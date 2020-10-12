Arbutus Ave., 4921-Darren Michael Mays and Margaret Elena Gatti Mays to Victor Fox and Marjolein Holsboer, $452,100.

Barkwood Pl., 5012-Gilbert and Bernice August to David J. and Katherine E. Trayte, $543,474.

Cherry Valley Dr., 4641-Wilmington Trust National Association and MFRA Trust 2016 1 to Herbert Rolando, Margoth Mirella and Ashley Mirella Mollinedo, $455,000.

AD

Flint Rock Rd., 13919-Sheila A. Frantz to Felisa R. and Oscar G. Marcia, $510,000.

AD

George Washington Dr., 17009-James C. and Maxine F. Minar to Michael and Megan Groh, $560,000.

Keating St., 13421-Cynthia Jessica Sagredo to Erick R. Benitez and Norma Evelin Torres, $410,000.

Robindale Dr., 12708-Editha B. Abinsay to Fuk Cheong Tse and Hang Fai Lei Tse, $365,000.

Turkey Branch Pkwy., 13511-Artan and Gentiana Hasanaj to Philip Alvin Revelo Fernandez and Nina Ricca De Leon, $440,000.

BETHESDA AREA

Arrowood Terr., 7-Brian D. Arthur and Marie C. Ebers Arthur to Sameer Patel, Zeena Lafeer, Fatma S. Patel and Subhash K. Patel, $1.15 million.

Belvoir Dr., 5216-Edwin and Meredith F. Chen to William Bradley and Aviah Sarah Altman, $1.06 million.

AD

Brookes Ridge Ct., 592-Brookes Lane Development Co. to Matthew and Lillian Nolan, $1.74 million.

Crescent St., 4700-Estate of Amy Josephine Park to Ryan G. and Patricia Fogle, $920,000.

AD

Gloster Rd., 6001-Edward T.L. Borie Jr. and Andrea S. Borie to Daniel and Jeannine L. McGivney, $1.26 million.

Kirby Rd., 5929-Nicholas and Janine Werkman to Donald T. and Jackie T. Meier, $1.99 million.

Lone Oak Dr., 6212-Ewa Maria Szczepanska to Matias I. Blanco and Merrie D. Blocker, $680,000.

Montrose Ave., 10508, No. M-2-Heather Foss to Gregory J. Varner, $234,900.

Quarry Ridge Way, 8013-Soonhoon L. Ahn to Linda Chung Eun Wu and Hsin L. Wu, $830,500.

Scarsdale Rd., 4805-Kathleen F. Manders and Deirdre F. Bugg to Paul L. and Lauren M. Baker, $1.1 million.

AD

Thoreau Dr., 8309-Randolph Enterprises Corp. to Donald Jeffrey and Melissa Anne Coffman, $1.88 million.

Westlake Terr., 7420, No. 1302-Mehdi Heravi to Mary A. Sanchez, $273,000.

Whitley Park Terr., 5505, No. 76-Clinton and Heather Lyons Narver to Abhinav Shrivastava and Varuni Saxena, $635,000.

AD

BOYDS AREA

Autumn Gold Rd., 14237-Matthew E. and Sherry H. Gowarty to Jay and Natalia Mulieri, $685,000.

Festival Dr., 18907-Yiran Wang and Yan Chen to Hisani Nzinga Annie Madison and Ernest Madison, $549,000.

BROOKEVILLE AREA

Alpenglow Lane, 18928-Kristin M. Gordon to Aaron and Sarah McKinley, $530,000.

BURTONSVILLE AREA

Beaker Ct., 14369-Patricia L. Pena to Jeffrey Thomas and Shakinah Davis Dallas, $330,000.

AD

Madison Park Lane, 3907-Rachel E. Park to Nadya Richberg, $405,000.

Stepping Stone Lane, 3767-Marcia E. Bowen to Maurisha Macklin, $322,500.

CALVERTON-COLESVILLE AREA

Carriage House Terr., 1647, No. B-AJS Investment Group Corp. to Sarita M. Barton, $175,000.

Crestline Rd., 1507-Ramona Catherine Rovito and estate of John J. Rovito to James H. and Lisa D. Nguyen, $455,000.

Partridge Dr., 13507-Viviana Ortiz and Fred Santis to Viviana Ortiz, $140,000.

