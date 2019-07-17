The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC) plans to change its name to “WSSC Water” and its logo from a water drop to the “W” symbol above. (Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission)

Maryland’s largest water utility will spend $850,000 to “rebrand” itself from WSSC — the common name for the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission — to WSSC Water, utility officials said Wednesday.

The new name will better promote its mission of providing safe water, they said.

WSSC spent $360,000 on consultants who led focus groups with employees and the public to develop the utility’s “brand story,” which also includes a new logo and motto, General Manager Carla A. Reid said at a meeting of the WSSC board of commissioners.

On Wednesday, the commissioners, who are appointed by leaders in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, unanimously approved another $491,400 to replace the name, logo and motto on vehicles, buildings, signs, hard hats, safety vests, business cards and employee IDs. The money will be spent over three years.

Of that, $190,000 will be used to replace the large white water drop with the new logo — a blue and green “W” — atop the utility’s 12-story headquarters along Interstate 95 in Laurel.

The utility also will change its motto from “Where water matters” to “Delivering the essential.”



The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC) will spend $191,000 to change the white water drop logo atop its headquarters in Laurel to its new logo of a green and blue “W.” The change will be part of the utility’s rebranding efforts. (Katherine Shaver/TWP)

WSSC provides water and sewer services to nearly 2 million people in Montgomery and Prince George’s.

Reid said the changes will improve the utility’s “visual identity” as it continues to modernize, including implementing a new billing system. Adding “water” to the name will make WSSC’s mission more apparent to its customers, she said, though it will continue to operate officially as the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission.

“We work 24-7, 365 to produce safe, reliable water,” