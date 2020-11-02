AD

HUGHESVILLE AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Old Leonardtown Rd, 8300 block, Oct. 19. Catalytic converters were stolen from two buses.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Plum Point Rd., 8 p.m. Oct. 24 to 8:55 p.m. Oct. 25. A front and rear license plate were stolen from a vehicle.

Walton Rd., 4 p.m. Oct. 22 to 6 p.m. Oct. 23. A rear license plate was stolen from a vehicle parked in a driveway.

LUSBY AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

White Sands Dr., 7 p.m. Oct. 24 to 9 a.m. Oct. 25. A Louis Vuitton wallet and a large amount of cash were stolen from a vehicle.

NORTH BEACH AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Sea Side Ct., Oct. 16-19. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

OWINGS AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Owings and Huntingtown area, Oct. 22-25. Multiple campaign signs were reported stolen.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Sherry Lane, unit block, Oct. 24. Two women fled a restaurant before paying for their bill totaling $40.28.

SOLOMONS AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Back Creek Rd., 7:30-9:25 p.m. Oct. 19. A Harley-Davidson motorcycle was pushed over while parked at a restaurant. The value of damaged property is $2,000.

SUNDERLAND AREA

Pushaw Station Rd. and Route 2, 9:15-10:30 a.m. Oct. 23. A man was at a compactor site when a black and yellow Dewalt multi-tool saw was stolen from his vehicle.

Charles County

These were among reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

Strawberry Dr., 7000 block, noon Oct. 26. Several citizens reported hearing shots fired.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

STABBING

Lox St., 3300 block, 8:51 p.m. Oct. 27. A man attacked a male acquaintance and stabbed him in the back. The acquaintance was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. A 57-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault and related charges.

WALDORF AREA

HOMICIDES

Glenview Pl., 12300 block, 2:56 a.m. Oct. 25. Responding to a call for the report of a death inside an apartment, officers located a 33-year-old Waldorf woman inside her apartment doorway. She had suffered trauma to her body and was the victim of an apparent homicide. Detectives say the case does not appear to be random. An investigation is ongoing.

Mount Clare Pl., 11:40 a.m. Oct. 27. Officers received a call to check on the welfare of a resident in an apartment. Upon arrival, officers located a 64-year-old man deceased inside his residence. He had trauma to his body, and foul play is suspected. Police say the incident does not appear to be random.

STABBING

Snow Owl Pl., 11300 block, 10:50 p.m. Oct. 25. Officers located a 27-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds and during the investigation learned she was stabbed by a male acquaintance. The woman was hospitalized with serious injuries. A 30-year-old District man was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault, and carrying a weapon with the intent to injure.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Whittle Ct., 10000 block, 5:06 p.m. Oct. 22. A man drove a vehicle past the house of a female acquaintance, who was outside with a group of people. The man pointed a gun at the group and sped away, but he crashed into two parked cars, which disabled his vehicle. The driver and a male accomplice fled on foot. The 20-year-old District man was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault, and the 19-year-old male accomplice, from Waldorf, was charged with illegal possession of a regulated firearm.

St. Mary's County

In response to ongoing concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron has authorized telephone reporting for certain crimes. The sheriff’s office encourages the public to use the telephone reporting system 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at 301-475-8008 to minimize social contact. The following crimes may be reported using telephone reporting:

• Malicious destruction of property/vandalism

• Burglary of motor vehicle/attempted

• Fraud

• Harassment/threat/telephone misuse

• Single-vehicle property damage accident/deer strike

• Trespassing (not in progress)

• Theft

Nonviolent crimes may also be reported online at firstsheriff.com.

Violent crimes and other emergencies should be reported by calling 911.

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

CALIFORNIA AREA

ASSAULT

Armsworthy Ct., 22500 block, Oct. 20. A man assaulted a person during an argument. During the investigation, police found suspected Xanax pills wrapped in plastic and hidden on his person. He was charged with second-degree assault and possession of a controlled dangerous substance and removing the label from a prescription.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ASSAULT

Great Mills Rd., 21600 block, Oct. 22. A woman brandished a machete during an argument with an acquaintance. The 32-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and concealing a deadly weapon.

CHILD ABUSE

Jettison Dr., Oct. 24. A 29-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested after she obtained a knife and threatened to stab two juveniles. She struck one of the juveniles repeatedly in the face and strangled the other. The woman was charged with two counts of first- and second-degree assault, two counts of child abuse, making a false statement to an officer, and obstructing and hindering.

ARREST

Three Notch Rd., 21900 block, Oct. 24. A 55-year-old Michigan man was arrested after a report of a disturbance. He was charged with possession of a handgun in a vehicle and possession of a loaded handgun in a vehicle.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

VEHICLE THEFT

Three Notch Rd., 28900 block, 2:44 a.m. Oct. 25. A black 2004 Ford F-450 Super Duty tow truck was stolen from a business.

PINEY POINT AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Piney Point Rd., 17200 block, Oct. 23. A man flattened the tires on a person’s vehicle and broke the passenger side mirror. The 44-year-old Ridge man was arrested and charged with malicious destruction of property.

ST. MARY'S CITY AREA

ASSAULT

Bauer Rd., 18500 block, Oct. 20. A woman hit and scratched a person, causing visible injury. The 40-year-old St. Mary’s woman was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.