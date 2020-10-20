AD

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Bowie Shop Rd., 3 p.m. Oct. 8 to 7 a.m. Oct. 9. A political yard sign was stolen.

LUSBY AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

HG Trueman Rd., 200 block, Sept. 3 to Oct. 4. A truck’s tailgate and catalytic converter were stolen from a vehicle parked in a lot.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Serenity Ct., 11 p.m. Oct. 9 to 12:40 a.m. Oct. 10. Eggs were thrown at a vehicle.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Dares Beach Rd. W., 8-9:10 p.m. Oct. 6. A handicap placard and multiple prescription medications were stolen from a vehicle.

SOLOMONS AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Charles St., Oct. 10. Two flags were stolen from a front porch at a residence.

Charles County

There were no reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

St. Mary's County

In response to ongoing concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron has authorized telephone reporting for certain crimes. The sheriff’s office encourages the public to use the telephone reporting system 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at 301-475-8008 to minimize social contact. The following crimes may be reported using telephone reporting:

• Malicious destruction of property/vandalism

• Burglary of motor vehicle/attempted

• Fraud

• Harassment/threat/telephone misuse

• Single-vehicle property damage accident/deer strike

• Trespassing (not in progress)

• Theft

Nonviolent crimes may also be reported online at firstsheriff.com.

Violent crimes and other emergencies should be reported by calling 911.

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

CALIFORNIA AREA

ASSAULT

MacArthur Blvd., 22400 block, Oct. 12. A man strangled, pushed, and bit a person. The 33-year-old California man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

ARREST

Charlotte Hall area, Oct. 13. A 39-year-old Charlotte Hall woman was arrested on open warrants and charged with failure to appear for unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and theft $100 to under $1,500.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Miramar Way, 45400 block, Oct. 10. A woman in a discount retail store was arrested after she was seen on video surveillance bagging merchandise at self-checkout without ringing up the items. The 23-year-old Dameron woman was charged with theft $100 to under $1,500.

Miramar Way, 45400 block, Oct. 10. Two 30-year-old Scotland women in a discount retail store were arrested after they were observed bagging more than 100 items at a self-checkout without ringing up the merchandise. They were each charged with theft $100 to under $1,500.

Miramar Way, 45400 block, Oct. 10. A 49-year-old Mechanicsville woman was arrested in a discount retail store after she failed to scan nine items at the self-checkout register. She was charged with theft less than $100.

Miramar Way, 45400 block, Oct. 11. Two Lexington Park women, 31 and 36, were arrested in a discount retail store after they were found in possession of stolen merchandise. Each was charged with theft $100 to under $1,500.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

ASSAULT

Mt. Pleasant Rd., 24500 block, Oct. 6. A 30-year-old Hollywood woman was arrested after she grabbed a person by the neck and ripped their shirt. She was charged with second-degree assault.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

ASSAULT

Point Lookout Rd., 28700 block, Oct. 10. A man retrieved a shotgun to show he was serious about having people leave the property and pointed the firearm at them. The 34-year-old Leonardtown man was arrested and charged with two counts each of first- and second-degree assault.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Poplar Ridge Rd., 20500 block, Oct. 12. Residents reported a person had attempted to enter their bedroom. A 33-year-old Lexington Park man said he did not know where he was or how he arrived there. He was arrested and charged with fourth-degree burglary and malicious destruction of property.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

ASSAULT

Mason Dr., 39600 block, Oct. 3. A woman assaulted and repeatedly scratched a person. The 27-year-old Mechanicsville woman was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

SCOTLAND AREA

VANDALISM

Point Lookout Rd., 11600 block, 11:58-12:52 a.m. Sept. 12. A female and three accomplices were seen on video surveillance vandalizing a bulletin board.

ST. INIGOES AREA

THEFT/ASSAULT

Owensville Way, 17600 block, Oct. 7. A man assaulted a female acquaintance in her vehicle, took her cellphone and attempted to take her keys. When police arrived, he refused to follow their commands. The 28-year-old Saint Inigoes man was arrested and charged with theft, second-degree assault, resisting arrest and failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order.