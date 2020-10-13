DUNKIRK AREA
Twin Lakes Dr., 12675-Quality Built Homes Inc. and Wmroyer Corp. to Patrick Michael and Cattlena May Walker, $823,012.
HUNTINGTOWN AREA
Carson Rd., 819-Daniel Wilson to Jonathan David Smith, $449,900.
Hoile Lane, 35-William H. and Pamela T. White to Lisa Gsell, $674,900.
Maybrook Dr., 640-Bryan J. and Michelle L. Miranda to Khadija Gibson and Alexander Gibson White, $596,900.
Queensberry Dr., 2954-Alfred B. and Shelley F. Jeffery to Scott W. and Candice L. Long, $467,250.
LUSBY AREA
Beaumont Ct., 532-Jean Harrington to Christopher Lynn Chilson, $244,900.
Catalina Dr., 12598-Daniel K. and Joanne E. Skalby to Mark D. McGrath, $259,900.
Ruby Ct., 11212-John P. and Lauren M. Bren to Evelio W. and Shantelle Perez, $449,900.
Sidewinder Lane, 11715-Theodora K. Watts to John Valentine Blouir II, $302,500.
NORTH BEACH AREA
Bay Ave., 9100, No. A307-Donna L. and Joseph W. Abbott to David A. Wolcott, $205,000.
OWINGS AREA
Battery Lane, 1864-Mildred Emily and Nathan Ryan Dennes to Stephen C. and Jordan Tyler, $621,000.
Lake Shore Dr., 7812-Kyle L. and Rebecca A. Moffatt to Jeremy Donald and Jessica Elizabeth Brutsman, $591,900.
PRINCE FREDERICK AREA
Bay Ave., 210-Laurie D. Fox and Debra S. Chapman to Graham and Katie M. Harlowe, $178,000.
Clydesdale Lane, 71-Builtrite at Prince Frederick Crossing and Kris Lei Corp. to Richard Dale Strickler, $350,854.
English Oak Lane, 575-Oak Tree Landing Holdings Corp. to William A. and Donna M. Walsh, $315,000.
Joanna Ct., 1975-Erick Trader to Marie J. Pickeral and Hilton F. Pickeral III, $435,000.
Saint Louis Ct., 1312-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Julie Levice Hinton and Christopher Edward Wadsworth, $640,001.
SOLOMONS AREA
Gideon Lane, 380-Kathleen Locey to David B. Rohde, $237,900.
Sedwick Ave., 14326-Mary C. Tallant and estate of Joan Dean Wroten to Lisa Dawn Wood, $285,000.
Windjammer Ave., 13164-Ashley D. Weldon to Richard M. Garner, $192,500.
ST. LEONARD AREA
Kings Rd., 4511-Suzanne L. Connelly to Anthony G. Dipietri and Sarah J. Walker, $365,000.
Woodstock Rd., 1415-Seth and Shannon Herritt to Andrew C. Markward, $304,900.
Charles County
These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in May were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.
BRYANS ROAD AREA
Archway Lane, 2589-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Sherman L. Booker, $348,000.
Knight Ct., 2931-Caruso Builder Windsor Manor Corp. to Lashaun Nicole Thompson, $444,990.
HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA
Crockett Ct., 6913-Joseph M. and Laura M. Vigneault to Ronald J. and Maureen R. Don, $425,000.
Stanley Run Pl., 6000-Erik M. and Mandy D. Robertson to Aveon S. and Tasheema R. Bland, $590,000.
LA PLATA AREA
Butternut Ct., 400-Willie J. Chin and Betty D.S. Chin to Charles Randall Carpenter, $340,000.
Charles St., 10846-David Logan Ford to Gerid F. and Ana M. Palomo, $285,000.
Dower Hill Farm Pl., 4860-Russell F. Cargill to Christopher and Kristina Newton, $440,000.
Little Brook Dr., 5525-New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2017 3 to James Shelton, $257,250.
