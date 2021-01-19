CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA
C St., 7704, $367,000.
Harrison Blvd., 8275, $450,000.
Rosemary Dr., 5145, $117,500.
DUNKIRK AREA
Feather Ridge Ct., 2835, $404,000.
King Dr., 3610, $413,000.
Three Doctors Rd., 10331, $510,000.
HUNTINGTOWN AREA
Cox Rd., 1110, $387,000.
Fairwood Dr., 1380, $580,000.
Holland Cliffs Rd., 3130, $364,560.
Queensberry Dr., 2817, $449,950.
Wilson Rd., 1150, $365,000.
LUSBY AREA
Boundary Dr., 12698, $235,000.
Coster Rd., 902, $340,000.
Hawthorne Ct., 411, $240,000.
Hollidge Rd., 1289, $449,000.
Park Chesapeake Dr., 2055, $424,000.
Sidewinder Ct., 11509, $220,000.
Stallion Lane, 410, $280,000.
NORTH BEACH AREA
Sixth St., 3629, $290,000.
OWINGS AREA
Barefoot Lane, 1201, $381,000.
Lower Marlboro Lane, 6520, $415,000.
PRINCE FREDERICK AREA
Homeland Ct., 7040, $425,000.
Shore Dr. S., 4407, $359,000.
SOLOMONS AREA
Calvert St., 14371, $410,000.
Shipwrights Cir., 13312, $238,000.
ST. LEONARD AREA
Broadview Terr., 1591, $370,000.
Long Beach Dr., 6541, $235,000.
Woods Rd., 1400, $365,000.
Charles County
These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in July 2020 were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.
Editor’s note: Because of privacy and safety concerns, The Post has removed the names of buyers and sellers in these transactions.
BRYANS ROAD AREA
Belden Lane, 2406, $483,959.
Hampton Dr. S., 2344, $385,000.
BRYANTOWN AREA
Cheltenham Pl., 13215, $445,000.
CHARLOTTE HALL AREA
Dubois Rd., 9570, $329,900.
COBB ISLAND AREA
Potomac River Dr., 15317, $495,000.
HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA
Cloverleaf Ct., 15650, $494,500.
Mairfield Ct., 6322, $540,000.
Sweetwater Ct., 17095, $436,500.
INDIAN HEAD AREA
Deer Creek Ct., 2852, $500,000.
Riverwatch Lane, 15, $339,000.
LA PLATA AREA
Adrian Lane, 11787, $499,900.
Calverts Run Ct., 12267, $598,091.
Charles St., 9658, $386,000.
Edelen Station Pl., 729, $300,000.
Hibiscus Ct., 113, $237,000.
Lily Ct., 5320, $237,000.
Matthew Henson Ct., 8034, $655,413.
Norfolk Dr., 1040, $435,000.
Pollen Dr., 118, $419,000.
Rye Dr., 1030, $339,575.
Teal Ct., 20, $235,000.
MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA
Briarwood Dr., 2159, $335,000.
Devonshire Rd., 3210, $359,900.
Golden Gate Pl., 2719, $366,585.
Pinewood Dr., 2764, $360,000.
Stanford Pl., 2604, $242,000.
Westdale Dr., 206, $251,000.
NANJEMOY AREA
Navajo Pl., 7800, $307,245.
POMFRET AREA
Preston Lane, 5014, $297,000.
PORT TOBACCO AREA
Zachary Rd., 7705, $226,800.
ST. CHARLES AREA
Copley Ave., 918, $245,000.
Gerry Lane, 508, $325,000.
Marston Moor Lane, 11631, $445,000.
Pine Cone Cir., 3883, $237,000.
Sherman Rd., 109, $305,000.
WALDORF (WEST) AREA
Charterhouse Alley, 3750, $377,990.
Charterhouse Alley, 3760, $365,799.
Hunt Ct., 2925, $325,000.
Mink Ct., 6730, $320,000.
Redhorse Ct., 5013, $335,000.
WELCOME AREA
Blossom Point Rd., 8250, $479,649.
WHITE PLAINS AREA
Coastal Blvd., 4612, $295,000.
Hedgemeade Ct., 3911, $473,500.
Norman Dr., 8605, $349,900.
Wamsley Ct., 9992, $415,000.
St. Mary's County
These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in July 2020 were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.
Editor’s note: Because of privacy and safety concerns, The Post has removed the names of buyers and sellers in these transactions.
CALIFORNIA AREA
Bethfield Way, 45866, $291,000.
Elizabeth Hill St., 21192, $435,519.
Gross Dr., 23650, $395,000.
Lilliflora Dr., 23398, $372,140.
Misty Pond Lane, 23302, $349,900.
Peony Pl., 43970, $379,999.
St. Andrews Church Rd., 43774, $442,500.
Swift Fox Dr., 44021, $285,000.
Wild Iris St., 43687, $425,000.
GREAT MILLS AREA
Laurens Run North Way, 45752, $307,000.
St. Michaels Cir., 22104, $187,000.
Westmeath Way, 45522, No. A21, $147,000.
HOLLYWOOD AREA
Fox Run Lane, 24945, $425,000.
Miley Dr., 24306, $424,900.
Windy Ct., 24310, $330,000.
LEONARDTOWN AREA
Chestnut Hill St., 41333, $483,000.
Funny Cide Way, 41496, $450,000.
Landing Way, 22520, $495,500.
Medleys Neck Rd., 44245, $384,000.
St. Andrews Church Rd., 42328, $246,000.
LEXINGTON PARK AREA
Bradley Way, 47095, $439,000.
Jettison Ct., 21302, $330,000.
Middlegate Dr., 20829, $389,900.
Snow Hill Manor Rd. N., 20011, $318,000.
MECHANICSVILLE AREA
Army Navy Dr., 35775, $290,000.
Delabrooke Rd., 40945, $265,000.
Golf Course Dr., 35564, $302,000.
Hidden Acres Ct., 26870, $449,900.
Queen Arbor Ct., 41170, $420,000.
PARK HALL AREA
Point Lookout Rd., 18097, $211,000.
RIDGE AREA
Bayne Rd., 16030, $740,000.
VALLEY LEE AREA
Nick Mattingly Lane, 19192, $316,575.