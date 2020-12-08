CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

ARREST

26th St., Nov. 27. A 33-year-old man was arrested at a residence for being disorderly and yelling profanities. He was charged with disturbing the peace, failure to obey a reasonable lawful order, and resisting/interfering with arrest.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Shore Dr. S., 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 24. Drainpipes laying throughout the yard at a residence were dismantled, and an attempt was made to enter the residence by force.

SAINT LEONARD AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Cape Leonard Dr., Nov. 24. A male damaged a mailbox and a Christmas decoration in front of a residence.

SUNDERLAND AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Dalrymple Rd., unit block, Nov. 25. A dealer registration plate was taken from a vehicle that was being test-driven.

Charles County

These were among reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

WALDORF AREA

HOMICIDE

Marylea Ct., 3300 block, 6 p.m. Nov. 27. A man and woman at a residence were discovered deceased after a family member was unable to reach them and went to their residence. Police say the 41-year-old Waldorf woman fatally shot a 50-year-old male family member, and then herself.

St. Mary's County

In response to ongoing concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron has authorized telephone reporting for certain crimes. The sheriff’s office encourages the public to use the telephone reporting system 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at 301-475-8008 to minimize social contact. The following crimes may be reported using telephone reporting:

• Malicious destruction of property/vandalism

• Burglary of motor vehicle/attempted

• Fraud

• Harassment/threat/telephone misuse

• Single-vehicle property damage accident/deer strike

• Trespassing (not in progress)

• Theft

Nonviolent crimes may also be reported online at firstsheriff.com.

Violent crimes and other emergencies should be reported by calling 911.

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

AVENUE AREA

ASSAULT

Golden Thompson Rd., 20700 block, Nov. 22. A man argued with a person over the use of a cellphone, then retrieved a kitchen knife and stabbed the person in the leg and shoulder. The 30-year-old Avenue man was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault.

CALIFORNIA AREA

VEHICLE THEFT

Indian Bridge Rd., 21400 block, Nov. 21-22. A 2008 Suzuki RM-Z450 motorcycle was stolen from an enclosed trailer.

GREAT MILLS AREA

ASSAULT

Foxchase Dr., 45900 block, Nov. 20. A man struck a person in the face during an argument. Police discovered two smoking devices in the man’s pocket. He was charged with second-degree assault and possession of contraband at a place of confinement.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ASSAULTS

Great Mills Rd., 21600 block, Dec. 1. A man grabbed a person by the neck, threatened to kill them and began swinging nunchucks toward the person over a dispute regarding an animal. The 41-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

Hilton Dr., 46800 block, Nov. 29. A woman spit on a person during an argument that escalated and then spit on an officer and kicked the interior of the police vehicle. The 20-year-old Lexington Park woman was charged with two counts of assault, and three counts of malicious destruction of property.

Mary Lynn Dr., 48000 block, Nov. 28. A woman struck a person in the face and threw numerous items at the person, causing injury to their hand. The 22-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

ASSAULT

Hill and Dale Dr., 28900 block, Nov. 22. A woman threw items at a person during an argument striking the person in the face. The 25-year-old Mechanicsville woman was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

VEHICLE THEFT

Loveville Rd., 24600 block, Nov. 21. A 41-year-old Clements man was arrested during a traffic stop when police determined the vehicle had stolen tags and the vehicle was stolen. He was charged with motor vehicle theft and theft.

VALLEY LEE AREA

HANDGUN ARREST