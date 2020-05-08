But the cash tolls will not reopen on the bay crossing.
State transportation officials are urging travelers to get a toll transponder. E-ZPass Maryland holders often pay a discounted toll. The E-ZPass rate at the Bay Bridge for a two-axle vehicle is $2.50. The video toll rate is $6.
The bay bridge connects the Washington region and Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Eliminating toll booths on the span is another step toward the state’s vision to go completely electronic throughout its toll system.
