CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Lawrin Ct., 8-8:30 a.m. Oct. 27. A black and blue GT Aggressor Pro mountain bike locked to a tree was stolen from Brownie’s Beach.

18th St., Oct. 28. A license plate was stolen from a small utility trailer.

NORTH BEACH AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Bay Ave., 9100 block, Oct. 24. Two males were observed stealing a five-gallon water container.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Grays Rd., 11 a.m. Oct. 30. A residential mailbox was knocked off its post.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Hallowing Point Rd., 9 p.m. Oct. 29 to 2 p.m. Oct. 30. Red lipstick was used to write slurs on a person’s vehicle.

SOLOMONS AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Alexander Lane, 200 block, 11 p.m. Oct. 23 to 8 a.m. Oct. 24. A dinghy and a Mercury 9.9-hp outboard motor were stolen from a sailboat parked at a yachting center.

Charles County

These were among reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

LA PLATA AREA

QUADRUPLE SHOOTING

Crain Hwy., 2100 block, 9 p.m. Oct. 30. Four people were shot at a lounge bar because of a dispute between two groups of people. A 34-year-old Upper Marlboro man died of his injuries, and three others were hospitalized, one in critical condition and two in serious condition.

WALDORF AREA

HOMICIDE

Amber Leaf Pl., 2000 block, 10:56 p.m. Nov. 3. A male went to meet a person in a parking lot of Aldermans Place when an argument escalated and shots were fired. The injured man ran back to his apartment, where police found him with a shotgun wound. He was pronounced deceased.

HIT AND RUN ARREST

Maryland Route 5 near Montgomery Lane, Aug. 13, 2019. A male driver hit a pedestrian, stopped briefly, then fled. The pedestrian died at the scene. On Oct. 22, 2020, the driver was located in Georgia by the United States Marshal Fugitive Task Force and arrested. He is being extradited back to Maryland to face charges of felony hit-and-run motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian and other charges.

St. Mary's County

In response to ongoing concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron has authorized telephone reporting for certain crimes. The sheriff’s office encourages the public to use the telephone reporting system 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at 301-475-8008 to minimize social contact. The following crimes may be reported using telephone reporting:

• Malicious destruction of property/vandalism

• Burglary of motor vehicle/attempted

• Fraud

• Harassment/threat/telephone misuse

• Single-vehicle property damage accident/deer strike

• Trespassing (not in progress)

• Theft

Nonviolent crimes may also be reported online at firstsheriff.com.

Violent crimes and other emergencies should be reported by calling 911.

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

CALIFORNIA AREA

HIT AND RUN

Three Notch Rd., 12:32 a.m. Nov. 1. Responding to a report of a collision involving a pedestrian, officers located an 18-year-old man lying in the roadway. A driver had struck the pedestrian and fled the scene. The injured pedestrian was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Miramar Way, 45400 block, 7 p.m. Oct. 30. A female shopper in a discount retail store failed to scan all of her merchandise at a self-checkout register and fled.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

ESCAPE

Baldridge St., 41800 block, Oct. 31. A man cut off his GPS monitoring device stemming from a second-degree assault charge and fled. The 28-year-old man was arrested Nov. 4 and charged with second-degree escape.

ROBBERIES

Point Lookout Rd., 25300 block, 11:06 p.m. Oct. 25. A man entered a convenience store and brandished a knife, then demanded cash from the register. The employee fled to the rear of the establishment and told a co-worker to call the police. A 37-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with armed robbery, robbery, and first- and second-degree assault.

Point Lookout Rd., 25300 block, 11:55 p.m. Nov. 2. A male entered a convenience store, brandished a knife and attempted to steal cash from a register. When the clerk pulled out a knife, the male fled empty-handed. A 17-year-old Leonardtown male was arrested and charged with armed robbery, robbery, and first- and second-degree assault.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Shangri-La Dr. S., 46700 block, Oct. 31. An elementary school was broken into. Nothing was reported missing.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

ASSAULT