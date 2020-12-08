Dorchester Ct., 31-Michael J. and Jessica K. Kinnahan to Maggie Lively, $232,000.

Gemini Dr., 1220-Christopher M. and Molly R. Desautels to Callis Novelli, $227,000.

Harbor Dr., 414-William Robert Reinhardt to Timothy Vincent and Elizabeth Ann Caropreso, $360,500.

Hidden River View Rd., 3407-Marion T. and Mark E. Miller to Mark H. and Nicole M. Libby, $882,000.

Lake Heron Dr., 1117, No. 1B-Lori Stout to Ryan Thrift, $220,000.

Louis Ave., 1210-Stephen J. and Nina N. Badger to John J. Maxwell, $309,580.

Pine Manor Dr., 10-Daniel Eldon and Erika K. Davis to Daniel D. and Lisa A. Brodjieski, $765,000.

Sausilito Ct., 4-Amy E. Manning to Matthew Tarrant, $290,000.

ANNAPOLIS-BROAD CREEK AREA

Admiral Dr., 617, No. H5-202-Stephen Linnenkamp and Madison N. Tose Linnenkamp to James John and Kimberly Anne Skordas, $280,000.

Beacon Way, 916-Patricia A. Smith and John Dendrinos to William A. and Victoria J. Walsh, $324,900.

Burtons Cove Way, 651, No. 3-Robert G. Beall and Jeffrey King Helfrick to Kathryn Reilly Ganley, $255,000.

Cherry Grove Ave. S., 196-David Wayne and Denise F. Waugh to Theresa A. Smith, $560,000.

Cranes Crook Lane, 118-Darcy L. Hall to James J. and Diane M. Janosek, $460,000.

Island View Dr., 135-Erik G. and Linda S. Pettersen to Keith and Brooke Wegner, $1.09 million.

Maryland Ave., 5, No. 9-Gem III Real Properties Corp. to James M., Debra J. and Ashley A. Ninteman, $457,000.

Point No Point Dr., 1761-William Louis and Vencka B. Peterson to Sharon Lawson and Kevin Duffy, $850,000.

Scupper Ct., 916-MTGLQ Investors LP to Shane P. Halloran, $655,000.

Southgate Ct., 6-The Mighty Five Corp. to Selim and Danuta Chacour, $1.95 million.

ARNOLD AREA

Arnold Overlook Lane, 111-D.R. Horton Inc. to Joseph Nathaniel, Kathryn R. and Kathryn R. Place, $589,722.

Blue Fox Way, 958-Orlando Brown to Mike Liu, $389,900.

Broadwater Rd., 491-Leslie E. and Karl M. Anforth to Keith Hedman and Nancy Shahadi, $690,000.

Caddie Dr., 1274-Antonia J. Dionne to Mitchell Keith and Emily Loretta Guenther, $365,000.

Century Vista Dr., 451-Joan A. and Richard A. Witcher to Jill Marie and Nathaniel Robert Knack, $430,000.

Dalkeith Glen, 134-Ruhl L. Heffner Jr. and Pamala N. Heffner to Frank A. Cullen Jr. and Susan B. Ward, $1.63 million.

Forest Dr., 955-Daniel Charles Dolan to Autumn Brooke Layman, $259,000.

Hickory Hill Cir., 1208-K. Hovnanian Homes of Maryland Corp. to Rasheena Simone Spears, $468,990.

MacMillan Ct., 511-Joseph W. and Marta O. Fitzgerald to Peter G. McDaniel and Samantha R. Ogrodowicz, $417,000.

Ridgecross Ct., 268-Michael and Joann McDowell to Bradley J. and Nichole R. Siske, $519,900.

Severn Way, 170-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Thomas C. Gavan, $204,800.

Tasker Lane, 1004-Kirsten E. Meister to Elizabeth J. East and Taylor J. Bresnahan, $465,000.

BROOKLYN AREA

Cherry Bark Lane, 766-Dominique T. Adams to Russell Johnson Jr., $288,000.

Harbor Valley Dr., 5614-Raymond A. Johnson to Anika Adams and Shemaiah Ellis, $255,000.

Rebecca Hammond Ct., 158-NVR Inc. to Caitlin Elizabeth Kennedy and Connor Thomas Daly, $341,130.

