Dory Brooks Rd., 3634-Iuka Holdings Corp. to Jacob T. Sands, $200,000.

Forest Ridge Terr., 2306, No. 4-Jeremy P. and Jamie M. Wilkerson to Camila and Jason Eckert, $289,900.

Napa Dr., 7037-Caruso North Calvert Builder Corp. to Shanita and Anthony Harrod, $775,000.

10th St., 6571-JES Investment Group Corp. to Thomas Devlin Ashe, $249,000.

DUNKIRK AREA

Golden Russet Ct., 9905-Craig Everett and Kimberly Ann Redmiles to Jennifer Ann Patterson and Mark Christopher James Patterson II, $415,000.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Cox Ct., 3608-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Scott L. Caudill, $307,008.

Hillside Dr., 2508-Mary Haley Amen to Ryan W. Simpson, $258,000.

Leesburg Ct., 895-Mary E. Cardinal-Vogt and Carl Vogt to Stephen Pearson, $420,000.

Robshire Manor Rd., 37-Owen C. and Audrey F. Fleming to Brandon E. Hendershott and Ashley Palemine, $240,000.

View Dr. S., 15-Carolyn P. Hensley and Tracy L. Redmond to Cindy L. and Edward R. Velasquez, $453,000.

Wineberry Ct., 2535-Richard M. and Karen Dion Pfeiff to Adam and Frances Rivera, $665,000.

LUSBY AREA

Buckskin Ct., 11543-Steven H. and Carol A. Dunlap to Eric J. Gonzalez and Brandi C. Davino Gonzalez, $235,000.

Cody Trail, 538-Nicholas J.R. and Rebecca R. Montgomery to Tiffani Monique Scott and Aundre Davis, $414,000.

Ebbtide Lane, 8177-Joshua J. and Janay M. Deuley to Adriana and David A. Strand, $290,000.

Gringo Ct., 1016-William James and Lindsey Michelle Taylor to Jonathan and Sarah Powis, $238,000.

Little Cove Point Rd., 11140-Jeffrey R. and Becky S. Binder to William K. and Teresa I. James, $285,000.

Overlook Dr., 400-Christopher J. and Susan M. Boyles to Darrin M. Mooney and Haley M. Economides, $375,000.

Renero Ct., 728-Thomas I. and Jacquelyn R. Flora to Nicholas Shelton, $315,000.

Silver Rock Cir., 12336-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to David L. and Marion M. Surprenant, $182,500.

Sycamore Rd., 8265-David J. Martin to Margaret A. and Daniel R. Moudry, $220,000.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Bedford Dr., 3629-Rebecca C. McConkey to Ashley Marie Pope, $305,000.

Chesapeake Lighthouse Dr., 8958-Philip and Sarah Hall to Karen L. Moore, $236,000.

Seventh St., 3563-Matthew C. and Kimberly A. Welch to Cory J. and Kimberly M. Meeker, $324,000.

OWINGS AREA

Caravan Trail, 925-David R. Bobbitt to Dennis and Shannon Genest, $510,000.

Grace St., 3720-Rosemary E. and David M. Heath to Michael J. and D’Marie E. Bartolf, $625,000.

Scaggs Rd., 6310-Nancy J. and Louis J. Martucci to Erica Royster, $560,000.

Timberneck Dr., 2083-Walter J. and Anne Marie Marcella to John Michael and Ashley Marie Bernhard, $675,000.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

Ball Rd., 1717-Christina V. Williams to Mark Albert Wilkerson, $324,000.

Southern Pine Lane, 3255-David R. and Tammera F. Lunsford to Timothy G. and Rachael L. Roszell, $357,500.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Chinquapin Ridge Ct., 2525-Chance C. and Courtney B. Barrow to Cortnee M. and Calvin Anthony Webb, $530,000.

English Oak Lane, 472-Payton Miller to Bridgette Yolanda Atkins, $312,000.

Ridgeway Terr., 4408-Randall Keith Scott to Elliott Daniel Murphy, $249,000.

