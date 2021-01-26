Home Sales

Calvert County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in July 2020 were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

Editor’s note: Because of privacy and safety concerns, The Post has removed the names of buyers and sellers in these transactions.

BROOMES ISLAND AREA

School Rd., 4144, $500,000.

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

Cavalcade Dr., 7488, $525,000.

Saint Andrews Dr., 8712, $300,000.

DUNKIRK AREA

Golden Russet Dr., 9822, $409,000.

Knight Ave., 1412, $320,000.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Falls Pointe Way, 930, $720,000.

Lady Annes Way, 2600, $631,000.

Queensberry Dr., 2909, $485,000.

LUSBY AREA

Bald Eagle Lane, 732, $174,850.

Bowie Trail, 217, $202,500.

El Segunda Lane, 12450, $216,000.

H.G. Trueman Rd., 10955, $265,000.

Redlands Rd., 11424, $237,000.

Skyview Dr., 743, $274,500.

Texola Ct., 751, $254,900.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Sixth St., 3716, $295,000.

OWINGS AREA

Chaneyville Rd., 3665, $450,000.

Saffron Way, 1112, $440,000.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

Mills Field Lane, 5640, $410,000.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Colton Ct., 907, $369,000.

Natures Way, 2020, $411,000.

SOLOMONS AREA

Bean Rd., 84, $405,000.

Lore Pines Lane, 13426, $402,000.

Solomons Island Rd. S., 14290, $510,000.

ST. LEONARD AREA

Commodore Barney Rd., 1350, $775,000.

Majesty Lane, 5360, $373,500.

Charles County

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Hilton Ct., 1917, $322,000.

BRYANTOWN AREA

Jenkins Farm Rd., 13432, $374,900.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Enchanted Pl., 14190, $407,000.

FAULKNER AREA

Faulkner Rd., 10030, $240,000.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Colonial Lane, 7005, $325,000.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Barnett Smith Pl., 6315, $250,000.

Indian Head Ave., 303, $166,900.

Sandra Ct., 10, $190,000.

ISSUE AREA

Bachelors Hope Ct., 11615, $348,000.

LA PLATA AREA

Agricopia Dr., 1038, $439,900.

Copper Lane, 7010, $575,000.

Glen Albin Rd., 7060, $326,000.

Linden Lane, 517, $325,000.

Mattingly Rd., 11005, $388,000.

Patuxent Dr. E., 1200, $369,900.

Prince Charles Dr., 713, $340,500.

Rye Dr., 1032, $332,900.

Wales Dr., 1038, $492,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Burning Oak Dr., 2714, $390,500.

Doctor Samuel Mudd Rd., 4398, $335,000.

Green Pine Rd., 13335, $389,000.

Pipestone Pl., 3547, $314,500.

Tawny Dr., 2348, $385,000.

Yorktown Dr., 3627, $330,000.

NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA

Riverhaven Pl., 13040, $405,000.

PORT TOBACCO AREA

Megan Lane, 8300, $560,000.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Adams Rd., 1206, $270,000.

Daisy Pl., 3437-C, $263,000.

Forgotten Farm Pl., 12120, $564,900.

Keepsake Pl., 4, $235,000.

Medinah St., 11663, $377,000.

Quade Cir., 4865, $286,800.

Sunningdale Pl., 11764, $270,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Armadillo Ct., 6764, $290,000.

Charterhouse Alley, 3752, No. E, $356,000.

Damselfish Ct., 5018, $339,900.

Jackrabbit Ct., 6807, $349,900.

Omega Pl., 3118, $500,000.

Ricker Pond Ct., 2663, $488,275.

Sunshine Pl., 10508, $347,000.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Flag Ct., 11349, $435,000.

Highgrove Dr., 3426, $442,985.

John Keats Pl., 5800, $357,290.

John Keats Pl., 5824, $351,170.

Saint Brides St., 4753, $375,000.

St. Mary's County

CALIFORNIA AREA

Bethfield Way, 45884, $300,000.

Elizabeth Hill St., 21239, $379,900.

Holly Hill Lane, 23227, $315,000.

Keyport Ct., 45276, $209,990.

Lizson Ct., 21109, $360,000.

Old Rolling Rd., 22481, $250,000.

Peony Pl., 43973, $300,000.

Scotch Pine Ct., 23218, $295,000.

Tennyhill St., 45637, $362,117.

Woodstown Way, 45251, $165,000.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Longfields Blvd., 45538, $300,000.

Stoney Ct., 45882, $338,500.

Wexford Way, 45499, $188,000.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Galloway Pl., 23224, $490,000.

Nicholson St., 23283, $520,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Breton View Dr., 40433, $290,000.

Coventry Dr., 23748, $495,000.

Miss June Ct., 41478, $290,000.

Waterside Dr., 20720, $385,125.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Chase Point Lane, 47099, $365,000.

Essex Dr. S., 21453, $220,000.

Lookout Dr., 21392, $215,000.

Monte Carlo Lane, 20420, $385,000.

Quincy Terr. W., 45878, $300,000.

Springwood Ct., 21948, $260,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Dixie Lyon Rd., 37045, $200,000.

Gosling Ct., 28004, $355,000.

Hill And Dale Dr., 29084, $286,000.

Sandy Ct., 26170, $277,500.

PINEY POINT AREA

Camp Merryelande Rd., 15977, $350,000.