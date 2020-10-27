•Destruction to a vehicle

•Destruction of property/vandalism

•Theft from a vehicle

•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories

•Tampering with a vehicle

•Attempted vehicle theft

•Credit or debit card theft

•Identify theft

•Lost property

•Telephone misuse

•Trespassing

The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

BROOKLYN AREA

HOME INVASION

Biscay Ave., 600 block, 7 p.m. Oct. 20. Two males entered a man’s residence through an unlocked door. One of the males had a pistol and went through the man’s pockets. He took $1,500 in cash and Percocet pills, and they fled.

ROBBERY

Ritchie Hwy., 5000 block, 8:40 p.m. Oct. 19. A man accosted a bicyclist on the side of a building, threatened him with a semiautomatic pistol and demanded the bicycle. The bicyclist complied, and the man fled.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

PARENTAL ABDUCTION/HOME INVASION

Glen Mar Cir., 400 block, 10:50 p.m. Oct. 15. A mother and three accomplices forced open a door at a residence and assaulted three people inside. The mother and the accomplices removed a 7-year-old boy from his bed and took him from the residence. On Oct. 16, the mother turned herself in. The boy will be reunited with his father. The mother, 38, of North Carolina, was charged with parental abduction and home invasion. A 57-year-old District Heights woman was also arrested. The investigation is ongoing.

SHOOTING

Elm Rd., 100 block, 2:40 a.m. Oct. 19. Homeowners awoke to projectiles damaging property inside a residence. Multiple bullet strikes were found outside and inside the residence. No injuries were reported.

WEAPONS VIOLATION

Silverleaf Ct. and Elvaton Dr., 11:40 p.m. Oct. 19. Three Glen Burnie males, ages 19, 19 and 17, were arrested after police observed them in a vehicle attempting to conceal a semiautomatic handgun. Police located a second loaded Glock 9mm semiautomatic handgun. The males were charged with a weapons violation.

LAUREL AREA

WEAPONS ARREST

Laurel Fort Meade Rd., 3400 block, 12:40 a.m. Oct. 21. Responding to a call for a suspicious vehicle at a motel, police arrested a 31-year-old District Heights man. He was charged with possession of a loaded 9mm Beretta handgun and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

ODENTON AREA

ASSAULT

Chadwell Ct., 1200 block, 6:50 p.m. Oct. 18. A 21-year-old Severn woman was arrested following a road rage incident. She was charged with assault.

Annapolis

Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.

HOMICIDE

Clay St., 100 block, 12:11 a.m. Oct. 18. Responding for shots fired at a residence, police located a 28-year-old Baltimore man in the rear of the home suffering from injuries consistent with being shot. He died of his injuries. Two 17-year-old girls, both of Annapolis, and a 26-year-old Annapolis man were found inside the residence suffering from gunshot wounds and hospitalized.

ROBBERY

West St., 200 block, 1:47 a.m. Oct. 17. A male pedestrian was forced into a vehicle, then assaulted and robbed of cash. The pedestrian was able to escape and called police. He was hospitalized for treatment of a head injury.

FRAUD

Gemini Dr., 1200 block, 10:52 p.m. Oct. 15. A woman received a message on social media from a person she thought she knew. The person threatened her and requested that she purchase eBay gift cards and provide the code to each card. The woman also mailed cash to an address in Texas. Total loss value was $3,000.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Alder Rd., unit block, 11 p.m. Oct. 16. Several pieces of jewelry and watches were stolen from a residence entered by force while the occupants were out of town.

Boxwood Rd., 200 block, 9:23 a.m. Oct. 17. Four tires and rims were stolen from a 2005 Acura.

Bywater Rd., 600 block, 10:25 a.m. Oct. 17. A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a 2002 Acura.

Cherry Grove Ave. S., 500 block, 3:40 p.m. Oct. 17. A male entered a business and fled with four boxes of disposable diapers.

Forbes St., 300 block, 4:02 p.m. Oct. 17. A red Lifetime Freestyle XL paddleboard was reported stolen.

Forest Dr., 900 block, 5:36 a.m. Oct. 20. A fire pit was taken from the front of a business.

Hillsmere Dr., 100 block, 8:37 p.m. Oct. 15. Two Yeti coolers were stolen from a business.

Hilltop Lane, 300 block, Oct. 16. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Main St., 100 block, 3:11 p.m. Oct. 16. A person stole a sweatshirt from a clothing rack on the sidewalk in front of a business.

Market Space, unit block, 6:18 p.m. Oct. 16. A locked bicycle was stolen.

Medgar Evers St., 1100 block, 12:21 a.m. Oct. 20. A female reported a male acquaintance stole an iPhone from her residence.

Obery Ct., 100 block, 3:39 p.m. Oct. 20. A woman reported a juvenile acquaintance stole approximately $152 from her residence.

Old Solomons Island Rd., unit block, 3:20 p.m. Oct. 20. A Coach brand purse was stolen from a vehicle entered by force.

Smithville St., 1100 block, 11:40 a.m. Oct. 20. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Solomons Island Rd., 2400 block, 3:01 p.m. Oct. 20. A briefcase containing an Apple laptop, an iPad, a checkbook and a bag with miscellaneous items was stolen from a vehicle entered by force.

Tyler Ave., 1100 block, 10:34 p.m. Oct. 20. A purse and a cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

West St., 200 block, Oct. 20. A male parked his blue mountain bike in front of a business. When he returned 20 minutes later, it was gone.

Howard County

Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.

COLUMBIA AREA

ROBBERY

Monarch Mills Way, 7500 block, 8:37 p.m. Oct. 16. A man accosted a food delivery person, threatened him and stole the food, then fled.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Basket Ring Rd., 9600 block, 4:45-7:30 p.m. Oct. 16. Property was stolen from a residence.

Basket Ring Rd., 9700 block, 6 p.m. Oct. 18. A resident observed a male attempting to steal a bicycle from a porch at her residence. When confronted, the male fled empty-handed.

Columbia Gateway Dr., 6900 block, Oct. 2-16. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Gerwig Lane, 9500 block, Oct. 16-19. A catalytic converter was stolen from five vehicles.

Oakland Mills Rd., 5700 block, 1:50 p.m. Oct. 17. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

ELKRIDGE AREA

ROBBERY

Marie Curie Dr., 6600 block, 11:57 a.m. Oct. 17. A man attempted to steal merchandise from a wholesale retailer. When a store employee confronted the man, he threatened the employee and fled. The 27-year-old Columbia man was arrested nearby and charged with armed robbery, robbery, and theft.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Elkridge Crossing Way, 7200 block, Oct. 15-16. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Greenfield Rd., 6200 block, Oct. 16-18. Property was stolen from a garage. There was no sign of forced entry.

Royal Coachman Dr., 4800 block, Oct. 19. An E-ZPass transponder was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Main St., 5600 block, Oct. 14-16. A 2013 black Lincoln Navigator was stolen. It was later recovered.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Bonnie Branch Rd., 4400 block, Oct. 16-21. Tools were stolen from a vacant residence under construction entered through an unlocked window.

Normandy Woods Dr., 3100 block, Oct. 15. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Oak West Dr., 3300 block, Oct. 12-17. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Resort Rd., 11000 block, Oct. 15-16. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Ridge Rd. N., 3200 block, Oct. 16. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

JESSUP AREA

ROBBERY

Washington Blvd., 8600 block, 12:50 a.m. Oct. 16. Two males entered a store, jumped the counter, threatened a clerk and stole cigarettes. A third male entered and also stole cigarettes, and the three males fled.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Washington Blvd., 8800 block, Oct. 16. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.