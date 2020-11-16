Cliff Swallow Way, 15664-Olga Benito and Joseph Kristovich to Sahr Mbayo, $285,000.

Emory Lane, 15205-Kevin M. and Jennifer R. Taylor to Mary Margaret Wells, $609,900.

Jasmine Dr., 4600-Ernest William and Martha Lively Brach to Carlos Enrique and Christine Marie Cabrera, $650,000.

Rocking Spring Dr., 14805-Eric T. Clair to John Edward and Jamie Lynn Parreco, $615,000.

Woodcrest Dr., 14227-James P. Moy to Scott Luxenberg and Jessie Allison Biele, $550,000.

BETHESDA AREA

Aubinoe Farm Dr., 10513-Jerome Wynn to Harish Dontineni and Swapna Sayeneni, $1.25 million.

Beech Ave., 5800-Rita L. Albina to Sean O’Sullivan and Jennifer Buss, $1.65 million.

Broad Brook Dr., 4806-Farzana Ibrahim and Ibrahim M. Khatri to William E. and Ladonya J. Vinson, $625,000.

Charleston Ct., 7900-Nasser Hajiabbasi and Nargess Ebrahimi to Michael and Karen Johnston Lewis, $1.89 million.

Democracy Blvd., 7425, No. A-12-Jocelyn Totty and Scott Jeffrey Hancock to Gonzalo Pizarro, $349,900.

Falmouth Rd., 5327-Ole Christian and Lesley Ann Sand to Rebecca and John Robuck, $2.3 million.

Greentree Rd., 6520-Leonard H. and Annemarie H. Ralston to Jonathan W. Hasse and Kristin E. Killoran, $947,500.

Irvington Ave., 8603-Neil Scott and Jolie Halpern Markus to Nicole and Kellen Petersen, $1.1 million.

Lone Oak Dr., 5609-Sandra M. Heidenberger to Brian R. and Allison R. Gershen, $1.18 million.

Massachusetts Ave., 6302-Lindsey Ferris and Timothy Bushman to Alexandra Guaqueta and Carlo Tognato, $949,900.

Moorland Lane, 4808, No. 702-Erich Roessler to Hannah Harris, $345,000.

Parkwood Dr., 9621-Jane R. Christ and Gary Steiner to Daniel P. and Tammy Mangan, $1.2 million.

Rayburn Rd., 8603-Robert B. Wolinsky and Danielle M. Estrada to Christopher A. and Martha L. Ford, $1.7 million.

Rodman Rd., 5015-Estate of Alice B. Schindler to Mark Charles Buresh and Paige Emily Zaitlin, $1.12 million.

Singleton Dr., 9711-Robert M. McCarthy and estate of Michael M. Donigian to Susan Elizabeth Hinman, $735,000.

Westlake Terr., 7401, No. 1504-Stephen C. and Mary Walter to Brendan Gaughan, $280,000.

Worthington Dr., 5133-Sarah Bowsky to Catherine B. Flanagan, Lawrence P. Flanagan and Daniel J. Altman, $1.1 million.

BOYDS AREA

Ethel Rose Way, 13029-Woo H. and Jung J. Baick to Rose Fall, $721,000.

BROOKEVILLE AREA

Honeystone Way, 2303-Vincent D. and Shane A. Ricciardella to David S. and Patricia P. Adler, $665,000.

BURTONSVILLE AREA

Beaker Ct., 14342-Michael J. Stempihar and Linda Marie R. Stempihar to Wendy L. Ayala and Carlos Luis Rivas, $338,000.

Dustin Rd., 4215-Libertad M. and Roger N. Ricci to Farook J. and Yasmin F. Kidwai, $1.15 million.

McKnew Rd., 14804-Michael Vernon and Kayre Celeste Maslin to Mussie G. Hagos and Saba L. Negash, $349,000.

Waterbuck Way, 4125-Gary M. and Ingrid C. Aldred to Jakir and Meherin Ahmed, $333,000.

CALVERTON-COLESVILLE AREA

Davan Dr., 12501-Henry Anderson Jr. to Dimitri and Maria K. Lutchenkov, $570,000.

Gentry Ridge Ct., 3528-Edward I. Godin to Begirond Wake and Meseret G. Tabour, $330,000.

Montclair Dr., 12525-Peter T. and Andree N. Filipov to Juan Carlos Lizama Chicas and Liliana E. Sanchez Acosta, $445,000.

Northwyn Dr., 14303-Ronald and Marianna J. Bledsoe to Justin and Nefertiti L. Jones, $595,000.

Overton Lane, 13826-Diana Diane and Said Toure to Marrieta I. Barcelon Cinco and Phillip J.H. Cinco, $750,000.

Sir Thomas Dr., 3323, No. 3-A-24-Meselech Tesfa to Tuan Anh Do and Phi Phung Tran, $167,500.

