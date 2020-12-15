CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

19th St., Dec. 6. A black Ford Focus was damaged with a sharp object.

DUNKIRK AREA

ARREST

Ward Rd., 10100 block, Dec. 1. A 33-year-old man was arrested at a sub shop for harassing customers, raising his voice and shouting profanities. He was charged with trespassing on private property, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, failure to obey a lawful order, and harassment.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Huntingtown area, Dec. 6. Christmas yard decorations were damaged at several residences.

LUSBY AREA

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Lake View Dr., Dec. 2. Three shirts and prescription medication were stolen from a vehicle.

Willow Rd., Dec. 4. Cash was stolen from a woman’s purse.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Main St., 100 block, Nov. 6-23. Cash was stolen from a locked safe at a parks and recreation office. The theft was reported Nov. 30.

Solomons Island Rd. S. area, Dec. 4. Two laptops were stolen from a vehicle.

SAINT LEONARD AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Magnolia Cir., 11:30 a.m.-2:15 p.m. Nov. 30. An Xbox, cash, prescription medication, and several pieces of jewelry were stolen from a residence entered through a back door.

Charles County

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

WALDORF AREA

SHOOTING

Business Park Ct., 2500 block, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 6. Responding to a report of a shooting, officers located a 19-year-old Waldorf man with a gunshot wound. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but the man died at the scene.

St. Mary's County

CALIFORNIA AREA

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Miramar Way, 45400 block, 8:40 p.m. Nov. 20. A man in a discount retail store used a fraudulent bar code at the self-checkout register while a female bagged the items. When questioned about the receipt, the two fled the store and were last seen leaving in a white Mazda 6 with Texas tags.

Three Notch Rd., Nov. 18. Two males entered a digital wireless store and used wire cutters to remove four Samsung Galaxy Note 20 phones and four Apple iPhone 12s, then fled.

LUSBY AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Shangri-La Dr., 21800 block, Dec. 2. A 26-year-old Lusby man was arrested for entering a building by force. He was found sleeping inside the building. The man was charged with fourth-degree burglary.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

