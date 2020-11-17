CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

Bayside Rd., 8405-Philip C. and Kathy B. Selz to Mary E. Haley Amen, $225,000.

Cavalcade Dr., 7489-Scott and Tiffany Geare to Kelli Renee Matthews, $507,000.

Dalrymple Rd., 4362-Lori E. and Michael N. Marzilli to Daniel M. Ussery, $285,500.

F St., 8407-Janet M. Herbert to Barry and Susan Phillips, $221,000.

Highland Terr., 4879-Walker Enterprise Investments Corp. to Laura M. and Ashley N. Busch, $340,000.

Old Bayside Rd., 7694-Zachary R. and Kristine N. Blankenship to David Ryan Zoerman, $319,900.

Silver Fox Way, 8069-Brenda L. Miller to John Lee Harris III, $284,999.

29th St., 3614-Kenneth Alan Brady to Ray A. Hinkle and Helene E. Shoffler, $152,000.

DUNKIRK AREA

Haven Lane, 1961-Greenwell Johnson Corp. to Timothy, Amy Lynn and Timothy Gwynne Pals, $550,000.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Creek Ct. S., 4317-John C. and Cheryl P. Johnson to John William and Michelle Aimee Kempf, $529,000.

Loring Dr., 3180-Lea Ann and William Patrick Dashiells to Scott Miceli, $465,500.

Walnut Creek Rd., 55-Robert W. and Brenda J. Rountree to Douglas A. and Cari E. Gill, $520,000.

Woodbine Lane, 855-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Jaynie Jones and Tyler James Peterson, $608,519.

LUSBY AREA

Cayuse Cir., 301-John Kendrick to Dawn R. Delligatti, $148,000.

Coster Rd., 1655-Richard Jacob to Lorena Jane Pears, $257,000.

Golden West Way, 1062-Jason T. and Mary P. Lett to Tiffany A. and Bradley C. Lorance, $270,000.

Gunsmoke Trail, 658-James C. and Yvonne L. Vaughan to Jennifer Bretz, $294,900.

Park Chesapeake Dr., 2110-Thomas A. Brouwer and Jody Krueger Knight Brouwer to Lindsay B. Goldworm, $417,500.

Ropeknot Rd., 11596-Ryan J. and Heather McGaffin to Samantha and Jacob Carroll, $240,000.

Skyview Dr., 508-Francis A. White and Cheryl L. Kile to Bailey Frederick and Desiret Spring Keeler, $290,000.

Tumbleweed Trail, 439-Island Creek Investments Inc. to Justin L. Skotnicki, $385,000.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Bedford Dr., 3637-Lori S. Dellagatta to Henry Ruiz and Yensika V. Fana, $334,900.

Sea Breeze Ct., 9454-Department of Veterans Affairs to Genia Giles, $207,500.

Seventh St., 3631-Thomas J. Vendemia to Kyle Prebble, $250,000.

OWINGS AREA

Copperleaf Ct., 8216-Martin L. and Kimberly A. Eckenrode to William and Meghan Eileen Mendenhall, $570,000.

Leigh Ct., 8240-Matthew Jordan and Camille Cook to Brandyn Bartels, $327,000.

Solomons Island Rd., 7860-Federal National Mortgage Association to William Shelley Jr., $191,000.

Woodland Way N., 9020-Eric Donato to Wendell M. Salisbury II and Ashley S. Leader, $440,000.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

Evergreen Rd., 4010-Annie H. Moore to Joseph Szyleyko and Margaret M. Shillingford, $280,000.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Arthur King Rd., 20-Linda Lewis to Teairra Jones, $277,000.

Comptrollers Ct., 2421-Department of Housing and Urban Development to James F. and Honie L. Simpson, $516,000.

Fireberry Ct., 2165-John D. Wright to Matthew M. McKinney, $410,000.

Oakland Hall Rd., 138-Charles E. and Jacqueline M. Rodgers to Frank A. and Elizabeth Anne Battistello, $599,990.

Terrace Dr., 56-Daniel Harrison Fritter Jr. to Timothy R. and Brandi N. Hood, $345,000.

SOLOMONS AREA

Bean Rd., 56-William I. Murphy to Deborah J. Price and William C. Tutt Jr., $925,000.

Twin Cove Lane, 621-Charles B. and Anne M. Carter to Kimberle A. Egbert, $364,500.