CAPE ST. CLAIRE-SANDY POINT STATE PARK AREA

Bayview Vista, 1153-Nicholas and Carly Johnson to Adam John and Alexandra Elizabeth Lorenzen, $386,000.

Elkwood Ct., 1615-Kerry York Lynn to Charles Newcomb, $310,000.

Hampton Rd., 1163-William B. Alexander to Eric W. and Christen M. Potier, $550,000.

Meadow Valley Dr., 1773-Cary B. Myles to Jeffrey Ryan and Christine McNichols, $690,000.

CHURCHTON AREA

Cape Anne Way, 1117A-David T. Swanner to Gary C. Ripple and Debra L. Welch Ripple, $290,000.

CROFTON AREA

Aberdeen Cir., 1714-Andrew J. Carta to Jacob and Danielle Seay, $296,000.

Ambling Cir., 2574-Elizabeth J. Clark and Jason D. McKenry to Tiffany Vaughn, $332,000.

Dana St., 1725-Blaine J. Dulin to Michael F. LaPaglia and Anna M. Hogan, $262,000.

Farlow Ave., 1513-Michael A. Lane to Jason R. and Janet P. Scott, $480,000.

Foxdale Ct., 1802-Michael L. and Candice E. Schroen to Lee and Miriam Collins, $258,500.

Jasper Ct., 1110-Allison L. and John A. Wasko to Michael J. and Ruth I. Mayrosh, $580,000.

Lizbec Ct., 2420, No. 4C-Michael C. and Casey D. Djangali to Salamat Allaniyazov and Gulzada Nurjanova, $250,000.

Needham Ct., 1236, No. 26E-Shannan M. Bachteler and Craig S. Mader to Anne Marie and Dave Shin, $269,900.

Ridgely Ct., 1691-Dawn R. Fowler to Cyrus Verrani, $286,000.

Simsbury Ct., 1173-Candace A. Cage to Katherine A. McGinnis, $262,500.

Tallwind Ct., 2646-Raymond P. and Rosa Quartuci to Sheria Brathwaite, $389,900.

Wilkshire Dr., 1694-June Kyu Lee and estate of Myung Ja Lee to Ryan J. Sicre and Kharen M.G. Serra, $310,000.

CROWNSVILLE AREA

Dockser Dr., 1040-Ramon and Joanna Acevedo to Todd Cawthon, $310,000.

Omar Dr., 1028-Lillie Lowman to Megan Kathleen Smith and Cody Ryan Marchant, $283,500.

CURTIS BAY AREA

Chestnut Manor Ct., 969-Elizabeth P. Connolly to Jessica Plank, $255,000.

Greenland Beach Rd., 224-Charles J. and Linda Slomski to Michael and Linda Tanner, $532,650.

DAVIDSONVILLE AREA

Cortland Rd., 2002-Joel Charles and Elizabeth Baer Bakal to Titus A. Sam Kubam, $795,000.

Sharpsburg Dr., 715-Beth A. Gordon to Allison Gibbons and Timothy Tyree, $810,000.

DEALE AREA

Melbourne Ave., 6061-George E. and Jeanne M. Tolson to Conrad E. Sump, $435,000.

Second St., 5992-Deborah A. Forker to Eric Keith and Rachel Elizabeth Mutchler, $275,000.

DUNKIRK AREA

Jewell Rd., 286-Cathy L. Smith to Lee, Margie Jo and Lee Lippert, $479,000.

EDGEWATER AREA

Braxton Way, 260, No. 27-Robert Hock to Joseph Patrick Cullen, $359,999.

Bright Light Ct., 315-D.R. Horton Inc. to Lauren Nicole Rittermann and Michael Joseph Healy, $460,475.

Holly Dr., 3822-Donmark Corp. to Ryan J. Sharp, $157,000.

Londontown Rd., 330-Bryan and Christine Bowman to David T. Rivieccio and Candis L. Cook, $425,000.

Oldtown Rd., 1704-House to Home Inc. to Eric David Eaton, $340,000.

Ridgely Dr., 1535-Mary Fitzpatrick to Mary M. Brigham, $379,000.

Riverdale Dr., 1622-McQuighan Properties Corp. to Thomas G. and Pamela J. Green, $335,000.

