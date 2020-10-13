BROOMES ISLAND AREA
ARREST
River View Rd., Oct. 1. A 64-year-old man was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
CALVERT AREA
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Calvert area, Sept. 28 to Oct. 4. The sheriff’s office responded to 10 calls for the theft of campaign yard signs throughout the county.
DUNKIRK AREA
ARREST
Southern Maryland Blvd. and Chesapeake Beach Rd. E. area, Sept. 29. A 22-year-old man was arrested after a traffic stop. He was charged with theft $100 but less than $1,500, malicious destruction of property, trespassing, and issued multiple traffic citations.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Knight Ave., Sept. 25-27. A 26-inch women’s Magna mountain bike was stolen from inside a vehicle.
LUSBY AREA
DAMAGED PROPERTY
White Sands Dr., 7 p.m. Oct. 1 to 7 a.m. Oct. 2. “BLM” was spray-painted on three political yard signs.
PRINCE FREDERICK AREA
THEFT/BURGLARY
Stamper Ct., 6:30 p.m. Sept. 29 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 30. A vehicle registration sticker was taken from a license plate.
ARRESTS
Radio Rd., Oct. 1. Three men, ages 58, 57, and 51, were discovered on a property after being told the night before to vacate the premises. The 58-year-old man was charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct, and threat of arson; the 51-year-old was charged with trespassing and damaging property, and the 57-year-old was charged with trespassing.
Charles County
There were no reports received from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.
REWARDS FOR INFORMATION
Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.
St. Mary's County
In response to ongoing concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron has authorized telephone reporting for certain crimes. The sheriff’s office encourages the public to use the telephone reporting system 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at 301-475-8008 to minimize social contact. The following crimes may be reported using telephone reporting:
• Malicious destruction of property/vandalism
• Burglary of motor vehicle/attempted
• Fraud
• Harassment/threat/telephone misuse
• Single-vehicle property damage accident/deer strike
• Trespassing (not in progress)
• Theft
Nonviolent crimes may also be reported online at firstsheriff.com.
Violent crimes and other emergencies should be reported by calling 911.
These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.
LEONARDTOWN AREA
ATTEMPTED ROBBERY
Newtowne Neck Rd., 8:50 p.m. Oct. 6. A man with a handgun accosted a driver while she was stopped in the road to make a left turn. When he was unable to open the passenger door, the woman sped away and contacted police.
LEXINGTON PARK AREA
ARREST
Devin Cir. area, 47700 block, 11:38 a.m. Oct. 7. A suspicious vehicle was reported parked in front of a residence. When police arrived, the driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot to a wooded area. He punched a good Samaritan in the face and attempted to escape. The 21-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of a handgun in the vehicle and related firearm charges, second-degree assault, and resisting/interfering with arrest.
VANDALISM
Great Mills Rd., 21600 block, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4. Graffiti was spray-painted on a sidewalk.
— Compiled by Lisa M. Bolton