ST. LEONARD AREA

Knights Bridge Ct., 5210-James F. and Dorothy K. Wojciechowski to Victor M. and Meghan Rose Dobro, $382,500.

Valley Dr., 5835-Maxie Morgan and Tracy Thomas to Edward Dean and Donna Bowman, $250,500.

SUNDERLAND AREA

Sunderleigh Dr., 5970-Wayne M. and Lori A. Romanek to Gregory M. and Lindsey M. Herbertson, $464,900.

Charles County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in June were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

ACCOKEEK AREA

Steamboat Landing Rd., 6840-Matthew Tipton Hill to Michael D. and Nora J. Nelson, $590,000.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Cameo Pl., 2872-Hurshella Otesa Gresholm to Cherelle M. Moore, $295,000.

Dakota St., 2603-Winston O. Godwin to Joy E. Montgomery, $280,000.

Knight Ct., 2939-Caruso Builder Windsor Manor Corp. to Brandon Tremayne and Chloe S. Hamilton, $444,990.

Pauline Ct., 6704-FTB Homes Corp. to Checunya Stevenson, $280,000.

COBB ISLAND AREA

Oriole Dr., 17508-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Eddie F. and Catherine A. Valentine, $205,000.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Allerdale Ct., 5824-Wilkerson Construction Inc. to Renee Josette Cuyler and Cindy Raye Hasenbalg, $489,950.

Field Omary Pl., 7330-J.C. Bolick Properties Corp. and J.C. Drew Home Builders Corp. to David S. Watkins Jr., $376,400.

Mountain Laurel Pl., 16791-Matthew S. and Kristen K. Wills to Justin B. and Nichole S. Worley, $500,000.

Quicktree Farm Ct., 7081-Michael Joseph Humphreys to John Lewis Donaldson, $374,900.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Cabin Pl., 4100-Gail L. Poynor to Sean Christopher Wood, $535,000.

Indian Head Ave., 814-Susan L. Maynard to Rita Bowman, $165,000.

Prospect Ave., 4-Chinquapin Holdings Corp. to Jonathan Daniel Steffen, $248,500.

ISSUE AREA

Devon Ct., 11335-Kim H. Stroud to Nina Adams, $310,000.

LA PLATA AREA

Charleston Ct., 211-Michele P. and Jerri L. Persinger to David Neal Clements II and Marisa Santos, $289,900.

Floyds Quarter Ct., 8010-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Hayward James West, $598,713.

Home Pl., 6275-Omar E. and Ahmed Jamal Bouaichi to Nathan Todd Cummiskey, Sherry Marie Cummiskey, Robert Anthony Boaman and Susan Marie Boarman, $400,000.

Mimosa Dr., 9192-Mausen Homes Corp. to Ryan Selmer and Jordan Aughinbaugh, $469,900.

Oriole Lane, 117-Modesto C. and Jamie S. Garcia to Jessie Bryant, $391,500.

Prince Charles Dr., 10561-Charles H. and Charles Branden Padgett to Taylor Pleva, $365,000.

Scarlet Oak Rd., 514-Brianna and Daniel Bowling to Michael and Carrie Galope, $327,000.

Stoneboro Ct., 11471-Virginia L. and Kevin A. Boulais to Anthony Frederick and Brie Stelzner, $575,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Broadstone Pl., 12297-Wayne R. and Chantay Carey to Ahmad Burse, $350,000.

Cassidy Ct., 10363-Lorne A. and Delfone M. Prince to Michelle Brown, $360,000.

Devonshire Rd., 3204-Christopher H. and Christina M. Stoehr to Christopher Jacob Wzest and Valerie Ann Hudyma, $365,000.

Forest Glenn Ct., 3473-Matthew W. and Katherine E. Faulds to Carlene T. and Myron S. Watson, $323,000.

Golden Gate Pl., 2715-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Christopher Jordan and Kalah I. McCall, $354,270.

Lisa Way, 3604-Joseph and Mary Forbes to Martin and Sara Rose Kuc, $310,010.

Nicholas Rd., 5017-Craig D. and Barbara G. Atkinson to Tamika Tyler, $361,000.

Shellcove Ct., 2445-U.S. Bank Trust and LSF10 Master Participation Trust to Pamela T. McCray, $330,000.