Sundee Dr., 1320-Robert G. and Laila T. Gutzmann to Kellee and James Burke, $615,000.

Westfield Ct., 3739-Eric J. and Stephanie Esposito Liedholm to Randall Wade and Cathleen Marie Sparrow, $458,000.

GAMBRILLS AREA

Carbondale Way, 1029-Justin C. and Elizabeth Horst to Steven A. McIntyre and Fatima M. Coy, $380,000.

Highland Farms Cir., 615-Damian N. and My Ngoc Ngo to Chukwuemeka and Catherine Nzelibe, $605,000.

Honey Locust Dr., 1454-K. Hovnanian Homes of Maryland Corp. to Tatiana and Steven Peters, $501,818.

Honey Locust Dr., 1463-K. Hovnanian Homes of Maryland Corp. to Damian S. and Tamika Dickerson, $510,000.

Red Clover Rd., 1001-Thomas Savvides to Akshar R. Satwik, $466,000.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

Delmar Ave., 702-Melissa C. Hensley to Carlos Alfredo Rios Hernandez and Cristina Vargas, $280,000.

Foxtrap Dr., 106-Natalie Johnson and Natalie Malm to Diana M. Gomez Barden, $445,000.

Great Bend Rd., 8212-James Steven Barden to Eric B. Edler, $225,000.

Melrose Ave., 405-Art Homes Corp. to Linda J. Macias, $315,000.

Pleasantville Dr., 903-Benjamin S. Stidham to Carter and Katherine Martin, $276,000.

Rosedale Ave., 1004-Robert P. and Thamara Jaramillo to Bryce A. Ramsey and Alexandre M. Pidgen, $350,000.

Shelly Rd., 101-RAS Closing Services Corp. and TRC Global Mobility Inc. to Mynor Ayala Sanchez, $324,900.

Washington Blvd., 411-Nicole and Yazid Jackson to Charles Edwin and Christa Anne Sanford, $330,000.

Second Ave. SW, 12-Daniel F. Lightner to Thomas and Brandi Schmidt, $275,000.

GLEN BURNIE-MARLEY CREEK AREA

Castle Harbour Way, 1119, No. 3D-Carol A. Cox to Hailey Smith, $153,000.

Dark Star Way, 306-Jonathon and Stephanie Hogue to Deborah Mizzer and Gerald M. Halula, $267,000.

Furnace Ave., 1307-Mitchell D. and Rachel G. Parson to Mark A. and Amberlee W. Gwaltney, $371,500.

Hickory Hollow Dr., 8236-NVR Inc. to Ismael Gilles Lionel Durand and Faiza Massah, $476,330.

Jerome Pkwy. N., 120-Precision Properties Group Corp. to Peter Nguyen and Alex P.Q. Langley, $270,000.

Madeline Ave., 312-David Michael Shaffer to Francisco Vasquez and Jose M. Lopez Benavides, $275,000.

McGowan Ave., 7608-Travis DeJesus and Nikole Johnson to Jeff J. O’Donnell Jr., $235,000.

Normandy Dr., 10-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Arden L. and Rosemary N. Parsons, $186,500.

Rose Anne Rd., 1012-Federal National Mortgage Association to Jeffrey Anderson, $251,500.

Stallings Dr., 7274-Donald W. Taylor III to Benjamin Thomas Agee, $345,000.

Thompson Ave. E., 287-Neville B. Stanfield to Michael A. Mills, $190,000.

Warfield St., 6812-Matthew Mark Bearinger to Rebecca Shaffer, $262,000.

Water Fountain Way, 112, No. 104-Flip Flop to Florida Corp. to Laura Kathryn Hildebrand, $169,200.

HANOVER AREA

Callington Way, 7830-Reston D. and Shayla R.A. Powell to Marc Vincent H. Garcia and Roxzhelaine DeCastro Garcia, $463,500.

Forest Ave., 7140-Robert and Monica Michaels to Patrick G. and Christina L. Jockisch, $522,000.

Holston Ct., 1477-John R. Nolting and Amy Larson to Kareemat Ayodeji, $356,000.

Pangbourne Way, 1422-Valerie L. Hough to James Noah Steele, $325,000.

