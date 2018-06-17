ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The capital city of Maryland has named its first poet laureate.

Annapolis has announced that Naval Academy English professor Temple Cone will serve a two-year term as its poet laureate.

The Capital Gazette quotes Mayor Gavin Buckley as saying Cone’s ideas for “building common ground and fostering creative expression in our community through poetry are inspiring.”

The newspaper says Cone plans to start poetry contests, organize talks about writing, and hold workshops for military personnel.

His official duties will begin July 1.

Cone is the author of four poetry books. His webpage says he earned an M.F.A. in Creative Writing from the University of Virginia, among other academic degrees.

