AD

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

D St., 9:30 p.m. Nov. 19 to 7 a.m. Nov. 20. A rear driver side tire of a vehicle was slashed.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Shirl Ct., Nov. 12-17. Two boxes of Bruce hardwood flooring were stolen from a garage.

AD

DUNKIRK AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Jonathan Dr., Nov. 21. An iPad was thrown into the roadway, causing it to crack and no longer work.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Goose Creek Farm, 6 p.m. Nov. 14 to 8 a.m. Nov. 15. Derogatory words and profanity were spray-painted on a political sign on a person’s property.

LUSBY AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

San Jose Lane, 11 a.m. Nov. 15 to 6:30 a.m. Nov. 16. A hole was punctured in the front driver’s side door of a vehicle.

AD

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Stoakley Rd., midnight to 5 a.m. Nov. 22. A driver did doughnuts in a person’s wheat field.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Dares Beach Rd., Nov. 17. Front and rear registration plates were stolen from a truck.

Charles County

There were no reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

St. Mary's County

In response to ongoing concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron has authorized telephone reporting for certain crimes. The sheriff’s office encourages the public to use the telephone reporting system 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at 301-475-8008 to minimize social contact. The following crimes may be reported using telephone reporting:

AD

AD

• Malicious destruction of property/vandalism

• Burglary of motor vehicle/attempted

• Fraud

• Harassment/threat/telephone misuse

• Single-vehicle property damage accident/deer strike

• Trespassing (not in progress)

• Theft

Nonviolent crimes may also be reported online at firstsheriff.com.

Violent crimes and other emergencies should be reported by calling 911.

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

CALIFORNIA AREA

ASSAULT

Jeeter Way, 44700 block, Nov. 19. A man struck a person in the face several times, causing visible injury. The 45-year-old California man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

AD

AD

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

HOME INVASION

Sue Dr., 46400 block, Nov. 15. A woman broke a window and climbed into a residence when the occupant refused to let her in. She scratched the occupant and ripped their shirt. The 45-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested and charged with home invasion, second-degree assault, second-, third- and fourth-degree burglary, and malicious destruction of property.

ASSAULTS

Essex Dr. N., 21600 block, Nov. 10. A woman was observed creating a public disturbance and attempting to physically assault a person. The 46-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

Great Mills Rd., 21600 block, Nov. 15. A man creating a disturbance in front of a business refused to cease his behavior and began disturbing employees and citizens. The 54-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree assault, disorderly conduct, and failure to obey a reasonable lawful order.

AD

AD

Hillary Ct., 21400 block, Nov. 15. A man struck a person in the face causing visible injury. The 27-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

Lucca Way, 46100 block, Nov. 14. A woman struck a person in the face causing visible injury. The 36-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

ROBBERY

Hillside Dr., 48200 block, Nov. 12. A man stole property from a person’s vehicle, and when confronted, he shoved the vehicle owner and fled. The 38-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with robbery, rogue and vagabond, theft, second-degree assault, possession of a controlled dangerous substance not marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.

AD

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

ASSAULT

Tin Top School Rd., 26400 block, Nov. 11. A woman violated a protective order when she contacted a person and began to yell at them. She also attempted to spit on the person in the presence of officers. The 43-year-old Mechanicsville woman was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and violating a protective order.

THEFT/BREAK-IN