AD

Tourmaline Terr., 12900-Ronald H. and Susan D. White to Staci Nicole Lightfoot, $394,000.

CHEVY CHASE AREA

Bradley Blvd., 4828, No. 212-Elliot A. and Ashley E. Friedman to Alexander Zektser and Allison Starr Parker, $705,000.

AD

Fairglen Lane, 5123-Brendan and Kristina Bennett O’Neill to Michael and Molly Natelli, $1.51 million.

Kenwood Forest Lane, 6745, No. 35-Michael Joseph Natelli to James J. Matthews III and Emily Jane Piacenza Matthews, $675,000.

Maple Terr., 4208-Eric R. and Allison C. Carle to Pablo Facundo Cuevas and Marjorie Chinen, $1.48 million.

Thornapple St., 3604-Frank R. and Margaret F. Abbott to Geoffrey Brown, $1.18 million.

CLARKSBURG AREA

Basil Park Cir., 23935-Jeffrey R. and Kathryn L. Anderson to Rohan and Parul Jain, $615,000.

Clarksridge Rd., 23404-Sankuratri Corp. to Hector Alvarez and Mayra Griselda Alvarez Castro, $624,900.

AD

Glacier Lily Dr., 22802-Carol L. Thiele and Teresa W. Thompson to Obioma and Perpetua Kelechi Arungwa, $590,000.

AD

Little Seneca Pkwy., 11946, No. 2512-Michele D. Sharpe to Ngamimie Moussa and Arsene Elysee Foka Tuedjo, $370,000.

Painted Lady Way, 12-Winchester Homes Inc. to Ramon Quinones and Alexandra Timis, $483,519.

Skylark Rd., 12120-Kenneth R. and Min Song Jones to Eshwar Chandar Dabeer and Susmita Chatterjee, $761,000.

CLOVERLY-EDNOR AREA

Awkard Lane, 26-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Luis Arturo Montepeque Grijalva, $290,000.

Snowden Dr., 15104-John and Gloria Hosinski to Bethany Vance and Kyle Kosinski, $579,900.

DAMASCUS AREA

Crosscut Way, 10239-Gabriel Rojas and estate of Yamile M. Rojas to Garrick D. and Katherine M. Stewart, $649,000.

AD

Hunters Chase Lane, 10605-Robert and Michelle Slone to Inez Su and Joshua R. McMillan, $395,000.

AD

Ridge Rd., 24624-Donald H. and Sylvia C. Suhaka to Charles and Katie Morgan, $445,000.

Shelldrake Ct., 37-Matthew and Megan Hamner to Evin Joyce Haynes, $258,750.

DERWOOD AREA

Bowie Mill Rd., 17865-Ires MD Corp. to Juan Carlos Diaz Gutierrez, $400,000.

Foggy Lane, 5712-Nevett Steele Jr. and estate of Espy S. Driscoll to Kelly Marie Tullo, $600,000.

Hillside Terr., 18713-Michael J. Diestel to Raymond and Jaclynn Fowle, $515,000.

Weatherby Dr., 7507-Felicidad Duran and Ginnette B. Delucia to Daniel F. Allen and Taylor K. Davis, $396,500.

FOUR CORNERS-BURNT MILLS AREA

AD

Argyle Rd., 729-Fred L. Schubring to Edward Taylor Lewis Borie Jr., $454,000.

Forest Glen Rd., 608-Daivender Kumar Mainigi to Amanda Holliday and Kurt Bembridge, $495,000.

Hillmoor Dr., 409-Thomas and Christina K. Heidenberger to Richard and Kimberly Strasser, $610,000.

AD

Louden Ct., 512-Andrea R. Mack to Guillermo R. and Raquel Eugenia Tituana, $155,000.

Seaton Square Dr., 516-Holly A. Bamford and Shannon A. Carroll to Anand Dinesh and Lenika Parmar Shah, $480,000.

Tenbrook Dr., 9917-Charter House Corp. to David Lee Newville and Abigail Helene Moyer, $635,000.

Whitmoor Terr., 204-Jason A. and Mallory E. Lyon to Benjamin M. and Lauren Ann Jones, $520,000.

GAITHERSBURG AREA

Black Forest Way, 11144-Robert J. Pfister and estate of Thomas W. Pfister to Saul L. Yengle, $292,000.

Cross Country Ct., 56-Michael Redling to Njifen B. Dohnji, $315,000.