Rutland Way, 1539-Ikenna Nwachukwu to Miah and Terrell Simons, $404,000.

Taunton Ct., 7573-Jared and Amelia Dahl to Hashmatullah Enayatullah and Safiullah Stanikzai, $380,000.

HARWOOD AREA

Sigma Dr., 292-Francine E.B. Sinchak to Drew C. and Meridith Flickinger, $525,000.

LAUREL AREA

Bitterwood Pl., 3410, No. H201-Flip Flop to Florida Corp. to Xavier Morales, $219,944.

Crooked Tree Lane, 8535-Michael Andrew and Meghan Deborah Foeckler to Oluwaseun Omojayogbe, $415,000.

Park Hall S., 313-Juan C. Rosado and Ruth Morales to Michael Celaya and Amanda Renee McGraw, $365,000.

Winding Trail, 8484-Keith Renard Bradford to Mary Mai J. Damilah, $410,000.

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS AREA

Fairmount Rd., 568-James Donaldson to Megan K. and Jeremy Lawless, $300,000.

Hawthorne Rd., 526-Jennifer and Melissa Brodie to Pamela J. and Charles N. Van Nutt, $324,500.

Medora Rd., 6107-Gregory C. Riesett to Trenton Tait, $372,000.

Nancy Ave., 213-Shanna J. and Thaddeus I. Allen to Chelsea E. and Erick C. Von Sas, $300,900.

LOTHIAN AREA

Fishers Station Rd., 6089-Enrique H. and Hope M. Jacob to Brian and Wendy S. Lott, $1.03 million.

MILLERSVILLE AREA

Amber Beacon Cir., 8332-K. Hovnanian at Wades Grant Corp. to Patti Argo Pierce, $521,495.

Goldfinch Lane, 1175-Patrick Edward and Stephanie Petrillo Blind to David C. and Cathryn L. Eckley, $550,000.

Indian Landing Rd., 1162-Stephen Paul and Jill Ann Manning to Kara B. and Daniel Santillo Iacovella, $800,000.

Merlot St., 131-Teddi L. Parr to Jennifer L. and Walter H. Riina, $490,000.

Neidert Dr., 8108-Southern Oaks Corp. to Christopher M. and Stephanie Martin, $634,770.

Rock Ridge Rd., 219-David C. and Kimberly S. Mitchell to Megan K. and George M. Rumney, $600,000.

Watermill Dr., 8341-Andrew J. Lathroum to Jon Robert and Renee K. Silvey, $450,000.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Charleston Ave., 7055-Justin and Jaclyn Linehan to Blake Layman, $359,000.

ODENTON AREA

Barred Owl Way, 2603-Christopher B. Demay to Gerrold and Marissa M. Austin, $328,500.

Brown Alder Ct., 2609-Tania Elizabeth and Sean Robert Ward to Omar Ogburn, $394,000.

Cheswick Lane, 1325-Garrick A. Royster Jr. to Brianna Amanda Burnette, $358,900.

Fellowship Way, 613-Sherry D. Buie to Christina Davis, $280,000.

Hinshaw Dr., 2031-D.R. Horton Inc. to Zachary and Courtney L. Young, $415,295.

Isaac Chaney Ct., 937-Amelia Smith and Rolinda J. Schmidt to Kristen and Brice Pinnock, $394,000.

Leeds Creek Cir., 106-Daryl D. Sensenig to Iva Yolanda Gibbs, $368,000.

Oak Leaf Ct., 2704, No. E-Kimberly A. Casey to Charles A. Gaug, $265,000.

Portola Ct., 2607-Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB and Residential Credit Opportunities Trust to Hayden Victor Benson Harris, $299,900.

Red Fox Trail, 1731-D.R. Horton Inc. to Jacqueline E. Gonzales Velasco and Carolina Loya Ochoa, $400,000.

Spanish Oak Way, 1288-Rudolph C. and Tonya A. Worsley to Eddie Vasquez Jr., $580,000.

Tenbrook Rd., 1317-Forrest J. Holden to Robert J. Ross Jr. and Rachael Hildebrand, $245,000.

Tuckahoe Ct., 1909-D.R. Horton Inc. to Kyung Sup and Roy H. Yim, $397,640.