Tanley Rd., 1120-Kevin and Tramanh Cao Nguyen to Hailegebriel Belay and Rahel Debisa, $470,000.

Whitingham Terr., 3-Alexander Ward to Habtamu Yacob and Aida A. Nadew, $473,000.

CHEVY CHASE AREA

Leland St., 4213-Andrew J. Shapiro to Andrew J. Pence, $1.19 million.

Norwood Dr., 4617-Rita A. Gaylin to Sevan, Julie, Sona and Vanik Petrossian, $1.32 million.

CLARKSBURG AREA

Arora Hills Dr., 23127-Shuwei Li to Saurabh Dixit and Shilpi Mishra, $418,000.

Clarksburg Rd., 23714-Bogdan Bazyluk to Freddy A. Torres Pena, $394,000.

Garnkirk Forest Dr., 13214-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Leticia Blackmon, $469,990.

Green Poplar Loop, 182-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Jacob Alexander Nolen, $498,490.

Green Poplar Loop, 194-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Oury Barry and Aissatou Diallo, $476,990.

Observation Dr., 22638-Jeongkyu Kim and Kyoungok Seo to Andrew Sung Ho Bien, $465,000.

Snowden Farm Pkwy., 11886-Jessica L. and Jennifer A. Brennan to Matthew C. Frary and Angela L. Ramsey Chapman, $479,000.

Turtle Rock Terr., 23003-Michael and Destiny Leahy to Clyde E. and Ashley Michelle Lewis, $565,000.

Woodcock Way, 21855-NVR Inc. to Sarah Katherine and Jon Warnick, $477,420.

CLOVERLY-EDNOR AREA

Avoca Lane, 2011-Estate of Randall William Hancock and estate of Lisa Louise Hancock to Luellen Lee, $415,000.

Rainbow Dr., 1505-Richard Pfannenstiel and Denise Richardson to Natasha Sleigh, $465,000.

DAMASCUS AREA

Applecross Terr., 25016-Lorena Mauney and Maria T. Soriano to Chan J. Zhou and William John Kay II, $350,000.

Cutsail Dr., 24548-Brandon M. Bower to Antonio A. and Lauren Martinho, $410,000.

Paine St., 25401-Christopher Thomas Brown to Matthew E. and Franceline S. Claunch, $390,000.

DERWOOD AREA

Azalea Dr., 18620-SBH Holding Corp. to Adrian Loughlin, $535,000.

Equestrian Lane, 16417-U.S. Bank and MASTR Adjustable Rate Mortgages Trust 2007-2 to Huy D. Phan and Quyen T. Nguyen, $720,000.

Needwood Rd., 8121, No. 102-Timothy O. and Emily T. Higgins to Erin Trimble, $245,000.

Sugar Maple Ct., 7213-David W. and Heidi L. Blaine to Neil Graham Corbett and Glen Young Lee, $600,000.

FOUR CORNERS-BURNT MILLS AREA

Abbey Station Lane, 11001-Edythe M. Whidden and Stuart Jagoda to Vladimir Crivoi, $492,500.

Calumet Dr., 10207-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Edy and Abinadab S. Macario Romero, $304,845.

Lexington Dr., 208-Robert Stephen Williams and Linda De Florio Williams to Peter J. and Clare F. McGuire, $625,000.

Mountain Quail Rd., 10411-Jaime and Isabel M. Martin to Michelle Maluwetig, Felipe Martin and Sebastian Martin, $500,000.

Pinewood Ave., 301-Jason C. Matson and Amanda Jean Mierzwa to Adam Brent Verlander and Katherine Ruth Medcalf Verlander, $588,000.

Sudbury Rd., 9126-Anthony and Emily Leongini to Alexander R. Ferguson and Lea J. Simms, $598,000.

Whitehall St., 806-Alison B. Lane to Christine A. Lucas and Chloe G. Schwenke, $500,000.

GAITHERSBURG AREA

Carousel Ct., 500-Richard K. Curtis and Debra O’Shea Watson Curtis to Noe Reynaldo Rodriguez and Mariela Yasmin Polanco Villalobos, $329,000.

Girard St., 418, No. 113-Hai Qing Sun to Julia F. Castelo, $130,000.

Guildberry Dr., 18401, No. 304-Sigma Housing Corp. to Ernesto Suarez Alvarez, $137,500.

Kelso Terr., 8725-Robert B. and Martha R. Legrand to Jacob Stirling Davidson and Emily Grace Cox, $289,900.

Mayapple Ct., 18417-Kathryn Bitonti to Cristian N. Giron Dionicio and Alexia K. Amaya, $320,000.

Quail Valley Blvd., 19031-Yasmin Reyes to Candice Arcellana, $418,000.

Sedley Terr., 19037-Vivek Kamath and Sonali Desai to Kristin C. Hicks and Erik J. Block, $423,000.

