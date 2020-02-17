The naming of the inspector general, who is appointed to a five-year term by the governor, attorney general and state treasurer, affirms the state’s commitment to accountability for parents, teachers and taxpayers and to better education results, according to Hogan.
Henry, a Johns Hopkins University graduate, served in the Marshal’s Service for more than 25 years until 2018 in several roles, including chief inspector for the Information Technology Division and as a senior financial fraud and asset forfeiture inspector.
Henry “has the experience and the passion to serve as a tough but fair watchdog in this new role,” Hogan said.