Winslow Pl., 173-Jacob E. and Regina A. Pullin to Karly Elise Carter, $270,000.

SOLOMONS AREA

Marlboro Ct., 513, No. 48-Donald and Jean M. Layton to Michael G. Ontiveros, $337,000.

ST. LEONARD AREA

Bayview Ave., 5368-Yurt Corp. to Alexis K. Snow, $257,500.

Highland Dr., 1819-Herbert J. Leider and estate of Terrye Greene Zaremba to Lisa Faye Friedman and Atilla F. Suzer, $475,000.

Ross Rd., 2980-Robert H. and Diane M. Ross to John Steven Bosworth, $279,000.

Charles County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in June were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Inheritance Dr., 16090-Dennis F. and Kathi L. Russell to Torrence Sinclair, $374,000.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Belden Lane, 2414-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Kareem and Amanda D. Sneed, $502,903.

Coppersmith Pl., 2837-Mary Wright Dixon and Mary Wright to Patricia Marie Nunnally and Ahmad J. Stancle, $317,500.

Heather Lane, 2205-Golbert Investments to Juwann D. Jones, $200,000.

Langbrooke Ct., 6547-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Marcus and Jacqueline Moore, $454,208.

Timber Ridge Lane, 6668-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Jamal and Deidre Hodge, $535,900.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Stasch Pl., 13511-Charles A. and Lisa A. Rossi to George Tanaciev and Cheryl Lynn Yoezle, $459,900.

FAULKNER AREA

Faulkner Rd., 10040-John C. and Renee E. Gaffe to Kyana Carter Moore, $360,000.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Juliette Low Lane, 7170-Joyce M. and Thomas R. Norsworthy to Jared T. and Breanna M. Mathis, $425,000.

Pond Bluff Ct., 16594-Daniel R. and Caroline Y. Pennypacker to Douglas R. and Laneta G. Roth, $589,500.

Triple Crown Ct., 16445-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Eliezer Willet, $306,700.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Smallwood Church Rd., 3868-Aaron David and Erin Shelby Zimmer to Larry D. and Denise S. Billups, $290,000.

LA PLATA AREA

Dulles St., 108-Marie L. Farrell to Jasper Cameron, $264,950.

Hedgewick Ct., 6421-Forrest Builders Inc. to Delfonte D. and Teonna D. Johnson, $575,818.

Lucknow Lane, 11563-Beverly Elaine Greenwald and Mark Andrew Knuckles to Tina Diane Ripley and Charles Lawrence Townshend Ripley, $445,000.

Mustang Dr., 50-Steeplechase Development Co. and Berkshire Homes Corp. to Eric Jerome Strong, $338,045.

Rustica Ct., 11267-Wilkerson Builders Inc. to James R. and Amanda L. Hilson, $485,905.

Wicker Lane, 7865-A&J Home Investors Corp. to Lawrence J. and Daniele M. Wilson, $289,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Buck Pl., 11881-Veronica Smith and Danielle Smith Christian to Linda W. Hale, $276,000.

Dennis Ct., 2115-Chariti Corp. to Thomas Keeley and Alexis Eyo, $330,000.

Enterprise Pl., 2557-Yolanda Renee Lomax and Allen L. Graves to Andrea D. Jackson, $257,500.

Golden Gate Pl., 2707-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Pedro Antonio Soler Martinez, $342,150.

Holly Ave., 8026-David L. Ernst to Richard L. May, $286,000.

Merganser Ct., 2520-Thomas L. and Elizabeth L. Mathews to Eric Makosso and Hermine P. Guepsie, $439,999.

Pinefield Ct., 2203-Randy Ross to Gary L. and Whitney Glenn, $330,000.

Red Oak Lane, 1751-Patty Volonakis to Gabrielle Hughes and Tasia Green, $280,000.

Tanglewood Dr., 2109-U.S. Bank Trust and LSF10 Master Participation Trust to Cristian Ramirez Merlos and Noemi Barreto Miranda, $205,000.

