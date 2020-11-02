DUNKIRK AREA

Cavalier Dr., 12192-Bonnie K. Augostino to Janice Maceda and Herbert A. Perez, $303,000.

Palisades Dr., 12046-Thomas L. and Elizabeth R. Brown to Tyler and Tierney Robb, $665,000.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Ben Oak Dr., 3350-Kimberly E. Rader and Sandra J. Farren to Cassandra and Garrett Irving, $425,000.

Fairwood Dr., 1325-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to Stephen C. and Trudy F. Lynn, $749,001.

Mayberry Ave., 3090-Thomas A. and Patricia D. Ottenwaelder to Merrill E. Wells III, $575,000.

Plum Point Rd., 1210-Maryann R. and David K. Hance to Joseph and Ashley Henderson, $402,000.

Sun Park Lane, 231-Robert I. Littleford and estate of Eugene R. Littleford to Steven Gary Strine, $310,000.

LUSBY AREA

Bootstrap Trail, 11533-Nancy R. Robinson to Adair Duckett, $183,000.

Daryl Dr., 8508-PMC REO Financing Trust to Gerald Ellis Boyd Sr. and Shonda Maria Sutton, $215,000.

Hilltop Rd., 285-Becky J. Hardy and John J. Rubenstahl Jr. to Bradley Everitt and Theresa Marie Davis, $300,000.

Long Wolf Lane, 12124-Tracy Sauder to Sherryleigh Mooney and Faith Philbrick, $202,000.

Sawpit Cove Rd., 10756-Margaret C. Robbins and estate of Charles A. Engh to Kathleen A. Pope, Stephen C. Pope and Edward F. Hainke Jr., $940,000.

Ventura Trail, 11519-JK Heuser Investments Corp. to Richard Francis Marchi and Veresa Laneyse Hooks, $335,000.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Second St., 3840-Ilsa Enid Ferro and estate of Jose Miguel Gonzalez Lopez to Benjamin J. Fluke, $316,600.

10th St., 3621-Rajwinder Kaur and Karamjeet Singh to Cody R. and Lauren T. Thurston, $335,000.

OWINGS AREA

Briscoe Turn Rd., 6511-William James Thompson and Kayla Handly to Anthony Tyler Handly, $360,000.

Simpson Farm Rd., 8151-Christin Ruth and Kerry Lynn Irving to Timothy and Lauren Hunt, $395,000.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

Rosemary Lane, 1965-Stacy L. Scott to John and Jo Ann Lynch, $449,900.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Clydesdale Lane, 63-Builtrite at Prince Frederick Crossing I and Kris Lei Corp. to Brianna Leigh Floyd and Baker William Herbert III, $365,349.

Derby Ct., 1924-Lynda Barbieri and Lynda Strain to Nghi Ly, $248,100.

Grays Rd., 2125-Taylor Alexander York to Travis Rowan Bailey, $232,250.

Polo Way, 104-Joseph C. Kimble III to Caleb Z. and Christina M. Carter, $329,900.

Yardley Dr., 855-Chesapeake Acquisitions & Dev Corp. to Evelyn Vazquez, $265,000.

SOLOMONS AREA

Oyster Bay Pl., 311, No. 204-Calvert Marina Rental Corp. to Mary Ruble and Scott Rubie, $295,000.

Swaggers Point Rd., 350-Florence Cheng Lam to Christopher Lee Bistline, $335,000.

ST. LEONARD AREA

Cape Leonard Dr., 2365-Maureen M. and Winston S. Moore to Bret A. Hassel and Judith A. Hewitt, $365,000.

Nicole Dr., 6250-Robert Augusto Padilla to Jaime Augusto Padilla, $346,545.

Charles County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in May were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Arbor Lane, 6906-Goldman Sachs Mortgage Co. and Newrez Corp. to Phillip L. Weaver, $230,500.

Farragut Dr., 6927-Lorenzo J. King to Janet and Eric Fultz, $437,000.

Sedgemore Pl., 2943-Jessica Jones to Erlesha B. Webster, $316,000.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Whisper Ct., 9404-Ryan M. Pope to Janice E. Haupt and Eddie Taylor, $475,000.

