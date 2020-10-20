•Destruction to a vehicle

•Destruction of property/vandalism

•Theft from a vehicle

•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories

•Tampering with a vehicle

•Attempted vehicle theft

•Credit or debit card theft

•Identify theft

•Lost property

•Telephone misuse

•Trespassing

The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

AD

GLEN BURNIE AREA

SHOOTING INTO AN OCCUPIED DWELLING

Maple Lane NW, 400 block, 4:14 a.m. Oct. 11. Several rounds struck an occupied home. Two Glen Burnie men, 43 and 19, were arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.

ROBBERY

Crain Hwy., 100 block, Oct. 14. Two men entered a drugstore, implied they had weapons, and demanded medications. A third male accomplice stood outside during the robbery. They took the medications and fled.

AD

LINTHICUM AREA

STABBING

Elkridge Landing Rd., 800 block, 9:24 p.m. Oct. 10. Responding to a report of a stabbing at a motel, officers located a man with multiple stab wounds to the lower torso and another person with cuts to the ear sustained during an altercation with a man and a woman over money. A 26-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, both of Brooklyn, were arrested and charged with assault.

AD

SEVERN AREA

SHOTS FIRED

Severn Orchard Cir., 8200 block, 9:078 p.m. Oct. 10. A person in a silver Honda Accord drove slowly down the street and the driver fired several shots in the air and sped off. No injuries were reported.

Sparrow Ct. and Stillmeadows Dr., 10:57 p.m. Oct. 9. Officers located shell casings in an area where shots were reported fired. Police also located a bullet hole at a residence in the 1800 block of Blue Jay Court. No one was reported injured.

Annapolis

Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.

ROBBERY

Severn Ave., 300 block, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 8. Two males accosted a man who had just left a restaurant through the rear doors. One of the males held the man at gunpoint while the other went through his pockets. The males fled empty-handed.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Chester Ave., 800 block, 3:50 p.m. Oct. 10. A red buoy was stolen from a residential front lawn.

AD

AD

Main St., 100 block, 3:24 p.m. Oct. 12. An employee at a business reported a former employee stole cash from the business after being fired. The former employee used a key to access the business safe and took $98.75.

Market Space, unit block, 5 p.m. Oct. 14. A woman entered an establishment and consumed a meal, then left without paying for it. She was later located but has not yet been criminally charged.

Maryland Ave., unit block, 4:45 p.m. Oct. 10. A black and brown Fendi belt was stolen from a retail store.

Smith Ave., 100 block, 4:14 p.m. Oct. 8. A rear door at a residence was kicked in. No entry was made.

Howard County

Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.

AD

AD

ANNAPOLIS AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Westbridge Dr., 1900 block, 4:19 p.m. Oct. 8. A man dropped his wallet in a parking garage at a building. The wallet was taken, and a bank card from the wallet was used to try to pay for an online transaction, but the transaction was declined.

COLUMBIA AREA

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Ashton Ct., 1200 block, 3:54 p.m. Oct. 8. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Broken Land Pkwy., 9600 block, 4:45 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 13. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Brook Way, 5300 block, 3:27 a.m. Oct. 12. Cash and credit cards were stolen from a vehicle.

Davis Rd., 8500 block, Oct. 8-10. Property was stolen from a vacant property entered by force.

AD

Guilford Rd., 8800 block, Oct. 7-8. A generator was stolen from a locked construction container at a high school.

Hickory Ridge Rd., 10200 block, Oct. 13-14. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

AD

Murray Hill Rd., 7500 block, Oct. 13-14. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Tamar Dr., 8300 block, Oct. 6-7. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

VEHICLE THEFT

Oakland Mills Rd., 7100 block, Oct. 13. A 2017 Ford van was stolen.

ELKRIDGE AREA

HOME INVASION ARRESTS

Patuxent Oak Ct., 7700 block, Oct. 1. A home invasion assault occurred. No serious injuries were reported. On Oct. 13, two Frederick men, 26 and 19, were arrested and charged with home invasion, assault, and a weapon violation.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Red Barn Way and Falling Leaves Ct., 9 a.m. Oct. 9. A male wearing a Halloween mask exposed himself to a female walking along a path, then fled.

AD

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

ASSAULT

Wheaton Way, 3100 block, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 9. An altercation escalated between several people, and a juvenile male suffered several cuts.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Oak West Dr., 3300 block, Oct. 14. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

AD

Oakton Lane, 8400 block, Oct. 8-9. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Resort Rd., 11100 block, 2:24 a.m. Oct. 8. An attempt was made to break into an ATM at a bank. Nothing was reported stolen.

Town and Country Blvd., 9000 block, Oct. 14. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

HANOVER AREA

VEHICLE THEFT

Alden Way, 7200 block, Oct. 8. A 2017 red Nissan Altima was stolen.

JESSUP AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Preston Ct., Oct. 10-12. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Oceano Ave. and Tar Bay Dr., Oct. 7-9. A 2006 white refrigerated semitrailer was stolen.

LAUREL AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Laurel Rd. N., 9000 block, Oct. 5-12. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.