Tulip Dr., 118-Ana Maria Vanoni and Fernando V. Martinez to Issac and Jordana Sherrod, $399,900.

Whispering Oaks Way, 8203, No. 203-Edith Paz Menendez to Roy Vinnik and Margaret W. Heidema, $174,000.

GAITHERSBURG-NORTH POTOMAC AREA

Arch Pl., 3, No. 434-Nikolas T. Pakulla to Julia Porcino, $274,000.

Bent Twig Lane, 137-Youngsam Song and Yoonki Doh to Pinar Guvenir, $304,000.

Cherry Grove Dr., 11525-Scott D. Lowrey to Dorothy E. Lane, $437,000.

Fountain Green Lane, 128-Cheum Ni and Alice Sun Sarvis Ni to Randall Gordon Kane and Mollie Rebecca Gansky, $505,000.

Grey Colt Dr., 13848-Zenghui Mi and Xiaoke Wang to Margaret Ann Ogilvie, $464,500.

Hillside Lake Terr., 903, No. 603-Gabriele Greene to Robert John Cavaliero and Pamela Clare Schmidt Cavaliero, $235,000.

Joshua Tree Rd., 15013-Dahang Wei to Yuanqin Gu, $535,000.

Lynette St., 472-Hailong Wang to Herminio Bosques, $589,000.

Moran Dr., 13209-Brian K. and Joan K. Atchinson to Thy Auh Ngo and Helen Choi, $849,900.

Pilots Landing Way, 12819-Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB and Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust to Parham Feiz and Aye Aye Nyein, $1.05 million.

Rockborn St., 922-Deborah J. Quintal to Todd Heyward and Heather Huot Creasy, $840,000.

Tern Dr., 12803-Jeffrey L. and Lori C. Rabberman to Yassine Mrabet and Asma Ben Abacha, $800,000.

Turnham Lane, 14-Peter T. and Julia B. Coleson to Eyal and Sandra Riba, $665,000.

Wye Oak Dr., 13320-Benjamin P. and Kelley J. Jamieson to Andrew and Carroll Reed Altshuler, $610,000.

GERMANTOWN AREA

Ansel Terr., 13401, No. 5-H-Sang K. and Myung R. Rim to Elizabeth Wooler and John Wyatt, $215,000.

Black Rock Rd., 17509-Edgar G. Jauregui to Jeffrey David and Belinda Beck, $440,000.

Century Blvd., 20361, No. 173-Pulte Home Co. to Michael Adam Bennett, $393,168.

Cross Ridge Dr., 19234-Jennifer L. Suit to Margot Peterson, $337,000.

Fetlock Dr., 19525-House Buyers of America Inc. to Paulo Madariaga and Andrea E. Pena Avila, $315,000.

Kitchen House Ct., 18145-Carlos Espinoza to Sara Maria Garayo and Damiana Dick De Garayo, $310,000.

McFarlin Dr., 19032-Garo A. and Armineh Avanessi to Alex Michelen, $430,000.

Placid Lake Terr., 20085-Kerry Lee and Ruthanne Loveys Stoltzfus to Paul William Thompson and Beatrix Molnar, $386,250.

Shore Harbour Dr., 20410, No. 6-O-Bayview Loan Servicing Corp. to John J. and Mary N. Pedder, $305,000.

Tidewinds Way, 20206-Robert and Carley Woods to Damien and Anne Chisholm, $386,600.

Waters Row Terr., 20227-Eduardo M. and Brenda A. Vidal to Ting Wu, Nathan Pope and Roger Wu Pope, $329,900.

Wonderland Way, 13120, No. 20-Alan G. Seastrom to Nadiuska P. Sobalvarro Ramirez, $180,000.

KENSINGTON AREA

Cable Dr., 9805-Sean M. and Madeline K. Keegan to Christopher S. Strongoski and Elizabeth Kearns, $1.46 million.

Devin Pl., 10909-Ian T. and Kathleen Finn Mitchell to Patrick C. Wu and Kara W. Smith, $520,000.

Franklin St., 4402-Frank T. and Christina W. Flannery to Robert Jacob and Laura Ann Reidel, $850,000.

Newport Mill Rd., 11212-Kathryn and Rachel M. Hughes to William Freeman and Mary Patricia McKenna, $546,000.

Upton Dr., 11210-Efrain and Rosa Ruiz to Maria G. Ruiz, $600,000.

LAYTONSVILLE AREA

Barberry Lane, 252-CalAtlantic Group Inc. to John Randolph Secrest, $987,000.

Rocky Rd., 8420-Patricia L. Seek and estate of Louise May Seek to Juan C. Mercado Sanchez, Ana Guzman and Ariel S. Mercado, $397,000.

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE AREA

Chadburn Pl., 9477-Zenith C. and Maximo A. Pierola to Herve M. Hounsounou, $230,000.