Northampton Dr., 1003-Michael L. and Sherri M. Gagnon to Christopher and Dawn M. Brownwell, $460,000.
Savanna Dr., 1041-David M. and Bernadette M. Dubois to Brendan Klotz, $370,000.
Wesley Dr., 100-Joyce M. Roy to Harlan V. and Marilee J. Wright, $220,000.
MARBURY AREA
Loletta Lane, 5800-Michael A. and Samantha Zarate to Ricky T. and Julie A. Price, $360,000.
MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA
Cassidy Ct., 10329-Jerel Coles to Michelle Pitt, $399,900.
Council Oak Dr., 12622-Desiree Yarber to Dana Ladik, $265,000.
Flagstaff Pl., 11264-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Aldwyn Cuthbert Singleton, $366,030.
Golden Gate Ct., 2811-Vincent J. and Julie A. Graziano to Theresa Winona Wade, $354,000.
Golden Gate Pl., 2729-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Tony Floyd, $336,840.
Homestead Pl., 11931-Dawn and Janice Pope to Dau Thi Nguyen, $265,000.
Montreat Pl., 12215-Yolanda Stowers to Juan Harrison, $375,000.
Ryce Dr., 2486-Mia N. Burrell to Rasheed T. Okiji, $370,000.
Tawny Dr., 2341-Frank and Chikako Morales to Regina A. and Kristina M. Marcellus, $381,000.
NANJEMOY AREA
Shannon Woods Pl., 8015-Mona Contracting Corp. to David and Jodi Frock, $375,000.
NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA
Fendall Lane, 9406-B.W. Compton Companies Corp. to Alec Mitchell and Ashley Brandon, $390,000.
POMFRET AREA
Lowell Rd., 8875-David M. and Bethany Brown Myrda to Gary L. and Debora S. Schneider, $379,900.
ST. CHARLES AREA
Barnstormers Lane, 5618-Denise D. and Allan C. Waters to Sherrita and Donald Thomas Clark, $327,500.
Coolidge Ct., 1106-Don Juan Leftridge to David and Patrice Jarmon, $285,000.
Grindall Ct., 2706-Walter J. and Heather Bamber to Rojay Morgan, $284,000.
Kempsford Field Pl., 3631-S7 Corp. to Stephanie Bridgett, $245,000.
Shawe Pl., 5133, No. B-Angela M. Meadows to Tierra McIntosh, $160,000.
Stone Ave., 905-Natasha K. Williams to Karlo Francis Centeno, $280,000.
WALDORF (WEST) AREA
Bismark St., 2749-Kerry H. and Tracey K. Hobbs to Demetria Seegers, $370,000.
Canvasback Ct., 4028-Robyn Pearson to Ronald Lewis Jr., $300,000.
Cheryl Turn, 10741-NVR Inc. to John Marshall and Paula Knox, $457,265.
Elk Ct., 6508-Frank D. Paris and Marie Louise J. Paris to Ellen Rae and Manson Earl Higginbotham, $361,500.
Red Squirrel Pl., 6064-Paul C. Essenson to William Andre Washington, $243,000.
WHITE PLAINS AREA
Calvada Ct., 5206-Kingsley and Susana Nwosu to Tracy C. and Thomas E. Wright, $499,900.
Nautica Pl., 10811-Derrick L. Proctor to Marcus Aaron Hemsley, $298,979.
St. Mary's County
AVENUE AREA
Dent Rd., 39184-Walter Burch to Janice Burch Flamand, $133,000.
CALIFORNIA AREA
Bethfield Way, 45621-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to Neil R. Kamp, $267,468.
Oak Crest Lane, 23274-Cindy L. Bishop and Cindy L. Hartman to Robin A. Gravelle, $280,000.
Wintergreen Lane, 22929-Lamar Troy and Stephanie Ann Broadhead to Derek Jeffrey and Kristen Virginia Kitchen, $490,000.
CALLAWAY AREA
Take It Easy Ranch Rd., 45251-Stephen W. and Marge P. Detemple to Brian and Jennifer Stauffer, $500,000.
