Calvert County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in July 2020 were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

Editor’s note: Because of privacy and safety concerns, The Post has removed the names of buyers and sellers in these transactions.

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

C St., 7704, $367,000.

Harrison Blvd., 8275, $450,000.

Rosemary Dr., 5145, $117,500.

DUNKIRK AREA

Feather Ridge Ct., 2835, $404,000.

King Dr., 3610, $413,000.

Three Doctors Rd., 10331, $510,000.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Cox Rd., 1110, $387,000.

Fairwood Dr., 1380, $580,000.

Holland Cliffs Rd., 3130, $364,560.

Queensberry Dr., 2817, $449,950.

Wilson Rd., 1150, $365,000.

LUSBY AREA

Boundary Dr., 12698, $235,000.

Coster Rd., 902, $340,000.

Hawthorne Ct., 411, $240,000.

Hollidge Rd., 1289, $449,000.

Park Chesapeake Dr., 2055, $424,000.

Sidewinder Ct., 11509, $220,000.

Stallion Lane, 410, $280,000.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Sixth St., 3629, $290,000.

OWINGS AREA

Barefoot Lane, 1201, $381,000.

Lower Marlboro Lane, 6520, $415,000.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Homeland Ct., 7040, $425,000.

Shore Dr. S., 4407, $359,000.

SOLOMONS AREA

Calvert St., 14371, $410,000.

Shipwrights Cir., 13312, $238,000.

ST. LEONARD AREA

Broadview Terr., 1591, $370,000.

Long Beach Dr., 6541, $235,000.

Woods Rd., 1400, $365,000.

Charles County

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Belden Lane, 2406, $483,959.

Hampton Dr. S., 2344, $385,000.

BRYANTOWN AREA

Cheltenham Pl., 13215, $445,000.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Dubois Rd., 9570, $329,900.

COBB ISLAND AREA

Potomac River Dr., 15317, $495,000.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Cloverleaf Ct., 15650, $494,500.

Mairfield Ct., 6322, $540,000.

Sweetwater Ct., 17095, $436,500.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Deer Creek Ct., 2852, $500,000.

Riverwatch Lane, 15, $339,000.

LA PLATA AREA

Adrian Lane, 11787, $499,900.

Calverts Run Ct., 12267, $598,091.

Charles St., 9658, $386,000.

Edelen Station Pl., 729, $300,000.

Hibiscus Ct., 113, $237,000.

Lily Ct., 5320, $237,000.

Matthew Henson Ct., 8034, $655,413.

Norfolk Dr., 1040, $435,000.

Pollen Dr., 118, $419,000.

Rye Dr., 1030, $339,575.

Teal Ct., 20, $235,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Briarwood Dr., 2159, $335,000.

Devonshire Rd., 3210, $359,900.

Golden Gate Pl., 2719, $366,585.

Pinewood Dr., 2764, $360,000.

Stanford Pl., 2604, $242,000.

Westdale Dr., 206, $251,000.

NANJEMOY AREA

Navajo Pl., 7800, $307,245.

POMFRET AREA

Preston Lane, 5014, $297,000.

PORT TOBACCO AREA

Zachary Rd., 7705, $226,800.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Copley Ave., 918, $245,000.

Gerry Lane, 508, $325,000.

Marston Moor Lane, 11631, $445,000.

Pine Cone Cir., 3883, $237,000.

Sherman Rd., 109, $305,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Charterhouse Alley, 3750, $377,990.

Charterhouse Alley, 3760, $365,799.

Hunt Ct., 2925, $325,000.

Mink Ct., 6730, $320,000.

Redhorse Ct., 5013, $335,000.

WELCOME AREA

Blossom Point Rd., 8250, $479,649.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Coastal Blvd., 4612, $295,000.

Hedgemeade Ct., 3911, $473,500.

Norman Dr., 8605, $349,900.

Wamsley Ct., 9992, $415,000.

St. Mary's County

CALIFORNIA AREA

Bethfield Way, 45866, $291,000.

Elizabeth Hill St., 21192, $435,519.

Gross Dr., 23650, $395,000.

Lilliflora Dr., 23398, $372,140.

Misty Pond Lane, 23302, $349,900.

Peony Pl., 43970, $379,999.

St. Andrews Church Rd., 43774, $442,500.

Swift Fox Dr., 44021, $285,000.

Wild Iris St., 43687, $425,000.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Laurens Run North Way, 45752, $307,000.

St. Michaels Cir., 22104, $187,000.

Westmeath Way, 45522, No. A21, $147,000.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Fox Run Lane, 24945, $425,000.

Miley Dr., 24306, $424,900.

Windy Ct., 24310, $330,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Chestnut Hill St., 41333, $483,000.

Funny Cide Way, 41496, $450,000.

Landing Way, 22520, $495,500.

Medleys Neck Rd., 44245, $384,000.

St. Andrews Church Rd., 42328, $246,000.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Bradley Way, 47095, $439,000.

Jettison Ct., 21302, $330,000.

Middlegate Dr., 20829, $389,900.

Snow Hill Manor Rd. N., 20011, $318,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Army Navy Dr., 35775, $290,000.

Delabrooke Rd., 40945, $265,000.

Golf Course Dr., 35564, $302,000.

Hidden Acres Ct., 26870, $449,900.

Queen Arbor Ct., 41170, $420,000.

PARK HALL AREA

Point Lookout Rd., 18097, $211,000.

RIDGE AREA

Bayne Rd., 16030, $740,000.

VALLEY LEE AREA

Nick Mattingly Lane, 19192, $316,575.