COBB ISLAND AREA

Vickers Dr., 17320-Jamie L. Rice to Josiah Kohnhorst, $209,000.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Maple Grove Pl., 6600-Michael Kennedy and Kayla Rose Zinn to Charles John and Kimberly May Lord, $339,000.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Iberia Pl., 8030-Henry L. and Cynthia J. Pierce to Nathan and Tracy Welch, $90,000.

Meadowside Ct., 1-April Faye A. Birdsong and April Faye Richardson to Joy Nwachukwu, $179,900.

LA PLATA AREA

Anne Arundel Ave., 808-Caitlin Aileen Horton Flaim to Allena D. Ward, $302,500.

Carols Pl., 101, No. 125-Patricia A. Weaver and Kathryn L. Bender to Matthew Lucas Courtney and Kristin Catherine Sands Courtney, $190,000.

Dogwood Ct., 503-John W. and Jamie L. North to Joseph and Nadine Scatina, $365,000.

Glen Albin Rd., 7050-Ryan L. and Kellee M. Shoemaker to Zuri Dorli and Michael Shannon Gregory, $302,000.

Mustang Dr., 56-Steeplechase Development Co. and Berkshire Homes Corp. to Vanessa C. Kim, $322,000.

Tall Grass Lane, 133-Kimberly N. Delapaz to Maurice Rodgers, $308,000.

Williamsburg Cir., 274-Roland Leigh Keech Jr. and estate of Lois H. Keech to Pauline C. Spurlock, $288,154.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Charter Oak Ct., 12456-Ricardo Sandoval to Vicquishea L. Stokes, $299,990.

Doris Dr., 5307-John J. Lorman and Anna Lee M. Lorman to May Mendoza Manalo and Jerome Jocson Jackson, $359,953.

Flagstaff Pl., 11286-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Jackie Maddox, $360,870.

Golden Gate Pl., 2725-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Andre Tramal White, $349,175.

Hawks Branch Ct., 13242-Paton Homes Inc. to Troy Cline, $366,500.

Lisa Lane, 3504-Barbara J. Lloyd to Charnae Nicole Richardson, $320,000.

Raccoon Run Ct., 5780-Charlie Lamar and Delisa Courtney Dunn to Valencia Kelly, $560,000.

Sprague Dr., 2715-Eric D. King to Austin B. Ward, $334,750.

NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA

Beach Haven Cir., 13375-John L. and Mary Beth Swann to Matthew Kriegh, $279,000.

Sylvan Turn, 9999-William and Karen Holt to Michael V. Ausby, $370,000.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Acadia Rd., 210-Jaqueline J. Alfaro and Agustin Bazan to Marcos A. Castillo Negron and Marcos Y. Castillo Reyes, $292,000.

Forsythia Pl., 3439-B-Zackary P. Tekarski and Aida Martinez to Melvin S. Larrios, $270,000.

Ingleside Ct., 2274-Brian Morales to Anthony Aaron Turner, $350,000.

Mudville Lane, 5256-Elizabeth and Javier Hernandez to Adam S. Harbold and Frida M. Karani, $455,000.

Rock Ct., 4368-Gamma Housing Corp. to Sherod Latitus Mangum, $320,000.

Snow Hill Ct., 2566-Shima K. Noga to Tinesha L. and Donzell C. Broadnax, $330,000.

Wilson Rd., 1315-Steven and Dorothy Talbert Burket to Shaunita and Lakisha A. Middleton, $305,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Cheryl Turn, 10705-NVR Inc. to Corey Watts Sr. and Ebonie Lynch, $534,460.

Eagle Ct., 4374-Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB and Premium Mortgage Acquisition Trust to Edison Jean Francois, $233,000.

Kirk Dr., 2711-Jose B. and Fe T. Inaldo to Charles Earl Denson, $730,000.

Porpoise Ct., 6451-Kevin A. Garcia Matute to Alan G. Hammett II, $299,900.

Redhorse Ct., 5005-Tyson T. Weister to Eric M. Waring, $270,000.

Wainwright Lane, 9218-Michael A. Pryor to Ray M. Williams Jr., $437,000.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Balmoral St., 4796-H&Z Investments Corp. to Audris Sias, $399,000.

Highgrove Dr., 3430-NVR Inc. to Priscilla and Lourdes Hutson, $472,205.

Rippling River Ct., 11303-D.R. Horton Inc. to Antoinette C. Lyles, $512,539.

