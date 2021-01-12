AD

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

24th St., Dec. 31. A person ordered a cellphone and had it shipped to their address. When the person retrieved the package, it had been opened, and the cellphone was missing.

AD

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Lower Marlboro Rd., 100 block, 9:30 a.m. Dec. 22. Two trailers belonging to the Boy Scouts of America were stolen from a church parking lot. One trailer was discovered Dec. 23 in Saint Leonard; it had been spray-painted black. The second trailer was located Dec. 31, also in Saint Leonard.

LUSBY AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Turner Rd., 2:30 a.m. Dec. 28. The rear window of a vehicle at a residence was damaged. An occupant of the home observed a dark-colored SUV driving off.

AD

NORTH BEACH AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Bedford Dr., Dec. 24-31. A black backpack containing camping equipment and other survival items was stolen from a person’s vehicle.

OWINGS AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Boyd’s Turn Rd., 12:24-3:25 p.m., Dec. 30. A residential yard was driven on, and a mailbox was struck and stolen, along with a trash can.

ARREST

Mary Ann Dr., Dec. 30. A 30-year-old man was arrested after he threw a cinder block into the side of a residence. He was charged with trespassing on private property and malicious destruction of property valued at more than $1,000.

AD

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Sheridan Point Rd., Dec. 24-28. Seven lawn mower batteries and three car batteries were stolen from a property. A trailer and outside storage compartments were broken into and damaged as well.

ARREST

Solomon’s Island Rd. N. and Hospital Rd., Jan. 1. A 23-year-old man was arrested during a traffic stop when police located a loaded revolver. He was charged with concealing a dangerous weapon, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, not marijuana, and possession of a loaded weapon in a vehicle.

AD

SOLOMONS AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

H.G. Trueman Blvd., 13300 block, Dec. 29-30. A customer picked up a food order and accidentally left his wallet at the restaurant. The wallet was found, but $320 was missing from inside.

Charles County

There were no incident reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

St. Mary's County

In response to ongoing concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron has authorized telephone reporting for certain crimes. The sheriff’s office encourages the public to use the telephone reporting system 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at 301-475-8008 to minimize social contact. The following crimes may be reported using telephone reporting:

AD

AD

• Malicious destruction of property/vandalism

• Burglary of motor vehicle/attempted

• Fraud

• Harassment/threat/telephone misuse

• Single-vehicle property damage accident/deer strike

• Trespassing (not in progress)

• Theft

Nonviolent crimes may also be reported online at firstsheriff.com.

Violent crimes and other emergencies should be reported by calling 911.

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

CALLAWAY AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Point Lookout Rd., 20900 block, Dec. 28. A man was located inside a building without permission and arrested. The 53-year-old man, of no fixed address, was charged with fourth-degree burglary and malicious destruction of property.

AD

AD

CALIFORNIA AREA

CHILD ABUSE

Three Notch Rd., Dec. 24. A man struck a juvenile on the hip, causing visible injury. The 34-year-old California man was arrested and charged with second-degree child abuse, second-degree assault, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, not marijuana.

ASSAULTS

Broun Terr., 45800 block, Dec. 28. A woman assaulted a person during an argument. The 35-year-old California woman was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

Three Notch Rd., 22700 block, 9:30 p.m. Dec. 31. A woman opened the door of another female’s vehicle in the parking lot of a liquor store. She struck the female in the face several times and pulled the female from the vehicle. The woman fled with a male in a gray Nissan.

AD

Trim Way, 22500 block, Dec. 29. A woman assaulted a person. The 42-year-old California woman was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Three Notch Rd., Dec. 27. A woman entered a business, went behind the counter, and placed merchandise into a bag. She forcibly removed a phone from an employee attempting to call 911, then jumped over the counter and destroyed property, including a computer screen. The 27-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested and charged with theft, disorderly conduct, resisting/interfering with arrest, and malicious destruction of property.

AD

Worth Ave., 45000 block, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 5. A woman entered a discount retail store, placed merchandise in her bag, and left without paying.

AD

GREAT MILLS AREA

ASSAULT

Indian Way, 45900 block, Dec. 24. A man struck a person in the face. The 29-year-old Great Mills man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ASSAULT

Admiral Lane, 46400 block, Dec. 28. A man struck a person in the face numerous times and choked the person. The 31-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, not marijuana.

HANDGUN ARREST

Bunker Hill Rd., 21700 block, Dec. 24. Police located a man asleep in a vehicle with a handgun in his waistband. The 33-year-old Baltimore man was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, loaded handgun in vehicle, handgun on person, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, and illegal possession of ammunition.

SAINT INIGOES AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY