McDuff Dr., 2800-Melvin R. and Nina E. Harrison to Frank L. and Frank L. Battaglino, $330,000.

12th St., 6554-Wells Fargo Bank to Tracy K. and Patrick T. Love, $238,000.

DUNKIRK AREA

Lakeview Dr., 11216-Robert M. and Margaret Ann Taber to Nicholas C. Martin and Shiloh R. McKenzie, $360,000.

Two Sisters Lane, 10900-Jeff D. and Melissa L. Wills to Joseph Andrew and Sharon Ann Cutler, $465,000.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Cherry Hill Rd., 5576-SunTrust Bank and Truist Bank to Latoyia and Darryl Barton, $390,000.

Pat Lane, 951-Robert L. Kent to Samuel Benjamin Pineda Alvarenga and Dilcia J. Pineda, $329,900.

Smoky Rd., 1965-Estate of R. Lloyd Hepburn to Brandie Noelle and Eric Joseph Andrews, $350,000.

LUSBY AREA

Big Rd., 855-Jenny Craig Wallace to Chiris and Michelle Stoner, $580,000.

Chestnut Dr., 301-Devin R. Fernandez to Curtis Gantt, $205,000.

Golden West Way, 905-Betty Alva Serwaa Mensah to Wendy L. and Jason C. Orvad, $264,995.

Nursery Rd., 8190-Leslie H. Taylor and Nancy E. Ball to Christopher Alexander, $380,000.

Rudolph Lane, 1690-Shaon Lee Craig and estate of Nancy B. Craig to David Charles and Danalynn Becker, $410,000.

Sollers Wharf Rd., 410-Mary S. Hill to Nicholas Creushon and Jessica A. Winfrey, $220,000.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Chesapeake Lighthouse Dr., 8966-Jacob N. and Holly I. Erskin to Bennie L. Hodges V and Cassady L. Hodges, $250,000.

Seventh St., 3939-Melissa C. Smith to Larry Justin and Courtney Erin Burris, $319,950.

OWINGS AREA

Battery Lane, 1868-Jonas D. and Nida R. Zilevicius to Quinn L. and Charles F. White, $590,000.

Marcellas Dr., 9021-John T. and Patricia A. Zalusky to Joshua Travis Richards, $324,900.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

Acacia Rd., 2348-Robert S. Safer to Stanton and Susan C. Joseph, $525,000.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Burr Oak Ct., 659-Joseph Brandon and Ashley Marie Henderson to Jennifer K. Knowles, $302,500.

Clydesdale Lane, 75-Builtrite at Prince Frederick Crossing Inc. and Kris Lei Corp. to Lauren Stephens, $354,847.

Fairground Rd., 195-John Kempf III to Edward and Anja Rosales, $430,000.

Lottie Fowler Rd., 1320-Steven L. Carter and Carolyn A. Trent Carter to Casey M. and Joseph A. Burroughs, $490,000.

Saint Louis Ct., 1320-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Russell William Walter Powers and Jennifer Lynn McLean, $600,289.

SOLOMONS AREA

Langley Lane, 180-Jack A. and Larissa M. Parreira to Joseph Adams, $600,000.

Square Rigger Way, 136-Marshall and Gail T. Gibson to Bobby R. and Kathryn E. Jones, $250,000.

ST. LEONARD AREA

Alanna Way, 6010-Ralph and Micki K. Dawson to Stephanie M. and Brian A. Morales, $559,900.

Long Beach Dr., 5760-Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. and Bayview Loan Servicing Corp. to Brandon Harbinson, $180,100.

Charles County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in May were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Pearlbush Pl., 6781-James A. and Inez Johnson to Corey T. Dennis and Qieron L. Bowie, $445,000.

COBB ISLAND AREA

Piedmont Dr., 18265-Federal National Mortgage Association and Old Republic Title Co. to Austin S. Moses, $242,000.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Forestal Ct., 17360-Mary F. Sager to Ryan L. and Kellee M. Shoemaker, $455,000.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Chicamuxen Rd., 5360-K&N Properties General Partnership to Nichole Renae Horstkamp and Douglas Allan Ducote, $360,000.