Elger Mill Rd., 9416-Clesson Edwin Turner and Suzanne C. O’Neill to Bryan Reichardt and Suzanne Tolford, $480,000.

Keymar Way, 19323-Eleanor W. and Leo C. Cox to Emanuel Santiago and Dixie J. Colon Rivera, $285,000.

Mills Choice Rd., 18900, No. 18900I-1-Andrew Worden to Dmitriy Chechik, $93,000.

Walkers Choice Rd., 18753-Guadalupe and Louis A. Gomez De La Torre to Marin and Jacob Fulton, $290,000.

NEW HAMPSHIRE ESTATES-HILLANDALE AREA

Brock Dr., 10119-Andy Zheng and June Su to David Lindblad and Brenna Horner, $504,500.

11th Ave., 8646-Emma S. and Robert L. Brown to Manolo Mendez Romero and Eva Y. Romero De Mendez, $250,000.

NORBECK-LAYHILL AREA

Beacon Hollow Lane, 13827-David and Catherine Rouleau to Matthew and Sina Lee James, $566,000.

Candover Ct., 15012, No. 277-C-Guy P. Brussat and Laura A. Sarantis to Christina Fincutter, $197,000.

Dauphine St., 13115-Donald A. Becker to Zachary Travers and Nicole Mejia Mamani, $405,000.

English Orchard Ct., 12656-Gary R. and Ruth W. Musicante to Chad Buskirk and Kathleen Fung, $430,250.

Gate Dr. E., 2425-Rocio R. and Rateb Y. Rabie to Julio A. Huapaya Carrera and Kimberly D. Wiley, $595,000.

Hewitt Ave., 3342, No. 3-3-B-Clive D. and Miyanda N. Hanson to Kimberly Ann Conte and Catharine Elizabeth McFarlane, $150,000.

Interlachen Dr., 15107, No. 2-125-Sheldon A. Rubin to Ruth B. Rubin, $136,000.

Judson Rd., 12323-Mary Rolston to Damani Cook, $400,000.

Leisure World Blvd. N., 3200, No. 518-Paulette M. Eldredge and Richard R. Bradley III to David L. Vanderhart, $250,000.

Marigold Ct., 7-Stella E. Duarte to David R. Lumbert, $480,000.

Narrows Lane, 1917-Louis and Sharon A. Kessler to Taylor Fain and Devora Champa, $525,000.

Saddlebrook Ct., 3-Carolyn Thompson to Kadine Foreman and James M. Westly, $542,000.

Trolley Lane, 15702-Brookfield Washington Corp. to Cynthia I. Benitez, $482,745.

Veirs Mill Rd., 12238-Florencio Zelaya and Antonia Hernandez to Jorge E. Silva Delgado and Yesenia G. Gonzalez De Silva, $350,100.

OLNEY AREA

Buehler Rd., 17801, No. 2-E-6-A&B Corp. to Ileana Castillo Pozo, $185,000.

Gatehouse Ct., 3018-Yongwan Cho to Thong Quang Truong and My Dung Thi Pham, $395,000.

Morningwood Dr., 4013-Gerald Leonard and Adona Camille Rogers to Majieda Hernandez, $470,000.

Paladin Dr., 18247-Michael Kotlicky to Marion Story, $340,000.

Rushbrooke Dr., 18532-Jonathan E. and Nicole T. Davis to Pernell A. and Melody D. Robinson, $775,000.

Tidewater Ct., 3303-Howard and Pamela M. Gorin to David and Izabel Saville, $258,000.

POOLESVILLE AREA

McKernon Way, 18205-John M. and Susan K. Olden Stahl to Brandon C. and Megan E. Adams, $705,000.

POTOMAC AREA

Accord Dr., 9628-William Enloe and Kathleen M. Battle to William K. Pierce and Theresa Elizabeth Durante, $870,000.

Belmart Rd., 9008-Anthony J. and Robyn R. Credico to Stephen Kiernan and Anne Elise Moore, $1.45 million.

Cloverbrooke Ct., 4-Michael H. and Lorraine A. Lippman to Bryan and Alyson Weinstein, $1.29 million.

Falls Rd., 12226-James Jordan Gilligan to Margaret A. Moore and Jill A. Pietropaolo, $880,000.

Halter Ct., 9601-Truman 2016 SC6 MD ML Corp. to Robinson Rowe, $2 million.

Kettle Pond Ct., 1-Roland and Rosa Liu to Erin and Daniel Zenilman, $750,000.

Lloyd Rd., 10404-Elizabeth H. Grusin to Inga Feldi and Andres Sebastian Morejon, $715,000.

Newhall Rd., 10000-Martha M. and Herve J.L. Humler to Andrew B. Goldman, Fred B. Goldman, Marjory B. Goldman and Catherine Eileen Malchodi-Goldman, $2.1 million.

Rivers Edge Dr., 12300-John Smith and estate of John Clayton Smith to Matthew Howard and Carrie Elaine Collins, $1.6 million.

