Calvert County

These were among reports received by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 410-535-2800 or 301-855-1194, the Crime Solvers line at 410-535-2880 or the state police Prince Frederick Barrack at 410-535-1400.

LUSBY AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

HG Trueman Rd., 11800 block, 2:47 a.m. Oct. 20. The front door of a pharmacy was opened by force and an ATM was tampered with, but nothing was reported missing.

Iroquois Way, 13000 block, Oct. 12-19. A Maryland registration plate was stolen from a vehicle.

OWINGS AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Keith Lane, 700 block, Oct. 18. Two trailer tires were stolen.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Solomons Island Rd. S., unit block, 3:50 a.m. Oct. 20. Two people entered a pharmacy by force with a crowbar to steal prescription medications. They fled carrying two bottles of laundry detergent.

Solomons Island Rd. S., 1500 block, 9:30 p.m. Oct. 20 to 11 a.m. Oct. 21. A 16-foot ladder and a heater were stolen from outside a business.

ST. LEONARD AREA

PROPERTY DAMAGED

Long Beach Rd., 5200 block, Oct. 23. A hit and run was reported that damaged a person’s residential yard and mailbox.

SOLOMONS AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Dowell Rd., 14200 block, Oct. 18. Two people broke into a soda vending machine at a marina and took cash.

Charles County

These were among reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

HOME INVASION ARREST

Surrey Pl., 6900 block, 8 p.m. July 13. A home invasion and robbery occurred, but the assailant fled. On Oct. 19, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service, police arrested a 51-year-old Suitland man in connection with the incident. Police say the July incident was not random.

LA PLATA AREA

WEAPON ARREST

Patuxent Ct., 400 block, 8:13 p.m. Oct. 14. A 19-year-old La Plata man was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.

WALDORF AREA

HOMICIDE ARRESTS

Ell Lane, 12100 block, 11:48 p.m. Sept. 10. A homicide occurred. On Sept. 21, a 33-year-old Clinton man was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact first-degree murder, accessory after the fact second-degree murder and accessory after the fact. A 35-year-old Accokeek man was arrested in the District on Oct. 5 and charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, illegal possession of a firearm and related charges.

WEAPON ARREST

Gallery Pl., 11:11 a.m. Oct. 8. A man was arrested during a traffic stop after police observed a handgun in his waistband. A 21-year-old Waldorf man was charged with illegally transporting a loaded firearm in a vehicle and illegally carrying a loaded firearm.

St. Mary's County

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-475-8008. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

BUSHWOOD AREA

VIOLATING A PEACE ORDER

Upland Dr., 23000 block, Oct. 16. A 39-year-old Bushwood woman was arrested and charged with violating a peace order.

CALIFORNIA AREA

ASSAULT

Old Rolling Rd., 22500 block, Oct. 14. A man struck a person in the face. A 31-year-old California man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Miramar Way, 45400 block, Oct. 16. A 44-year-old Piney Point man was arrested after he did not scan several items at a self-checkout line. He was charged with theft.

CHAPTICO AREA

ASSAULT

Ivy Lane, 24200 block, Oct. 18. A man struck a person in the face, causing visible injury. A 40-year-old Chaptico man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

GREAT MILLS AREA

ARREST

Coosan Ct., 45500 block, Oct. 14. A 23-year-old Lusby woman was arrested for causing a disturbance. She was charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing and hindering.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ASSAULTS

Chapman Dr., 46400 block, Oct. 16. A man punched a person, causing visible injury. A 35-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

Mills Rd., 21600 block, Oct. 11. A 33-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested after he struck a person in the head. He was charged with second-degree assault.

Munley Lane, 46300 block, Oct. 14. A 38-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested after she punched a person several times. She was charged with second-degree assault.

Spring Valley Dr., 21900 block, Oct. 14. A man punched a person in the ribs and grabbed their neck. A 28-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

ARRESTS

Shangri La Dr. S., 46900 block, Oct. 17. A man was observed on private property after being served no trespass notices. A 64-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with trespassing on private property.

Sue Dr., 46400 block, Oct. 16. A 56-year-old Leonardtown man was arrested during a traffic stop. Officers located a loaded shotgun in the vehicle. He was charged with assault, possession of a shotgun by a disqualified person and illegal possession of ammunition.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Great Mills Rd., 21600 block, Oct. 11. A 45-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with theft.

ST. INIGOES AREA

ARRESTS

Trapp Rd., 49000 block, Oct. 16. A woman threatened a person with a baseball bat and struck the person’s vehicle with the bat, damaging the vehicle. A 27-year-old Dameron woman was arrested and charged with malicious destruction of property and disorderly conduct.

Trapp Rd., 49100 block, Oct. 16. A woman was causing a disturbance, yelling and refusing to leave the area. A 26-year-old St. Inigoes woman was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

— Compiled by Lisa M. Bolton