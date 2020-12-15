Delores Ct., 7992-Mary Theresa Morris to Daniel Mauser and Angela Giancoli, $305,000.

Forest Ridge Ct., 2403, No. 2-Julie A. Mahdik to Gavin McGregor Shuart, $272,000.

Karen Dr., 3105-Department of Veterans Affairs to Seth and Shannon Herritt, $340,000.

Saint Andrews Dr., 8801-Michael A. Kalnasy and Christina L. Corder Kalnasy to Liana Jean Farnese and Nichlas John Richardson, $314,550.

Third St., 6337-Timothy R. Hood to Kelly Thomas and Darien M. Gallagher, $225,000.

DUNKIRK AREA

Cavalier Dr., 12198-Kevin F. Jura to Lori Sue Dellagatta, $339,000.

Kenni Lane, 3116-Ian B. and Melissa A. Laughrey to Jessica Elon and Michael Anthony Matteson, $550,000.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Bowie Shop Rd., 980-Martin Reed and Anna Maria Walker to Matthew and Jennifer L. Campbell, $386,000.

Devin Ct., 3710-Kevin L. Myers to Ashley M. and Constantine S. Baugh Ruschman, $700,000.

Knoll Rd., 5101-Dyson & Allen Investments Corp. to Mikayla Morris and Dylan Brotherton, $287,900.

Maybrook Dr., 665-James T. and Jillian A. Marszalek to Michael James Irving and Kristin Marie Childers, $699,900.

Sunrise Dr., 3850-Luis A. Burgos to Derron M. and Melissa A. Turner, $439,900.

Wildflower Lane, 2420-James R. and Kimberly H. Watts to Nicholas and Alyssa Gambino, $650,000.

LUSBY AREA

Bay Dr., 12880-William F. and Tracy Ann McCollough to Nathan and Sharon Bovelle, $390,000.

Chisholm Trail, 513-Prosperon Real Estate Corp. to Amy M. Samilton and Zachary M. Kane, $275,000.

Cougar Ct., 719-Jessica and Warren Shipman to Nathan and Madeleine McDonald, $294,000.

Gregg Dr., 1426-Tamaam T. and Shawn W. Vitale to Nancy J. Spinney, $205,000.

Pine Blvd., 8441-The Bank of New York Mellon and CWABS Inc. to Han Zheng, $112,500.

Side Saddle Trail, 1010-Christopher D. and Lisa Donaldson to Melissa Ritch and Lucas Robinson, $214,000.

Stock Dr., 8440-Ires MD Corp. to Silena C. Gonzales-Wheeler, $200,000.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Bedford Dr., 3745-Shawn K. and Denise M. Harbaugh to Kimberlee Nicole Kassidy, $326,900.

Fourth St., 3836-Gary W. and Shari A. Reason to Clancy O. and Trevin G. Hoekzema, $359,900.

OWINGS AREA

Bayberry Crossing, 6805-Paul and Christina Mandes to Michael Gerowe, Shelby Gerowe and Kelly Alvarez, $480,000.

Dogwood Lane, 2631-Joshua Ryan Dunne to Christopher T. Mlinaric and Kelly A. Bolen, $384,900.

Quince View Lane, 8311-Estate of John L. Skelly and estate of Susan M. Skelly to Jennifer Kazimer and Dennis Wayne Howell, $534,500.

Three Brothers Way, 1801-Michael P. Leese to Taylor J. Peed and Jessica L. Dembrow, $464,900.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

Glenmont Ct., 3870-John W. Kern and Tina M. Holloway to Brian J. McDonald and Erin R. Adams, $317,000.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Calvert Towne Dr., 821-Jocelyn B. and Mark B. McCluney to Deana Scott, $190,000.

English Oak Lane, 370-Clint and Jessica Kepley to Jacob and Shyanne Nicole Hall, $329,000.

Glohaven Lane, 1310-Jason J. Crowell to Mark Anthony and Catherine M. Simmons, $430,000.

Paula Terr., 509-House Buyers of America Inc. to Mallory Veronica Sparer and Austin Curtis Hampshire, $308,000.

Walters Lane, 1520-JLG Investments Corp. to Marc Steven and Shannon Marie Majerus, $425,000.

