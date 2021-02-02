DUNKIRK AREA
Icehouse Ct., 2729, $531,032.
HUNTINGTOWN AREA
Autumn Ct., 160, $525,000.
Cox Rd., 1010, $411,000.
Huntingtown Rd., 4290, $430,000.
Sheckells Rd., 40, $375,000.
LUSBY AREA
Bay View Dr., 537, $285,000.
Cattle Drive Lane, 1036, $330,000.
Deer Dr., 281, $435,281.
Joy Rd., 13370, $335,000.
Miriam Lane, 655, $326,000.
Quapaw Ct., 734, $260,000.
Thunderbird Dr., 332, $255,000.
NORTH BEACH AREA
Bedford Dr., 3789, $348,000.
Sixth St., 3804, $242,000.
OWINGS AREA
Candlestick Way, 1746, $467,000.
Mikes Way, 1915, $640,000.
Watson Rd., 1951, $485,000.
PORT REPUBLIC AREA
Hance Rd., 3730, $453,750.
Vern Rd., 2220, $375,000.
PRINCE FREDERICK AREA
Dark Star Way, 441, $360,000.
Pin Oak Ct., 733, $302,000.
West Ave., 303, $270,000.
SOLOMONS AREA
Stowaway Ct., 13440, $230,000.
ST. LEONARD AREA
Hillside Rd., 5964, $360,000.
Majesty Lane, 5310, $408,000.
Weaver Ct., 5945, $425,000.
SUNDERLAND AREA
Valley Lane, 1930, $531,000.
Charles County
These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in August 2020 were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.
BEL ALTON AREA
Fairground Rd., 8935, $379,000.
BRYANS ROAD AREA
Blackberry Ct., 2408, $350,000.
Pepperbush Pl., 6792, $380,000.
CHARLOTTE HALL AREA
Bowling Dr., 9815, $589,900.
COBB ISLAND AREA
Wicomico River Dr., 18850, $610,000.
HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA
Delmarva Ct., 16565, $410,000.
Oak Glen Cir., 15585Q, $470,000.
INDIAN HEAD AREA
Green Meadows Dr., 3260, $299,750.
Smallwood Church Rd., 5580, $264,000.
LA PLATA AREA
Charles St., 11630, $606,000.
Edelen Station Pl., 200, No. 6301, $255,000.
Leicester Dr., 1408, $465,000.
Mustang Dr., 19, $338,000.
Patuxent Ct., 407, $175,000.
Redwood Cir., 1312, $349,000.
Springhill Newtown Rd., 9557, $405,000.
Wiltshire Dr., 1005, $375,000.
MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA
Betsy Cir., 5807, $343,000.
Greenwood Dr., 2117, $260,000.
Lucy Dr., 5428, $330,000.
Notched Beak Ct., 5546, $450,000.
Vest Lane, 5105, $945,000.
NANJEMOY AREA
Maryland Point Rd., 11795, $327,000.
NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA
Emerald Lane, 9810, $235,000.
POMFRET AREA
Bellewood Dr., 4460, $360,000.
PORT TOBACCO AREA
Chedworth Pl., 8350, $500,000.
ST. CHARLES AREA
Chapelside Ct., 2084, $259,000.
Franklin Ct., 3147, $325,000.
Lovelace Ct., 3005, $300,000.
Norbeck Ct., 11778, $420,000.
Walnut Ct., 3429, No. A, $235,000.
WALDORF (WEST) AREA
Ashford Cir., 10655, $425,000.
Bluebird Dr., 4129, $235,000.
Cheryl Turn, 10709, $515,000.
Linden Grove Dr., 3465, $475,000.
Secor Ct., 8535, $550,000.
Tacoma Pl., 2408, $328,000.
WHITE PLAINS AREA
King Arthur Ct., 7850, $415,000.
Tahoe Pl., 4017, $221,188.
St. Mary's County
These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in August 2020 were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.
CALIFORNIA AREA
Alder Lane, 23121, $385,000.
Bayside Way, 22714, $170,000.
Kingston Creek Rd., 23387, $300,000.
Mountain Laurel Lane, 23114, $277,000.
Rolling Oak Lane, 44624, $410,000.
Swift Fox Dr., 43925, $429,900.
CLEMENTS AREA
Grampton Rd., 23175, $390,000.
GREAT MILLS AREA
Caravel Ct., 22060, $223,000.
Greens Rest Dr. N., 45990, $443,000.
Trim Way, 22578, $272,000.
HOLLYWOOD AREA
Half Pone Point Rd., 24290, $740,000.
Jones Wharf Rd., 26358, $248,500.
LEONARDTOWN AREA
Ben Morgan Rd., 40026, $490,000.
Bull Rd., 22595, $289,900.
Clarks Rest Rd., 23232, $420,000.
Deer Wood Park Dr., 20780, $490,000.
Gum Spring Dr., 43104, $463,000.
Jenifer Ct., 23290, $419,500.
Osborne Lane, 41447, $440,000.
Poplar Hill Creek Lane, 19990, $749,900.
Whimsical Ct., 41418, $490,000.
LEXINGTON PARK AREA
Alydar Dr., 22364, $360,000.
Defender St., 21615, $253,000.
Harbor Lane, 45934, $425,000.
Kessler Way, 48740, $405,000.
Olde Hewitt Rd., 22456, $349,900.
Schwartzkopf Dr., 47209, $310,000.
Sylvan Ct., 46221, $280,000.
Yorktown Rd., 46620, $125,000.
MECHANICSVILLE AREA
Hill St., 28690, $274,990.
Lindsey Way, 39544, $275,000.
Overlook Ct., 29742, $239,900.
Scenic View St., 25622, $515,000.
PINEY POINT AREA
Piney Point Rd., 17191, $620,000.
RIDGE AREA
Wynne Rd., 48740, $265,000.
VALLEY LEE AREA
Shetland Acres Dr., 45201, $560,000.