Camp Roosevelt Dr., 4750-Leo Francis Mallard and Donna Elizabeth Barrett to Peter P. and April K. Quinn, $736,000.

Donau Ct., 6913-Shelley Smigelski to Geraldo Francisco and Sarah Maria Garza, $540,000.

Forest Ridge Dr., 8002, No. 4-Ashlee Rawlings and Sandra L. Hull to Lauren L. Sahl, $277,500.

Lawrin Ct., 3129-Amy L. Graveley and Frank B. Mallory III to Ryan and Alyssa Brasel, $490,000.

Sansbury Dr., 2295-Michelle Y. Wert to Chase H. and Alexus C. Langham, $346,000.

Eighth St., 6220-KBRR Corp. to Wykil L. Sherrod and Alexandra A. Baker, $294,000.

DUNKIRK AREA

Dumbarton Dr., 11140-Ronald Charles and Carola A. Wilson to Marianne McEvoy and Jerome Louis Abrams, $524,900.

Perrywood Lane, 12540-Kimberly D. Wortman to Sarah C. and Samuel B. Reid, $529,900.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Carries Ct., 1440-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Ryan and Lisa Wayson, $613,533.

Lady Annes Way, 2745-Dennis G. and Pamela P. Helie to Adam D. Backes, $560,000.

Verda Lane, 641-Joseph M. and Carolyn M. Sienkiewicz to Sharon E. and Edward Stephen Conner, $435,000.

Wilson Rd., 369-Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB and Ventures Trust 2013 IHR to Richard W. and Tracey Barrick, $298,000.

LUSBY AREA

Big Bear Lane, 11672-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Matthew D. Webster, $250,000.

Clubhouse Dr., 308-Gustav and Marna Achterberg to George K. Stepanian Jr., $318,900.

Donner Ct., 11318-Russell P. and Susan L. Spindler to Keith Robert Dworak, $349,000.

Lazy River Rd., 774-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Joseph McCoy, $248,000.

Monticello Dr., 12780-David Richard Zubowski to Kenneth C. and Kristen Ashley Bowen, $339,000.

Ranch Lane, 12696-Jeremy E. and Jennifer Arkley to Ann C. Johnson, $214,000.

Stock Dr., 8450-Kenneth A. and Kelly D. Patton to Eric M. Stewart and Kanesia L. White, $190,000.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Bay Ave., 9100, No. A407-Suwanee Ghaffarkhan to Richard Earl Smallwood Jr., $180,000.

Chesapeake Lighthouse Dr., 8590-Steven H. Pettko and estate of Doris E. Pettko to Corey M. Hillary, $235,000.

OWINGS AREA

Bluegrass Way, 7135-Daniel A. and Pearl A. LaPlaca to Christopher Alan and Judith Gray, $550,000.

Good Shepherd Way, 630-Diplomat Property Manager Corp. and Fay Servicing Corp. to Tracy A. Roberts, $700,000.

Rue Ct., 8650-The Samson Group Corp. to Rebecca Vanocker and Daniele Williams, $170,000.

Three Brothers Way, 1840-Donald William and Leah C. Schmidt to Michael L. and Mary B. Krom, $512,000.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

Ball Rd., 1389-Charles D. and Heather A. McDaniel to Kimberly Sue Jones and Christopher Anthony D. Agostino, $390,000.

Millers Way, 1510-Maurice A. Prosper Jr. and Carol L. Acre-Prosper to Brett Timothy and Amy Roberts Boucher, $512,000.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Cambridge Pl., 322-Adria R. Benton to Devoanna R. Reels, $268,000.

English Oak Lane, 456-Wilfredo A. and Tonya M. Aguilar to Leon and Deirdre Cullum, $306,000.

Hallowing Point Rd., 5870-John L. and Yong Suk Heaton to Mark and Stephanie Winkler, $470,000.

Preakness Way, 2510-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Lauren Sierra and Dennis Charles Morgan, $575,145.

Windcliff Rd., 144-Richard E. Kelly to Angeline A. and Steven C. Rogers, $470,000.

