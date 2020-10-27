AD

CALVERT AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Calvert area, Sept. 28 to Oct. 4. The sheriff’s office responded to 10 calls for theft of campaign signs throughout the county.

DUNKIRK AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Knight Ave., Sept. 27-29. A 26-inch women’s Magna mountain bike was stolen from a vehicle.

LUSBY AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Cactus Trail, noon Oct. 11 to 3 p.m. Oct. 12. The front and passenger side of a vehicle were spray-painted.

Ropeknot Rd., Oct. 12. A white crystal material, believed to be sugar, was put in the gas tank of a person’s truck.

White Sands Dr., 7 p.m. Oct. 1 to 7 a.m. Oct. 2. Three campaign signs on a person’s property were spray-painted.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Prancer Ct., Oct. 17-18. A rear license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

OWINGS AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Watson Rd., Oct. 15. A license plate was reported stolen from a trailer.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Stamper Ct., 6:30 p.m. Sept. 29 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 30. A vehicle registration sticker was stolen from a license plate.

Charles County

These were among reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

HOMICIDE

Lookout Dr., unit block, 2:32 p.m. Oct. 15. Responding to a report of unknown trouble at a residence, police located a 47-year-old Indian Head woman deceased with injuries to her upper body. Investigation revealed the woman’s son was visiting from Norfolk when he assaulted her and fled the residence. The 26-year-old Norfolk man was arrested in Limerick, Pa., where he is awaiting extradition. He will be served an arrest warrant upon his return to Maryland.

WALDORF AREA

HOMICIDE ARRESTS

Middletown Rd., Oct. 1. A man shot and killed a female clerk during a robbery, then fled. On Oct. 19, the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested the 22-year-old Waldorf man in Georgia. He is awaiting extradition and will be served an arrest warrant upon his return to Maryland.

Waldorf area, Oct. 21. A 27-year-old Waldorf man was arrested in Prince George’s County in connection with a homicide at a hotel on Sept. 21. A 39-year-old District Heights man was arrested a week earlier in Fairfax, and a 31-year-old Brandywine man was arrested Oct. 17. All three were charged with first-degree homicide and related charges.

ATTEMPTED HOMICIDE ARREST

Glenview Pl., 12300 block, 3:36 p.m. Oct. 8. A man showed up unannounced at the apartment of an acquaintance. The acquaintance opened the door, then closed it, and the man fired multiple rounds through the door toward the acquaintance. No injuries were reported. The 31-year-old Brandywine man was arrested on Oct. 16 and charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, felony use of a firearm, and related charges.

St. Mary's County

In response to ongoing concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron has authorized telephone reporting for certain crimes. The sheriff’s office encourages the public to use the telephone reporting system 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at 301-475-8008 to minimize social contact. The following crimes may be reported using telephone reporting:

• Malicious destruction of property/vandalism

• Burglary of motor vehicle/attempted

• Fraud

• Harassment/threat/telephone misuse

• Single-vehicle property damage accident/deer strike

• Trespassing (not in progress)

• Theft

Nonviolent crimes may also be reported online at firstsheriff.com.

Violent crimes and other emergencies should be reported by calling 911.

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

CALIFORNIA AREA

ASSAULTS

Three Notch Rd., 22700 block, Oct. 17. A man caused a disturbance when he was asked to leave a business, then took a fighting stance when deputies arrived. The 21-year-old Avenue man was arrested and charged with assault, trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Trim Way, 22500 block, Oct. 17. A man pushed a person into a wall, resulting in a glass vase being broken, and caused an injury to a person’s hand. The 44-year-old California man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Miramar Way, 45400 block, 7:21 p.m. Oct. 17. A woman at a discount retail store skipped scanning merchandise at a self-checkout register, while a male accomplice placed the merchandise in a shopping cart. The two left the store.

Worth Ave., 45200 block, 6 p.m. Oct. 12. A male entered a retail store, filled a bookbag with clothing and left without paying. At 10:10 the following day, he returned to the store, loaded up more merchandise and again left without paying.

DUNDALK AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Dundalk area, Oct. 19. A 28-year-old Dundalk man was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary.

GREAT MILLS AREA

ASSAULT

Sayre Dr., 45700 block, Oct. 17. A man punched a person in the face, causing a visible injury. The 34-year-old Great Mills man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ASSAULT

Manon Way, 21000 block, Oct. 16. A woman struck a person in the face during an argument causing visible injury. The 28-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

Pacific Dr., 4:19 a.m. Oct. 17. Deputies investigating a call for shots fired heard several additional shots in the area of Forest Run Drive and Cinnamon Way. Officers located a vehicle and a residence on Cinnamon Way that had sustained damage from projectiles. No injuries were reported.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Lexington Park area, Oct. 19. A 32-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with burglary and malicious destruction of property.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

ROBBERY

Stone Corner Lane, 26700 block, 4:20 p.m. Oct. 8. A male stole cash and checks from a person’s vehicle, and a struggle ensued. The car owner was assaulted, and the male fled on a yellow motorcycle.