Green Run Way, 9008-Jaunese and David J. Clark to Jorge M. Portillo and Reyna D. Romero, $360,000.

Lindenhouse Rd., 18800-Robert J. and Jane C. Deschak to Phoebe Nguyen and Julio C. Ramirez, $460,000.

Sugarberry Ct., 8014-David and Betsy Nguyen to Anugraha Singh and Dineeta Tamang, $356,000.

AD

Traxell Way, 18511-Leslie G. and Connie J. Lattin to Tatah K. Bimela, $619,000.

Winter Park Ct., 18325-James B. and Martha R. Terrill to Nimeet Kapoor and Jennifer A. Manley, $455,000.

GAITHERSBURG-NORTH POTOMAC AREA

Beacon Hill Terr., 509-George L.W. Yeh and May Koei Tzu Yeh to Kyle Remington Furlong and Lauren Agnes Satterfield, $420,000.

Chestertown St., 547-Robert K. and Mary L. McNamara to Leor Omeed Somekhian and Rebecca Jo Spiller Somekhian, $624,900.

Decoverly Dr., 210, No. 105-Pulte Home Co. to Reva Gaines, $497,990.

Granite Ridge Dr., 12538-Lawrence and Amy Kelley to Sarah Jane and Cavia Odaine Mead, $285,000.

Inspiration Lane, 440-Jay and Mary Beth Levrio to James and Nicole McNeer, $879,000.

Kepler Dr., 116-Bi David and Fathia Lopoi to Ricardo W. Smith, $695,000.

Mosel Terr., 12309-Manuel F. and Carmela M. Lora to Emilio L. Vivaz and Karena Kuo, $675,000.

Pheasant Run Dr., 912-Juan F. and Ruth E. Ventura to Felix R. Paredes and Rocio D. Pilar Paredes, $430,000.

Quince Orchard Blvd., 876, No. 201-Carol Rigor and Carol Brannum to Steven Anthony Patten and Meagan Jacobs, $115,000.

Sullnick Way, 11529-Yuen Kwong Lee and Mei Che Wong to Andrew B. Buscemi, $340,000.

GERMANTOWN AREA

Autumn Trail Dr., 13604-Minar N. Kamdar and Jeanine Marie Faw to Gourgopal Roy and Sanchita Jamindar, $535,500.

Bowman Ridge Dr., 19526-US Bank and Lehman XS Trust Mortgage to Helen Zheng, $441,000.

Cherry Bend Dr., 19106-Rita and Kyle Johnson to Javed L. and Jehan Khanni, $315,000.

Crosstie Terr., 18913-Ali R. Nowroozi and Roya M. Mansouri to Mohit Philip Mathew and Deepthi G. Varghese, $355,000.

Derry Glen Ct., 13506, No. 304-Mylene Lathai to Rong Gao Wu and Xinhong Luo, $175,000.

Germantown Rd., 15935-Keith L. Hooker and Killeen Martell to William and Joanne Baick, $560,000.

Leatherbark Dr., 19006-Kevin Terrence and Maria Teresita Fitzpatrick to Mamie Mbombo Badibanga, $520,000.

Mill House Ct., 13039-Esther Elaine Gaines to Carly E. Oeller, $280,000.

Red Rocks Dr., 18022-Chadwick Jay and Ashley Lynn Keys to Jason and Lynsey L. Lewis, $572,000.

Shore Harbour Dr., 20406, No. 4-D-Federal National Mortgage Association to Vivian Mojica, $214,900.

Sparkling Water Dr., 18715, No. 9-301-Sally Alkire and estate of Sheila Alkire to Diana A. Urrutia and Pedro Manual Alfaro Lozano, $237,700.

Tivoli Fountain Ct., 13306-Bimal K. Madathil to Keatrick and Robin Lee Johnson, $370,000.

Treebranch Terr., 18941-William C. and Cyrena Dogan to Katherine K. Flores Vilcapoma and Katherine Kelly Flores Vilcapoma, $331,000.

White Saddle Dr., 19523-Anthony F. Nwakibu to Samwel G. Nganga and Faridah Birabwa, $325,000.

KENSINGTON AREA

Bexhill Dr. W., 9633-Stacey C. Patterson and estate of Joyce E. Forsythe to Brock Tomlinson, $815,000.

Casper St., 10715-Kathleen E. and Kathleen Ellen Gall to Julie May, $415,000.