NANJEMOY AREA

Waupaun Pl., 9605-Stephen G. Claggett to Mackada Howell, $299,000.

POMFRET AREA

Marshall Corner Rd., 9430-Judy Ann Rice and estate of Robert Lee Grazier Sr. to Pierre Andre Allyne, $325,000.

PORT TOBACCO AREA

Wooddy Rd., 8305-Janet M. and Todd D. Nalley to Andre Forton, $400,000.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Broadview Run Dr., 12895-James Paul and Joni Lee Kyttle to Felicia L. Hopkins Morgan and Sanford Morgan, $505,000.

Copley Ave., 930-Department of Veterans Affairs to Bonita J. Thomas, $216,500.

Duckwalk Ct., 2160-Eric Paul Albrecht to Debra B. Cruickshank, $335,000.

Hamlin Rd., 1114-Donali Corp. to Wilver O. Rosa Romero and Wendy C. Rosa Argueta, $316,000.

Manning Ct., 3214-Infinite Kingdom Corp. to Janeka Battle and Janet Lynch, $205,000.

Northgate Pl., 3986-Michelle and Isaac Rivera to Walita L. Reed, $170,000.

Paddington Ct., 2388-Catherine A. Fairlie to Cassandra Lewis, $315,900.

Rock Ct., 4382-Clear Sky Financial Corp. to Amir Dukic, $300,000.

Shawe Pl., 5124A-Amnon J. Wessely to Warren Bell, $188,000.

Tamarack Ct., 3460-Vivian Y. Hawkins to Kirstin C. Mobley, $272,500.

Willow View Pl., 12614-Derrick A. Lyons to Jennifer Smith, $280,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Bancroft Dr., 8769-Robert Timothy and Texie Susan Gregory to Jazzmyn Star and Jaja Henderson, $485,000.

Blenny Ct., 5058-U.S. Bank and CIM Trust 2016-4 to Nipa Parikh, $217,875.

Dahoon Ct., 3025-Luis Alberto Vargas Hurtado and Janneth Fuentes Vichino to Gilles Lewe and Annie Malo Kamdem, $530,000.

Flagfish Ct., 5304-Richard A. and Ruth M. Broadbent to Earl A. Woodland, $252,900.

Homecoming Lane, 2711-Kevin L. and Avis D. Hagans to Ronald L. McIntosh, $474,000.

Kincaid Dr., 2993-Kenneth C. Brown and Victoria P. Williams to Christian Mino, $465,000.

Muskrat Ct., 6613-Juan Medina to Kristle S. Moore, $309,900.

Ridge Rd., 2832-William Lawrence Briggs to Terrence and Mia Tyer, $359,900.

Spur Ct., 8534-Michael A. and Fern L. Jackson to Padric and Valerie Hall, $373,000.

Winding Trail Ct., 10691-Chestnut Hill Land Corp. to Annette Baxter, $448,000.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Foxhall Pl., 3640-Justin and Mindy Butler to Dwayne A. and Rosemary S. Farr, $408,058.

Keswick Ct., 4912-Harry D. Cuffage Jr. to Howard E. and Shirley A. Berry, $365,000.

Norman Dr., 8685-Scott Moore and estate of Stanley S. Duvall to Paul William and Amber Shedlock Travers, $425,000.

Sextant Pl., 10431-HB Properties I Corp. to Joi Janelle Gayles and Shakur Hassan Shaheed, $295,000.

Stonehedge Ct., 4938-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Colleen C. Gaines, $311,000.

Tottenham Dr., 7414-Jay A. and Edna G. Andrews to Brian L. Johnson, $425,000.

St. Mary's County

AVENUE AREA

Hodges Rd., 38969-Garner D. and Mary D. Morgan to David and Leanne Lash, $875,000.

CALIFORNIA AREA

Beaver Creek Dr., 44207-Gregory C. Conden to Christian A. Kalil, $289,900.

