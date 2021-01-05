AD

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

THEFT

Windward Key Subdivision, Dec. 19. Police asked a man pushing a shopping cart to return the cart to a store. The man refused and started hitting the cart against a railing of a bridge, causing damage. A 58-year-old man was arrested and charged with theft, destruction of property, and resisting arrest.

DUNKIRK AREA

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Cavalier Dr., Nov. 29 to Dec. 15. Tools were stolen from a shed.

West Chesapeake Beach Rd., 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 18. Tables from a shed were stolen entered by force.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Lower Marlboro Rd., 100 block, 9:30 a.m. Dec. 22. Two trailers belonging to Boy Scouts of America Troop 1792 were stolen from a parking lot of a church.

LUSBY AREA

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Bidwell Lane, Dec. 11 to Dec. 12. Two Christmas trees and a lighted reindeer were stolen from an entrance of a development.

Sycamore Rd., 10 p.m. Dec. 18 to 4 a.m. Dec. 19. Cash and property were stolen from a vehicle.

OWINGS AREA

VANDALISM

Southern Maryland Blvd., 9100 block, 1 p.m. Dec. 21 to noon Dec. 22. A political sign was damaged by spray paint.

NORTH BEACH AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Sea Breeze Ct., Dec. 18. A firearm was stolen from a residence entered by damaging a window. The firearm was located and returned to the owner. A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with burglary, destruction of property, and trespassing.

Charles County

These were among reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

LOTHIAN AREA

DEATH INVESTIGATION/SHOOTING

Mattingley Ave. Area, 6:45 p.m. Dec. 25. Two teenaged boys had access to a firearm in a residence, and it was discharged while in the possession of a 13-year-old. A 17-year-old was struck in the upper body and transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

WALDORF AREA

SHOOTING

Heritage Pl., 1100 block, 4:33 a.m. Dec. 22. Police responding to a report found a man inside a parked vehicle with severe trauma. The man appeared to have been shot and was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

St. Mary's County

In response to ongoing concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron has authorized telephone reporting for certain crimes. The sheriff’s office encourages the public to use the telephone reporting system 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at 301-475-8008 to minimize social contact. The following crimes may be reported using telephone reporting:

• Malicious destruction of property/vandalism

• Burglary of motor vehicle/attempted

• Fraud

• Harassment/threat/telephone misuse

• Single-vehicle property damage accident/deer strike

• Trespassing (not in progress)

• Theft

Nonviolent crimes may also be reported online at firstsheriff.com.

Violent crimes and other emergencies should be reported by calling 911.

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

AVENUE AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Golden Thompson Rd., 20700 block, Dec. 20. Trespassing was reported. A 52-year-old Avenue woman was arrested and charged with trespass on private property.

CALIFORNIA AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Mallard Glen Way, 23600 block, 6:30 to 9:51 p.m. Dec. 19. A man entered a residence by removing a door lock.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Triangle Dr., 30300 block, Dec. 18. A man took two power saws and a power drill and left a store without paying. A 47-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with theft.

GREAT MILLS AREA

WEAPON VIOLATION

Great Mills Rd., 21000 block, Dec. 4. Police initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle, and a man fled on foot but returned to the scene. A handgun was found inside the vehicle. A 26-year-old Lusby man was arrested and charged with firearm possession with felony conviction, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, handgun and loaded handgun on person, and handgun in vehicle.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Towey Ct., 22100 block, Dec. 15. Three men were found inside a residence. Two California men, ages 19 and 20, and a 20-year-old Great Mills man were arrested and charged with burglary.

HOLLYWOOD

ASSAULT

Three Notch Rd., 24300 block, Dec. 17. A woman punched a person in the face. A 58-year-old Hollywood woman was arrested and charged with assault.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

ASSAULTS

Lady Baltimore Ave., 39800 block, Dec. 22. During an argument, a man scratched a person’s face. A 50-year-old Leonardtown man was arrested and charged with assault.

Washington St., 22800 block, Dec. 19. A man strangled, pushed, and threw a pizza in a box at a person. A 21-year-old Hollywood man was arrested and charged with assault.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ATTEMPTED MURDER

Lexington Area, Dec. 28. A 39-year-old Lexington man was arrested and charged with attempted murder and assault that occurred on Dec. 23.

North Shangri La Dr., 21800 block, 2:10 p.m. Dec. 29. During an investigation, a man brandished a weapon and assaulted a deputy. The deputy shot the man. Both were transported to a trauma center and treated for their injuries. A 41-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault, dangerous weapon intent to injure, dangerous weapon conceal, and resisting arrest.

SHOOTING

N. Essex Dr., 21600 block, 12:16 a.m. Dec. 28. Two men in a vehicle fired shots at a parked occupied vehicle. One of the occupants of the vehicle was struck in the upper back and was transported to a trauma center for treatment and remains in stable condition. The second occupant was not injured. Two California men, ages 24 and 30, were arrested and charged with assault.

ASSAULTS

Castaway Cir., 21300 block, Dec. 20. A man pushed a person to the floor, causing injury. A 50-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with assault.

Gum Way, 2500 block, Dec. 6. A woman punched and bit a person. A 22-year-old Annapolis woman was arrested and charged with assault.

Prather Dr., 21400 block, Dec. 21. A man strangled and struck a person in the face. A 30-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with assault.

Rodine Way, 21400 block, Dec. 18. A woman grabbed and smacked a person in the face. A 34-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested and charged with assault.

WEAPON VIOLATION

Columbus Dr., 46300 block, Dec. 19. A deputy initiated a traffic stop and, during a search of the vehicle, discovered a firearm. A 20-year-old Bowie man and 20-year-old Capitol Heights man were arrested and charged with handgun in vehicle, loaded handgun in vehicle, and CDS possession.

HOME INVASION

Hermanville Rd., 20700 block, Dec. 5. A man entered a residence by force and destroyed property. He then retrieved a knife from the kitchen and flattened tires on numerous vehicles. A 36-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with home invasion, assault, and destruction of property.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Great Mills Rd., 21600 block, Dec. 19. Trespassing was reported. A 56-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with trespass on private property.

Miramar Way, 45400 block, Dec. 19. A woman failed to pay for clothing items at a checkout register. A 29-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested and charged with theft.

Miramar Way, 45400 block, Dec. 19. A woman failed to scan items at a self-checkout register. A 43-year-old Avenue woman was arrested and charged with theft.

Miramar Way, 45400 block, Dec. 19. A woman failed to scan items at a self-checkout register. A 51-year-old Great Mills woman was arrested and charged with theft.

Miramar Way, 45400 block, Dec. 21. A woman failed to scan items at a self-checkout register. A 23-year-old Drayden woman was arrested and charged with theft.

Miramar Way, 45400 block, Dec. 22. A man failed to scan items at a self-checkout register. A 32-year-old Lusby man was arrested and charged with theft.

Three Notch Rd., 21800 block, Dec. 10. A 36-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with burglary and destruction of property.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

ASSAULTS

Arlington Dr., 38000 block, Dec. 11. A 31-year-old Mechanicsville man was arrested and charged with assault.

Weesie’s Way, 28000 block, Dec. 13. A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault.

PARK HALL AREA

ASSAULT

Pembroke St., 46900 block, Dec. 22. A woman spit on and slapped a person’s face. A 37-year-old Park Hall woman was arrested and charged with assault.