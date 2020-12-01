“States are already fighting an uphill battle to rebuild our economies and maintain essential services in education, health care, emergency operations and public safety,” the Republican wrote.
Hogan also tweeted that “Congress has failed to deliver a new stimulus package, American families have suffered and small businesses have permanently closed their doors. As lawmakers return to Washington, this critical relief must be their most urgent priority—no more excuses.”
Frosh, the state’s Democratic AG, joined a coalition of attorneys general who are asking Congress to extend CARES Act funding through the end of next year. The CARES Act has provided more than $2 trillion in economic relief to state and local governments.
“The pandemic is not going to end Dec. 30,” Frosh said.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Frederick (Md.) News-Post.