. Sadler to Maryann Oliver, $295,513.

Silverleaf Dr., 1117-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Troy Swisher and Jennifer Cook, $322,000.

AD

Yale Ct., 298-Stanley Scott and Maisie A. Appel to Anne M. Bennett and Michael Barbe, $432,000.

AD

BROOKLYN AREA

Church St., 300-Art Homes Corp. to Tierra Ford, $320,000.

Rebecca Hammond Ct., 120-NVR Inc. to Shauna Marie Gaither, $299,990.

Rebecca Hammond Ct., 170-NVR Inc. to Anthony J. Binns Sr., $311,850.

Fifth Ave., 221-Brandi N. and Nicholas B. Samm to Tessa D. Campbell, $215,000.

CAPE ST. CLAIRE-SANDY POINT STATE PARK AREA

Deep Creek Vw., 551-Lindsay Clarke to John Christian and Shannon Overend, $435,000.

Hampton Rd., 1151-Robert P. and Ashley Dudley to Justin E. King and Michelle Meadows, $589,900.

Kingsberry Dr., 330-Nancy Alexandra Wright Caffrey and Charles Ernest Wright to Christina M. Gutierrez and Kelvin V. Lucas, $730,000.

Marine Dr., 921-Sean M. Gold to Joseph M. Cradler, $399,000.

AD

Ramblewood Dr., 1194-White Heron Group Corp. to Rachel and Ryan Tice, $416,000.

AD

Sunwood Terr., 1380-Edward Harold Rice to Kenneth Kloster, $500,580.

Woodview Ct., 336-John C. and Christine Zisa to Michael Trigg, Katharine E. Trigg, Lorian Lipton and Victoria J. Edwards, $260,000.

CHURCHTON AREA

Tiffany Dr., 5603-James D. Kehoe to Mary Catherine Ball and Jeffrey Kevin Johnson, $422,000.

CROFTON AREA

Charing Cross Dr., 1135-J. Ladd and Myrna Wheeler to Michael and Candice Schroen, $600,000.

Farlow Ave., 1555-Robert John and Bonnie Lynne Crispino to Jeremy I. and Christina A. Ball, $559,900.

Harcourt Ave., 1873-Lois M. Thompson and estate of William Edward Thompson to Carolyn G. and Michael A. Carmody, $509,900.

AD

Lizbec Ct., 2429-Cynthia R. Gilford to Yolanda Byrd, $285,000.

Murdoch Ct., 1028-Rory Etherington to Roderick Vada Norris Sr., $276,000.

Revere Ct., 2483, No. 35-E-Joseph C. Moran to Stacey Mackintosh, $277,000.

AD

Twigs Ct., 1608-Robert K. and Janis R. Davisson to Jimmy L. and Lydia M. Ladao, $580,000.

CROWNSVILLE AREA

Coulson Rd., 907-Elizabeth J. Howard to Jaella Michelle Humphrey and Kayla Brook Watson, $372,900.

Old Herald Harbor Rd., 671-Arlene T. Rayburn to Danny Howard and Stephanie Gale, $475,000.

CURTIS BAY AREA

West End Dr., 7903-Ty Webb Corp. to Christina D. Meyers and Richard Meise, $210,000.

DAVIDSONVILLE AREA

Red Maple Ct., 1065-Colleen Mary O’Keefe and Daniel Wilkinson Hurson to Christopher Nicholas and Nikki Ann Guilford, $850,000.

AD

EDGEWATER AREA

Bayview Dr., 327-Dana M. and Dwayne E. Carpenter to Noelia I. and Gloria N. Pleitez, $265,000.

Cinnamon Lane, 214-Mark L. Wells to Craig and Elizabeth J. Jarczyk, $490,000.

Havre De Grace Dr., 1730-Ernest A. Duckett Jr. to Julie K. Plummer, $309,900.

Lee Dr., 1617-8919 Corp. and Real Estate General Ltd. to Nicole L. and Andrew M. Higgins, $529,900.

AD

Red Admiral Ct., 3430-George P. and Virginia O. Vance to Gregory A. and Erin K. Hamilton, $865,000.