ST. LEONARD AREA

Bandit Al Lane, 6015-Pinnacle Built Construction Corp. to Savannah Fahed, $327,000.

Charles County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in June were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BEL ALTON AREA

Spicewood Run, 8950-Catherine Thompson to Kyle A. and Kayla P. Bradley, $375,000.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Belden Lane, 2382-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Cleo L. Green Jr., $460,000.

Chippewa St., 2852-Barbara L. Jones to Tiffany C. Gray, $286,200.

Fraser Rd., 3101-Jessica R. Foster to Lisa and Joseph Peterson, $335,000.

Lake Ct. S., 6324-GNA Homes Corp. to Erica Williams, $261,000.

Sedgemore Pl., 2891-Patricia E. Riley to Terry W. and Judy Motley, $317,000.

BRYANTOWN AREA

Flowing Creek Ct., 14260-Ernest J. McLamb to Justin Grover, $515,000.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Smokehouse Row Lane, 15192-Larry James and Selma Martinette to Stephen M. and Dawn M. Trice, $535,000.

COBB ISLAND AREA

Sherwood Dr. N., 18537-Angela J. and Glenn C. Smith to Caitlin Louise Thibodeau, $240,000.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Carriage Crossing Lane, 16380-Stephen Jackson and Ashley Leveling to Robert Dale and Kimberly N. Hoyt, $395,000.

Goelling Pl., 6339-Ekistics Construction Inc. to Emily M. Niner and James P. Armel Jr., $408,275.

Pale Morning Ct., 6955-Litz Custom Homes Inc. to Paulette A. Walker, $489,900.

Sweetwater Ct., 17102-Wilkerson Construction Inc. to Ronald H. and Marjorie C. Ness, $434,000.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Indian Head Hwy., 6455-Mark Thomas Winkler to Katelyn E. Burroughs and Sean Michael Trilli, $253,000.

Riverside Run Dr., 98-Gary L. Glenn to Mildred Diane Lampe, $185,000.

LA PLATA AREA

Cornwall Dr., 1210-Mark E. and Alison A. Vliet to James Philip and Vonnie J. Bowers, $459,000.

Laurel Lane, 919-Elleena Belle Chung to Trenton Chew, $215,000.

Mustang Dr., 38-Steeplechase Development Co. and Berkshire Homes Corp. to Patricia D. Barstow Kelly, $330,785.

Phillips Rd., 4720-Federal National Mortgage Association to Timothy R. Trout, $260,000.

Rose Lane, 6945-U.S. Bank and the CIM Trust 2017-6 to James R. Kilby, $168,000.

Shady Oak Lane, 5360-Peak Investments Corp. and SJB Ventures Corp. to Gyronnie McIntire, $345,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Acton Dr., 11309-JLG Investments Corp. to Joselyn T. and Jacqueline Y. Williams, $350,000.

Brunston Castle Lane, 2856-Stephanie C. and Timothy L. McKissic to Udensi U. and Blessing Agwu, $445,000.

Country Lane, 12702-Bank of America to Shayan Baghi, $229,000.

Fossilstone Pl., 3595-Joselyn Barfield to Robert Holmes, $335,000.

Hens Rest Lane, 15687-Abdul Tanko Al Makura to Samuel and Rolyndria Anderson Ojo, $660,000.

Meadow Lane, 17-Karen Ann Allison to Jasmin James, $224,950.

Pinefield Cir., 3212-Luz Estores Hurlburt to Jeresel G. and Bresley C. Rosario, $340,000.

Pipestone Pl., 3545-Patricia Bond to Santaze Clark, $320,000.

Stonebridge Dr., 3419-Allen T. Askew II and J. Russell Boyce to Pookela Bates-Taylor, Sean Bates-Taylor and Priscilla H. Kaapana-Bates, $435,000.

NANJEMOY AREA

Lynch Dr., 3360-Lindsey R. Wood to John Alexander Packard and Hilary Y. De Vos, $370,000.

NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA

Woodland Point Rd., 15655-Metropolitan Exteriors Inc. to Lisa Marie Pearce Murfield, $290,000.

