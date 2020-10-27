Oak Ridge Dr., 2727-David Mark and Catherine Warner to Maria Del Pilar Olson and Tylor J. Olson, $490,000.

26th St., 3911-Anthony Bollo to Danielle L. Shumate, $299,000.

DUNKIRK AREA

Loyola Ct., 3535-Joseph L. and Cynthia L. Nimmich to Adam B. Larrabee and Maria Lynn Morris, $720,000.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

AD

Fairwood Dr., 1265-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to Jonathan D. and Stacey M. Tse, $643,093.

Lady Annes Way, 2830-U.S. Bank and the RMAC Trust to Randal and Lura Harris, $426,000.

AD

Plum Point Rd., 141-Colin C. Kirk to Steven and Carolyn Carter, $319,999.

Stephen Reid Rd., 6021-Deana P. Herbert to Wesley E. Reed and Kristin L. Higgins, $300,000.

LUSBY AREA

Big Bear Lane, 11680-Sandra Lynn Weller and Martha M. Harlow to Liam J. Murphy, $259,900.

Golden West Way, 1010-Ward Investing Corp. to Aaron Mead and Melissa Reichard, $250,000.

Long Wolf Ct., 745-Trenton Jameson Larrabee and Mary Faith Gale Larrabee to Melissa Sharon Smith, $208,301.

Ox Bow Lane, 708-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Renaldo M. Jackson, $170,000.

AD

Santa Fe Trail, 609-RESI Reo Sub Corp. to Robert and Tamara Steady, $239,900.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Dayton Ave., 8832-Gary R. Pendleton and Karyn Louise Molines to Jason B. and Chelsea E. Lapp, $299,900.

Ninth St., 4021-Stephanie Carter Bellamy to Megan O’Toole, $299,000.

AD

OWINGS AREA

Mary Ann Dr., 9045-Stanley Edward and Gloria Jean Parker to Christina Marie King and Sherril Lynne Lilly, $480,000.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

Hance Rd., 3525-Humphrey R. and Udora White Myers to Jerome A. White, $395,000.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Clay Hammond Rd., 1680-David S. Call to Christina M. and Ryan T. Marrocco, $560,000.

Dares Beach Rd., 4560-Michael G. and Anne P. O’Leary to Kenneth D. and Donaleen B. Millard, $295,000.

AD

Fairground Rd., 215-Michael L. and Alexandra L. Farrell to James Fox, $405,000.

Whirlaway Dr., 343-Frances and Adam Rivera to Heath Lee and Jennifer Lynn Chenevert, $406,000.

SOLOMONS AREA

Osprey Lane, 13549-Francisco O. and Mandi L. Kuidlan to Jack D. and Debbra L. Soares, $337,500.

Stowaway Ct., 13433-Elizabeth M. Sprague to Eva Jane Dixon, $215,000.

ST. LEONARD AREA

Apple Ct., 1483-Brett T. and Amy R. Boucher to Taylor and Kaitlin Griffin, $363,000.

AD

Mackall Rd., 5276-Debbie A. Fletcher to David K. Hance, $585,000.

Charles County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in May were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

AD

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Adelphi Lane, 2709-Credible Homebuyers Corp. to Francis R. Cannon and Theano Alvanos, $285,000.

Culpepper Pl., 5116-Louis and Dawn M. Miller to Nadine Shaw Finnegan, $390,000.

Red Spruce Ct., 2050-Ron Jerome and Alida Marie Williams to Jason Neville Shaun Prince, Wilfred Neville Briscoe Prince and Claudia E. Prince, $259,000.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Trinity Church Rd., 8625-Michael G. and Julia S. Ahern to Athena Jones, $470,000.

COBB ISLAND AREA

Potomac River Dr., 15377-Lynn Hewitt Towle and estate of Evelyn E. Hewitt to Joseph D. Houghton and Marie S. Lynn, $261,000.

AD

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Homeland Dr., 15585-Dorothy M. Thompson to Russell H. Powell, $335,000.

AD

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Creedon Dr., 3120-Gontran Franck S. Djossou to Sheena Lee Henry, $400,000.

Mattingly Ave., 37-Daniel A. Bushey to David Kyle and Melissa Jean Bretz, $144,000.