Severn Ave., 901-Jason Lee and Jennifer Marie Coleman to Christopher Novak, $370,000.

Waterview Dr., 4080-Oliver and Ann Marie Leinemann to Joshua E. and Kenyatta A. Cline, $480,000.

GAMBRILLS AREA

AD

Cheyenne Dr., 2481-Thomas S. and Pil Sun Lee to Melissa Fischer, $425,000.

Gamber Ct., 801, No. 6-Kathryn L. and Gregory H. Adkisson to Shawn W. and Christie Gandy Brumfield, $420,000.

Mustang Ct., 204-Anna S. Karuba Kirby and Christopher F. Kirby to Tisa Renee and Bryan Paige Johnson, $540,000.

Smooth Alder St. N., 2623-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Tamia Monique Newman, $469,990.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

Candle Light Lane, 233-Kristopher Kernaghan and Dawn Catino to Vadim and Rosalia Nisenbaum, $160,000.

Eugenia Ave., 114-Ronnie W. Mullins to William Joseph Darcy III and Jenna Lee Puceta, $239,900.

AD

Hamlen Rd., 721-Clifford L. Henry to Maher Mchirgui and Leila Hadj Salah, $232,000.

Ridgewick Rd., 1814-Jessica Ibanez to Luis Delfin Prieto Lebron and Frances Alessandra Rodriguez Moreno, $335,000.

Turn Loop Rd., 8120-Shauna Marie Gaither to Jainaba Mbenga, $207,000.

First Ave. S., 115-Troy J. and Anissa Andrzejewski to Patricia A. Schlundt, Joanne M. Manning and Michael A. Manning, $280,000.

GLEN BURNIE-MARLEY CREEK AREA

Clear Drop Ct., 6524, No. 203-Cheryl A. Williams to Stephen Katz, $170,000.

Fox River Hills Way, 524-Melanie A. and Dean D. Richard to Wanda M. Gonzalez, $376,000.

High Oak Rd., 8053-Rodney P. and Leila F. Doyel to Dustin A. and Rachel Mae Griffith, $425,000.

Ivy Lane, 1-Sidney Alton and Patricia J. Humphries to Patricia Lynn Turnbaugh, $320,000.

Marley Ave., 1739-Robert McCarthy and Patricia S. Dehn to Karen E. Holtz, $275,000.

AD

Mountain Rd., 114, No. 3B-Ires MD Corp. to Randall Riniker, $118,000.

Phelps Ave., 207-Benjamin B. Brown to Kenneth C. Derrossett, $230,000.

Pultney Lane, 1004-Mitchell V. and Shameaka M. Gardner to Shawn and Kelsey Gabert, $337,000.

Stallings Dr., 7229-Robbie and Keisha R. Montague to Brennan Ackerman, $475,000.

Warbler Walk, 612-James Fox to Joshua P. and Trinika J. Joseph, $300,000.

Fourth St., 1019-Donald Paul and Cheryl Lynn Kinney to Jeremy R. Kinney, $240,000.

HANOVER AREA

Martock Lane, 1508-Samuel D. Williamowsky and estate of Kwadwo Asare Awuah to Aminah James, $348,000.

Oakley Lane, 1537-Stephen Strobel to Young Ran Rou, $367,500.

Stoney Run Dr., 7559, No. 304-Permeet Aneja to Davon Sutton, $260,000.

JESSUP AREA

Citrus Ave., 2007-Ben Andrew Berthiaume to Luciann Bracero Ruiz, $290,000.

LAUREL AREA

Brooktree St., 8303-Dirk D. Cauley to Kolawole Oladimeji, $360,000.

Littleleaf Pl., 3402-Katherine Renee Kidd to Jayde Chanel Clarke, $301,500.

Otter Creek Rd., 8604-Kevin P. Waters to Hamed Adetunji and Vivian E. Cole, $356,000.

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS AREA

Centerhill Ct., 6-William C. and Elizabeth R. Comstock to Jacob Griffith and Emily Ronan, $344,900.

Eagles Wing Ct., 604-Daniel H. and Susan B. Wenzlick to Robert E. and Scott Wenzlick, $400,000.

