Calvert County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in July were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

Editor’s note: Because of privacy and safety concerns, The Post has removed the names of buyers and sellers in these transactions.

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

Bayside Rd., 8501, No. 101, $375,000.

F St., 8400, $330,000.

Rector Lookout, 3243, $400,000.

27th St., 3900, $257,500.

DUNKIRK AREA

Hickory Ridge Rd., 3050, $479,990.

Plantation Ct., 12530, $995,000.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Caraway Dr., 3200, $435,000.

Duchess Lane, 1304, $531,000.

Heather Lane, 1665, $410,000.

Live Oak Dr., 1551, $720,000.

Small Reward Rd., 550, $565,000.

LUSBY AREA

Big Bear Lane, 11619, $241,000.

Chestnut Dr., 471, $290,000.

Foxwood Lane, 1990, $488,984.

Hickok Lane, 11224, $199,900.

Olivet Rd., 12740, $243,000.

San Angelo Lane, 12619, $289,900.

Soundings Rd., 12751, $280,000.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Buckingham Ct., 8801, $325,000.

Seventh St., 3945, $350,000.

OWINGS AREA

Flint Hill Rd. S., 6996, $320,000.

Skinners Turn Rd., 730, $650,000.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Arden Ct., 950, $515,000.

Hawk Hill Dr., 657, $305,000.

Polo Way, 114, $300,000.

Whirlaway Dr., 349, $360,000.

SOLOMONS AREA

C St., 210, $558,000.

Rolling Hills Rd., 568, $985,000.

ST. LEONARD AREA

Beach Dr., 5430, $647,000.

Hillside Rd., 6050, $421,500.

Vivians Way, 2710, $438,000.

Charles County

BRANDYWINE AREA

Beechnut Dr., 16102, $400,000.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Cornell Rd., 6568, $294,000.

Lands End Ct., 6117, $258,000.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Budds Creek Rd., 12560, $330,000.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Buckeye Dr., 6827, $340,000.

Dusty Miller Ct., 14529, $542,000.

Sly Fox Pl., 5810, $400,000.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Blair Rd., 12, $246,000.

Joann Ct., 1, $328,500.

Sixth St., 18, $233,400.

ISSUE AREA

Limestone Dr., 14595, $360,000.

LA PLATA AREA

Buckeye Cir., 224, $358,510.

Chaff Way, 1012, $440,900.

Dobbins Ct., 6565, $374,260.

Hawkins Gate Rd., 6520, $460,000.

La Plata Rd., 10929, $255,000.

Mustang Dr., 29, $447,665.

Peppertree Pl., 11155, $465,000.

Rice Creek Ct., 11270, $489,900.

Suffolk Dr., 1012, $430,000.

MARBURY AREA

Janore Ct., 5375, $550,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Caroline Cir., 5204, $280,000.

Forest Cross Rd., 3000, $325,000.

Lisa Cir., 3401, $316,250.

Ronna Cir., 6103, $250,000.

Wachesaw Pl., 5813, $465,000.

NANJEMOY AREA

Green Manor Dr., 1675, $419,900.

NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA

Cliffton Dr., 9951, $375,000.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Barnstormers Lane, 5608, $350,000.

Doubleday Lane, 5437, $315,000.

Garner Ave., 201, $286,000.

Huntington Cir., 3292, $295,000.

Kempsford Field Pl., 3679, $223,000.

Nationals Lane, 11773, $367,500.

Quinn Ct., 4461, $256,500.

Thrice Pl., 5645, $585,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Bluebird Dr., 4080, $245,000.

Charterhouse Alley, 3756, $342,490.

Leighland Ct., 9857, $490,528.

Porpoise Ct., 6456, $375,000.

Sedgewick Dr., 3180, $470,000.

Wallingford Ct., 3717, $420,000.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Hanson Rd., 3965, $387,000.

John Keats Pl., 5789, $348,890.

John Keats Pl., 5808, $351,030.

Markby Ct., 10491, $485,000.

Sierra Lane, 11320, $395,000.

St. Mary's County

CALIFORNIA AREA

Beechwood Ct., 44706, No. 5C, $125,000.

Cobblestone Lane, 23140, No. 410, $137,000.

FDR Blvd., 23560, No. 403, $189,000.

Hyacinth Lane, 23317, $285,000.

Lakeview Dr., 23271, $330,000.

Mill Cove Rd., 24065, $529,900.

Patuxent Beach Rd. N., 24080, $240,000.

Piney Wood Cir., 22946, $330,000.

Sugar Maple Ct., 23311, No. 2B, $135,000.

Wild Iris St., 43510, $281,800.

CALLAWAY AREA

Quince Ct., 20925, $389,000.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Deerpath Ct., 22394, $340,000.

Rutherford Blvd., 45614, $285,000.

Westmeath Way, 45512, No. B31, $136,000.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Briscoe Rd., 25037, $499,000.

Holly Tree Lane, 24970, $280,000.

Plainview Dr., 43232, $269,900.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Cedarwood Ct., 43286, $435,000.

Fairwood Ct., 21330, $574,900.

Hawk Ct., 40860, $324,000.

Margrove Cir., 41422, $413,459.

Nomoni St., 22264, $194,000.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Ark Ct., 20849, $287,500.

Chestnut St., 18404, $235,000.

Hawkbit Ct., 21362, $355,000.

Lucas Cove Rd., 47691, $460,000.

Pembrooke St., 46979, $410,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

All Faith Church Rd., 29680, $445,000.

Chaptico Rd., 38395, $280,000.

Festoon Lane, 40297, $500,000.

Harrisburg Ct., 38635, $450,000.

Laurel Ridge Ct., 38460, $249,900.

Skyview Dr., 29911, $285,000.

TALL TIMBERS AREA

Shore Dr., 44997, $310,000.