PORT TOBACCO AREA

Terry Dr., 8004-Cheryl Annette Schemery to John H. Kimmons and Claudine R. Tali-Kimmons, $355,000.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Brightwell Ct., 1727-U.S. Bank Trust and LSF10 Master Participation Trust to Marshanell Glee, $194,900.

Copley Ave., 837-Michael D. and Victoria C. Ramos to Melissa K. Hart, $295,000.

Dorset Dr., 1028-William R. and Kelly R. Swanstrom to Daisy C. Wallax, $225,000.

Keepsake Pl., 25-Jeffrey S. and Jessica D. Carbone to Durell Ford, $235,000.

Lightner Ct., 3636-Rebecca A. and Robert D. Ross to Davia Coke McKay, $259,000.

Mudville Lane, 5188-Tendayi Arthur Mudehwe and Ruth Tsitsi Chigwada to Sewanna and Kimberly D. Woody, $504,950.

Outlaw Gap Pl., 11703-Ugochukwu Maxwell Nwosu to Clarise F. Tolbert, $325,000.

Robinson Pl., 2581-Takayo R. Winters to Janee Sutton, $235,000.

Saint Rita Dr., 5408-Dylan and Chakita Devonish to Stephanie Lewis, $374,000.

Sunningdale Pl., 11732-Tracy Carey to Danice V. Franklin, $265,000.

Walnut Ct., 3419, No. A-Richard I. Zaret to Lillie M. Young, $235,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Ashford Lane, 2320-Bryan K. Kirkpatrick to Thomas Sampson Jr., $400,000.

Black Pine Lane, 10529-Sidney Wings Brunson and Kaitlyn Nicole Hewitt to Alan L. and Beverly D. Mason, $510,000.

Cadwell St., 9730-Sherwyn A. and Stephanie P. Gabriel to Miyoshi U. Byrd, $411,000.

Crestview Ct., 2904-Stanley Kruszewski to Sandro and Reyna M. Peralta, $325,000.

Halford St., 3529-Jermaine and Fozia Berrien to Daniel J. and Roslynn N. Gray, $560,000.

Joy Lane, 3711-Ronald E. Moffatt to Walter A. Morales Benitez, $320,000.

Miranda Pl., 3085-Harold G. Tolbert II to Tavien J. Newman, $285,000.

Pinfish Ct., 5609-Joseph R. Olson to William Donald Hartge Boehm and Krista Leigh Boehm, $250,000.

Ricker Pond Ct., 2667-NVR Inc. to Casey Payne, $496,110.

Spur Ct., 8530-Michel G. Wolff and Carl R. Middleton to Phillip W. and Lynette Stone Johnson, $415,000.

Winchester St., 10862-NVR Inc. to Joshua D. Holloway, $354,490.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Cavalier Ct., 4514-Jonathan J. and Julia F. Payne to Terrance T. and Mary J. Dixon, $430,000.

Fox Race Ct., 10483-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Mark A. Nash, $415,000.

John Keats Pl., 5796-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Ola M. Portlock and Tonya G. Asmar, $389,900.

Nautica Pl., 10853-Dianne F. Davis to Alicia M. Lawrence and Antonio L. Easter, $293,000.

Saint Luke Dr., 11255-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Niya N. Canady, $381,090.

Stockport Pl., 11488-St. Charles GEG Corp. to Sultan Ali and Ali Sultan Abdulla, $320,000.

Torrey Pines Dr., 11277-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Alexandria Nicole Birmingham and William Thomas Lindo Jr., $479,990.

St. Mary's County

AVENUE AREA

Golden Thompson Rd., 20730-Douglas Matthew and Alicia Ryan Hancock to Tristan Michael Ritchey, $415,000.

CALIFORNIA AREA

Beaver Creek Dr., 44143-Jaime L. Grusholt to Armila A. Schisler, $280,000.

Catalina Lane, 45610-Michael S. Rye Jr. to Brett Burroughs, $265,000.

Elizabeth Hill St., 21264-Kevin J. and Joy E. Beatty to William J. and Kelly R. Franchy, $387,000.

