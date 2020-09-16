“They have met, evaluated the data and even incorporated the guidance released late last week from the state,” Young said at a news conference. “Today, we are now confident to permit and provide youth sports leagues this fall.”
Some parents had expressed frustration with the city for their suspension decision earlier in the summer, saying their children needed an outlet and pointing out that adult leagues could still get permits.
Youth programs for tackle football, rugby and wrestling still won’t be allowed. Otherwise, all participants will have to wear face masks and only two spectators will be allowed per child to attend competitions. Leagues also must provide written safety plans.