ISSUE AREA

Ethan Ct., 11370-Ross M. and Michelle C. Simone to Timothy D. and Robin G. Moon, $572,500.

LA PLATA AREA

Camden Cir., 33-Coro HG Partnership II to Kathryn H. Wilkerson, $398,192.

Cloverdale Ct., 4920-Godfrey T. Hewitt to Akiwande and Ann Marie Akiwumi, $550,000.

Eastbourne Dr., 1012-Phoenix Property Developers Corp. to Jose A. Navedo, $489,000.

Llano Dr., 1031-RDR Corp. and Agricopia Towns Corp. to David M. and Joanna D. Olson, $359,900.

Oriole Lane, 107-James W. Shelton Jr. to Christopher M. Joyce and Linsey E. Shelton, $305,000.

Sharon Ave., 9615-William A. and Barbara A. Davis to John A. and Velma J. Gosford, $355,200.

Wildflower Dr., 3028-Roberto and Shelia M. Hinds to Michael A. Klopfer, $445,000.

MARBURY AREA

Peggys Pl., 5785-Carol Ann Finkle to Tara Brittany Finkle, $180,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Chalkstone Pl., 2963-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Shontelle Elaine Bragg, $370,990.

Flagstaff Pl., 11282-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Cierra Jones, $360,100.

Golden Gate Pl., 2713-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Shalena Ogilvie and Dominique Thomas, $358,415.

Golden Gate Pl., 2731-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Kyle A. Caraan Javier, $361,525.

Leland Pl., 11420-Steven D. and Carol A. Pyles to Brenda Marie Ann Halsey, $300,000.

Moorhen Ct., 2804-Valencia L. Kelly to Eric C. and Mirlande Daniels, $400,000.

Ryon Ct., 3283-Luis C. Zurita and Deissy N. Parra to Laantoinette Anderson, $228,000.

Trumpeter Ct., 2793-Sharon J. Carpenter to Rogelio P. and Annabel Hubbard, $377,000.

NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA

Lloyd Point Rd., 10919-Phyllis B. and George Stimson Eveleth to James R. and Kimberly A. Wheeler, $840,000.

PORT TOBACCO AREA

Chapel Point Rd., 7600-James M. and Kimberly M. Burke to Sean William and Charity Elizabeth Dugan, $880,000.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Doubleday Lane, 5424-Akiwande Ba and Ann Marie Akiwumi to Elston F. and Jerilyn A. Lewis, $320,000.

Harvard Rd., 1155-Phillip Falcone to James M. and Frances B. Roemer, $305,900.

Marigold Pl., 3465, No. A-Andrew Dounias to Christopher R. Sykes, $320,000.

Sheffield Cir., 4637-Awilda and Wallys A. Martinez to Marnell L. and Jay Matthew Small, $420,000.

Sunningdale Pl., 11747-Marcus Louis Oliver Green to Lateefah Johnson, $300,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Bluebird Dr., 4100-Lakisha Brooks to Cortney Denmark, $230,000.

Catskill St., 3564-Jesus M. Rodriquez to Michael Andrew Gabbidon and Doreen R. Pinnock Gabbidon, $436,000.

Cottongrass St., 8801-Gregory A. and Tammy K. Schirf to Annie R. Tate, $410,000.

Grouse Pl., 4533-Janine L. Nette Coaxum to Sergio Oliva, $225,000.

Mako Ct., 5509-Michael and Mary Lee to Abdourahmane Dia and Aminata Diop, $350,000.

Red Wolf Pl., 6002-Michael and Stephany Romero Klopfer to Janine L. Coaxum, $287,500.

Sugarberry St., 10434-Robert and Nicole McGee to Anthony Andre Joyner, $390,000.

WELCOME AREA

Cedar Grove Dr., 6900-Patrick Charles Hines to Cheryl Ann Wedding, $220,000.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Chesham Ct., 7643-NVR Inc. to Vincent Waller, $416,587.

Rippling River Ct., 11283-D.R. Horton Inc. to Rovella Sabrina and Michael Winton Leftwich, $465,000.

Tolkien Ave., 11350-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Ruth E. and Vasbert R. Thompson, $394,490.

