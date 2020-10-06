•Destruction to a vehicle

•Destruction of property/vandalism

•Theft from a vehicle

•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories

•Tampering with a vehicle

•Attempted vehicle theft

•Credit or debit card theft

•Identify theft

•Lost property

•Telephone misuse

•Trespassing

The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

BROOKLYN PARK AREA

ROBBERIES

Church St., 700 block, 3:45 p.m. Sept. 24. A 46-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested after he assaulted a person outside a liquor store and demanded cash.

Stanley Terr. E., 200 block, midnight Sept. 24. Three males exited a white van and accosted three people sitting in a parked vehicle in front of a residence. The males robbed the people at gunpoint, then ordered the people out of the vehicle. The males fled in the white van.

CROFTON AREA

CARJACKING

Blockton Ct., 1400 block, 1:17 a.m. Sept. 25. Two males accosted a woman removing boxes from her vehicle. One of them pointed a handgun at her while the other took the woman’s keys. They fled in the woman’s vehicle.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

HANDGUN AND CDS ARREST

Elvaton Rd. and Hospital Dr., 12:40 a.m. Sept. 29. A 28-year-old Georgia man was arrested following a traffic stop. Police located a loaded Glock .22 pistol in the vehicle and multiple drugs. He was charged with a handgun violation and possession of controlled dangerous substances.

CHECK FRAUD

Ritchie Hwy., 7400 block, 3:15 p.m. Sept. 24. A man in a bank drive-through attempted to cash a stolen check. The driver was placed under arrest, and three passengers were instructed to exit the vehicle. Officers observed in plain view suspected controlled dangerous substances and drug paraphernalia. The 43-year-old Ellicott City driver was arrested for check fraud and possession of controlled dangerous substances, along with the three passengers, a 40-year-old Baltimore woman, a 30-year-old Millersville woman and a 40-year-old Glen Burnie man.

PASADENA AREA

HANDGUN VIOLATION

Marble Arch Dr., 3000 block, 3:25 a.m. Sept. 25. Police made contact with two occupants in the rear seats of a vehicle and detected an odor of marijuana. A search of the vehicle uncovered a loaded, 9mm handgun and a spare magazine next to the handgun. One of the males fled on foot. The 24-year-old Pasadena man was arrested Sept. 28 and charged with handgun violations.

ROBBERY

Mountain Rd., 2500 block, 2:30 a.m. Sept. 28. A man entered a convenience store, threatened the clerk with a knife and demanded cash. The clerk complied, and the man fled. The 31-year-old Pasadena man was arrested quickly and charged with attempted robbery.

SEVERN AREA

SHOOTING

O’Keefe Dr., 8500 block, 9:45 p.m. Sept. 24. Responding for a shooting, officers located a man suffering from gunshot wound(s) to the upper body. The injured man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

SHOOTING ARREST

Jamestown Dr., 1300 block, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 5. A male shot a man during an altercation in front of a residence. On Sept. 28, a 32-year-old Severn man was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force at a residence in Baltimore. A .22-caliber Ruger and ammunition were recovered.

Annapolis

Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.

STABBINGS

Bens Dr., unit block, 5 p.m. Sept. 23. A man was stabbed. He was taken to a shock trauma center.

Cypress Rd., unit block, 12:25 a.m. Sept. 25. Police responded to a report of a stabbing. A male was taken to a hospital for treatment. While police were on the scene, there was a report of a second victim at Thom Court. The second injured person was take to shock trauma. Property was stolen from one of the injured people.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Bay Ridge Ave., 1000 block, 7 a.m. Sept. 29. A purse was stolen from a vehicle by force.

Bens Dr., unit block, 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 23. A person entered a residence without permission. Nothing was reported missing.

Constitution Ave., unit block, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 22 to 11:23 a.m. Sept. 23. A black bag containing clothes and books was stolen from an unlocked vehicle. The bag was located a short distance away.

Frederick Douglas St., 1100 block, 4 a.m. Sept. 30. A 32-inch TV was stolen from a residence.

Hilltop Lane, 200 block, 6 p.m. Sept. 23 to 7 a.m. Sept. 24. A bag containing tools, a backpack leaf blower, a chain saw and miscellaneous tools were stolen from a locked vehicle.

Ironstone Ct., unit block, 10:30 p.m. Sept. 22 to 7:30 a.m. Sept. 23. A bicycle was stolen from a residential yard.

Melrob Ct., unit block, noon Sept. 23 to 3:45 p.m. Sept. 24. A package containing clothing was stolen from the front door of a residence.

Roscoe Rowe Blvd., 300 block, 4:30 p.m. Sept. 22 to 7:30 a.m. Sept. 23. A white pop-up tent was stolen from a parking lot at a building.

Shipwright St., unit block, 12:30 a.m.-1:40 p.m. Sept. 23. Sunglasses, boxing gloves and miscellaneous items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Sixth St., 400 block, 9 a.m. Sept. 29. Two people entered a business and stole approximately $10 worth of candy.

VEHICLE THEFT

Bay Ridge Ave., 800 block, noon Sept. 29. A silver 2017 Acura MDX was stolen.

Howard County

Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.

COLUMBIA AREA

ASSAULT ARRESTS

Browsing Deer, 6400 block, Sept. 10. Several people accosted a man at his residence. One of them cut the man, and they fled. A 21-year-old Columbia man was arrested and charged with assault, conspiracy to commit assault, and reckless endangerment. Four accomplices — a 19-year-old Coatesville man, an 18-year-old Olney woman, a 20-year-old Columbia man and a 19-year-old Silver Spring woman — were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit assault and conspiracy to commit reckless endangerment.

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Oldstone Ct., 5300 block, Sept. 26-28. Several windows in a trailer at an elementary school were broken.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Dobbin Rd., 6400 block, Sept. 24. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Soft Shade Way, 6200 block, 5:56 a.m. Sept. 23. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Thunder Hill Rd., 5700 block, Sept. 30. Landscaping equipment was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT ARREST

McGaw Rd. and Stanford Blvd., Sept. 29. An 18-year-old Elkridge man was arrested during a traffic stop and charged with a Sept. 22 motor vehicle theft and related charges.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

CARJACKING ARREST

Court House Dr., 3400 block, Sept. 3. A 23-year-old Hagerstown man was arrested and charged with carjacking, robbery, motor vehicle theft, and assault.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Baltimore National Pike, 8400 block, 12:17 a.m. Oct. 1. Cash was stolen from a market entered by force.

Cotoneaster Dr., 8400 block, Sept. 22-23. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

LAUREL AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Tower Dr., 8600 block, 3:49 a.m. Sept. 30. A resident reported that a male attempted to enter her residence. Police responded and located a suspect. Charges are pending.

VEHICLE THEFT

Homestead Ct., 9600 block, Sept. 29-30. A 2018 blue/purple Yamaha was stolen.

SAVAGE AREA

ROBBERY

Baltimore St., 9000 block, 8:09 p.m. Sept. 23. A male assaulted a man and stole his cellphone, then fled with a male accomplice.