Warm Spring Way, 2490-Kevin Jon and Christine L. Hall to Joshua Corlis and Haile Hullings, $310,000.

Yellow Sand Lane, 1531-Winchester Homes Inc. to Renee R. Kremm, $591,956.

PASADENA-ROCK CREEK AREA

Almondbury Dr. E., 2941-April K. and Michael G. Blevins to Melissa Ann Martel, $315,000.

Apple Jack Ct., 4029-Jennifer E. Jose and Jennifer Norfolk to Natalya O. Coffman, $310,000.

Belhaven Ave., 7965-Andrew J. and Melissa R. Naylor to Kristen Marie Patek and Keenan M. Fischer, $380,000.

Carolina Ave. S., 228-Dale A. and Mary Virginia Lacey to Raul and Laura J. Lugo, $310,000.

Chaucer Ct., 3623-Laura Musser to Sean P. and Crystal N. Daly, $255,000.

Country Grove Lane, 8395-Patrick Daniel and Jeanine Anna Kovalsky to Johnathon Grubbkruger and Alexis Smith, $460,000.

Deering Rd., 863, No. 9H-Megan E. Herman and James E. Blair to Jeanne M. and Robert J. Slaughter, $185,000.

Hillcreek Rd., 1237-Jackie and Ryan Kennedy to Nicholas Ian Quasny and Joanie Lynn Dixon, $325,000.

Lake Dr., 7646-Jeanne P. Dobson to Ryan Anthony Leone, $287,900.

Marco Dr., 1524-Patricia J. Hessian to Melissa and Christopher Caldwell, $380,000.

Meridian Dr., 7904-HCA Model Fund 2016-14 East Corp. to Sandipkumar J. and Darshnaben S. Patel, $629,990.

Passamaquody Harbour, 1016-Shane M. Smythe to Samantha Cummings, $251,000.

Sagamore Ct., 2807-Andrew J. and Melinda L. McAndrew to Andrew L. and Julia Laws, $444,900.

Silverado Ct., 8146-David Lewis and Bonnie Lee Clark to Susan and Carey Holsey, $552,500.

Tar Cove Rd., 1314-Stephen K. and Yei Har Tse to William R. Saul, $800,000.

Wharf Dr., 1129-Foundation Property Investments Corp. to Shane Andrew Beachler, $300,000.

Ninth St., 182-Jeffrey W. and Carmen Brewis to Robert Heaney and Gabrielle Parker, $381,000.

RIVA AREA

Hambleton Rd., 2714-Loretta A. Morris to David and Stephanie Leimenstoll, $850,000.

SEVERN AREA

Bastille Pl., 7866-Sara Dale Woods to Alexander Miranda and Dunier Leon Reicino, $385,000.

Bentbough Rd., 7900-David M. Mahoney and Andrea L. Crawford Mahoney to Okechukwu Mbadugha, $320,000.

Grande View Ave., 1721-Michael C. and Karla S. Hudson to Olumide A. Ayeni and Oluwatosin Ajisope, $365,000.

Marlton Ct., 8218-JT Holdings Corp. to Tuyen V. Nguyen, $125,500.

Naples Lane, 911-D.R. Horton Inc. to Urvashi Padhiar and Sydney A. Fernandes, $400,000.

Quebec St., 1858-Marilee Ormsby to William Bernard Maye, $372,000.

Reecewood Dr., 8204-Reecewood Estates Corp. and Wagner Homes Corp. to Tyra Rickia Stewart Sistrunk and Vincent L. Sistrunk, $519,880.

Sleepy Hollow Rd., 1267-Marie T. Hall to Timothy A. and Kayla R. Smith, $500,000.

Twin Oaks Rd., 7739-Donald J. and Leslie A. Bucalo to Niecie Warren, $470,000.

Venice Lane, 7761-D.R. Horton Inc. to Adeyemi Omotola and Nofisat Aderoju Eko, $374,000.

Venice Lane, 7771-D.R. Horton Inc. to Oscar Ernesto Lozano and Mary Angely Calanche Molero, $369,540.

Whitebark Lane, 8220-James M. and Lisa Mangano to Bryan Groves, $565,000.

SEVERNA PARK AREA

Benforest Dr., 552-Barry K. and Virginia F. Clements to Kimberly and Mark Podrazik, $515,000.