Eucalyptus Way, 43912-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Travis Jacob Trupp, $300,060.

Garrison Dr., 22536-Daniel M. and Montana R. Harris to Todd K. and Catherine R. Coren, $230,000.

Piney Wood Cir., 22896-Alan and Clara Y. Hewitt to Terra E. Neely, $385,000.

Saint Andrews Lane, 44105-Richard P. Guthjahr to Daniel W. Wise and Karen M. Vause, $249,900.

Woodstown Way, 45293-Jennifer A. Sola to Gabrielle L. Lambiase, $215,000.

COLTONS POINT AREA

Waterloo Rd., 37700-John G. Martin Jr. to Debra A. and Michael P. Weinrich, $335,000.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Guenther Dr., 45769-Aaron E. and Jessica L. Bay to Carly L. McCarter and Richard P. Worley, $218,900.

Lower Kells Lane, 22580-Patrick A. and Donna Lee Marsden to Bernard P. Lake, $137,000.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Bateman Ct., 24568-Debbie Marie Cleavenger and Gregory L. Soikowski to Darren W. and Stephanie R. Robey, $435,000.

Fawn Lane, 26221-Jacquelyn V. Meiser and estate of Margaret Ann Bishop to Ralph I. and Janice M. Portnoy, $548,600.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Arbor Ct., 21114-Hillary K. Combs to Lacey Diedrich, $300,000.

Bull Rd., 22481-Helen Margaret Teague to Mel B. Wederfoort, $312,000.

Classic Way, 22281-David P. and Nancy O. Smay to Kevin P. and Jennifer L. Meyer, $475,000.

Heritage Dr., 43205-Alexander C. and Rose Dutko to Mohamed Assif and Faika N. Kasmani, $510,000.

Margrove Cir., 41416-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to Tyler B. and Boglarka K. Vidas, $360,150.

Port Pl., 40502-Walter L. Whitbeck to John Kirwin and Rebecca Lynn Tritschler, $420,000.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Anita Ct., 46862-Peter DeTemple to David Ebb, $385,000.

Endeavor St., 21685-Karolyn Clarke to Shauna Renee Johnson, $230,000.

Hermanville Rd., 20663-Sylvia Texeira to Ashleigh P. Friend, $280,000.

Nancy Ct., 46119-Christopher and Kayla Lassiter to Michael James Gillespie and Ericka Tonini, $346,000.

Piney Orchard St., 47966-Alan J. Cline to Matthew D. and Miranda Jane Pontarelli, $255,000.

Quincy Terr. E., 45963-Sarah E. Poe to Jodi and Lewie A. Aldridge, $280,000.

Sandstone St., 20868-Eleanor A. and David A. Sweum to Brandon Levasseur, $246,500.

Simmons St., 20827-Kimberly S. Belcavitch to Julian M. and Heather N. Paige, $418,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Army Navy Dr., 35976-Brent L. and Sarah A. Latham to Jacob Tyler Anderson, $311,000.

Budds Creek Rd., 26090-Federal National Mortgage Association to James King Jr., $300,000.

Cross Woods Dr., 29903-Stephen R. and Carol A. Herskovitz to Norma J. and Richard M. Doelger, $295,000.

Dogwood Lane, 27169-Panalytics Corp. to James C. Barnes Sr., $270,000.

Grandview Haven Dr., 39803-Barbara A. Rose to Lorne and Mona Adams, $545,000.

Hickory Dr., 29977-Kyle L. Ramsey to Duane Underwood, $290,000.

Lakeland Dr. W., 36844-Daniel W. and Amanda Cox to Justin Miller, $280,000.

Steeple Ct., 28009-Federal National Mortgage Association to John M. and Rebecca A. Davidson, $415,000.

Yowaiski Mill Rd., 27418-REH Enterprises Corp. to Gena, James W. and Kelly E. Ashline, $245,116.

RIDGE AREA

Three Notch Rd., 16641-Kimberly S. Crown to Michael Anthony and Melissa N. Oliveras, $320,000.

TALL TIMBERS AREA