Stanmore Dr., 10904-Matthew M. and Lillian P. Nolan to Fahad and Katherine Osteen Hassan, $1.53 million.

Wetherfield Ct., 9-Hellene S. Runtagh to Nicholas and Delicia Reynolds Hand, $1.2 million.

ROCKVILLE AREA

Academy Way, 12203, No. 182-Marilyne R. Yaguibou to Tarak Jitendra and Akash Dave, $180,000.

Balsam Grove Ct., 5702, No. 82-Michelle Perim Cooper and estate of Max Perim to Christine Lynne Dicks Mireaux, $624,000.

Casey Lane, 523-Esther Wai Shun Chu Wong and Wai Shun Chu to Joel and M. Theresa Lara, $550,000.

College Pkwy., 876, No. 301-Derrick Thompson to Kazybek Toktosunov and Anipa Seidenalieva, $225,950.

Diamond Cove Terr., 15305, No. 7-D-Darlene and Douglas Turner to Jennifer Sue Cronin, $342,000.

Gerard St., 1503-Pamela L. and Britton N. Perry to Meng Wei Ho and Pei Yun Liao, $699,000.

Grosvenor Pl., 10101, No. 1011-Audrey S. Penn to Sharifa Pastori, $308,500.

Harrington Rd., 709-Andrey I. Yegorov to Emily Danielle Waytoti, $575,000.

Lincoln St., 604-Michael Lloyd Weiser to Carylinda Serna and Hector Javier Matar Jr., $350,000.

Montgomery Ave. W., 537-Mary A. Lamary to Mina Tawfeik, $460,000.

Old Georgetown Rd., 11710, No. 1019-Jiman Khosravan to Michelle Alexandra Wright, $334,900.

Old Georgetown Rd., 11800, No. 1540-Mark Starik to Teonna A.A. Lonon, $310,000.

Potomac Riding Lane, 13528-Marshall A. Cannon to Adedamola St. Daniels and Esther Oke, $1.07 million.

Saint James Rd., 12413-Pauline W. and Andrew J. Griffith to Kalpana Manthiram and Mukundhan Ramaswami, $760,000.

Sunset Dr., 9608-Estate of Anne Mazonson to Jill Lomaz, $777,500.

Valley Dr., 13220-Abdol Hossein and Gita Ayati to Tarunesh Chand and Milana Levit, $876,000.

Warfield Dr., 614-Judith Libert and estate of Henry Bain to Stephen David and Christal Wenyan Ramos, $599,000.

SANDY SPRING AREA

Excaliber Lane, 1325-Hun Koo and Jung Sook Chung to Stella Chung, $600,000.

SENECA PARK-CEDAR GROVE AREA

Halethorpe Lane, 20110-Zenobia E. Washington to Tynisa and Ricardo A. Grant, $179,900.

Ridge Rd., 23204-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Carlos Zabala Paz and Marisol Soledad Vargas Linan, $230,000.

Tulip Poplar Terr., 11420-Errington S. and Yolanda Lindo to Katherine J. and Lucia Flores, $367,500.

Woodcutter Cir., 12923-Diana M. Decanio to Anke Sun and David Shou Lin, $377,000.

SILVER SPRING AREA

Colston Dr., 2314, No. C-103-Marilyn B. Serino to Cynthia Eichele, $269,000.

Newell St., 8045, No. 518-Leslie C. Hamm and Oscar Morales to Daniel James Clark, $435,000.

Sligo Ave., 614, No. 401-Lorna Marie Campbell to Oscar A. Flores, $196,000.

Woodland Dr., 9311-Michael F. Smith and Janice M. Goldman to Brian John Trump and Jennifer L. Orrico, $647,750.

TAKOMA PARK AREA

10th Ave., 6814-Diane M. Deming to Andrew Gilbert and Alyssa Greer, $345,000.

TWINBROOK AREA

Lewis Ave., 911-John Norman Flaherty and Michelle Elizabeth Block to Jorge M. Arango, $420,000.

WHEATON AREA

Amherst Ave., 11509, No. 48-Shideh Sarmadi to Emily Schneider, $195,000.

Bluhill Rd., 12212-Tahniat V. Darbandi to Juan M. Gonzalez Diaz and Veronica G. Maradiaga Gonzalez, $345,000.

Bucknell Dr., 10864, No. 2-Mark Sloan to Nickola A. Marks, $285,000.

Dunkirk Dr., 10609-Husband & Wife Corp. to Elsy Noemi Escalante, Oscar O. Benitez Ramos and Carlos Daniel Escalante, $450,000.

Georgia Ave., 9900, No. 27-215-Renee E. Pilone to Luis Carlos Diaz, $200,000.

Kemp Mill Forest Dr., 613-Michael S. and Rene S. Blitz to Julia Michelle Frankston Morris and Stuart Kevin Gasner, $705,000.