Homewood Rd., 6305-Eleo L. Mingioni Sr. and Monica Dombrowski to Conchita and Charles E. Hall, $379,000.

Regency Cir., 304-Timothy J. and Amy B. Happel to Sarah L. Yates and Cindy J. Blair, $305,000.

LOTHIAN AREA

Bay Front Rd. W., 51-Kenneth M. and Jacqueline Foley to Michael C. Martin and Lanette J. Blackwell, $575,000.

MILLERSVILLE AREA

Amber Beacon Cir., 8407-K. Hovnanian at Wade S. Grant Corp. to Julianne Elizabeth Baskerville and Richard William Van Tassel, $459,961.

Fordham Dr., 113-Robert S. and Jamie Morrow to Donald G. and Bethany A. Quinn, $684,000.

Merlot St., 105-Kayne Dakoski to Vincent Lamar Williams, $510,000.

Oak Stump Dr., 782-Ryan C. and Julia Roeling to Cagdas and Gamze Basak Guroz, $545,000.

Rock Ridge Rd., 189-Thomas J. Wilke to Joshua Ray Aston, $780,000.

Worthington Rd., 466-Eric P. Grevin and estate of James Vincent Mooney to Jacob Raymond and Sarah Michelle Williams, $240,000.

ODENTON AREA

Bed Stone Lane, 1436-Winchester Homes Inc. to Janis R. and Robert K. Davisson, $508,527.

Catbriar Way, 1508-NVR Inc. to Jerrel D. Dyer and Janet Lee Ward Dyer, $833,539.

Chessington Dr., 386-Pamela V.K. Hines to Erwin Assie, $315,000.

Glaze Ct., 914-Philip and Marcie Thurston to Chulaluck Puwacharoen and Garrett J. Trainum, $369,000.

Hinshaw Dr., 2028-D.R. Horton Inc. to Douglas Sherman and Birna S. Orlove, $409,000.

Middle Neck Rd., 2716-Anthony T. and Laura C. Hardnett to Sharon Walker, $302,000.

Running Wolf Trail, 2592-Christopher S. and Tara A. Wilt to Jacob M. and Rebecca A. Herring, $415,000.

Sunny Chapel Rd., 837-Danica Caruso and Donald Vincent Moore to Joseph and Nicole Mazur, $530,000.

Waxwing Ct., 3516-NVR Inc. to Lauren Schoukroun and Eric Lawrence Barnes, $557,432.

OWENSVILLE (WEST RIVER) AREA

Back Bay Beach Rd., 1005-Kathleen Crowley to Thomas Sachse, $875,000.

PASADENA-ROCK CREEK AREA

Annis Squam Harbour, 1150-Richard Shortridge to Michelle Detwiler, $260,000.

Bambridge Ct., 8218-Elisse K. and Brian T. Saunders to Leonard and Jamie Switala, $400,000.

Bright Star Path, 409-Timothy A. Parkent to Vondel and Kameron Collins, $399,900.

Center St., 480-Estate of Wilma Gail Hickey to Sean Michael and Sara Collins, $247,500.

Escalon Ave., 8026-Riki M. Willson to Bryan M. Jacobs, $233,000.

Hampton Chase Ct., 1808-Salvatore and Tracey L. Riccobene to Tyler J. and Christine S. Storm, $528,000.

Jackpine Dr., 104-Samantha R. and James Meekins to Antonio G. and Mary Virginia Rosela, $290,000.

Kingsley Ct., 3502-Michelle Caropreso to Donald F. Dove, $150,000.

Lowtide Ct., 7907-Matthew L. and Lucy E. Heston to Nicole Henry, $650,000.

Main Ave., 8429-Joshua J. and Elizabeth L. Lowe to Timothy A. and Stephanie M. Stowell, $317,900.

Oakdale Rd., 2146-Terry Lee and Paula Roberta Cooper to John D. and Kristin L. Warriner, $398,900.

Riverside Dr., 482-William Brian Wheeler to Kyle C. and Maria V. Brickley, $483,000.

Shore Rd. E., 7853-Guy M. and Nina M. Shuck to Danae Alexandra Paiz and Buford Stephen Spicer Jr., $210,000.

