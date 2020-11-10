DUNKIRK AREA

Cortland Lane, 9607-Lakeview Loan Servicing Corp. to Ryan M. and Andrea M. McKay, $262,000.

Rivershore Dr., 11621-Ryan D. and Christy C. Bredahl to Kimberly A. Briggs and Michael J. Derry, $395,000.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Camp Kaufmann Rd., 4265-Charles J. and Jaime K. McCarthy to Michael F. and Ellen C. Nasitka, $550,000.

AD

Hatfield Rd., 2051-Dawn S. and Vaughn T. Myles to Martin and Kimberly Eckenrode, $570,000.

AD

Mayberry Ave., 3170-John Michael and Natalie N. Mirtich to Britney and Adrian Alonzo, $535,000.

Quail Dr., 3221-Ray A. and Heather M. Kennerly to John Patrick and Lauren Meredith Bren, $894,000.

Sweetbriar Lane, 480-Mary Pamela and William Michael Houchens to Timothy Lee and Krystle Marie Castro, $600,000.

LUSBY AREA

Cardinal Dr., 475-David A. and Suzanne Kistler to Seneca D. Garvin, $280,000.

Homestead Lane, 12842-Christopher M. Wolf to Elizabeth L. Van Camp, $207,000.

Rio Grande Trail, 12774-Steven Carle Jr. to Donna G. Patterson, $148,000.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Bay Ave., 9100, No. A303-Jacqueline Kern to Steven and Cathy Ann Anadale, $179,900.

AD

Fourth St., 3616-National Transfer Services Corp. to Holley L. Willis, $264,900.

OWINGS AREA

Alyssa Way, 9086-John F. Parkerson to Roseline F. and Eric C. Donald, $840,000.

AD

Solomons Island Rd., 7670-Marvin Adams and Howard A. Bovell to Hannah M. Lancaster, $237,500.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

Shamrock Ct., 3850-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Gregory David and Jennifer Ann Pierce, $276,000.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

English Oak Lane, 476-Martha Patricia Ruyan to Andrew N. and Angela Smith, $310,000.

Hallowing Point Rd., 3810-Marie J. Pickeral and Marie J. Moore to Kenneth Nicholson, $230,000.

Shore Dr. S., 4407-PrimeLending to Robert Joseph Brown, $225,888.

AD

SOLOMONS AREA

Calvert St., 14269-Dana G. and Denise Cherington to Leonard Walder, $325,000.

Point Lane, 221-Jean M. Rappolt to Carol A. Pennock, $175,000.

Waterside Lane, 184-Janet B. Travers and estate of Randy A. Barrett to Gary William and Ivy Lynn Kline, $1 million.

ST. LEONARD AREA

Flag Harbor Blvd., 1130-Daren Pirner to Alvia T. and Stephani L. Kelly, $275,000.

AD

Stone Ct., 7300-Thomas and A. Barbara Rolston to Charles M. and Diane D. Traweek, $575,000.

Charles County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in May were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

AD

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Archway Lane, 2552-Home Rescues Corp. to Devin J. and Tynesha C. Burton, $432,750.

Icehouse Pl., 3117-Sallamar Worrell to Monet Delaney, Marcia E. Holt Delaney and Fredrick G. Delaney, $295,000.

Thomas Rd., 2971-Gary William Lopater and Ayisha Samyrah Berry to Brayden Z. Dyer, $280,000.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Maxwell Dr., 6725-Robert M. and Patricia Schwier to Thomas A. and Elysia M. Delovely, $350,000.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Poplar Lane, 60-Dennis Tomlinson and estate of Leonard R. Delozier to Cody James Tomlinson, $166,500.

AD

LA PLATA AREA

Blue Ash Ct., 8105-William Y. and Jill A. Potter to Michael and Stacy Bordera, $488,000.

AD

Charles St., 9910-Harrieton L. and John Michael Merritt to Heather Renee Huber, $305,000.

Dogwood Ct., 517-Beverly L. and Thurl W. Potter to Franklin O. Gaskins, $320,000.

Norfolk Dr., 1024-Timothy J. Danahey to Christopher Thomas and Stephanie Robertson, $413,000.

Rye Dr., 1056-RDR Corp. and Agricopia Towns Corp. to Gloria Nicole Mann, $329,900.

Washington Ave., 5695A-Mark and Alison Vliet to William T. and Cynthia M. Devane, $500,000.

Wiltshire Dr., 1010-Michael J. and Susan E. Sofield to Raymundo and Diane Felix, $384,500.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Careysbrook Ct., 3244-Demetrice C. Mcadams to Cheryl L. Curtis, $325,000.

Community Dr., 2245-Department of Veterans Affairs to Janelle Jacobs, $300,000.

AD

AD

Enterprise Pl., 2521-Gloria E. Grantham to Passion R. Swann, $260,000.

Gallant Green Rd., 4560-Litz Custom Homes Inc. to Michelle Smith, $708,850.

Golden Gate Pl., 2727-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Lawrence O. Oyelami, $345,390.

Hickory Valley Dr., 3002-David L. Krueger and Yvonne R. Delancey to Latisha Daniels, $259,900.

Rosewood Dr., 2008-Donna J. Dash to Anthony D. Waterloo II and Veronica C. Javier, $335,000.

Springbrook Ct., 2307-Zymax Realty Corp. to Shawn Donald, $345,000.

Yorktown Dr., 3619-Robert B. and Victoria Egbert to Kyle Walden and Brandon Cleary, $361,000.

NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA

View Rd. S., 13531-Potomac Enterprises Corp. to William Anthony and Barbara Ann Davis, $414,900.