Plyers Mill Rd., 2107-Ernest M. Kelly to Sean C. Whalen and Claire M. Moyer Whalen, $600,000.

Frederick County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in June were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

ADAMSTOWN AREA

Lawrence Ct., 5915-Eric A. and Christine M. Botker to Robert and Elizabeth Heaney, $570,000.

BRUNSWICK AREA

Drydock St., 1281-La Sharn D. Newbill and James I. Newbill Jr. to John Richards, $369,000.

Pennington Dr., 1214-K. Hovnanian Homes of Maryland Corp. to William and Josefa T. Rodriguez, $359,990.

Potomac View Pkwy., 1151-Pennymac Loan Services Corp. to Joseph and Haley Abenchuchan, $315,000.

Third Ave., 8-Eric Moore General Contracting Corp. to Ricky and Kelly Leach, $314,900.

BURKITTSVILLE-JEFFERSON AREA

Canton Ave., 4402-Christian C. and Nicholas Hager to Richard G. and Maritza Yeron, $390,000.

Manheim Pl., 3913-Adrienne M. Summers to Dakota Farr, $260,000.

CLARKSBURG AREA

Regina Dr., 2234-Amy Zane and Edward M. Smulligan to Rasheed Ali Mustafa and Toni Ann Melito, $535,000.

EMMITSBURG AREA

Provincial Pkwy., 19-Vincent E. Reaver Jr. to Troy M. Bender, $189,900.

FREDERICK CITY-ADAMSTOWN VILLAGE AREA

Adelay Ct. W., 6212-John T. Donoghue and Cassandra S. Stevens to Jennifer D. Jackson, $261,500.

Beebe Ct., 521-Infinity Sports Corp. to Suparna Das, $214,000.

Butterfly Lane, 5714-Bronson G. Washburn to John William and Cari Lynn Murphy, $317,000.

Chinaberry Dr., 1038-Andrew and Leslie D. Mwando to Cecilia Catherine Pairo, $340,000.

Denton Ct., 5607-Jennifer A. Feeney to Tha Cung and Linda Z. Lian, $269,900.

Eisenhower Dr., 533-Steven W. Kelly to Bryan E. Tievy and Jordyn Hutchins, $230,000.

Executive Way, 7088, No. A-J-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Sterling Joe Louis Paige Sr. and Gina Kimberly Spann, $382,315.

Hames Ct., 7008-Daryl Mills to Antony D. Rosales Argueta, $267,000.

Ironsides Dr., 5123-D.R. Horton Inc. to Benette Yayra Akpor and Mary Dogbe, $400,000.

Jefferson Blvd., 6317-Karen Bream and estate of Carolyn Cooper Bream to Mark C. Franceschini and Kerri M. Eiker, $575,000.

Judicial Way, 5010-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Juan Luis Colon Velazquez and Maribel Gonzalez Rodriquez, $327,840.

Orangetip Ct., 1400-Steven and Jennifer Brandenburg to Alexander Villegas Sierra, $395,000.

Pemberton Park Lane, 438-IHMW West Park Corp. to Benjamin Robert and Nadine Virginia Brandt, $259,782.

Providence Ct., 1115-Gayfield Properties Corp. to Jose L. Gallardo Escobar and Maria M. Ayala Monge, $195,000.

Rockledge Ct., 5610-James F. Mahoney III to Phillip A. Antonio, $250,000.

Small Gains Way, 4947-Shruti Gentilli to Erik Joshua Somasundaram and Pamela Abigail Lopez, $325,000.

Sylvan Ct., 515-Katherine Zembower to John Michael Vassiliou, $286,000.

Valley Pine Ct., 5103-Al Czervik Corp. to Gabriel L. and Jessica M. Hillian, $349,999.

Westcott Cir., 5532-Deborah Lynn Mehling to Jasim Uddin and Ruksana Akter, $300,000.

FREDERICK CITY-LIBERTYTOWN AREA

Addison Ct., 1805-Stanley and Charmaine Austin to Melanie J. and Austin Krablin, $480,000.

Bear Den Rd., 2250, No. 204-Margaret Beardsley and Julie Beardsley-Shober to Susan P. Mangold, $309,000.

Beverly Ct., 1510-Tessa Lee to John and Marie E. Smyth, $270,000.

Catoctin Ave., 383-Alisha and Timothy A. Beirl to Kaitlyn S. Bohrer, $268,000.

Church St. E., 663B-Virginia and Tory Fisher to Chaseson Rickman, $287,000.

Dogwood Dr., 1715-Jason A. Williams to Sarah and Gregory Zotti, $285,000.

Fairview Ave., 714-Lorraine H. and John W. Young to Sean Rudeau, $250,000.

Glen Valley Terr., 6230, No. 4E-Jacklyn A. Matrigali to Calvin and Victoria Gudeman, $208,000.