ST. LEONARD AREA

Arbor Cir., 5635-Robert G. Jones and James F. Hennon Jr. to Steven A. Moure Sr., $399,900.

Dogwood Rd., 1506-Jamie R. Brady to George W. Wise III, $215,000.

Long Beach Dr., 6519-Kenneth and Ann Pollack to Keyatta Orlena, $316,420.

Williams Wharf Rd., 5050-Wayne Roy and Betty Lorraine Croyle to Daniel R. Smith, $550,000.

Charles County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in June were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Malcolm Rd., 3140-Alan J. Badeaux Jr. to Mark T. and Lisa A. Love, $400,000.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Boxwood Cir., 2113-Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB and Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust A to Owais Alam, $182,175.

Culpepper Pl., 5115-Dietrich D. Henderson to Dustin F. Knight, $364,750.

Tree Vista Ct., 2444-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Rebecca Louise Dugas, $382,867.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Fountain Spring Pl., 9490-Grant H. and Yolonda M. Clinton to Brian Keith and Angela K. Keesee, $725,000.

Sugar Cane Ct., 7408-Guadagnoli Properties Inc. and Rainbow Construction Corp. of Waldorf Inc. to Ronald Williams, $675,840.

FAULKNER AREA

Vera Pl., 9860-James M. Simm to Mark R. and Misty Bailey, $435,000.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Crockett Ct., 6924-Cornellius A. and Johnathan J. Amey to Thai C. and Bruce E. Kelley, $525,000.

Lost River Pl., 6955-Neil Investment Corp. to Correy A. Darden, $765,000.

Prince Frederick Rd., 16371-Renee J. Cuyler and Cindy R. Hasenbalg to David and Takako Pefley, $499,900.

Wolfe Dr., 5105-James C. and Carlie Buchanan to David G. and Patricia G. Hoffman, $238,000.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Hard Bargain Cir., 6386-Gary C. and Dorothy E. Martin to Marvin H. Harden and Enje C. Brown, $449,900.

Port Tobacco Rd., 6045-Henry L. and Cynthia J. Pierce to David Ford, $260,000.

Strauss Ave., 4255-Dorothy P. Posey to John R. and Vivian O’Neal, $275,000.

LA PLATA AREA

Chaff Way, 1002-Kevin L. and Jennifer G. Meadows to Stephanie and Carlos Bailey, $430,000.

Fescue Cir., 1206-Charles W. and Tina L. Lackey to Ein Robert and Tazia Williams, $469,900.

Holly Dr., 844-Nathan J. and Tracy L. Welch to Katrina Leftridge, $210,000.

Matthew Henson Ct., 8030-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Cory and Kecia Northington, $645,255.

Mustang Dr., 54-Steeplechase Development Co. and Berkshire Homes Corp. to Ronnie L. Collins Jr., $325,450.

Prime Ct., 9282-Steven Nash to James S. and Jennifer M. Smith, $499,900.

Rye Dr., 1042-RDR Corp. and Agricopia Towns Corp. to Cynthia D. Marks, $336,900.

Williamsburg Cir., 208-Jerry L. and Erin Rae Wagner to Emanuel Rivera Gonzalez and Ana I. Sanchez Rivera, $420,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Breakwater Ct., 2500-Lucas Linn Mefford to Sonje Young and Ashanti Young Joiner, $329,950.

Bunchberry Ct., 11160-Asiya Aftab and Aftab Ahmed to William B. and Robin B. Johns, $406,000.

Devonshire Rd., 3202-Alida J. Lee and estate of Howard Jonathan Lee to Arlondria S. Garrison, $335,000.

Falmouth Rd., 1112-Daniel D. and Elly W. Yu to Tilisa L. Bryant, $332,500.

Golden Gate Pl., 2709-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Carmen Karina Huaman, $356,650.

Kipling Dr., 11625-George Tanaciev to Troy Kelly and Lashawn Thomas, $322,000.

Montreat Pl., 12180-Chasity Beatty to Keyana Gibbs and Marquette D. Fields, $329,000.

Pinewood Dr., 2653-Robert Dean and Carol U. Weber to Daniel L. Lopez De Victoria, $279,500.