Findley Rd., 3003-Marcia and Daniel Thompson to Robert and Kate Shepard, $465,000.

Red Orchid Way, 3218-Bryn D. and Kasey B. Merrey to Apoorva and Aarti Patel, $842,500.

Strathmore Ave., 5211-Donald S. Cohen to Paul Henri Mathieu, $770,000.

Wake Dr., 3416-Anne B. Goodwin to Jesus M. and Martha A. Hernandez, $600,000.

LAYTONSVILLE AREA

Cutty Sark Way, 7401-Robert N. and Maureen Newberg to Yvonne Louise Ellis, $649,900.

Lochaven Dr., 8701-Lois Ann Keller Poole and estate of Dorothy D. Keller to Osmar Rodriguez, $425,000.

Warfield Rd., 9211-Reginald S. Meyer and Jennifer Cullen to Jonathan and Wendy Knosp, $574,900.

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE AREA

Bickleton Pl., 20345-Warrick and Brandi M. Alford to Debbie Wei, $475,000.

Cambridge Ct., 10506-Jeanne L. Springmann to Camila Espina and Bryan Michael Young, $300,000.

Elger Mill Rd., 9305-Charles R. Coe and Kimberly Ann Corso to Edwin Tarverdian and Seda Patatanian Sangbarani, $462,500.

Gunpowder Pl., 9304-Laura and David Lores to Juan A. Ferrufino and Herminia E. Rodriguez, $485,000.

Lake Shore Dr., 9761-PAHO/WHO Federal Credit Union to Syed Mohammad Reza Ghiasi Afjeh and Safe Ghiasi, $224,900.

Mercado Way, 10524-Donald D. and Patricia L. Devries to Candace Chapman and Jacquelyn Fernandes, $414,900.

Roman Way, 19100-Phyllis R. Kaplan to Peter Haram Rho and Zoey Soyeon Park Rho, $460,000.

Sparrow Valley Dr., 9307-Brian G. Pack to Elly Vargas, $264,500.

Trolley Crossing Ct., 20307-Bejutomi Ekperigin and estate of Henry Eyituoyo Ekperigin to Neil B. Martin, $345,000.

Wild Apple Cir., 10222-Michael A. Ewell to Vivek and Tejashree Naiknavare, $220,000.

NEW HAMPSHIRE ESTATES-HILLANDALE AREA

Oakview Dr., 1102-Michael Christopher and Kari Lyn Struemph to Terri Young and Teon Donte McGuire, $406,000.

NORBECK-LAYHILL AREA

Beaverbrook Ct., 15311, No. 90-2J-Allen Stanley and Theresa M. Thomas to Roger Rhoades, Lois Rhoades, John Meredith Kentlein and June Laurine Kentlein, $170,000.

Catoctin Terr., 1951-Alexia G. Snyder to Elias Habtu and Meseret Tena, $364,000.

Coolidge Ave., 15935-Brookfield Washington Corp. to Teklu Habte G. Selassie and Martha Mekonnene Mamo, $170,427.

Galvez St., 13307-Stephanie Lauren Fernatt and Stephanie L. Dunne to Hung C. Nguyen and Ngoc Han N. Phung, $432,000.

Habersham Cir., 14930-Ana Hidalgo and Ana Hidalgo Collins to Jinky J. and Ferdinand A. Escoto, $375,000.

Interlachen Dr., 15100, No. 4-214-Raymond E. and Louise A. Durley to Barbara Ellen and Marc Joel Stein, $305,000.

King Lear Ct., 14619, No. 14-Lydia Odei Ntim and Michael Kissi to Robert L. Clark Jr., $231,000.

Leisure World Blvd. N., 3100, No. 618-Alan Jay Horowitz and estate of Diane Horowitz to Robert Henry and Gail Schlossenberg Goldfarb, $350,000.

McKisson Ct., 14902, No. 8BA-Felix Koskey to Leonel Junior Qinteros Ribas, $200,000.

Pennfield Cir., 15000, No. T3-Villas of Leisure Corp. to Umit N. and Sonal U. Shah, $129,900.

Tynewick Terr., 14654, No. 4-James and Sonia C. Swayze to Maria C. Estrada and Gracia M. Moran, $317,000.

Vuillard St., 12727-Winchester Homes Inc. to Kristi Michelle Porter, $485,560.