CHAPTICO AREA
Zach Fowler Rd., 37537-Edward L. Smith to Eli and Fannie Hostetler Swarey, $160,000.
CLEMENTS AREA
Budds Creek Rd., 22191-Bette Lou Farnsworth and estate of Charlotte J. Beck to Mark J. Love, $115,000.
GREAT MILLS AREA
Belvoir Rd., 45751-Joseph T. Labrack to Rose M. Bean, $264,900.
Kilkenny Pl., 45475-Christopher Alexander to Henry Lawrence and Christina Sapp, $320,000.
Towey Ct., 22128-True Investments Corp. to Ross Simone, $130,000.
HOLLYWOOD AREA
Broad Creek Dr., 24436-Lorne E. and Mona Lisa Adams to Michelle Pernisco and Jeffrey Cable, $450,000.
Gallant Man Dr., 25085-Georgia L. Grooms to Ricardo L. and Deborha J. Baez, $335,000.
Nalley Rd., 45100-Jeffrey W. and Michelle Cable to Anthony Stephen Mistretta, $304,000.
Tin Top Hill Lane, 23850-Purple Door Properties Corp. to Robyn L. Harding, $265,000.
LEONARDTOWN AREA
Bay Brez Lane, 22873-Joseph L. Riggs Jr. to Dwight and Jeanie Evans, $299,000.
Gunnell Dr., 23573-Spartan Property Manager Corp. to Angela Proctor, $360,000.
Margrave Dr., 23681-Lincoln Seth and Jennifer Loomis Endecott to McMillan James and Caitlin M. Hastings, $445,000.
Omaha Ct., 41407-Edward Michael and Tammie Mae Donohoe to Shane M. Hupp, $489,000.
Sara Ann Ct., 41934-Russell E. Brandt Jr. to Kazuki and Kayla Nakano, $373,000.
LEXINGTON PARK AREA
Almar St., 46737-Sturbridge Willows Road Corp. to Cody Ray Weis, $370,644.
Colby Dr., 20688-Rafael Rodriguez to Dakota K. Crumpler, $376,000.
Fox Ridge Rd., 22045-Cleto Moncivais Tenorio to Christian Daniel Mellett, $235,000.
Knight Ct., 22156-Francis Tennyson to Randy J. Michael Jr., $200,000.
Munley Lane, 46439-Glenn A. Somerville Jr. to Zonya S. Brown, $220,000.
Pulliam Lane, 19373-Scott P. Mirabile to Trent and Stacy Bonnah Demoss, $245,000.
Schwartzkopf Dr., 47162-Joshua P. Beaver to Jason M. and Amanda E. Sater, $330,000.
Sunrise Dr. E., 46046-Rory M. Kipper and Sarah Long to Gwendolyn A. Seltzer, $265,000.
MECHANICSVILLE AREA
Allison Dr., 42309-Tony J. Crowdis to Wayne C. and Destiny Gleason, $354,900.
Cathy Cir., 39851-Christopher C. Seeley and Valerie Seeijey to Eleanor D. Copeland, $325,000.
Green Gables Ct., 38433-Carl E. and Debra L. Spraker to Kenneth D. and Melanie M. French, $409,900.
Multiflora Ct., 28411-Wayne C. and Destiny L. Gleason to Gertrude A. Sever, $505,000.
Tanyard Dr., 36925-Bradley J. and Meghan K. Yost to Brandon Lee Agan, $300,000.
Zane Ct., 38214-Gladys Lyon and Philip Kinney to Jose A. and Joy M. Rivera, $375,000.
RIDGE AREA
Fox Harbor Rd., 48627-James J. and Valerie Bonham to Robert Mullaney and Dorothy Ward, $1.25 million.
TALL TIMBERS AREA
Troopers Rd., 45054-Lois T. Stover and David G. Finkelman to Heather Elizabeth and Arthur Roy Stiffel, $434,000.