Sequoia Grove St., 2367-Robtrice D. Brawner to Timeeka Wallace, $425,000.

Temi Dr., 1711-MTGLQ Investors Partnership and NewRez Corp. to Sharron Street, $250,000.

Young Rd., 4885-Joshua Watts to Pernell and Nicole Blount, $640,000.

NANJEMOY AREA

Woodbury Rd., 12095-Stephan Mayr to Lindsey R. Wood, $650,000.

POMFRET AREA

Woodfield Dr., 4349-Stephen and Misty R. Pagano to Matthew Allen and Laura Hughes, $385,000.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Adams Rd., 1213-James Andrew Scheld to Marc D. and Nicolle A. Footes, $270,000.

Bryan Ct., 1544-Patrice Michelle Brooks to Sandra Saavedra, $219,000.

Darnell Ct., 2014-Brian Paul Clark to Adrienetta Brown and Diveto Allen, $290,000.

Ferguson Ct., 2625-JLG Investments Corp. to Shalita Jones, $215,000.

Harvard Rd., 1173-Michelle G. and Leslie G. Britt to Michael D. and Charlene Baker, $274,000.

Las Colinas Ct., 11642-Sewanna and Kimberly Denise Woody to Esiah R. and Joy Olivia Fleming, $409,950.

Maryland Woods Ct., 10912-Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB and Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust to April Levy, $342,500.

Old Washington Rd., 3774-Robert Miner Jr. and estate of Robert P. Miner Sr. to Inomjon Islamov and Mavjuda Ganieva, $280,000.

Palm Desert Pl., 11662-Jeffrey L. Steed II to Latasha Hunter, $289,000.

Shawe Pl., 5125A-Rockewood Corp. to Clara J. Johnson, $184,000.

Turtle Dove Pl., 12413-Kristina M. Wiley to Regina S. McClain, $249,995.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Alyssa Lane, 10751-Andrea M. Renfroe to Anthony Talley, $420,000.

Bancroft Dr., 8843-Edwin Marbell to Cristian and Kevin Osorio, $485,000.

Bluebird Dr., 4002-Larry D. Gandee and Mark Guadagnoli to Ienza Latrell Richards and Branden Alexander Myers, $240,000.

Cluster Pine Ct., 6568-Carolyn and Rynele Mardis to Calvin A. Holloway, $524,900.

Double R Rd., 2970-Jennifer M. and James S. Smith to Demetric A. Marrero and Audrey C. Banada, $321,000.

Flounder Ct. W., 5209-Robert L. Robinson Jr. to Robert J.D. Green, $370,000.

Homecoming Lane, 2779-Nanette M. Williams to Orlando and Carolina Miranda, $450,000.

Kingfisher Ct., 4817-Michelle L. Malloy to Daniella C. Haigler, $216,000.

Pam Dr., 10785-Micah H. Harrison to Kalika M. Boulware, $390,000.

Poundberry Camp Pl., 11101-Jinqiang Lin to Katrina and Edna A. Morse, $279,000.

Rock Lynn Cir., 9273-Kamal and Kim McClarin to Basso Bintou and Joseph Ghee, $510,000.

Sweetbay St., 2873-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Funke B. Adeyeye, $443,000.

Wolverine Pl., 6228-Fela Beltran Hamilton and Priscilla Beltran to Laquoi Smith, $216,000.

WELCOME AREA

Wedding Dr., 8730-Peter R. and Yulia Ayers to Timothy D. and Alexis S. Daniel, $435,000.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Chesham Ct., 7627-NVR Inc. to Martin Lee and Nakisha Nicole Gibson, $414,125.

Gauntlet Pl., 8453-Rosetta M. Little to Selena Nicole Best and Denzel Roderick Stringer, $300,000.

Londonberry Lane, 4714-Holly Amanda Simpson to Cynthia Lopez, $296,500.

Oxon Ct., 7855-Christopher M. Orbits to Frederick A. Brown and Gwendolyn Y. Dodd, $405,000.

Smugglers Notch Ct., 10854-Angel D. and Jason J. Paige to Phylecia Persaud, $356,000.

Sulphur Hills Pl. W., 11504-Nickolas Alexander Franklin to Linda Cashwell, $275,000.

