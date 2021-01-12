Calvert County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in July 2020 were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

Editor’s note: Because of privacy and safety concerns, The Post has removed the names of buyers and sellers in these transactions.

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

Breezy Point Rd., 5131, $345,000.

Forest Ridge Dr., 8006, No. 3, $295,000.

Rosemary Dr., 5140, $275,000.

DUNKIRK AREA

Jonathan Dr., 9919, $369,900.

Smithville Dr., 3416, $451,000.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Carroll Rd., 2995, $870,000.

Fairwood Dr., 1280, $502,741.

Hoile Lane, 240, $555,000.

Pageway Ct., 3225, $629,000.

Verda Lane, 660, $635,000.

LUSBY AREA

Big Bear Lane, 11766, $272,000.

Cheyenne Trail, 12695, $260,000.

High Sierra Rd., 12649, $254,500.

Olivet Rd., 13425, $490,000.

Soundings Rd., 12968, $179,781.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Sea Oat Ct., 9330, $233,900.

OWINGS AREA

Arbor Way, 7930, $475,000.

Good Shepherd Way, 705, $799,900.

Stratford Ct., 8934, $600,000.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Cambridge Pl., 286, $269,000.

Helena Dr., 110, $360,000.

Senate Ct., 2413, $537,766.

Whirlaway Dr., 415, $391,500.

SOLOMONS AREA

C St., 211, $932,000.

Runabout Loop, 526, $303,000.

ST. LEONARD AREA

Bond St., 7350, $499,000.

Laurel Trail, 5425, $240,000.

Williams Wharf Rd., 4690, $147,146.

Charles County

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Belden Lane, 2394, $478,275.

Tree Vista Ct., 2436, $489,197.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Carrico Mill Lane, 7740, $335,000.

COBB ISLAND AREA

Neale Sound Dr., 12556, $325,000.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Callaway Pl., 12215, $530,000.

Forestal Ct., 17340, $389,900.

Swanson Creek Lane, 6024, $435,000.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Chapmans Landing Rd., 5481, $390,000.

Strauss Ave., 4300, $240,000.

ISSUE AREA

Wollaston Cir., 11542, $415,850.

LA PLATA AREA

Buckeye Cir., 258A, $358,905.

Charles Ct., 9602, $360,000.

Heather Ct., 201, $237,000.

Leicester Dr., 1319, $450,000.

Mallard Lane, 120, $374,000.

Norfolk Dr., 1002, $435,000.

Pollen Dr., 108, $535,000.

Robert Morgan Pl., 8925, $405,900.

Sweetgrass Cir., 1000, $515,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Black Oak Ct., 1902, $320,000.

Clayton Rd., 4622, $390,000.

Golden Gate Pl., 2705, $349,390.

Sandstone St., 12375, $320,000.

Wendy Lane, 12229, $309,900.

NANJEMOY AREA

Green Manor Dr., 1690, $420,000.

NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA

Lancaster Farm Rd., 15798, $705,000.

POMFRET AREA

Lowell Rd., 8880, $360,500.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Barrington Dr., 915, $316,000.

Fairfield Pl., 5535, $516,000.

Garner Ave., 226, $170,000.

Hyacinth Pl., 3443, No. C, $330,000.

La Costa Lane, 4620, $443,000.

Northgate Pl., 3986, $170,000.

Scottsdale Pl., 4647, $345,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Bramblewood Ct., 3020, $384,999.

Charterhouse Alley, 3758, $345,935.

Esser Pl., 3098, $290,000.

Manuel Pl., 3145, $360,000.

Portobello Ct., 2849, $375,000.

Senna Ct., 9244, $399,900.

Winding Trail Ct., 10669, $365,000.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Brideshead Ct., 5075, $485,000.

Hearthfire Ct., 3451, $420,000.

John Keats Pl., 5791, $347,140.

John Keats Pl., 5817, $357,890.

Mary Lane, 4840, $285,000.

Tarrington Pl., 3819, $381,000.

St. Mary's County

AVENUE AREA

Burch Rd., 39496, $442,000.

CALIFORNIA AREA

Bethfield Way, 45741, $307,000.

Elizabeth Hill St., 21173, $473,870.

Falling Leaf Lane, 23190, $255,000.

Jasmine Way, 23118, $340,000.

Lakeview Dr., 23305, $334,750.

Mimosa Ct., 44126, $399,900.

Patuxent Beach Rd. N., 24167, $575,000.

Swift Fox Dr., 43932, $465,000.

Wild Iris St., 43648, $390,000.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Mount Wolf Rd., 39460, $240,000.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Harrison St., 21752, $259,900.

Saint Elizabeths Ct., 22061, $184,000.

Westmeath Way, 45521, No. E22, $120,000.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Broad Creek Dr., 24493, $425,000.

Joy Chapel Rd., 44201, $349,500.

Ricky Dr., 25828, $281,300.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Challedon Way, 41465, $452,000.

Fairwood Ct., 21345, $505,000.

Hodges Lane, 18881, $325,000.

Marigold St., 21150, $407,000.

Rosebay St., 21084, $425,000.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Birdseye Ct., 21363, $340,000.

Easton Ct., 48261, $339,000.

Mako Way, 46266, $132,000.

Poplar Ridge Rd., 20636, $235,000.

Simmons St., 20785, $384,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Army Navy Dr., 35472, $290,000.

Forest Way, 26670, $424,900.

Henderson Farm Ct., 38025, $510,000.

Waterview Dr., 40291, $400,000.

RIDGE AREA

Airedele Rd., 49898, $450,000.

VALLEY LEE AREA

Drayden Rd., 45580, $475,000.