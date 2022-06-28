Maryland's highest court reinstates murder conviction

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland’s highest court has reinstated the murder conviction of a man who helped kill two Montgomery County high school students.
In June 2017, on the night before their graduation from Northwest High School, Shadi Ali Najjar, 17, and Artem Ziberov, 18, were shot multiple times while they sat in a parked car in Montgomery Village.
Four men, including Galicia, were convicted of the murders in three separate trials. The Court of Special Appeals reversed Galicia’s conviction in January 2021, on the basis of two evidentiary issues that arose during his trial, but the Court of Appeals has reached a different conclusion on both of those issues.