Center Dr., 583-Jason Scott to Timothy M. and Laura A. Zulick, $345,000.

Dun Robbin Dr., 364-Black Dogs Real Estate Investments Corp. to Jessica Ann and Stephen James Vallone, $760,000.

Holly Path, 6-Mark Peay and Danielle Tanner to Brian C. and Claire Vetter, $840,000.

Lower Magothy Beach Rd., 255-Christopher L. and Stephanie F. Smith to Lesley R. and Garry M. Davis, $538,000.

Retford Dr., 458-Walter W. and Patricia K. Jaron to Thomas S. Edwards and Sara E. Nommensen, $512,500.

Wilett Dr., 370-Eric T. Hittle to April Lynne Koppenhoefer and Ryan Patrick Cunningham, $345,000.

SHADY SIDE AREA

Chesapeake Ave., 4700-Charles H. and Mary Jean Mather to Mark E. and Jean O. Lutes, $1.1 million.

Steamboat Rd., 1263-Anna M. Booth to Theodore A. Kraus Jr., $237,500.

Howard County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in June were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

CENTENNIAL-BENSON AREA

Dorsey Hall Dr., 4870, No. 11-Sara Dyer to Pamela J. Neff, $240,006.

Excelsior Springs Ct., 2912-Daniel J. Grady and Carol L. Edgerton Grady to Gregory A. and Katelyn M. Palacorolla, $790,000.

Hallowed Stream, 4747-Kye Hyung Park to Ginger M. Angell, $369,900.

Liverpool Lane, 9515, No. 88-Ross A. Hempel to Juan G. Alpirez Sr., $395,000.

Paul Mill Rd., 3825-Nancy L. Voskuhl to Kasiraman Rajagopalan and Kamakshi Kasiraman, $626,000.

Raleigh Tavern Lane, 10286-Neil and Melissa Solomon to Sigmund Albert Gorski III and Amanda Nicole Hewitt, $590,000.

Takoya Dr., 3725-Walter H. and Jennifer Riina to Adam Nave and Zara Nunziata, $518,000.

Tustin Rd., 3713-Justin Chun Chong and Sang Hee Han to Mary M. and Drew M. Powers, $480,000.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

Autumn Wind Cir., 6650-Zafar and Sanober Azam to Olanrewaju A. and Jumoke F. Oladapo, $750,000.

Golden Harvest Ct., 6321-JP Morgan Chase Bank to Shafqet A. and Riffat S. Ashai, $810,000.

Meadow Glenn, 13610-Travis and Jessica Vaughan to Edward P. and Hollis A. White, $740,000.

Towering Elm Terr., 6405-Yonghwa and Hyesuk Choe to Karl Lowe and Tatjana Lowe-Jurek, $750,000.

COLUMBIA (EAST) AREA

April Brook Cir., 6272-Christopher Scott and Nelly Chung Osborn to Jacob Everett and Amina Alam Neville, $505,000.

Broken Staff, 7372-Marshall Ross to Patrick William and Lovell Dooley, $283,170.

Dark Hawk Cir., 8577-James L. and Carol A. Disciullo to Joel C. and Sarah J. Hughey, $496,250.

Gentle Folk, 9355-Randy A. Frankfort and Jennifer M. Keefer Frankfort to Cordell and Paige Maas, $375,000.

Hourglass Pl., 9235-Prakash K. Padmanabhan and Sangeetha Menon to Brandon Schoengold, $389,000.

Macomber Lane, 9468-Benjamin Lee and Tabatha Smith to Jennifer M. Durkin, $400,000.

Oakland Mills Rd., 5661-Mandalin M. Tran to Raphael Steven and Lori Cornejo, $530,000.

Phelps Luck Dr., 5414-Kelly and Daniel Frank to Solomon Kumarra, $375,000.

Rockcress Ct., 8605-Justin M. and Stephanie M. Parsley to Karen E. and Oscar Robert Vera, $485,000.

Skyward Ct., 6478-Jane J. Kim to Angela L. Strong, $368,650.

Thunder Hill Rd., 5752-Barry Mehta to Jamal Gordon and Lydia Gbodai, $250,000.