OLNEY AREA

Boastfield Lane, 4536-Reginald E. Smith to Gregory Lionel Williams Sr., $350,000.

Gooseneck Terr., 16719-Scott T. and Sandra M. Loughlin to Barry Mark and Marilyn Torrisi Krengel, $719,500.

Ohara Pl., 3036-Debra Morris and estate of Patricia A. Sartain to Dennis C. and Nerissa Concepcion, $270,000.

Spartan Rd., 3224, No. 1-F-6-Claudia A. Vasquez to Daniel Montalvo, $175,000.

Thornhurst Dr., 4629-Edward A. and Doris R. Clarke to Matthew S. and Susan C. Ornstein, $650,000.

Wickham Rd., 18731-Michael F. and Dorothy J. Corsillo to Kent W. Maneval and Lisa M. Latendresse, $1.2 million.

POOLESVILLE AREA

Kohlhoss Rd., 17680-Julie M. Wood to Jeremy Samuel Springall and Aiofe Catriona Bolger, $270,000.

POTOMAC AREA

Beman Woods Way, 9734-Mary L. Giere to Aurelio Ramos and Maria Angelica Pfeifer, $1.24 million.

Bytham Ridge Lane, 125-Soung E. and Chelsea Sohyun Kim to Bishen Jeet Singh and Amarpreet K. Ghuman, $1.07 million.

Democracy Lane, 10503-Benson J. and Mona B. Fischer to Rongguo Wei and Lina Peng, $1.14 million.

Glen Ct., 11710-Edward J. and Mark William Haller to Nikhil Paul Sekhran and Christine Lippai, $1.12 million.

Haislip Ct., 10905-Joshua S. and Jaime S. Kaplan to Nicholas Quinn and Kirsten Beeson, $980,000.

Inverness Ridge Rd., 8134-Simone Difilippantonio to Matthew and Kathryn Copeland, $599,000.

Lockland Rd., 10711-Loy Pires and Letitia Alves to James and Precious M. Gittens, $1.17 million.

Over Ridge Rd., 12417-Anthony A. Cantor and estate of Sallie Ann Cantor to Sen Jia and Li Wang, $897,000.

Sandringham Ct., 10406-Wei Chen and Mai Zhuang to Nidhi Sachdeva and Pankaj Mendiratta, $1.15 million.

Sunnymeade Ct., 11-Long S. Chiu to Sherri Nichole Stevens and Marcel K. Hillie, $625,000.

Tuckerman Lane, 8317-Hui Feng and Min Ren to Amanda C. and Jose Herber Ulloa, $702,000.

ROCKVILLE AREA

Antigua Terr., 10838, No. 105-Vippan and Deepa Chopra to Anastasia A. Platonova, $347,000.

Balmoral Ct., 4-Anna M. Zdanis to Camila Maina and Alexander Thomas Torrella, $631,000.

Blandford St., 634-RL & EB Smith Family Corp. to Luis Alberto and Vanessa Carlo Miranda, $350,500.

Breezewood Terr., 6804-Wayne L. and Stephanie K. Firestone to Garry Michael and Carley Schaffer Truyens, $850,000.

Casey Lane, 326-Jerome Robert and Rochelle Wujek to Xiaoxia Wang, $574,000.

College Pkwy., 772, No. 6-Jean B. and William Louis Bowen to Ricardo Zambrano Duran and Vanessa Zambrano, $360,000.

Croydon Ave., 315-Jeremy Mears and Jill Clarke to Andrew Won and Minji Kim, $494,000.

Edson Lane, 5817, No. 201-Bryan S. Friedman to David Bourgeois, $420,500.

Goldsborough Dr., 628-Henri Malca to Jeremy Michael Mears and Jill Clarke, $639,900.

Gum Spring Dr., 13501-David R. and Amy B. Lipson to Edris Ali Meda, $999,900.

Hunters Lane, 12205-Michael Maurice Guthrie and estate of Beverly Virginia Guthrie to Marzi Kahnamelli, $383,000.

Kings Riding Way, 10703, No. T2-13-Arlene Ring to Rebecca Ann Natiello, $410,000.

Longwood Dr., 511-Christopher R.J. and Jennifer L. Gama to Ingrid Vargas, $276,900.

Old Bridge Rd., 12100-Matthew A. and Marianne Marchand Beck to Michael D. and Emma Carroll Beck, $700,000.