Tottenham Dr., 7368-K&P Kingsview LLC to Christopher Levon Whitfield Jr. and Sherri Dionne Williams Whitfield, $460,900.

St. Mary's County

BUSHWOOD AREA

Upland Dr., 23115-JES Investment Group Corp. to Dale Robinson, $200,000.

CALIFORNIA AREA

Beaver Creek Dr., 44241-Jared Scott Katuszonek to Jessica SP Bensel, $280,000.

Calla Way, 23332-Lori M. Armstrong to Scott C. Buttrill, $366,000.

Heatherwood Lane, 23162-John Anthony and Jacquelin Mulcahy French to Brett K. and Jennifer Cass, $355,000.

Myrtle Point Rd., 23768-U.S. Home Corp. to Christine Marie Trent, $339,390.

Saint Andrews Lane, 44123-Robert J. Gripentrog and Jessica M. Sabo to Ann Ray, $269,900.

Willis Dr., 22087-Joseph P. Cimino Jr. and Johanna Edith Fortuna to Brandi Nicole Guy and Benjamin Craig Louis Ewald, $300,000.

CALLAWAY AREA

Harlequin Lane, 20841-Byron J. and Holly E. Borror to Ryan Patrick Chan and Patricia Danielle Mercilliott Poole, $174,900.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Indian Creek Dr., 38085-Christopher D. and Theresa R. Hicks to Michael R. and Kristin Goeins, $295,000.

DAMERON AREA

Trossbach Rd., 18085-Thomas L. Peacock and estate of Mary F. Peacock to Ethan Walker and Mary Trossbach, $105,000.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Cecil Mill Ct., 45685-Floyd and Nina Dobson Thomas to Freddie and Tammy Waddell, $365,000.

Stoney Run Dr., 45647-Robert Alan Leiker and Carol A. Slater to Raymond P. and Jessica L. Abad, $265,000.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Allston Lane, 25419-Steven B. and Doris M. Smith to Nathan Tenney, $310,000.

Clover Hill Ct., 41875-Peter V. and Alaina M. Cucinotta to Byron J. and Holly E. Borror, $395,000.

Luckton Ct., 23151-Reita G. King to Caitlin and Dale Nutt, $419,000.

Quail St., 43344-Kyle P. and Sara M. Morris to Matthew Domingues, $422,000.

Vista Rd., 25536-Jeffrey James Deibert and Abigail Hollowell to Sarah Parrish and Deanglo Jordan, $345,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Cotton Tail Ct., 44024-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Amanda and Eric McElhenny, $432,985.

Hanover Woods Ct., 22144-James D. and Tasha Smith to Derek S. and Melinda Marchlewicz, $445,000.

Margrove Cir., 41434-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to Howard L. Wathen, $347,470.

Potomac View Dr., 21684-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Lisa R. Quade, $280,000.

Tower Hill Rd., 19754-Paul Francis Conrad and Kathleen Conrad Spooner to Michael Peter and Deborah Joyce, $740,000.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Edgar Way, 21387-Cristen H. Horton and estate of Dixie Marilyn Horton to April F. Birdsong, $130,000.

Hilton Run Ct., 20725-Sturbridge Willows Road Corp. to Gary L. and Megan T. Whitten, $348,858.

Maria Way, 46089-Mellanie R. James to Camryn M. Evans, $144,900.

Silver Slate Dr., 47361-Matthew Wayne and Patricia Gail Woods to Nathan Wayne and Morgan Jeanne Swiger, $305,000.

Weeping Willow Lane, 21915, No. 7-Christopher Cullen to Bryan O’Neal Yates, $225,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Erin Dr., 27051-Michael Ray and Catherine Patricia Rickett to Jason M. Burton, $520,000.

Mechanicsville Rd., 26375-REO Acquisition I Corp. to Stephen and Julie Cross, $455,000.

Ronald Dr., 30019-James P. and Shannan A. Bricker to Mark Edward Niestrath, $294,900.

Tin Top School Rd., 26744-Stephen B. and Julie Mae Cross to Heather and Edward Walter Bivens, $313,000.

PINEY POINT AREA

Stark Dr., 45277-William Stewart Nagel and estate of Kennard Nicholas Nagel to Judith W. Digiovanni and Jeffrey Fairfax, $185,000.

TALL TIMBERS AREA