Whippoorwill Lane, 3812-Gerald P. and Renee L. Backen to Veronica Ford, $325,000.

St. Mary's County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in June were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

AVENUE AREA

Saint Winifreds Lane, 22739-Debra Brown to James M. Simm, $335,000.

CALIFORNIA AREA

Coralberry Way, 23110-Omeed Alaverdi and Barbara Alahverdizadeh to David A. and Catherine D. Cullison, $336,000.

Eucalyptus Way, 43871-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Alexander Ryan and Rebecca Rose Wagner, $309,820.

Evening Primrose Ct., 43661-Jerry Rubinsky to Nathan M. Densford, $285,000.

Lilliflora Dr., 23464-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Jaime L. and Christopher M. Davis, $459,990.

Rosefield Lane, 21268-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to Carlos and Yesenia Mendoza, $444,453.

Simmonwood Way, 43906-Raffi Kesici to Benjamin and Jennifer Anderson, $375,000.

Wild Iris St., 43678-Chretien F. Guidry and Leah A. Geiger to Mark and Susan Glauner, $395,000.

CALLAWAY AREA

Harlequin Lane, 20845-Robert J. and Stormy Bates to Tracy Renee Schrock, $170,684.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Apache Rd., 37700-Joseph Goldey to Craig C. and Cicily L. Collins, $430,000.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Duleek Way, 22524-Kevin P. and Jennifer Meyer to Kevin James Adams, $274,000.

Heather St., 45346-Glenn Allen Butler and Robert F. Kruger to Kenda J. Bedgar, $329,000.

Shannon St., 45520-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation and Radian Settlement Services to Maria A. Torres Arriaga, $201,000.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Clarkes Landing Rd., 44669-Mary C. Newman to Melissa Titus, $318,000.

Hickory Valley Lane, 24511-James C. and Kathy L. O’Dell to Joseph Lawrence and Marcie E. Poswilko, $534,900.

Meadow Rd., 26402-Carlos Juan Cruz to Mariana Rios Cruz, $214,500.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Bayberry Ct., 43501-Erin E. O’Meara Ehret and estate of Paul David Ehret to Thomas J. and Melinda S. Farrell, $351,000.

Catnip Ct., 21122-Mark A. and Kelly L. Dobson to Jacob Aaron and Deanna Lynn Boles, $449,000.

Deer Wood Park Dr., 20770-John and Karen Fischer to Aaron Matthew and Leila Michelle Hudson, $485,000.

Kentucky Ct., 41932-Mohamed A. and Faika N. Kasmani to Wilmont W. and Sylvia A. Simpson, $350,000.

Philip Dr., 22103-Lauren Rose Oliver and estate of Richard Samuel Quigg Jr. to Christopher J. and Jennifer L. Goddard, $485,000.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Chestnut St., 18264-Anna M. Sargent to James P. and Brandy Turnbull, $343,000.

Jettison Dr., 21331-R.L. Stewart Partnership to Sarah Jane Woodford, $209,000.

Ramsey Dr., 20635-Jason M. and Mirna Harris to Tracey O. Shivers, $357,000.

Seabiscuit Ct., 46153-Hai Nguyen to Curtis Driver, $325,000.

Wolftrap St., 20739-Ronald H. and Leslie Ann Hess to Maria D. Neme and Nelson Neme Perez, $292,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Ben Oaks Dr., 28275-Matthew David and Emily Q. Yelverton to Lewis and Tonia Shirley, $446,600.

Daniel Ct., 29845-Kimberly M. Lord and Kimberly M. Crouse to Summer L. Duelley, $290,000.

Hancock Dr., 28755-Sara Helen Best to Eric M. Erion, $300,000.

Huntt Rd., 30135-Rebecca A. Davidson to Laura M. Hood, $319,000.

Lynndale Ct., 26760-Richard W. and Maxine D. Hynson to Joel W. and Cathy E. Richards, $439,000.

Richneck Ct., 41389-Stephen M. and Anne Franc to Carlos E. Encina, $427,500.

Terry Swann Lane, 37505-Christina L. Fitzpatrick to Cynthia M. Adams, $259,900.

ST. INIGOES AREA