Westdale Ct., 3307-Jerelle P. Pledger to Stephanie L. Jovine, $250,000.

NANJEMOY AREA

Amelia Pl., 4500-Joshua Rocco and Melissa M. Williams to Justin M. Prichard, $375,000.

NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA

Carmel Dr., 10325-Craig C. and Cicily Lynn Collins to Joshua R. Cleary, $369,990.

PORT TOBACCO AREA

Chapel Point Rd., 8251-Jacob M. Potter to Alicia Ryan Hancock, $459,000.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Addison Ct., 1214-Martin R. Ducos to Yinette Elizabeth Ramirez Marte, $310,000.

Clinton Ct., 1101-DKZACC Enterprises Corp. to Jamar A. and Brandi D. Harrison, $310,000.

Derek Pl., 12402-Durel D. Williams to Rickeya Campbell, $265,000.

Floyd Ave., 1014-Darnell N. Curtis to Anjouell Marie Williams, $249,900.

Hyacinth Pl., 3443-B-Danielle E. Dahl and James Michael Benedetto to Ulysses Gaston Jr., $311,000.

Melrose Ct., 903-Southern Maryland Home Buyers Inc. to Terrell King, $310,000.

Ottawa Park Pl., 5055-Freedom Mortgage Corp. to Dorien Kariem and Jessica Perry, $282,000.

Peanuts Lane, 5519-Leah Williams to Zebedee L. and Tamika Q. Middleton, $330,000.

Sheffield Cir., 4773-David Morningstar to Parris Marcel and Khadija Jones Moore, $440,000.

Turtle Dove Pl., 12445-Diana G. Money to Lashanda Kirkland, $269,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Armadillo Ct., 6766-Eric J. and Tara M. James to Adrianne Williams, $310,000.

Bluebird Dr., 4156-Derrick L. Proctor to Raven Tolson, $225,000.

Cologo Ct., 6842-Richard J. and Trisha M. Semarge to Chioma Nneka and Chijioke Finbarr Nnorom, $361,000.

Drake Ct., 4241-Robert Devon Bronaugh to Yolanda Harris, $230,000.

Golden Eagle Pl., 11308-D-Tangela M. Slaughter to Theresa Gloster, $273,000.

Homecoming Lane, 2783-Tracy A. Lawrence to Shadawn Prince, $460,000.

Lake Hill Ct., 3059-Lan Thi Bui to Lakisha Brooks, $325,000.

Panda Ct., 6313-Myra Auza Lawas to Andrea Williams, $340,000.

Principal Lane, 9375-Brian A. Jackson to Derell Quick, Wanda Quick and Demara E. Robinson, $500,000.

Rock Lynn Cir., 9279-Bruce and Delilah Harris to Arthur and Georgia Noone Sherrod, $532,000.

Valley Dr., 8645-Michael P. and Linda Hodgson to Jazmyn and Jamarco Hill, $350,000.

Yellow Birch Lane, 2899-Warren K. Chaney and Karnice M. Coffey to Jean B. Fonke, $449,990.

WELCOME AREA

William Stone Pl., 5470-James M. and Heidi L. Furman to Stephanie C. Soltvsik, $509,900.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Chesham Ct., 7635-NVR Inc. to Milton David and Tracy Ann Harris, $493,340.

Highgrove Dr., 3422-NVR Inc. to Denise Christine and Charles Malackia Jackson, $433,115.

Marble Arch Ct., 8832-Douglas R. and Laneta G. Roth to James Edward and Arlene Francis Robin, $335,000.

Pages Ct., 10050-Traci A. Norris to Brent Andrew and Adrielle Nicole McClure, $305,000.

Spring Valley Dr., 4013-Michael C. and Lindsey E. Vaira to Barbara L. Jones, $371,000.

Tioga Lane, 11142-NVR Inc. to Ayesha Imani Noire Martin, $466,095.

Whippoorwill Lane, 3819-Joseph W. and Mary L. Penzenstadler to Victor M. Guzman Cabrera and Gabriela Vasquez, $340,000.

St. Mary's County

AVENUE AREA

Thomas Ct., 38681-Hank A. and Dorothy Alvey to Steven C. Mudd, $300,000.

CALIFORNIA AREA

Bethfield Way, 45819-Bradley and Samantha Lysaght to David Holley and Shanique Poole, $309,000.

