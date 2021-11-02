THEFTS/BREAK-INS
HG Trueman Rd., 11800 block, 2:47 a.m. Oct. 20. The front door of a pharmacy was opened by force and an ATM was tampered with, but nothing was reported missing.
Iroquois Way, 13000 block, Oct. 12-19. A Maryland registration plate was stolen from a vehicle.
OWINGS AREA
THEFT/BREAK-IN
Keith Lane, 700 block, Oct. 18. Two trailer tires were stolen.
PRINCE FREDERICK AREA
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Solomons Island Rd. S., unit block, 3:50 a.m. Oct. 20. Two people entered a pharmacy by force with a crowbar to steal prescription medications. They fled carrying two bottles of laundry detergent.
Solomons Island Rd. S., 1500 block, 9:30 p.m. Oct. 20 to 11 a.m. Oct. 21. A 16-foot ladder and a heater were stolen from outside a business.
ST. LEONARD AREA
PROPERTY DAMAGED
Long Beach Rd., 5200 block, Oct. 23. A hit and run was reported that damaged a person’s residential yard and mailbox.
SOLOMONS AREA
THEFT/BREAK-IN
Dowell Rd., 14200 block, Oct. 18. Two people broke into a soda vending machine at a marina and took cash.
Charles County
These were among reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.
REWARDS FOR INFORMATION
Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.
BRYANS ROAD AREA
HOME INVASION ARREST
Surrey Pl., 6900 block, 8 p.m. July 13. A home invasion and robbery occurred, but the assailant fled. On Oct. 19, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service, police arrested a 51-year-old Suitland man in connection with the incident. Police say the July incident was not random.
LA PLATA AREA
WEAPON ARREST
Patuxent Ct., 400 block, 8:13 p.m. Oct. 14. A 19-year-old La Plata man was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.
WALDORF AREA
HOMICIDE ARRESTS
Ell Lane, 12100 block, 11:48 p.m. Sept. 10. A homicide occurred. On Sept. 21, a 33-year-old Clinton man was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact first-degree murder, accessory after the fact second-degree murder and accessory after the fact. A 35-year-old Accokeek man was arrested in the District on Oct. 5 and charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, illegal possession of a firearm and related charges.
WEAPON ARREST
Gallery Pl., 11:11 a.m. Oct. 8. A man was arrested during a traffic stop after police observed a handgun in his waistband. A 21-year-old Waldorf man was charged with illegally transporting a loaded firearm in a vehicle and illegally carrying a loaded firearm.
St. Mary's County
These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-475-8008. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.
BUSHWOOD AREA
VIOLATING A PEACE ORDER
Upland Dr., 23000 block, Oct. 16. A 39-year-old Bushwood woman was arrested and charged with violating a peace order.
CALIFORNIA AREA
ASSAULT
Old Rolling Rd., 22500 block, Oct. 14. A man struck a person in the face. A 31-year-old California man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.
THEFT/BREAK-IN
Miramar Way, 45400 block, Oct. 16. A 44-year-old Piney Point man was arrested after he did not scan several items at a self-checkout line. He was charged with theft.
CHAPTICO AREA
ASSAULT
Ivy Lane, 24200 block, Oct. 18. A man struck a person in the face, causing visible injury. A 40-year-old Chaptico man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.
GREAT MILLS AREA
ARREST
Coosan Ct., 45500 block, Oct. 14. A 23-year-old Lusby woman was arrested for causing a disturbance. She was charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing and hindering.
LEXINGTON PARK AREA
ASSAULTS
Chapman Dr., 46400 block, Oct. 16. A man punched a person, causing visible injury. A 35-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.
Mills Rd., 21600 block, Oct. 11. A 33-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested after he struck a person in the head. He was charged with second-degree assault.
Munley Lane, 46300 block, Oct. 14. A 38-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested after she punched a person several times. She was charged with second-degree assault.
Spring Valley Dr., 21900 block, Oct. 14. A man punched a person in the ribs and grabbed their neck. A 28-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.
ARRESTS
Shangri La Dr. S., 46900 block, Oct. 17. A man was observed on private property after being served no trespass notices. A 64-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with trespassing on private property.
Sue Dr., 46400 block, Oct. 16. A 56-year-old Leonardtown man was arrested during a traffic stop. Officers located a loaded shotgun in the vehicle. He was charged with assault, possession of a shotgun by a disqualified person and illegal possession of ammunition.
THEFT/BREAK-IN
Great Mills Rd., 21600 block, Oct. 11. A 45-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with theft.
ST. INIGOES AREA
ARRESTS
Trapp Rd., 49000 block, Oct. 16. A woman threatened a person with a baseball bat and struck the person’s vehicle with the bat, damaging the vehicle. A 27-year-old Dameron woman was arrested and charged with malicious destruction of property and disorderly conduct.
Trapp Rd., 49100 block, Oct. 16. A woman was causing a disturbance, yelling and refusing to leave the area. A 26-year-old St. Inigoes woman was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
— Compiled by Lisa M. Bolton