White Acre Rd., 9641, No. B2-Alan Weiner to Mirko Dzodzo and Maria A. Stankevich, $120,000.

Wild Swan Way, 6260, No. 204-Sean M. and Jessica D.L. Grabill to Traci Marie Taber, $292,500.

COLUMBIA (WEST) AREA

April Journey, 5592, No. 35-Derilene McCloud to Maxwell Philip Carchman and Jennifer Rose Papandrea, $382,800.

Castle Moor Dr., 5032-Marilyn L. Mattes to Patrick S. Everich and Clare C. Dowley, $495,000.

Columbia Rd., 5265, No. 4-Brougham REO Owner LP to Doaa Osman, $284,215.

Flywheel Ct., 6031-Nicole Leger and estate of Paul Lynn Patterson to Kamhran Zangna, $339,000.

Harpers Farm Rd., 5659, No. D-Laurie J. Bramley and Andrew I. Weiner to Brett Curry and Chhaya Shadra, $175,000.

Jeweled Hand Cir., 7001-Kenneth B. and Susan A. Markovitz to Kristopher George and Maureen Ann Johansen, $565,000.

Maywind Ct., 10408-CGP Corp. to William Calvin Banning and Allison Jo Gross, $355,000.

Pasture Gate Lane, 10108-Mukesh and Sheela Luhar to Murali Mohan and Lakshmi Suma Dronamraju, $905,000.

Suffield Ct., 5534-Ali Farhadzadeh and Fahimeh Pouryani to Julian Davis and Kristy Reyes, $375,000.

Vantage Point Rd., 5655-G. Boyd and Ninon McGinn to Keith P. and Maura C. Dunnigan, $404,000.

Wood Elves Way, 11049-Joseph B. and Tracy S. Harrison to Christopher M. and Christina S. Smith, $556,000.

ELKRIDGE AREA

Austin Way, 6204-Dorsey Family Homes Inc. to Kim Trang Thi Nguyen, $920,993.

Brandons Way, 5831-Wells Fargo USA Holdings Inc. to Armand R.P. and Iris M.D. Abaya, $555,000.

Downs Ridge Ct., 6195-Adeline and Chukwuemeka Agbedo to Jeffrey Anthony and Kathleen Michelle Jordan, $530,000.

Ducketts Lane, 6758, No. 32-1-Jaclyn G. and Daniel Wynne to Michael Richards, $240,000.

Hunt Club Rd., 5960-Michael J. Yoncha to Nickolaus Waldner, $255,000.

Meadowfield Ct., 6581-Charles A. and Kathleen A. Casey to Hambisa Belina, $555,000.

Old Highgate Dr., 6426-Ercilia A. Torres to Ivelin Tchangalov and Isabel J. Garcia, $358,000.

Quidditch Lane, 7932-Douglas and Laurie Brownson to Hiba J. Mustafa and Hayder Ali Abbood, $432,000.

Sun King Lane, 7216-Baljeet Singh and Pooja Manandhar to Jasmine Batupe, $388,000.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

Blueberry Hill Lane, 7667-Ali Fokar and Rebekah Zinn to Brett and Kelly Kibler, $365,000.

Brauerton Rd., 8900, No. 201-Ching Hsien and Jingning Wang to Paige Epps Edwards, $295,000.

Coachlight Lane, 7629, No. A-U-Amanda F. and Jason Luksis to Tetyana Koumasinski, $259,000.

Eastwood Pl., 4925-Ruth Staley to Varadarajan Narasimhan and Aparna Gurumurthy, $600,000.

Falls Run Rd., 8507, No. C-Ray E. and Jennifer H. Kawata to Ayodeji O. and Abisola M. Akinwande, $222,000.

Grove Rd. W., 8409-Dolores L. Mazelis to Gafei Szeto and Courtney M. Swisher, $425,500.

Leisure Ct. S., 4677-Carlin W. and Patricia V. Hetzler to Surjeet Rajendran and Jessica Ann Lura, $510,000.

Mayfair Cir., 7924, No. A-Grant Gentry and Jamie Garcia to Katherine Patricia Rockstroh, $256,000.

Montgomery Run Rd., 8371, No. G-Sandra L. Adorney to Derrick Calhoun, $198,900.