Jacobs Garden Lane, 3032-Wormald Development Co. to Travis Martin and Sarah C. Polk, $486,000.

Mt. Olivet Blvd., 109-Carla J. Thomas to Steven Michael Winder, $305,000.

Pleasant Ct., 7987-Alexandra L. Vasquez to Matthew R. and Whittney N. Clinkscales, $417,000.

Quinn Rd., 6445-Angel Astarb and estate of Randall D. Astarb to David Randolph and Lori Ann Burch, $120,000.

Shawnee Dr., 930-Kristen L. Baier to Ronald S. Newlin, $295,000.

Stratford Way, 802, No. K-Joshua I. Moskowitz to Robert and Patricia Peterson, $150,000.

Waterside Ct., 8294-Keith H. Fouts to Brooke A. and Craig Weiss, $275,000.

Winston Dr., 10178-Geoffrey M. Barker to Robert A. Fitzpatrick and Deborah Lee Taylor, $350,000.

FREDERICK CITY-MOUNTAINDALE AREA

Ashfield Ct., 212-David T. and Mary E. Sweeney to Gary Mack and Janea Greene, $200,000.

Carrington Way, 2580-Estate of Joyce M. Mackellar to Joel Abassah and Roselyn A. Manu, $292,000.

Crestview Dr., 10197-Renee M. and Donald R. Stull to Larry W. and Marjorie A. Staton, $275,000.

Eagle Rock Lane, 1807-Abdul W. Zarrar to Madhava Rao and Gopi Krishna Patibandla, $460,000.

Fairway Lane, 1800-Dream Finders Homes Corp. to Peter Franklin and Segal Emily Barnes, $537,224.

Gillespie Dr., 602-Gambrill View Communities Corp. to Harold and Carole Butler, $482,761.

Harpers Way, 144-Christopher R. Tyeryar to Gabrielle Petroff and James Donald Brookins, $284,900.

James I Harris Memorial Dr., 7214-Jack C. and Joy H. Boudreaux to Thi Kim and Edwin Roberto Herrera, $409,000.

Lawler Dr., 1213-DRSFA Corp. to Juan Lozano and Mairym Hernandez, $315,506.

Lee Pl., 415-Justin M. Lewis to Taylor J. McGaughey, $245,000.

Mountainberry Cir., 9022-John H. and Katharine Z. Alvarez to Richard E. and Lizabeth E. Cain, $350,000.

Prospect Dr., 7500-Causey Communications Corp. to Mariam Nejati and Wais Insaaf, $665,500.

Runnymeade Dr., 7914-Martin Philip Coblentz Jr. and estate of Doris Jean Coblentz to Nicholas and Hannah Elstad, $355,900.

Skipwith Dr., 8201-Willis H. and Donna J. Ennis to Gregory D. Paulsen and Mary R. Coan, $459,900.

Sumner Dr., 2031-Kenneth Roy and Alissa Michelle Hart to Paul John and Theresa Ann Sharp, $285,000.

Wit-Mere Ct., 7908-Daniel B. Leaman to Nicholas Charles Maliszewskyj, $350,000.

IJAMSVILLE AREA

Etterbeek St., 6025-NVR Inc. to Sudheer Sanikommu and Sri Lakshmi Hyndavi Yeruva, $347,200.

Firestone Dr., 3487-David C. Lindoerfer to Mary Alice Twamley, $549,000.

Hutzell St., 10138-NVR Inc. to Stephanie Leigh and Aaron Douglas Hartsell, $393,320.

Prices Distillery Rd., 3852-Bonnie Joe Moore to Donna K. Wood, $180,000.

MIDDLETOWN AREA

Coventry Dr., 7325-Nicholas C. and Robin J. Maliszewskyj to Colin Andrew and Emma Redhead, $540,000.

Old National Pike, 3012-Geoffrey Coleman and Scarlet Fannin to Suzanne Totushek, $345,000.

Southridge Way, 6802-Robert J. and Marjorie B. Flaherty to Richard and Rebecca Frizzell, $715,000.

Tobias Run Ct., 4-Jeffrey Sam and Ashley Joseph Thomas to Ryan P. Dinello Fass and Alynn A. DiNello, $607,000.

MONROVIA AREA

Linganore Woods Lane, 12402-Bradley Alan and Christina Nicole Barrow to Patrick M. and Ashly N. Clawson, $380,100.

Plum Rd., 4601-NVR Inc. to Mihir B. and Paige Kalyani, $427,200.

Serene Ct., 11713-David Marshall to Christopher Thomas and Katelyn Marie Brown, $430,000.

Viridian Terr., 4282-Winchester Homes Inc. to Venkata P. Kumar Pydiganta and Dhawala Kovuri, $707,337.

MULLINIX AREA

Caleb Wood Dr., 4718-Kenneth M. and Stacey P. France to Mechele R. and Sean M. Lerczak, $659,000.

