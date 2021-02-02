Calvert County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in August 2020 were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

Bayside Rd., 8501, No. 405, $369,500.

Cannoncade Ct., 3354, $510,000.

Greenspring Dr., 8291, $484,000.

Silverton Lane, 3397, $289,900.

DUNKIRK AREA

Icehouse Ct., 2729, $531,032.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Autumn Ct., 160, $525,000.

Cox Rd., 1010, $411,000.

Huntingtown Rd., 4290, $430,000.

Sheckells Rd., 40, $375,000.

LUSBY AREA

Bay View Dr., 537, $285,000.

Cattle Drive Lane, 1036, $330,000.

Deer Dr., 281, $435,281.

Joy Rd., 13370, $335,000.

Miriam Lane, 655, $326,000.

Quapaw Ct., 734, $260,000.

Thunderbird Dr., 332, $255,000.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Bedford Dr., 3789, $348,000.

Sixth St., 3804, $242,000.

OWINGS AREA

Candlestick Way, 1746, $467,000.

Mikes Way, 1915, $640,000.

Watson Rd., 1951, $485,000.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

Hance Rd., 3730, $453,750.

Vern Rd., 2220, $375,000.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Dark Star Way, 441, $360,000.

Pin Oak Ct., 733, $302,000.

West Ave., 303, $270,000.

SOLOMONS AREA

Stowaway Ct., 13440, $230,000.

ST. LEONARD AREA

Hillside Rd., 5964, $360,000.

Majesty Lane, 5310, $408,000.

Weaver Ct., 5945, $425,000.

SUNDERLAND AREA

Valley Lane, 1930, $531,000.

Charles County

BEL ALTON AREA

Fairground Rd., 8935, $379,000.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Blackberry Ct., 2408, $350,000.

Pepperbush Pl., 6792, $380,000.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Bowling Dr., 9815, $589,900.

COBB ISLAND AREA

Wicomico River Dr., 18850, $610,000.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Delmarva Ct., 16565, $410,000.

Oak Glen Cir., 15585Q, $470,000.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Green Meadows Dr., 3260, $299,750.

Smallwood Church Rd., 5580, $264,000.

LA PLATA AREA

Charles St., 11630, $606,000.

Edelen Station Pl., 200, No. 6301, $255,000.

Leicester Dr., 1408, $465,000.

Mustang Dr., 19, $338,000.

Patuxent Ct., 407, $175,000.

Redwood Cir., 1312, $349,000.

Springhill Newtown Rd., 9557, $405,000.

Wiltshire Dr., 1005, $375,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Betsy Cir., 5807, $343,000.

Greenwood Dr., 2117, $260,000.

Lucy Dr., 5428, $330,000.

Notched Beak Ct., 5546, $450,000.

Vest Lane, 5105, $945,000.

NANJEMOY AREA

Maryland Point Rd., 11795, $327,000.

NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA

Emerald Lane, 9810, $235,000.

POMFRET AREA

Bellewood Dr., 4460, $360,000.

PORT TOBACCO AREA

Chedworth Pl., 8350, $500,000.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Chapelside Ct., 2084, $259,000.

Franklin Ct., 3147, $325,000.

Lovelace Ct., 3005, $300,000.

Norbeck Ct., 11778, $420,000.

Walnut Ct., 3429, No. A, $235,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Ashford Cir., 10655, $425,000.

Bluebird Dr., 4129, $235,000.

Cheryl Turn, 10709, $515,000.

Linden Grove Dr., 3465, $475,000.

Secor Ct., 8535, $550,000.

Tacoma Pl., 2408, $328,000.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

King Arthur Ct., 7850, $415,000.

Tahoe Pl., 4017, $221,188.

St. Mary's County

CALIFORNIA AREA

Alder Lane, 23121, $385,000.

Bayside Way, 22714, $170,000.

Kingston Creek Rd., 23387, $300,000.

Mountain Laurel Lane, 23114, $277,000.

Rolling Oak Lane, 44624, $410,000.

Swift Fox Dr., 43925, $429,900.

CLEMENTS AREA

Grampton Rd., 23175, $390,000.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Caravel Ct., 22060, $223,000.

Greens Rest Dr. N., 45990, $443,000.

Trim Way, 22578, $272,000.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Half Pone Point Rd., 24290, $740,000.

Jones Wharf Rd., 26358, $248,500.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Ben Morgan Rd., 40026, $490,000.

Bull Rd., 22595, $289,900.

Clarks Rest Rd., 23232, $420,000.

Deer Wood Park Dr., 20780, $490,000.

Gum Spring Dr., 43104, $463,000.

Jenifer Ct., 23290, $419,500.

Osborne Lane, 41447, $440,000.

Poplar Hill Creek Lane, 19990, $749,900.

Whimsical Ct., 41418, $490,000.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Alydar Dr., 22364, $360,000.

Defender St., 21615, $253,000.

Harbor Lane, 45934, $425,000.

Kessler Way, 48740, $405,000.

Olde Hewitt Rd., 22456, $349,900.

Schwartzkopf Dr., 47209, $310,000.

Sylvan Ct., 46221, $280,000.

Yorktown Rd., 46620, $125,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Hill St., 28690, $274,990.

Lindsey Way, 39544, $275,000.

Overlook Ct., 29742, $239,900.

Scenic View St., 25622, $515,000.

PINEY POINT AREA

Piney Point Rd., 17191, $620,000.

RIDGE AREA

Wynne Rd., 48740, $265,000.

VALLEY LEE AREA

Shetland Acres Dr., 45201, $560,000.