St. Mary's County

AVENUE AREA

River Springs Rd., 37481-Department of Veterans Affairs to Dennis Buckler, $180,000.

CALIFORNIA AREA

Bayside Way, 22725-Department of Veterans Affairs to Pakky F. Ngaha, $216,100.

Black Oak Ct., 23358-Denise Hanson to Samantha Lee Jones, $224,900.

Daffodil Dr., 23216-Ruben Martin and Kristin C. Molina to Robert Gates, $394,000.

Old Rolling Rd., 22476-Wells Fargo Bank and Banc of America Funding Corp. to Joseph Wible, $143,325.

White Oak Ct., 44693, No. 4B-Angela J. Gaillot to Guillermo Felix Guerrero, $113,000.

Woodhaven Dr., 45238-Curtis Development Corp. to Everett Loyd and Doretta Louise Kuehn, $466,400.

CALLAWAY AREA

Wood Duck Lane, 44816-Elise M. Smith to Sean Smeltzer, $174,900.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Chappelear Dr., 30610-Christopher T. Johnson to Kenneth R. Lehtinen, $325,000.

CLEMENTS AREA

Mount Chance Lane, 38250-Bennie M. Barlow to Ashley N. Warren and Patrick R. Farr, $310,000.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Belvoir Rd., 45781-John F. Daley to Aaron and Joyce Ann McCray, $260,000.

Longfields Village Dr., 45612-Jonathan H. Parsons to Ereneo and Brianna Lebeaux Damron, $182,000.

Westmeath Way, 45462, No. K-Katherine L. Alvey to Sahil Malhotra and Danielle Brooks, $129,800.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Chandler Ct., 23406-Jamie O. and Melissa A. Campbell to William A. Campbell and Tracy Lynn Harding, $520,000.

Greg St., 43438-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Brett Dillon and Brittney Ann Crawford, $422,595.

Pembrook Dr., 23368-Nalinee W. Waddell to Edward Michael Granger, $475,000.

Twin Oaks Way, 24984-George E.A. and Elizabeth A.C. Halvosa to Lamar Troy and Stephanie Ann Broadhead, $640,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Beem Lane, 21861-Vincent M. and Kathleen R. Ighian to Jacob Daniel and Megan Noel Green, $447,500.

Gunnell Dr., 23616-Ezequiel and Melanie Maldonado to Justin and Shannon Hatchett, $405,000.

Margrove Cir., 41325-Paul F. Ratliff to Joseph B. Miller, $350,000.

Sly Fox Way, 23519-David R. and Johanna K. Drake to Jeffrey Sheehan, $465,000.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Colby Dr., 20735-Timothy C. Brings to Madison E. and Maximilian Schnitker, $366,000.

Lucca Way, 46096-Lovely Ray to Crystal Goodman, $135,000.

Nick St., 20803-Sturbridge Willows Road Corp. to Timothy P. and Kelly M. Schauer, $389,171.

Rickys Pl., 21057-Sawako F. Reyes to Jennifer Edwards, $276,000.

Schwartzkopf Dr., 47239-Jennifer and Christopher Maxwell Kelly to Jorge L. Navedocabrera, $325,000.

Three Notch Rd., 18497-Jacob Haddon to Shazziella L. Somerville, $156,500.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Argentina Dr., 26286-Roy L. Warner Jr. to April D. and John Morris Quade, $310,000.

Decoy Way, 39257-Alan and Nicole Lynn Ross to Joaquin Perez and Benett Quintanilla Cruz, $295,900.

Laurel Cir., 40325-Saint Mary S. Venture Corp. and Quality Built Homes Inc. to Christopher T. and Samantha J. Johnson, $499,448.

Openview Dr., 40083-Wesley Brandon and Lauren Nicole Wilkes to Lawrence, Laura J. and Patrick J. Griffin, $287,500.

Therese Cir., 29854-Wade G. Moody III to Frank DiGiovannantonio III, $300,000.

PARK HALL AREA

Point Lookout Rd., 18091-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Elizabeth and Stephen J. Mehlrose, $140,000.

ST. INIGOES AREA

Beachville Rd., 47966-Ryan Z. Cottrell to Tucker and Laura Faith Reed, $263,000.

TALL TIMBERS AREA