AD

ST. CHARLES AREA

Barberry Pl., 3463-A-Phoenix Property Developers Corp. to Montii Osei-Djan, $290,000.

AD

Cardigan Ct., 5-KC Concepts Corp. to Adrian Robert Boyce, $270,000.

Greenwell Pl., 11114-James R. Kilby to Jose A. and Janette E. Reyes, $375,000.

Northgate Pl., 3972-Federal National Mortgage Association to Sasha Gay B. Barnes, $219,950.

Winged Foot Ct., 11943-Gavin A. and Alisia Rushcelle Goode to Parvinder Kaur and Binder Singh, $430,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Canvasback Ct., 4027-William R. Caudill to Danielle Jones, $314,900.

Eagle Ct., 4454-Thomas Tyler Tomasky to Michelle Robin Ballard, $235,000.

Portobello Ct., 2891-Robert F. Monteleone and estate of Rudolph A. Monteleone to Jonathan and Melanie R. Gentry, $220,000.

AD

Shiner Ct., 3863-Jonathan A. and Linda C. Jones to Alexander G. and Betsy M. Eubanks, $373,000.

Winding Trail Ct., 10681-Chestnut Hill Land Corp. to Wilbert and Wanda Ferguson, $437,900.

AD

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Jacksonhole Pl., 10667-Brij and Suchitra Mohan to Tamillia L. Lewis Whitaker, $283,500.

Sextant Pl., 10456-Stephen A. Pak to Kyle Alexander Bolden, $280,000.

Wordsworth Pl., 5593-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Princeton Bradford and Patrice Strauss Wheeler, $484,000.

St. Mary's County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in May were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

CALIFORNIA AREA

Ann Lane, 24075-Eileen F. O’Hara to Thomas Martin and Rose Mary Hoffmann, $674,500.

Beaver Creek Dr., 44284-Matthew Allan and Jessica Catharine Empfield to Emily M. and Patrick I. Wilkinson, $245,000.

Cobblestone Lane, 23140, No. 211-John K. Lytle Jr. to Eileen H. Bodkin, $113,000.

AD

Lilliflora Dr., 23410-Christopher A. and Jaleesa N. Needham to Nicholas J. and Stacey L. Corey, $385,000.

Myrtle Point Rd., 23780-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Darian Perez, $333,390.

Swift Fox Dr., 44005-Lucy DeCarlo to Brian Anthony Kocka, $264,900.

Willow Creek Lane, 23257-Ambrose L. and Darlene Cucinotta to Alan and Tonia T. Tolksdorf, $369,900.

CALLAWAY AREA

Hunting Quarter Dr., 20890-Phoenix Property Developers Corp. to Tabitha Lynn Gawne, $310,000.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Lakota Lane, 30570-William D. and Kimberly M. Lyon to Matthew Paul Brown, $412,000.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Bective Way, 45544-Aaron J. Gaudette to Richard Benvenutti, $262,000.

Flag Ct., 45906-Christopher and Taylor Samborsky to John Micah Knight, $289,900.

Summerwood Ct., 19870-Catherine E. Knight to Brian J. and Genipher M. Ross, $355,000.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Blackistone Cir., 44996-Timothy D. and Veronica Ann Reese to Chester K. Nash, $339,500.

Dudley Ct., 24041-Timothy A. and Leslie A. Springer to Jared Scott Katuszonek and Jessalyn Elizabeth Walters, $424,900.

Morgan Rd., 25145-William C. and Lauren E. Garrity to Robert J. Gripentrog and Jessica M. Sabo, $359,900.

Skyview Dr., 26260-Optimal Construction Corp. to Kenneth L. and Brandi J. Johnson, $227,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Arbor Ct., 21104-Michael R. and Elizabeth M. Wroblewski to Karl Petracek, $370,000.

Coventry Dr., 23779-Mark D. and Patricia A. Welter to Lucas and Jena Jung, $525,000.

Hollywood Rd., 23812-John C. and Kimberly K. Caswell to Jonathan A. Pirrone, $222,000.

Meadowlark Ct., 25045-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Michael C. and Sharon L. Campbell, $487,663.

Riverwinds Dr., 42403-John and Nancy Warren to Vincent M. and Kathleen R. Ighian, $549,900.

Wathen Rd., 40135-Beverly Jordan to Darin Anthony Thompson, $247,000.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Choptank Pl., 48276-Melissa Shannon Flynn to Donald K. and Deborah A. Hartman, $306,000.

Esperanza Dr., 23130-Brian M. and Tammy K. Gillingham to John C. MacTaggart, $283,500.

Hilton Run Ct., 20756-Sturbridge Willows Road Corp. to Brian W. and Joanne Maxwell, $375,477.

Mayflower Dr., 47995-An Trong Quach and Thuan T. Nguyen to Katherin Larsson, $285,000.

Rue Woods Dr., 22621-Katie Koslucher to Joshua and Brittni Frady, $300,000.

Wickshire Dr., 47775-Southern Maryland Real Estate Inc. to Avery Thomas and Emily Mae Simmons, $410,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Morganza Turner Rd., 27000-Randy Steven and Sandra Lynn Buckler to Michael Richard Bryan, $293,000.

Shenandoah Dr., 25997-Joshua L. Tayman to Andrew G. Marziani Jr., $265,000.

Tin Top School Rd., 26846-Daniel A. Bullard to Robert Davis Tippett and Brittanee J. Thomas, $300,000.

RIDGE AREA

Airedele Rd., 49701-Estate of Ellis Robert Emery and estate of Ellen Jean Emery to Dale W. Cassidy, $500,000.

VALLEY LEE AREA