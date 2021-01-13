In early 2018, Hogan was treated for basal-cell and squamous-cell skin cancer. He said Wednesday he has “kind of another pop up of that stuff,” but the governor says it’s nothing serious.
In June 2015, Hogan was diagnosed with B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma, five months into his first term. Later that year, he announced he was in complete remission after months of chemotherapy.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.