Pinto Ct., 5-Ruoh Mei Chen to Tsu Hsi Chang, $720,000.

Sedgwick Lane, 8-Robert and Bailey Cannon Dean to Daniel and Samantha Cain, $1.35 million.

Summer Garden Way, 404-Mathew L. Albores and estate of Ella Albores to Charles Gelissen and Katsumi Saito Daniel, $849,000.

Winding Rose Dr., 431-Maria J. Mejia and Daniel F. Velez to Mingxin Ye, $665,000.

SENECA PARK-CEDAR GROVE AREA

Boggy Trail Way, 12924, No. 60-Steven Francis and Meaghan Marie Capen to Jay Praful Patel, $375,000.

Dunstable Cir., 20039, No. 310-Fabiana R. Koski and Jeannette S. Leilani to Mirian S. Salcedo, $229,900.

Honeybear Lane, 11416-Ferddy A. and Heidi M. Solis to Britt E. Skrivanek Jr., $450,000.

Queens Cross Lane, 19016-Anahita Hakhamaneshi to Aleksandar Milic, $419,900.

Stoney Point Pl., 11409-Corryn Bellamy to Cinthya M. Perez Lacayo, $250,000.

Woodcutter Cir., 13002, No. 159-Oscar Glenn Goodhand III to Jackline Sambu and Cornelius Kibogy, $380,000.

SILVER SPRING AREA

Fairview Ct., 1105-Eliot S. Neumann and estate of Helmut David Neumann to Gregory Michael and Michelle Veneskey Price, $560,000.

Holman Ave., 2543, No. 2570-Timothy and Sarab Loveday to Margaret F. Murphy, $382,000.

Margaret Dr., 518-Michael A. Rizzo to Kierstin Anne Quinsland and Johnny Hillary Walker III, $730,000.

Twin Holly Lane, 704-Yulia A. Bronipolskaya to Pamela Summers, $658,000.

TAKOMA PARK AREA

Elson Pl., 1301-Philip R. Spray to Julien Katchinoff and Martha Wawro, $545,000.

Jackson Ave., 1111-Dean Michael Resnick and Jana Asher to Dean Michael Resnick, $94,427.

New Hampshire Ave., 7333, No. 811-Lisa D. Corwin to Gladys D. and Tafajal H. Meah, $262,500.

Sherman Ave., 122-David C. Brown and Yann Sheu Leu to Jean Chemnick and Gerald Fitzgerald, $745,000.

TWINBROOK AREA

Calvin Lane, 512-RJRE Investments Corp. to Adrian A. Garcia and Yanelis Diaz Aguilar, $410,000.

Fletcher Pl., 502-A. Burton Shuford and estate of Sean Avry Perkins to James and Emily Nurse, $340,000.

Ridgway Ave., 5709-Jacqueline P. Greene to Hailey E. and Philippe Roemer, $360,000.

WHEATON AREA

Berry St., 12033-Bobbi Cohan to Dalia Jamilet Ortega, $277,500.

Dexter Ave., 2306-Carol Mould to Michael Otte and Laura Kathleen Bate, $502,000.

Galt Ave., 11612-Nicholas W. and Delicia Reynolds Hand to Cynthia Sandoval and Mauricio Romero, $485,000.

Gladstone St., 10100-Anna Moschet and Daniel Patrick Rathbun to Monica L. Monteon and David H. Hu, $619,000.

Hayes Ave., 10410-Kenneth Lee Duke Jr. and Angela R. Grochowsky to Seth Isidore Taft and Ann Clawson, $559,900.

Hyde Rd., 900-Duvid and Irving Merkin to Dovid, Rebecca, Avi and Gita Shafran, $445,000.

Pendleton Dr., 3315-Robin A. Pollini to Julian Z. Olin and Anna G. Porras Santolamazza, $423,000.

Frederick County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in May were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BRUNSWICK AREA

Drydock St., 1275-Peter F. and Jennifer S. Alonzi to Alexander S. and Megan N. Bell, $374,900.

Musgrove Alley, 1416-Traci J. McKenzie and John M. Ceresini to Alfred Timothy and Siti Umrah Rhett, $425,000.

Fifth Ave., 205-Jonas W. Wood to Marnie D. Sasis and Ronald Hudson, $230,000.