ISSUE AREA

King Charles Dr., 14810-Michael T. and Pamela L. Pichola to Bryan Daniel Beebe, $379,000.

LA PLATA AREA

Carmelite Dr., 5262-Southern Maryland Real Estate Inc. to Oscar Thomas Rodriguez Jr., $360,000.

Deer Farm Pl., 11305-Ray J. and Joanne T. Good to Robert Benjamin and Cherry Lea Leith, $460,000.

Gail Ct., 11355-John C. and Kathleen M. Propes to Tiffany and Maurice Jackson, $395,000.

Williamsburg Cir., 248-Mary Frances Lewis to Nancy B. Barnes, $280,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

AD

Beechwood Dr., 10513-C&C Design & Remodeling Corp. to James T. Gollem, $315,000.

AD

Chamberlin Ct. W., 10365-Homer C. and Makesha Clark to Greg A. Curtis, $330,000.

Dennis Rd., 2110-Amilcar A. Palacios Cuellar to Earl Burke, $336,000.

Flagstaff Pl., 11284-Stanley Martin Companies to Will Randolph Beary Jr., $360,830.

Golden Gate Pl., 2723-Stanley Martin Companies and SM Hamilton Corp. to Brian M. and Molly E. Penaflor, $377,510.

Harwich Dr., 4618-Dustin W. Burnett to Patrick Albert and Shanika Moore, $290,000.

Oak Manor Dr., 11841-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Michael Pittman, $115,000.

Sorrel Ridge Lane, 15480-James W. and Kathryn S. Fournier to Brandon and Katherine T. Fournier, $300,000.

AD

Westdale Dr., 214-Jawad and Bakhtiar Afzal to Terri Young and Mary Francine Thomas, $251,000.

NANJEMOY AREA

Flower Lady Pl., 7920-James H. and Cara D. Stonestreet to Jacob and Teaaira Griffin, $385,000.

AD

NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA

Beach Haven Cir., 13361-Terick Mikel Wustner to Mikel Josef Wustner, $203,000.

Overlook Cir., 9309-Cecil W. and Maryann F. Presley to Luke J. and Alanna B. Etter, $380,000.

PORT TOBACCO AREA

Simms Landing Rd., 7800-June A. Harley to Jody Tobin and Joseph Charles Murawski, $1.2 million.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Brightwell Ct., 1725-Daniel E. Wilson to Tyler L. Baker, $199,900.

Heathcote Rd., 3091-Demetric and Damian Shorter to Larry Powell, $179,900.

AD

Prentiss Rd., 905-Andrew Randolph O’Neal Clay to Michelle Irene Rucker, $274,900.

Smoke Tree Ct., 3525-Brandon Michael and Alissa Brea Gildark to Adalberto Herrera Guzman, $285,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Alexis Lane, 9140-Stanley Martin Companies to Pamela R. Nelson, $459,260.

Bluebird Dr., 4114-Nicolle A. Footes to Karen E. Weaver, $201,999.

AD

Charterhouse Alley, 3751-NVR Inc. to John Fitzgerald Perkins and Cydney Renee Newman, $349,900.

Drake Ct., 4308-Brian and Eunice Humphrey to Amber L. Sakadales, $222,000.

Grouse Pl., 4552-Gloria M. Gomez to Joseph Gomez, $210,000.

Pep Rally Lane, 9676-Catherine D. Nicholson to Hadiya E. and Toreico L. O’Neal, $450,000.

Red Wolf Pl., 6032-Patricia A. Lanzara to Lance Rutledge, $224,678.

Valley Dr., 8605-Michael A. and Edna D. Kamenicky to Brian W. and Shana K. Trukki, $380,000.

WELCOME AREA

Fire Tower Rd., 6430-Michelle C. Lee to Glen Alan Palmer Jr. and Ashley Nicole Colburn, $325,000.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Hanson Rd., 3964-Nicholas Kaywork to Lamont C. and Carmen L. Carter, $400,000.

Rippling River Ct., 11287-D.R. Horton Inc. to Sheketia Marie Williams, $469,990.

Tolkien Ave., 11407-Ross Earl Thomas Jr. to Debra Gale, $360,000.