Turf Valley Dr., 854-Christopher and Christopher S. Disney to Heather Wood and Antonio Brown, $285,000.

Whites Cove Ct., 1453-Christopher F. Brosch to Bryan Mariano Bird and Margo Joyce Ward, $425,000.

203rd St., 703-William Tiernan to Jennifer Mae Blandford, $250,000.

RIVA AREA

Tudor Hall Rd., 3068-Kurtis J. Strickland to Christopher and Corinne Rajcsok, $475,000.

SEVERN AREA

Battersea Pl., 8032-Ralph E. and Patricia K. Thuillier to Thomas and Dawn M. Dehner, $625,000.

Canter Ct., 7927-Suzanne T. Neal to Pierroz Tia Mafouo and Aurelie N. Tiofouet, $324,990.

Delmont Rd., 1275-Seth M. Mangum and Brooke N. Wellein to Caleb and Vanessa Astorga, $360,000.

Fairfield Dr., 343-John David Allen and Cynthia Mary Trombly to Anthony Collins, $569,900.

Hollow Ct., 8141-Jessica Mishko and Sean Messina to Michael Beuckens, $340,000.

McAbbott Ct., 1505-Matthew W. and Jaime B. Kotanko to William and Kathryn Campbell, $537,000.

Quarterpath Lane, 1303-Matthew W. and Cezarina J. Scales to Alexandra Dickerson and Nodirbek Akhmedov, $427,000.

Sea Pine Cir., 1811-Michael H. Hutchins to Jonah Z. Steeves, $326,000.

W B & A Rd., 8289-Charles E. Knight Jr. to Chrystal L. Montgomery Jackson, $415,000.

SEVERNA PARK AREA

Amoss Rd., 610-Mark E. and Deborah L. Gray to Charles E. Uhden Jr. and Courtney G. Gilliece, $1.24 million.

Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., 233-Gamze B. Guroz to Aalecc McMullen, $406,000.

Berrywood Dr., 273-Daniel C. Thrift and Kelly T. Bugg to Patrick M. and Melissa M. Major, $735,000.

Evergreen Rd., 506-Matthew and Catharine Anders to Rachel P. and Stephen C. Clark, $475,000.

Kagee Ct., 5-Caje and Kimberly A. Knight to Katrina and Thomas Syvertsen, $920,000.

Marba Rd., 352-Raymond C. and Gail H. Gretz to Anthony and Allison Krasauskis, $605,000.

Old County Rd., 620-Mitchell Ross and Jennifer Ann Gordon to Steven P. Scott, $1.13 million.

White Cedar Lane, 485-Thomas D. and Christina R. Thur to Daniel J. and Teresa M. Smith, $649,900.

SHADY SIDE AREA

Grove Ave., 1202-Frederick Lee Peake Jr. and estate of Joan Beaton to John Craig and Charlie Ann Taylor, $150,000.

Howard County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in May were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

CENTENNIAL-BENSON AREA

Breconshire Rd., 10150-Charles and Stacy De Bernier to Wengang Zhang and Yongyan Li, $530,000.

Coventry Court Dr., 3329-Ahsan S. Khan to Freddy Pina Garcia and Dorina Jimenez Juarez, $415,000.

Dorsey Hall Dr., 4974, No. A4-Carrie Amelia Shanks to Aisa A. Aliyeva, $237,500.

Fawn River Way, 12310-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and NNPL Trust Series 2012 1 to John Oesch and Stacey Hufnagel, $790,000.

Grosvenor Dr., 3606-Guofang You to Jose Tulio Lagos Escober and Paola Renata Uriza Diaz, $520,000.

Hillsmere Rd., 9738-Youzhe Lang and Yudu Wu to Jeffrey and Erin Winston, $475,000.

Morningview Ct., 3615-George D. and Nancy C. Mitroka to Shi Kal Eng, $472,000.

Thornbrook Rd., 2768-Kenneth L. and Debbie Allman Jackson to Vaibhav Damodar and Minal Vaibhav Umale, $670,000.

Tyler Ct., 3454-Evan P. and Christina M. Lloyd to Emily T. Do, Daniel E. Schrier and Quy V. Do, $542,000.