Chestnut Oak Ct., 23250, No. 2C-Wilson E. and Nancy D. Benefield to Alyssa N. Bois, $132,000.

Evening Primrose Ct., 43607-Daniel L. Robinson to Jacob T. Loiland, $285,000.

Knotts Dr., 21433-James C. Lumpkins Jr. and Ashley N. Springer to Kevin A. Held, $262,000.

Piney Wood Cir., 23071-Chesapeake Renovations Corp. to Stephen R. and Lauren A. Palmer, $437,500.

Settlers Lane, 45167-Lynn J. and Frances June Mosterd to James M. Dean III and Brianna M. Henriques, $280,400.

White Elm Ct., 23324-Estate of Barry Friedman to Garrett Kindelspire, $304,000.

CALLAWAY AREA

Boxwood Dr., 44696-Robert Paul and Teresita D. Buckley to Denise B. and Vincent Pontorno, $420,000.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Craney Cove Lane, 46180-Michelle Gorog and Luca Roseano to Richard T. and Jesika M. Zellner, $430,000.

Saint Johns Cir., 22037-Joel David McLain to Giovanni E. and Takerra M. Arreaga, $175,000.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Blackistone Rd., 24760-Denver R. and Kimberly A. Sheriff to John C. Martin IV and Brittany K.R. Martin, $329,000.

Maverick Ct., 24900-David W. Finch to Robert E. and Diana D. Burch, $175,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Busy Corner Rd., 40325-Killian F. Laschalt to Sherril Louise Grogg, $148,144.

Dauber Way, 41447-Johannes and Laurel Jolly to Peter Lewis and Krystal Mary Howell, $457,000.

Meadowlark Ct., 25033-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Wendy A. Waggener and John Stackhouse, $481,600.

Real Quiet Dr., 41400-Christopher R. and Tiffany L. McDowell to Michael and Jessica Meisel, $570,000.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Cambria St., 21670-Lawrence and Shannon Wallace to Patrick Todd and Julie F. Brewer, $280,000.

Esperanza Dr., 23374-James J. and Lisa M. Moderski to Charles F. Ludwig III and Erin M. Murphy Ludwig, $359,000.

Hermanville Rd., 20743-Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. to Brian Lee Woodard, $151,000.

Old Hewitt Rd., 22474-Arthur H. Richardson to Adam C. Speiden, $310,500.

Piney Orchard St., 47972-The Bank of New York Mellon and CWABS Inc. to Joseph Weingarden, $150,500.

SkipjackDr., 45889-Christopher E. Guffey and Cheryl L. Pauley to Philip Jeffrey Brill, $379,900.

Whittemoore Ct., 46891-Curtis S. Lindsay to Declan Mallamo and Helene Phan Hoang, $389,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Beach Dr., 40155-Debra E. Yost to Lynn R. Garrow and Rachel N. Richards, $310,000.

Cross Woods Dr., 29940-Ralph Neal Estes to Jared and Denise M. Willemin, $300,000.

Festoon Ct., 40326-St. Mary’s Venture Corp. and Quality Built Homes Inc. to James P. and Monique R. Johnson, $530,792.

Graves Rd., 39966-Gregory W. and Jeppa V. Thornburg to Danielle Guy and Sean Hughes, $359,900.

Hidden Creek Way, 38440-Todd Eugene and Kelli Dianne Mattingly to Derek Michael and Lindsey Morris Arndt, $525,000.

Lindsey Way, 39527-Raymond Walter Mangum to Todd E. and Miranda Elizabeth Leiendecker, $520,000.

Newlands St., 37103-Harold L. Rosenstadt to Arie and Rebekah Andersen, $385,000.

Summitt Hill Dr., 39345-Christopher D. and Deborah J. Pavlik to Paul Murphy Jr. and Megan Frohlich, $330,000.

PINEY POINT AREA

Ball Point Rd., 16386-Michael D. Hoopengardner to John Thompson and Susannah Wicks Mechem, $435,000.

VALLEY LEE AREA