St. Mary's County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in May were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

AD

BUSHWOOD AREA

Upland Dr., 23074-George D. and Diane C. Tucker to Evette S. Young, $239,000.

CALIFORNIA AREA

Beaver Creek Dr., 44172-Austin B. Taylor to Holly P. Kaufmann, $280,000.

Cal Acres Lane, 45250-Kristen B. Wood to Daniel and Aimee Buchanan, $307,000.

Elizabeth Hill St., 21156-Christopher W. and Tiffany L. Brown to Austin and Megan Taylor, $443,000.

Monterey Lane, 45405-Laurie L. Martin to Timothy Alan McDonald, $251,500.

Old Rolling Rd., 22580-Rebecca Nicholson and Tyrone Baker to Phillip A. Young and Krystel L. Howard, $223,000.

Wild Iris St., 43535-Jeraldo Antonio Fernandez to Christopher Thomas and Ina Belle Cullen, $257,000.

CHAPTICO AREA

Holly Field Lane, 36683-Stephen Francis and Mary Irene Wade to Randall Arthur Salm, $254,000.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Handel Dr., 37445-Sharon Booker to Christina Emelio, $275,000.

DAMERON AREA

Saint Jeromes Neck Rd., 18551-U.S. Bank and Bank of America to Elizabeth Blanchette, $172,000.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Brigantine Ct., 21960-William C. White to Joshua Ryan and Nichole Wilson, $276,000.

Shannon St., 45529-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Jonathan Snodgrass, $284,900.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Clarks Mill Rd., 44446-St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church to Barbara Jean and Martin Woodley Emory, $100,000.

Hollywood Rd., 24530-Matthew E. Virts to Mark Alan Schram, $328,000.

Peninsular Dr., 26460-Margarete Dehnel Crook and estate of Leo Martin Dehnel to Richard M. and Thomas W. Benefield, $105,000.

Vista Rd., 25198-Mark E. and Stephanie W. Boruta to Shawn Matthew and Nicole Marie Thompson, $638,500.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Charismatic Way, 41481-Dale Michael and Susan Elizabeth Allison to Nicholas Robert Mashburn, $489,900.

Hanover Dr., 22322-Karen L. Bauer and David J. Bowes to Wendy S. Livingston, $595,000.

Margrove Cir., 41326-Randall J. and Gretchen L. Richie to John Christopher and Kimberly K. Caswell, $375,000.

Point Lookout Rd., 28590-Mary Stephanie Yates and Mary S. Mosier to Adam and Shannon Dyson, $240,000.

Someday Farm Lane, 21130-Michael D. and Karen Skrabacz to Jamie Owen and Melissa A. Campbell, $625,000.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Brooke Ann Ct., 20943-Glen W. and Susan M. Hanket to Wilma Davis, $312,500.

Creeping Primrose Lane, 46315, No. G-Lemel Wright to Daniel Morgret, $205,000.

Hayden Ct., 23103-Corey and Delisa Metcalfe to Linda L. Ireland, $325,000.

Mainsail Dr., 21652-Scott T. and Katarzyna M. Wallace to Jerold Davis, $316,055.

Olympia Ct., 20915-JAM Corp. to Alexander J. Kerzner, $325,000.

Silver Slate Dr., 47229-Kevin Molitor and Angel Gue to Antonio Igo, $318,000.

Town Creek Dr., 22994-David Wayne and Leila P. Grimsley to Donald R. and Barbara Ann Tinsley, $284,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Army Navy Dr., 35830-Steven A. and April Gack to Justin J. Leopard, $325,000.

Dockser Dr., 40392-Kristi Domen Bowling to Tyler W. Payne and Brittany D. Bowen, $300,000.

Mattie Ct., 26625-Jeffrey Olliver to Andrew J. Williams and Laura Velasquez, $295,000.

Reed Ct., 26541-Kathleen R. Davis Schlickbernd to Jeff Sheaffer, $319,000.

Tin Top School Rd., 26620-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Edward and Heather Hogan, $275,000.

PINEY POINT AREA

River Dr., 17575-Amy D. Lorenzini and Mary L. Webb to Trevor Lee Baker and Mark Meyerdirk, $410,000.

ST. INIGOES AREA