Rolling Brook Way, 4308-Shahak and Jill Nagiel to Swathi and Siva R.K. Chagarlamudi, $675,000.

Trail View Dr., 8564-Robert Michael and Cynthia Woodbury Ward to Nicole Frazier, Cynthia L. Holland Hutcherson and Maurice Frazier, $589,000.

FULTON AREA

Charles Way, 11002-NVR Inc. to Bryan and Jillian Wenger, $1 million.

Eugene Ave., 11135-NVR Inc. to Michael and Ji Lee, $985,180.

Maple Lawn Blvd. S., 8248-NVR Inc. to Kenny V. and Christine H. Chhay, $1.01 million.

Pindell School Rd., 7390-Peter K. and Diane C. Hundertmark to John and Jennifer Wallace, $695,000.

HANOVER AREA

Charles Henry Pl., 6014-NVR Inc. to Justin and Darline Clerizier, $625,912.

Florey Rd., 5909-NVR Inc. to Rama Krishna C. Manne and Venkata Navya Kommareddi, $622,270.

Southmoor St., 6979-Ravindranath Adusumilli to Hee Jin Qiu, $460,000.

Tyndale Way, 7121-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Harmanvir S. Sandhu and Haritha Raja, $458,865.

HIGHLAND AREA

Mink Hollow Rd., 6890-Dustin and Melissa Mink to Ulyana Dovbush and Andriy Klymchuk, $795,000.

JESSUP AREA

Oak Meade Way, 8402-Kelly O’Neil to Jung Yong Lee, $315,000.

KINGS CONTRIVANCE VILLAGE AREA

Birdhouse Cir., 9443, No. 36-Ryan David and Allison Marie Tracy to Sonya Hargress, $325,000.

Gracious End Ct., 9101, No. 303-Sebastian R.A. Caso and Shikha Darshan Mistry to Tyler Jay Schroeder and Trisha Biswas, $257,000.

Herding Row, 10022-Robert Allan and Donna Kay Larson to Jonathan Francis and Elizabeth Anne Holford, $432,000.

Maple Ave., 10013-Stephen E. and Edith B. Schatz to John Paul and Karen Sue Castilano, $515,000.

Stonebrook Lane, 8820-Maclain M. Holton to Jean Karen Conchina and John Rodman, $335,000.

Weather Worn Way, 7515, No. D-Michael A. Nard to Asuncion D. and David Wilson, $205,000.

Wesleigh Dr., 10118-Keith A. and Christine B. Walker to Caleb Z. and Danielle W. Sneden, $379,000.

MARRIOTTSVILLE AREA

John Stuart Rd., 2121, No. G-Gary Clipp to Brian Y. Kim, $306,000.

SCAGGSVILLE-LAUREL AREA

Boundless Shade Terr., 9611-Faisal and Fatima Sheikh to Vatsal V. and Vipinchandra S. Patel, $650,000.

Charmed Days, 8428-Aidan Jungik Ji and Stephanie A. Song to Moaaz A. Abu Goukh and Shaima Elsheikh, $455,000.

Gordon Ct., 9310-Kathleen O. Jordan to Frankline H. Emai, $350,000.

Mary Lee Lane, 8247-Priscilla G. Shao and estate of Stephen P. Shao to Cheryl Abel, $240,000.

Sewall Ave., 9236-Lori A. Simmons and Kim K. Nelson to Stevie Pryor, $510,000.

Whiskey Run, 9731-George A. Seuss Jr. and Constance S. Chapa to Ramonito and Lee Baguio Legaspi, $235,000.

SYKESVILLE AREA

Howard Lodge Dr., 12370-Ronald R. and Susan L. Cook to Daniel J. Carr, $655,000.

WEST FRIENDSHIP AREA

River Valley Chase, 3144-Jared and Jennifer Ross to Joseph Paul and Brooke Ann Bering, $740,000.

WOODBINE AREA

Kenwood Ct., 15034-Philip L. Day to John and Emily Anne Connolly, $555,000.

Woodbine Rd., 2281-Navy Federal Credit Union to Adam Maizel, $580,000.

WOODSTOCK AREA

Dorchester Way, 10554-Michele K. Cooke to Pengyun Li and Ying Hang Liu, $638,000.