Windsor Moss, 12030, No. 105-Thomas and Nancy Anita French to Laura Reed and Robert Hugh Richardson, $545,000.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

Flutie Lane, 6165-Beazer Homes Corp. to Eva Ebid, $799,181.

Mill Creek Ct., 13840-NVR Inc. to Ali A. Kazmi, $1.12 million.

COLUMBIA (EAST) AREA

Autumn Gold Ct., 6427-Scott M. and Katerina M. Tomaszewski to Joseph Donald Arias, $335,000.

Cradlerock Farm Ct., 7027-Janet M. Almas to Matthew D. Huber, $347,500.

Fruitgift Pl., 6590-Hui Fang Si and Miao Fu Cao to Christian Bi, $260,000.

Harbor Lane, 7201, No. 3-1-Boris Stallings and estate of Mary E. Sklarevski to Nicholas Francis Manning and Laura Zendel, $220,000.

Lark Brown Rd., 8302-Faramarz Sadeghi Bajgiran to Nasir and Monib Zirvi, $690,000.

Phelps Luck Dr., 5538-Duane A. and Sandra J. Yingling to Samuel Rinde and Meghan Rishel, $445,000.

Storm Drift, 5372-Steven M. and Wendy D. Barkin to James David and Claire Kennedy Wear, $410,000.

Wedding Ring Way, 7220-Andrew N. and Jennifer H. Louden to Sunny Dee Williams and Steven Matthew Church, $350,000.

COLUMBIA (WEST) AREA

Cedar Lane, 5490, No. C3-Wilmington Trust and MFRA Trust 2015 1 to Denise Stone and Allahsia Dalton, $147,750.

Fairest Dream Lane, 6417-Richard A. and Theresa Ann Kelly to Kevin L. and Tracey Bruening, $583,000.

Green Mountain Cir., 5537, No. 1-Anthony Ianozi to Ercilia Torres, $162,000.

Iron Crown Ct., 11063-Saad A. Waqas to Bruce and Holly Flanagan, $506,000.

Martin Rd., 6276-Aaron R. Bird and Meghan M. Nickerson to Shannon Harkins and Tyler Anthony Butler, $600,000.

Ravenhill Row, 5005-Christian Sorochty to Sergio Arturi and Yebby V. Villela, $540,000.

Sleepy Horse Lane, 12213-Kala D. Mosley to J. Grier Melick, $405,000.

Swansfield Rd., 11013-Black Dogs Real Estate Investment Corp. to Patrick L. Crittenden and Michele Williams, $531,000.

Wincopin Cir., 10205, No. 212-Estate of Kamal S. Ghaffarian to Anne and Stuart Roth, $455,000.

Wyndham Cir., 5832, No. 205-Lucinda Avila to John Lai, $278,000.

DAYTON AREA

Linthicum Rd., 4320-Rick Alan and Angela Marie Butler to Kevin A. and Juliana M. Rose, $745,000.

Triadelphia Mill Rd., 14612-Ahmed and Tiffany Osman to Kristin Louise and Michael Allen Wright, $825,000.

ELKRIDGE AREA

Darby Downs, 7270, No. N-Ricardo E. Ramirez to Joshua and Andrew Rodriguez, $251,000.

Hunt Club Rd., 6014-Garrit and Aurlie M. Zwakenberg to Nicole E. Seward, $380,000.

Meyer Dr. S., 6115-Sun Jin Byun and So Yeon Kim to Julie M. Maruschak, $575,000.

Sanctuary Ct., 6816-Sandeep Kale and Pallavi Engineer to Thuy Kim Vo and Dung B. Chung, $340,000.

Wellstone Way, 4822-Patricia C. Osorio to Navneet Kaur and Amaninder Singh Toor, $630,000.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

Blueberry Hill Lane, 7762-Stephen J. and Pui Ying Sullivan to Jesse Palmer and Nancy Byers, $375,000.

Brightmeadow Ct., 7956-Karen Lynn and Matthew Woolner to Gloria Moon, $267,000.

Coachlight Lane, 7611, No. A-C-U-Priti Pamnani to Shubing Liu, $248,000.

