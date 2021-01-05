CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA
Bayside Rd., 8501, No. 101, $375,000.
F St., 8400, $330,000.
Rector Lookout, 3243, $400,000.
27th St., 3900, $257,500.
DUNKIRK AREA
Hickory Ridge Rd., 3050, $479,990.
Plantation Ct., 12530, $995,000.
HUNTINGTOWN AREA
Caraway Dr., 3200, $435,000.
Duchess Lane, 1304, $531,000.
Heather Lane, 1665, $410,000.
Live Oak Dr., 1551, $720,000.
Small Reward Rd., 550, $565,000.
LUSBY AREA
Big Bear Lane, 11619, $241,000.
Chestnut Dr., 471, $290,000.
Foxwood Lane, 1990, $488,984.
Hickok Lane, 11224, $199,900.
Olivet Rd., 12740, $243,000.
San Angelo Lane, 12619, $289,900.
Soundings Rd., 12751, $280,000.
NORTH BEACH AREA
Buckingham Ct., 8801, $325,000.
Seventh St., 3945, $350,000.
OWINGS AREA
Flint Hill Rd. S., 6996, $320,000.
Skinners Turn Rd., 730, $650,000.
PRINCE FREDERICK AREA
Arden Ct., 950, $515,000.
Hawk Hill Dr., 657, $305,000.
Polo Way, 114, $300,000.
Whirlaway Dr., 349, $360,000.
SOLOMONS AREA
C St., 210, $558,000.
Rolling Hills Rd., 568, $985,000.
ST. LEONARD AREA
Beach Dr., 5430, $647,000.
Hillside Rd., 6050, $421,500.
Vivians Way, 2710, $438,000.
Charles County
These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in July were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.
Editor’s note: Because of privacy and safety concerns, The Post has removed the names of buyers and sellers in these transactions.
BRANDYWINE AREA
Beechnut Dr., 16102, $400,000.
BRYANS ROAD AREA
Cornell Rd., 6568, $294,000.
Lands End Ct., 6117, $258,000.
CHARLOTTE HALL AREA
Budds Creek Rd., 12560, $330,000.
HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA
Buckeye Dr., 6827, $340,000.
Dusty Miller Ct., 14529, $542,000.
Sly Fox Pl., 5810, $400,000.
INDIAN HEAD AREA
Blair Rd., 12, $246,000.
Joann Ct., 1, $328,500.
Sixth St., 18, $233,400.
ISSUE AREA
Limestone Dr., 14595, $360,000.
LA PLATA AREA
Buckeye Cir., 224, $358,510.
Chaff Way, 1012, $440,900.
Dobbins Ct., 6565, $374,260.
Hawkins Gate Rd., 6520, $460,000.
La Plata Rd., 10929, $255,000.
Mustang Dr., 29, $447,665.
Peppertree Pl., 11155, $465,000.
Rice Creek Ct., 11270, $489,900.
Suffolk Dr., 1012, $430,000.
MARBURY AREA
Janore Ct., 5375, $550,000.
MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA
Caroline Cir., 5204, $280,000.
Forest Cross Rd., 3000, $325,000.
Lisa Cir., 3401, $316,250.
Ronna Cir., 6103, $250,000.
Wachesaw Pl., 5813, $465,000.
NANJEMOY AREA
Green Manor Dr., 1675, $419,900.
NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA
Cliffton Dr., 9951, $375,000.
ST. CHARLES AREA
Barnstormers Lane, 5608, $350,000.
Doubleday Lane, 5437, $315,000.
Garner Ave., 201, $286,000.
Huntington Cir., 3292, $295,000.
Kempsford Field Pl., 3679, $223,000.
Nationals Lane, 11773, $367,500.
Quinn Ct., 4461, $256,500.
Thrice Pl., 5645, $585,000.
WALDORF (WEST) AREA
Bluebird Dr., 4080, $245,000.
Charterhouse Alley, 3756, $342,490.
Leighland Ct., 9857, $490,528.
Porpoise Ct., 6456, $375,000.
Sedgewick Dr., 3180, $470,000.
Wallingford Ct., 3717, $420,000.
WHITE PLAINS AREA
Hanson Rd., 3965, $387,000.
John Keats Pl., 5789, $348,890.
John Keats Pl., 5808, $351,030.
Markby Ct., 10491, $485,000.
Sierra Lane, 11320, $395,000.
St. Mary's County
CALIFORNIA AREA
Beechwood Ct., 44706, No. 5C, $125,000.
Cobblestone Lane, 23140, No. 410, $137,000.
FDR Blvd., 23560, No. 403, $189,000.
Hyacinth Lane, 23317, $285,000.
Lakeview Dr., 23271, $330,000.
Mill Cove Rd., 24065, $529,900.
Patuxent Beach Rd. N., 24080, $240,000.
Piney Wood Cir., 22946, $330,000.
Sugar Maple Ct., 23311, No. 2B, $135,000.
Wild Iris St., 43510, $281,800.
CALLAWAY AREA
Quince Ct., 20925, $389,000.
GREAT MILLS AREA
Deerpath Ct., 22394, $340,000.
Rutherford Blvd., 45614, $285,000.
Westmeath Way, 45512, No. B31, $136,000.
HOLLYWOOD AREA
Briscoe Rd., 25037, $499,000.
Holly Tree Lane, 24970, $280,000.
Plainview Dr., 43232, $269,900.
LEONARDTOWN AREA
Cedarwood Ct., 43286, $435,000.
Fairwood Ct., 21330, $574,900.
Hawk Ct., 40860, $324,000.
Margrove Cir., 41422, $413,459.
Nomoni St., 22264, $194,000.
LEXINGTON PARK AREA
Ark Ct., 20849, $287,500.
Chestnut St., 18404, $235,000.
Hawkbit Ct., 21362, $355,000.
Lucas Cove Rd., 47691, $460,000.
Pembrooke St., 46979, $410,000.
MECHANICSVILLE AREA
All Faith Church Rd., 29680, $445,000.
Chaptico Rd., 38395, $280,000.
Festoon Lane, 40297, $500,000.
Harrisburg Ct., 38635, $450,000.
Laurel Ridge Ct., 38460, $249,900.
Skyview Dr., 29911, $285,000.
TALL TIMBERS AREA
Shore Dr., 44997, $310,000.