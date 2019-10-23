Jared Kushner, a senior adviser to Trump, stepped down as CEO of the family business before joining the White House. But he still has an ownership stake in the subsidiary.

Last month, the president of the Kushner Cos., said the company rejected a settlement offer from Frosh’s office. Laurent Morali said at the time that Frosh “clearly cares more about scoring political points” than fighting crime.

