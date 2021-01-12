CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA
Breezy Point Rd., 5131, $345,000.
Forest Ridge Dr., 8006, No. 3, $295,000.
Rosemary Dr., 5140, $275,000.
DUNKIRK AREA
Jonathan Dr., 9919, $369,900.
Smithville Dr., 3416, $451,000.
HUNTINGTOWN AREA
Carroll Rd., 2995, $870,000.
Fairwood Dr., 1280, $502,741.
Hoile Lane, 240, $555,000.
Pageway Ct., 3225, $629,000.
Verda Lane, 660, $635,000.
LUSBY AREA
Big Bear Lane, 11766, $272,000.
Cheyenne Trail, 12695, $260,000.
High Sierra Rd., 12649, $254,500.
Olivet Rd., 13425, $490,000.
Soundings Rd., 12968, $179,781.
NORTH BEACH AREA
Sea Oat Ct., 9330, $233,900.
OWINGS AREA
Arbor Way, 7930, $475,000.
Good Shepherd Way, 705, $799,900.
Stratford Ct., 8934, $600,000.
PRINCE FREDERICK AREA
Cambridge Pl., 286, $269,000.
Helena Dr., 110, $360,000.
Senate Ct., 2413, $537,766.
Whirlaway Dr., 415, $391,500.
SOLOMONS AREA
C St., 211, $932,000.
Runabout Loop, 526, $303,000.
ST. LEONARD AREA
Bond St., 7350, $499,000.
Laurel Trail, 5425, $240,000.
Williams Wharf Rd., 4690, $147,146.
Charles County
These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in July 2020 were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.
Editor’s note: Because of privacy and safety concerns, The Post has removed the names of buyers and sellers in these transactions.
BRYANS ROAD AREA
Belden Lane, 2394, $478,275.
Tree Vista Ct., 2436, $489,197.
CHARLOTTE HALL AREA
Carrico Mill Lane, 7740, $335,000.
COBB ISLAND AREA
Neale Sound Dr., 12556, $325,000.
HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA
Callaway Pl., 12215, $530,000.
Forestal Ct., 17340, $389,900.
Swanson Creek Lane, 6024, $435,000.
INDIAN HEAD AREA
Chapmans Landing Rd., 5481, $390,000.
Strauss Ave., 4300, $240,000.
ISSUE AREA
Wollaston Cir., 11542, $415,850.
LA PLATA AREA
Buckeye Cir., 258A, $358,905.
Charles Ct., 9602, $360,000.
Heather Ct., 201, $237,000.
Leicester Dr., 1319, $450,000.
Mallard Lane, 120, $374,000.
Norfolk Dr., 1002, $435,000.
Pollen Dr., 108, $535,000.
Robert Morgan Pl., 8925, $405,900.
Sweetgrass Cir., 1000, $515,000.
MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA
Black Oak Ct., 1902, $320,000.
Clayton Rd., 4622, $390,000.
Golden Gate Pl., 2705, $349,390.
Sandstone St., 12375, $320,000.
Wendy Lane, 12229, $309,900.
NANJEMOY AREA
Green Manor Dr., 1690, $420,000.
NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA
Lancaster Farm Rd., 15798, $705,000.
POMFRET AREA
Lowell Rd., 8880, $360,500.
ST. CHARLES AREA
Barrington Dr., 915, $316,000.
Fairfield Pl., 5535, $516,000.
Garner Ave., 226, $170,000.
Hyacinth Pl., 3443, No. C, $330,000.
La Costa Lane, 4620, $443,000.
Northgate Pl., 3986, $170,000.
Scottsdale Pl., 4647, $345,000.
WALDORF (WEST) AREA
Bramblewood Ct., 3020, $384,999.
Charterhouse Alley, 3758, $345,935.
Esser Pl., 3098, $290,000.
Manuel Pl., 3145, $360,000.
Portobello Ct., 2849, $375,000.
Senna Ct., 9244, $399,900.
Winding Trail Ct., 10669, $365,000.
WHITE PLAINS AREA
Brideshead Ct., 5075, $485,000.
Hearthfire Ct., 3451, $420,000.
John Keats Pl., 5791, $347,140.
John Keats Pl., 5817, $357,890.
Mary Lane, 4840, $285,000.
Tarrington Pl., 3819, $381,000.
St. Mary's County
AVENUE AREA
Burch Rd., 39496, $442,000.
CALIFORNIA AREA
Bethfield Way, 45741, $307,000.
Elizabeth Hill St., 21173, $473,870.
Falling Leaf Lane, 23190, $255,000.
Jasmine Way, 23118, $340,000.
Lakeview Dr., 23305, $334,750.
Mimosa Ct., 44126, $399,900.
Patuxent Beach Rd. N., 24167, $575,000.
Swift Fox Dr., 43932, $465,000.
Wild Iris St., 43648, $390,000.
CHARLOTTE HALL AREA
Mount Wolf Rd., 39460, $240,000.
GREAT MILLS AREA
Harrison St., 21752, $259,900.
Saint Elizabeths Ct., 22061, $184,000.
Westmeath Way, 45521, No. E22, $120,000.
HOLLYWOOD AREA
Broad Creek Dr., 24493, $425,000.
Joy Chapel Rd., 44201, $349,500.
Ricky Dr., 25828, $281,300.
LEONARDTOWN AREA
Challedon Way, 41465, $452,000.
Fairwood Ct., 21345, $505,000.
Hodges Lane, 18881, $325,000.
Marigold St., 21150, $407,000.
Rosebay St., 21084, $425,000.
LEXINGTON PARK AREA
Birdseye Ct., 21363, $340,000.
Easton Ct., 48261, $339,000.
Mako Way, 46266, $132,000.
Poplar Ridge Rd., 20636, $235,000.
Simmons St., 20785, $384,000.
MECHANICSVILLE AREA
Army Navy Dr., 35472, $290,000.
Forest Way, 26670, $424,900.
Henderson Farm Ct., 38025, $510,000.
Waterview Dr., 40291, $400,000.
RIDGE AREA
Airedele Rd., 49898, $450,000.
VALLEY LEE AREA
Drayden Rd., 45580, $475,000.