BROOMES ISLAND AREA
School Rd., 4144, $500,000.
CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA
Cavalcade Dr., 7488, $525,000.
Saint Andrews Dr., 8712, $300,000.
DUNKIRK AREA
Golden Russet Dr., 9822, $409,000.
Knight Ave., 1412, $320,000.
HUNTINGTOWN AREA
Falls Pointe Way, 930, $720,000.
Lady Annes Way, 2600, $631,000.
Queensberry Dr., 2909, $485,000.
LUSBY AREA
Bald Eagle Lane, 732, $174,850.
Bowie Trail, 217, $202,500.
El Segunda Lane, 12450, $216,000.
H.G. Trueman Rd., 10955, $265,000.
Redlands Rd., 11424, $237,000.
Skyview Dr., 743, $274,500.
Texola Ct., 751, $254,900.
NORTH BEACH AREA
Sixth St., 3716, $295,000.
OWINGS AREA
Chaneyville Rd., 3665, $450,000.
Saffron Way, 1112, $440,000.
PORT REPUBLIC AREA
Mills Field Lane, 5640, $410,000.
PRINCE FREDERICK AREA
Colton Ct., 907, $369,000.
Natures Way, 2020, $411,000.
SOLOMONS AREA
Bean Rd., 84, $405,000.
Lore Pines Lane, 13426, $402,000.
Solomons Island Rd. S., 14290, $510,000.
ST. LEONARD AREA
Commodore Barney Rd., 1350, $775,000.
Majesty Lane, 5360, $373,500.
Charles County
These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in July 2020 were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.
Editor’s note: Because of privacy and safety concerns, The Post has removed the names of buyers and sellers in these transactions.
BRYANS ROAD AREA
Hilton Ct., 1917, $322,000.
BRYANTOWN AREA
Jenkins Farm Rd., 13432, $374,900.
CHARLOTTE HALL AREA
Enchanted Pl., 14190, $407,000.
FAULKNER AREA
Faulkner Rd., 10030, $240,000.
HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA
Colonial Lane, 7005, $325,000.
INDIAN HEAD AREA
Barnett Smith Pl., 6315, $250,000.
Indian Head Ave., 303, $166,900.
Sandra Ct., 10, $190,000.
ISSUE AREA
Bachelors Hope Ct., 11615, $348,000.
LA PLATA AREA
Agricopia Dr., 1038, $439,900.
Copper Lane, 7010, $575,000.
Glen Albin Rd., 7060, $326,000.
Linden Lane, 517, $325,000.
Mattingly Rd., 11005, $388,000.
Patuxent Dr. E., 1200, $369,900.
Prince Charles Dr., 713, $340,500.
Rye Dr., 1032, $332,900.
Wales Dr., 1038, $492,000.
MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA
Burning Oak Dr., 2714, $390,500.
Doctor Samuel Mudd Rd., 4398, $335,000.
Green Pine Rd., 13335, $389,000.
Pipestone Pl., 3547, $314,500.
Tawny Dr., 2348, $385,000.
Yorktown Dr., 3627, $330,000.
NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA
Riverhaven Pl., 13040, $405,000.
PORT TOBACCO AREA
Megan Lane, 8300, $560,000.
ST. CHARLES AREA
Adams Rd., 1206, $270,000.
Daisy Pl., 3437-C, $263,000.
Forgotten Farm Pl., 12120, $564,900.
Keepsake Pl., 4, $235,000.
Medinah St., 11663, $377,000.
Quade Cir., 4865, $286,800.
Sunningdale Pl., 11764, $270,000.
WALDORF (WEST) AREA
Armadillo Ct., 6764, $290,000.
Charterhouse Alley, 3752, No. E, $356,000.
Damselfish Ct., 5018, $339,900.
Jackrabbit Ct., 6807, $349,900.
Omega Pl., 3118, $500,000.
Ricker Pond Ct., 2663, $488,275.
Sunshine Pl., 10508, $347,000.
WHITE PLAINS AREA
Flag Ct., 11349, $435,000.
Highgrove Dr., 3426, $442,985.
John Keats Pl., 5800, $357,290.
John Keats Pl., 5824, $351,170.
Saint Brides St., 4753, $375,000.
St. Mary's County
CALIFORNIA AREA
Bethfield Way, 45884, $300,000.
Elizabeth Hill St., 21239, $379,900.
Holly Hill Lane, 23227, $315,000.
Keyport Ct., 45276, $209,990.
Lizson Ct., 21109, $360,000.
Old Rolling Rd., 22481, $250,000.
Peony Pl., 43973, $300,000.
Scotch Pine Ct., 23218, $295,000.
Tennyhill St., 45637, $362,117.
Woodstown Way, 45251, $165,000.
GREAT MILLS AREA
Longfields Blvd., 45538, $300,000.
Stoney Ct., 45882, $338,500.
Wexford Way, 45499, $188,000.
HOLLYWOOD AREA
Galloway Pl., 23224, $490,000.
Nicholson St., 23283, $520,000.
LEONARDTOWN AREA
Breton View Dr., 40433, $290,000.
Coventry Dr., 23748, $495,000.
Miss June Ct., 41478, $290,000.
Waterside Dr., 20720, $385,125.
LEXINGTON PARK AREA
Chase Point Lane, 47099, $365,000.
Essex Dr. S., 21453, $220,000.
Lookout Dr., 21392, $215,000.
Monte Carlo Lane, 20420, $385,000.
Quincy Terr. W., 45878, $300,000.
Springwood Ct., 21948, $260,000.
MECHANICSVILLE AREA
Dixie Lyon Rd., 37045, $200,000.
Gosling Ct., 28004, $355,000.
Hill And Dale Dr., 29084, $286,000.
Sandy Ct., 26170, $277,500.
PINEY POINT AREA
Camp Merryelande Rd., 15977, $350,000.