Dahlia Cir., 23467-Nestor J. and Christine D. Portilla to Rita Lubrano, $278,000.

Eucalyptus Way, 43877-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Peter J. Zawada, Katherine Zawada and Michael J. Kelly, $297,860.

Foxglove Way, 23092-Robert P. Kwak and Su Mi S. Kwak to Kiel and Kimberly Campo, $232,000.

Long Bow Dr., 22134-Estate of Robert W. Bouchard and estate of Rose Marie H. Bouchard to Michael L. and Rebecca F. Jackson, $429,900.

Rosewood Ct., 23240, No. 9-Heather N. Sams to Adam Reid Daniel, $140,000.

Tennyhill St., 45667-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to Patrick and Erica Kittrell, $330,000.

Willow Creek Lane, 23269-John K. and Rebecca L. Tritschler to Kate E. Fleeger, $395,000.

CALLAWAY AREA

Point Lookout Rd., 21366-Terri D. Kansy to Terrell Wynn Richie, $467,000.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Fall Ct., 19815-Thomas R. Oakley and Valerie R. Hockgraver to Justin R. Gallagher and Christy N. Parque, $363,600.

Kilbeggan Ct., 45518-Eduardo R. and Martha C. Moreno to Alexandra R. Mensing, $309,990.

Westmeath Way, 45511, No. D23-Dhyana L. Huffine and Dhyana L. Mackenzie to Carletha Miller, $145,000.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Clarks Mill Rd., 45011-Dean F. Bickerstaff to Andrew Graves, $227,000.

Jones Wharf Rd., 26352-Patricia Di Cataldo and Patricia Marie Di Cataldo to Steven J. and Pamela M. Falta, $230,000.

Riverview Dr., 26311-William Andrew Dulaney and Cassie Nicole Kuhfahl to Samantha and Steven Haering, $220,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Beauvue Ct., 20250-John M. and Deborah A. Mayberry to Julie Marie and Thomas Ryan Kelly, $369,900.

Cedar St., 22317-Richard L. and Linda L. Carroll to Beau Michael Hall and Alexis Groht, $262,000.

Doctors Crossing Rd., 41408-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to Andrew D. and Michelle Cox, $411,600.

Kitty Ct., 23180-Rebecca Morgan and David A. Schug to Paula C. Moroz, $337,000.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Al Mar St., 46740-Sturbridge Willows Road Corp. to Nathaniel G. and Kara M. Champion, $400,694.

Franklin Rd., 46460-Jane D. Carroll to Clinton Lee Borland, $125,000.

Kingfisher Ct., 45830-James Brent and Rachel Diana Willis to Tyler Joseph and Rebecca Anne Grubic, $320,000.

Picketts Harbor Ct., 48265-McCartney Properties Corp. to Jennifer A. Lyons, $208,000.

Primrose Willow Lane, 21840, No. E-Shekera Rachele Porchia to Hunter J. Linton, $207,000.

Robert Leon Dr., 46701-Sarah J. Russell to Carol Cole and Timothy Franklin, $285,000.

Searfoss Ct., 21549-Brent Johnson to Victoria A. Black Johnson, $315,000.

Spring Ridge Rd., 48945-Kristin and Arvid K. Pedersen to Lynda V. Delawder, $412,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

All Faith Church Rd., 29651-Charles H. and Bette Anne Arnold to Rose Marie and Roger Dale Tenbrink, $460,000.

Clarkes Village Lane, 26220-Justin M. and Denise M. Anderson to David A. Sapp, $265,000.

Dixie Lyon Rd., 37095-Ira J. Hertzler and estate of Benjamin Gideon Lee to Tobias K. and Solomon L. Esh, $120,000.

George F Dr., 37955-Marques Hatton and Tammany Swann to James A. Fretwell and Sarah Y. Latimer, $369,999.

Harmony View St., 26120-Michael James and Nicole Marie Edwards to Michael Joseph and Michelle Ann Humphreys, $479,000.

Jennifer Dr., 29654-Kevin J. and Margaret E. Wetherald to Armando Albanez Jr., $330,000.

Margaret Ct., 39647-Monserrate F. and Stephanie H. Valentin to Brian Thomas Patterson, $365,000.

Sandgates Rd. N., 27321-John M. Barnes to Autumn C. Mallory, $269,900.

ST. INIGOES AREA