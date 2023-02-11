Marylanders can sign up for health insurance on tax returns

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland officials and advocates are highlighting a state program that enables residents to begin signing up for health insurance by checking a box on their state tax return. Maryland became the first state in the nation to establish a tax-based easy enrollment program in 2019. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight On state income tax forms, filers are asked if they have health insurance. If not, they can agree to have the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange inform them about their likely eligibility for low-cost or free health insurance.

The exchange, which is the state agency that administers the state’s online health insurance marketplace Maryland Health Connection, then follows up with information about how to enroll.

Nine other states have started similar programs after Maryland’s.

In Maryland, more than 100,000 state residents have checked the box on their tax returns to learn more, and more than 10,000 have signed up for health insurance.

Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen is introducing legislation to allow for health insurance enrollment when people file federal tax returns.

GiftOutline Gift Article