HUNTINGTOWN AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY AND THEFT

Ponds Wood Rd., 3-7 a.m. Oct. 30. A person attempted to steal a Harley-Davidson motorcycle by cutting the frame to remove the chain and lock. A vehicle also parked on the property was rummaged through, and a portable battery charger was stolen.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Calvert Towne Dr., Oct. 30 to Nov. 2. A registration sticker was stolen from a vehicle.

Solomon’s Island Rd. N., 100 block, Nov. 5. A man stole four televisions from a discount retail store and fled in a vehicle. The 23-year-old man was arrested during a traffic stop and charged with theft $100 to $1,500.

SAINT LEONARD AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Mackall Rd., Oct. 18 to Nov. 2. A political campaign sign was stolen from a residential yard.

Charles County

This was among reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

WALDORF AREA

ASSAULTS

Waldorf area, Oct. 30 and Nov. 6. Several people were shot with paintballs, and one person was hospitalized for treatment of a severe eye injury.

St. Mary's County

In response to ongoing concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron has authorized telephone reporting for certain crimes. The sheriff’s office encourages the public to use the telephone reporting system 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at 301-475-8008 to minimize social contact. The following crimes may be reported using telephone reporting:

• Malicious destruction of property/vandalism

• Burglary of motor vehicle/attempted

• Fraud

• Harassment/threat/telephone misuse

• Single-vehicle property damage accident/deer strike

• Trespassing (not in progress)

• Theft

Nonviolent crimes may also be reported online at firstsheriff.com.

Violent crimes and other emergencies should be reported by calling 911.

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

CALIFORNIA AREA

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

First Colony Way, 45100 block, 3:21 p.m. Nov. 9. A male and a female attempted to use stolen credit cards in a retail store to make purchases. The credit cards had been stolen earlier that day, and fraudulent charges of $1,200 were made at another store.

MacArthur Blvd., 22500 block, 10:30 a.m. Sept. 5. A person entered a shoe store, took two pairs of sneakers and a cross-body bag and fled.

Miramar Way, 45400 block, 7 p.m. Oct. 30. A person in a discount retail store did not scan all of their items at the self-checkout register and left with stolen merchandise.

GREAT MILLS AREA

ROBBERY

Old Great Mills Rd., 20700 block, 4:51 a.m. Oct. 31. Two people entered a convenience store. One of them displayed a firearm and demanded access to the store safe. They fled empty-handed when they were unable to access the safe. Two employees were confined to a walk-in cooler during the robbery. No one was reported injured.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

THEFT/BURGLARIES

Three Notch Rd., 19800 block, 8:30-11:30 p.m. Nov. 2. A person in a white SUV drove through a middle school parking lot and stole six campaign signs, then fled.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

ROBBERY