BURKITTSVILLE-JEFFERSON AREA

Jefferson Pike, 3626-NVR Inc. to Michelle Hun Nguyen and Megan A. Marquart, $374,460.

EMMITSBURG AREA

Flat Run Ct., 1001-Deborah A. and Thomas R. Gartner to Susan Lynne and Joshua Cameron Davies, $270,000.

FREDERICK CITY-ADAMSTOWN VILLAGE AREA

Amberfield Rd., 603-Xiao Chen to Nicole Valerie Lewis and Evan Marshall Mellott, $288,500.

Cawley Dr., 635-Daniel J. Boggs to Wenjun Gu, $297,500.

Executive Way, 7088-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Juan Carlos Sosa, $283,000.

Jefferson Commons Way, 6022-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Joshua Delatorre and Brittany Fisher, $366,286.

Judicial Way, 5022-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Linda App and Dan Cira, $277,490.

Mount Phillip Rd., 6675-Scott Rolle to Gary Embrey, $389,900.

Pumphouse Rd., 592-Jonathan and Kasondra Ogden to Richard J. De La Cruz and Katherinne Berguecio, $379,900.

River Birch Rd., 6604-NVR Inc. to Waqar and Saman Hussain, $512,061.

Teen Barnes Rd., 4852-Jarred Alexander and Amanda Rachelle Park to Margaret and John Mackey, $560,000.

Wilmer Park Lane, 1551-IHMW West Park Corp. to Sue Lynn and Joseph Paul Poduska, $306,815.

FREDERICK CITY-LIBERTYTOWN AREA

Bellhaven Ct., 9507-Michael D. and Alicia M. Taylor to Michael Douglas and Allison Elizabeth Hall, $303,800.

Braddock Ave., 327-John H. Keepers to Luke Witmer, $260,000.

Carrollton Dr., 452-Evelyn Stirewalt and estate of James Neale Stirewalt to Rachel Price, $90,000.

Halleck Dr., 905-Thomas C. Edwards and Jordan L. Dewese to Susana S. Canas, $290,000.

Holden Rd., 1134-National Residential Nominee SVCS Inc. to Christopher and Sharon M. Kimberly, $390,000.

Liberty Rd., 11222-Ledford Homes Inc. to Scott P. and Britnee K. Linton, $524,900.

Mobley Ct., 1464-James T. Huber to Elizabeth Donegan, $177,000.

Newport Pl., 6201-Christopher A. and Christine E. Rucker to Cory Michael Mcandrew, $339,900.

Rambling Way S., 1528-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Residential Credit Opportunities Trust to Michael Amparbeng, $270,000.

Trafalgar Lane, 1454, No. 30-Devin Trout to Keomany M. and Anton A. Turner, $310,000.

Third St. E., 335-John L. Daniels and Judith A. Rice to Daniel M. Sweet and Makayla Hanington, $425,000.

FREDERICK CITY-MOUNTAINDALE AREA

Clearfield Rd., 8111-Robert Paul and Nancy J. Kozloski to Alyssa M. and James R. Harbaugh, $359,000.

Ellsworth Way, 2402, No. 3B-Cody L. Raymor to Jason F. and Jason Sullivan, $185,000.

Grant Pl., 503-Jesse D. Macnett to Thomas Butler and Lissa Marie Jean Jacques Butler, $327,000.

Key Pkwy., 1405, No. 101-State Employees Credit Union of MD Inc. to Jacob Erickson, $100,000.

Lawler Dr., 1221-DRSFA Corp. to Luis Orlando Lugo Ortiz, $337,178.

Mountainview Dr., 2187-Lihua Wang and Xiaoyi Yang to Ekpenyong E. Ekanem and Edidiong Andrew Essien, $430,000.

Vienna Ct., 20-Matthe and Adam Jay Sera to Hashmatullah Noor, $206,000.

William Franklin Dr., 2005-David L. and Tracey L. Puckett to Joshua and Margaret Jacques, $415,000.

IJAMSVILLE AREA

Broadmoor Terr. N., 5603-Greg L. and Constance E. Lamb to Brian G. and Jill N. Lamb, $500,000.

Etterbeek St., 6031-NVR Inc. to Dominique Shantell Matthews and George Robey IV, $338,235.

Lindsey Ct., 3071-Scott and Kathy Close to Stephen Anthony and Amanda Marie Cane, $599,900.