Fels Lane, 3646-Brianna R. Sanden to James Nicholas and Michelle McDonald, $516,000.

Harvey Lane, 5258-Michael J. and Maribeth D. Wallace to James and Felicia O’Meara, $750,000.

Hillsborough Rd., 8008, No. 103-Beazer Homes Corp. to Gary W. and Judith K. Terle, $499,990.

Manahan Dr., 8873-Eric D. Guy and Hansa Paloprakarn to David D. Kim, $370,000.

Montjoy Pl., 8868-Ralph G. and Barbara Thiergart to Emily N. Kuykendall and Mojtaba Abedin, $462,500.

Papillon Dr., 8812-John Aaron and Dana K. Messinger to Eric C. and Esther Y. Jan, $375,000.

Samuel Joy Way, 8910-Richard A. Bowers to Olusola Sylvester and Feyisara Popoola, $465,000.

Tangle Wood Ct., 5309-Daniel R. and Donna L. Fields to Kenneth J. Buck and Jennifer Ann Bocchieri Buck, $638,000.

Trotters Chase, 8108-CalAtlantic Group Inc. to Kyle Anthony Ockenfels, $500,990.

FULTON AREA

Grand Champion St., 7810-Clifton M. Durham and Lisa D. Jarvis Durham to Jonathan Studdard, $860,000.

Martha Way, 11122-NVR Inc. to Sanjay and Ipsita Kathuria, $911,925.

Trappe St., 7313-Daniel H. and Greta B. Kodan to Olumuyiwa and Olubukola Alalade, $650,000.

GLENWOOD AREA

Castlebar Dr., 13914-William Walter and Cheryl Lynne Grau to Christopher E. Smith and Kristin Bircsak, $625,000.

HANOVER AREA

Druce Way, 7104-U.S. Home Corp. to Anne Eloho Bovi-Lynch and Winfred Eugene Lynch, $431,440.

Druce Way, 7114-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to James Meyer and Amy Leanne Berkson, $410,740.

Saint Margarets Blvd., 7479-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Ayana Noel Martin, $501,340.

Valentine Way, 6014-NVR Inc. to Vivek Mukeshkumar and Kinnari Vivekkumar Darji, $664,660.

HIGHLAND AREA

Greendell Lane, 7612-David Wagner and estate of Robert David Wagner to Ronald K. and Melanie R. Yingling, $368,000.

JESSUP AREA

Quiet Water Way, 10108-Ron K. Morris and Stephanie Zayas to John and Shannon Biggs, $571,000.

KINGS CONTRIVANCE VILLAGE AREA

Setting Sun Way, 7406-Gregory A. Larsen to Thai H. Luong, Hoang Oanh Le, Nam H. and Rhuong Dao, $326,000.

MARRIOTTSVILLE AREA

Anderson Hill St., 2375-Pamela Oakey to David L. Tobias Jr. and Patricia A. Hendrickson, $704,000.

SCAGGSVILLE-LAUREL AREA

Canterbury Riding, 9278, No. 58-Adam J. Shampine to Bryan J. Carmody II and Theresa O. Laughlin, $175,000.

Fens Hollow, 9411-Ramon L. and Nidya S. Colon to Edward Omar Figueroa Jovel and Ana Isabel Figueroa, $340,000.

Mary Lee Lane, 8265-Cynthia A. and Salvatore J. Guarnieri to Joseph Patrick Jennings II, $275,000.

Saddleback Pl., 8620-U.S. Bank Trust and LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Shabana Khaliq and Asad Khan, $585,600.

Twin Fawn Trail, 9919-Joe H. and Anna Kristine Shin to Frantz and Marie Soraya Rigaud, $648,000.

Woodsong Ct., 9424-Ingrid N. Donado and Steven Serna to Conrad Timothy Etherton, $315,000.

WEST FRIENDSHIP AREA

Kittleman Lane, 3021-Cody H. and Teresa J. Kittleman to Lisa Kittleman and Jay Lowe, $525,000.

WOODBINE AREA

Florence Rd., 2080-Timothy B. Shafer and Charles Vanmeter to John Clay and Kaye Anne Leonard, $560,000.

WOODSTOCK AREA