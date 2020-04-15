O’Shea did not respond to questions about how many residents have been hospitalized, or whether there have been any deaths from covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The nursing home opened in 2005 and is one of 15 facilities run by FutureCare in Maryland, most of which are in Baltimore. It is in the 21215 Zip code, which leads the state in cases, reporting 223 as of Wednesday.

O’Shea said the facility decided to implement widespread testing, including of asymptomatic residents and staff, because of its location and how many elderly people with underlying conditions it cares for. She said FutureCare is the first company to implement such widespread testing before an outbreak was known.

A state “strike team” arrived at the facility Wednesday morning to assist staff members, said Mike Ricci, spokesman for Gov. Larry Hogan (R). The team includes members of the Maryland National Guard, staff from local and state health departments and doctors and nurses from area hospitals.

Hogan issued an emergency order last week requiring nursing home staff to wear protective gear and segregate infected patients to halt the spread of the disease. He also said nursing homes should send tests to the state lab.

But Joseph DeMattos, president of Health Facilities Association of Maryland, which represents health-care providers at assisted-living facilities and nursing homes, said he has heard from providers across the state that there remains a shortage of tests available for nursing home residents and staff. He said that in the absence of more tests, nursing homes that are able to do so should pay for private testing.

Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young said Wednesday that the city health department is working closing with staff at the facility, as well as the state health department and the facility’s partners at LifeBridge Health and Johns Hopkins Health. He said the Baltimore City Health Department distributed personal protective equipment (PPE) from the Strategic National Stockpile and the Maryland Health Department’s PPE cache to the facility.

There have been positive cases reported in at least 125 of the nursing homes and assisted-living facilities in Maryland. The state’s biggest outbreak before FutureCare’s announcement was at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mount Airy, where 24 residents have died and 120 residents and staff tested positive.