KNOXVILLE AREA

Donovan Ct., 19-Elizabeth Jo Murcia to Brenda Cudone and Craig Powell, $455,000.

Tritapoe Dr., 608-Mathew R. Hensley to Alec William and Jessica N. Davidson, $250,000.

MIDDLETOWN AREA

Boileau Ct., 46-The Consulting Network Inc. to Timothy A. Wilson, $230,000.

Main St. E., 608-Eric S. and Ashley R. McLellan to Trevor J. Mens, $375,000.

Sara Lane, 1-Michael E. Higham Sr. to Marshall T. and Karen Rae Hynson, $455,500.

Young Branch Dr., 20-Kenneth E. and Desiri G. Earle to Denise S. O’Rear, $485,000.

MONROVIA AREA

Lee Hill Cir., 5001-Alexander J. and Megan Papanicolas to Dane Fisher and Brittany Sapp, $399,900.

Seths Folly Dr., 4509-Calatlantic Group Inc. to John Charles and Padamy A. Hill, $545,810.

Weller Hill Dr., 11755-Kevin Carl and Sandra Lynne Backauskas to James S. Rising and Jordyn L. Taylor, $620,000.

MULLINIX AREA

Fordice Dr., 6518-Wendell E. and Dawn H. Bratburd to Hugo and Luis Baldomar, $439,000.

Park Ridge Dr., 615-Joseph B. and Karen M. Lesko to David and Susan Lackey Hering, $515,000.

Woodville Rd., 5533-Patricia Moler to Jacob J. Brodsky, $345,000.

NEW MARKET-LAKE LINGANORE AREA

Braden Ct., 9708-Oakdale Investments Corp. to Nicholas Allen Sharpe and Eni Meka, $550,665.

Eaglehead Dr., 5971-Oakdale Investments Corp. to Diane Nicole and Willie Albert Cohen, $462,000.

Lakeridge Rd. W., 6754-Matthew E. Abbott and Keith L. Nagle to Landin H. Deutch and Taryn M. Carroll, $308,000.

Nightfire Terr., 6215-Oakdale Investments Corp. to Huheun Lee and Sajin Bae, $647,184.

Panorama Dr., 11282-Virginia L. Powers and Virginia L. Michaels to Rose A. and Charles Mills, $535,000.

Rockridge Rd., 6605-Scott and Kathleen Lea Swain to Jennifer Lee and Patrick Justin Barrack, $342,440.

Talbot Dr., 5536-Stephanie Lynn Killebrew to Vicki Leigh Pappas, $325,000.

Woodfount Glade, 5735-Terry E. and Sally M. Flannery to Leonardo Campos Ramons and Maria Carolin Armenlin Patorniti, $380,000.

Woodridge Rd., 6865-Oakdale Investments Corp. to Roseann M. Belsley, $551,660.

POINT OF ROCKS AREA

Pippins Pl., 3814-Robert Clyde Barnhart III to Daniel Hess and Heather Neri, $315,000.

THURMONT AREA

Eylers Valley Flint Rd., 7456-Michael S. Mason to Wendy Goodson, $389,900.

Hillside Ave., 13708-Don Lewis and Kenneth Eugene Clabaugh to Dustin Allen and Amanda Marie Degrange, $245,000.

Rocky Acre Dr., 7901-Joseph M. and Bonita L. Moore to Russell S. and Noelle C. Hallman, $272,000.

URBANA AREA

Cedar Grove Mews, 3202-NVR Inc. to Richard G. and Elaine Baum, $611,985.

Denison St., 3615-Michael F. and Joy C. Sapington to Brandon Klein and Renee L. Mason, $699,900.

Randell Ridge Rd., 8464-Drees Homes of DC Inc. to Giovanni E. and Marlene Andino, $368,895.

Springhollow Lane, 3671-Roger L. and Cheryl L. Peterson to Seung Jae Lee and SE Hee Han, $320,000.

Sugarloaf Pkwy., 3828-Melissa J. Smith to Komla Apenou and Akossiwavi Messan, $380,000.

WALKERSVILLE AREA

Abbot Ct., 114-Timothy M. and Emily D. Pieklo to Tevin Bright and Marisa Cuzzolino, $250,000.

Highlander Blvd., 9390-Stephen R. and Mary A. King to Laura K. and Steven K. Perez, $375,000.

WOODSBORO AREA