The two counties delayed implementing parts of Maryland’s stage one reopening plan because of the number of cases in the jurisdictions. Maryland has had a total of 53,327 confirmed cases statewide.
Montgomery eased restrictions on car washes and outdoor youth activities. It also allowed outdoor dining and curbside pickup for retail. Prince George’s also began allowing pickup for retail and outdoor dining and carry-out. Personal services also began in Prince George’s by appointment only.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and be life-threatening.