Lexington Dr., 13695-Alexander Y. Thymmons and Michele Iftimie to David Sterling and Christine Louise Cameron, $340,000.

Willowglen Ave., 305-Kevin M. and Katherine R. Decarlo to Curtis G. Fowler, $343,000.

MYERSVILLE AREA

Highland School Rd., 11220-Christopher Neil and Maria Claudia English to Kristine Elaine and Kelvin Lawrence Morgan, $460,000.

NEW MARKET-LAKE LINGANORE AREA

Amelia Ct., 9689-Brandon and Marla Grimes to Joshua and Nicole Murphy, $585,000.

Chickadee Lane, 6803-Richard S. and Deanna S. Moose to Alicia Delacruz and Toby J. King, $365,000.

Fox Chase Rd., 6904-Mark F. Rabenhorst to Carrie Noonan and Daniel Mark Pilkerton, $385,000.

Hopewell St., 10280-James William and Lynne A. Brissette to Ninh Q. Dao, Thi T. Dao and Thu Huong Jenny Dao, $274,900.

Joseph Ct., 5707-Irina G. Davis to Benjamin J. Ludy and Caroline P. Browning, $265,000.

Meadowlawn Cir., 6731-Samuel Lewis and Josie Ann Carter to Brittney Schmidt and Christopher Northwood, $434,900.

Pax Ct., 6801-MS Gladhill Farm Corp. to Robert L. and Katlin S. Leisner, $580,000.

Quillback St., 10337-Oakdale Investments Corp. to Carlos Javier and Zayda Guzman, $427,265.

Tomahawk St., 5861-Oakdale Investments Corp. to Stephen Hubert and Jennifer Lavigne, $424,360.

Twin Lake Ct., 6598-Lawrence T. and Deenah T. Massey to Jesse S. and Katelyn A. Kreis, $305,000.

Woodglade Cir., 5764-John R. and Kelly Grant McDonald to Nicholas Colin Duff Beatty and Melinda Marie Spohn Beatty, $420,000.

Yeagertown Rd., 5730-Mark R. and Deborah F. Hottel to Robert A. and Karen M. Kyle, $357,000.

POINT OF ROCKS AREA

Swains Lock Ct., 2169-Noah S. Harris to Tyler L. Beall, $275,000.

Wise Rd., 1630-Robert Williams and Kimberly K. Davis to Constantinos Christou, $289,900.

THURMONT AREA

Hessong Bridge Rd., 11220-Habib Maidanwal to Patrick and Tara R. Guilday, $199,900.

Ramsburg Rd., 8030-Linda F. King to Kevin J. Cusic, $375,000.

URBANA AREA

Alynwood Dr., 6005-Lisa C. Thambi to John C. and Amanda Richardson, $520,000.

Bartonsville Rd., 5933-Teresa L. Bell Stockman and Robert W. Bell Jr. to Cindy S. Bruce, $169,500.

Bealls Farm Lane, 8799-Monocacy Land Co. to Robert E. Anastasi, Wanda M. Anastasi, Karen Anastasi Wills and Robert C. Wills, $562,764.

Bothwell Lane, 9641-Kristen L. and Frederick J. Carey to Catherine M. LaPadula, $439,000.

Dunraven St., 9412-Jerry B. and Cindy G. Schlossnagle to Tammy L. and Kurtley A. Tate, $425,000.

Islington St., 3647-Nicole M. Thorsvik to Jason Anderson, $380,000.

Longwood Cir., 8616-Karl E. and Vicki L. Friedl to Kevin Andrew Ross and Laura Marie Bissonette, $425,000.

Satinwood Dr., 8691-Dream Finders Homes Corp. to Samuel Edward and Allison Wadding, $829,075.

Sprigg St. S., 3608-Todd C. and Elizabeth Lapham Davis to Adarsh Agrawal and Parul Sharma, $381,000.

Starlight St., 3228-NVR Inc. to Chris and Patricia S. Bean, $449,240.

Stone Barn Dr., 3409-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Sabyr K. Tabaldiev, $430,452.

Timber Green Dr., 3452-NVR Inc. to Clinton R. and Kathy E. Hare, $439,000.

Zoe Lane, 5671-D.R. Horton Inc. to Karen Diane Mohardt, $497,630.

WALKERSVILLE AREA

Deer Run Dr., 213-Michael S. and Christine M. Rowe to Rachael and Denny Namdar, $409,500.

Greenwich Dr., 103-Jeffrey and Jill M. Waltz to Andrew Brodock and Tiffany Holcomb, $469,000.

Main St., 12-Albert K. and Dayna L. Lane to Kelly E. Hornig and Richard N. McKay, $299,000.

WOODSBORO AREA

Elizabeth St. E., 103-Christopher G. Martin and Katie Nickerson to Heather A. Spies, $221,000.