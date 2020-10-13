AD

BROOMES ISLAND AREA

ARREST

River View Rd., Oct. 1. A 64-year-old man was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

CALVERT AREA

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Calvert area, Sept. 28 to Oct. 4. The sheriff’s office responded to 10 calls for the theft of campaign yard signs throughout the county.

DUNKIRK AREA

ARREST

Southern Maryland Blvd. and Chesapeake Beach Rd. E. area, Sept. 29. A 22-year-old man was arrested after a traffic stop. He was charged with theft $100 but less than $1,500, malicious destruction of property, trespassing, and issued multiple traffic citations.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Knight Ave., Sept. 25-27. A 26-inch women’s Magna mountain bike was stolen from inside a vehicle.

LUSBY AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

White Sands Dr., 7 p.m. Oct. 1 to 7 a.m. Oct. 2. “BLM” was spray-painted on three political yard signs.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Stamper Ct., 6:30 p.m. Sept. 29 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 30. A vehicle registration sticker was taken from a license plate.

ARRESTS

Radio Rd., Oct. 1. Three men, ages 58, 57, and 51, were discovered on a property after being told the night before to vacate the premises. The 58-year-old man was charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct, and threat of arson; the 51-year-old was charged with trespassing and damaging property, and the 57-year-old was charged with trespassing.

Charles County

There were no reports received from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

St. Mary's County

In response to ongoing concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron has authorized telephone reporting for certain crimes. The sheriff’s office encourages the public to use the telephone reporting system 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at 301-475-8008 to minimize social contact. The following crimes may be reported using telephone reporting:

• Malicious destruction of property/vandalism

• Burglary of motor vehicle/attempted

• Fraud

• Harassment/threat/telephone misuse

• Single-vehicle property damage accident/deer strike

• Trespassing (not in progress)

• Theft

Nonviolent crimes may also be reported online at firstsheriff.com.

Violent crimes and other emergencies should be reported by calling 911.

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

ATTEMPTED ROBBERY

Newtowne Neck Rd., 8:50 p.m. Oct. 6. A man with a handgun accosted a driver while she was stopped in the road to make a left turn. When he was unable to open the passenger door, the woman sped away and contacted police.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ARREST

Devin Cir. area, 47700 block, 11:38 a.m. Oct. 7. A suspicious vehicle was reported parked in front of a residence. When police arrived, the driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot to a wooded area. He punched a good Samaritan in the face and attempted to escape. The 21-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of a handgun in the vehicle and related firearm charges, second-degree assault, and resisting/interfering with arrest.

VANDALISM

Great Mills Rd., 21600 block, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4. Graffiti was spray-painted on a sidewalk.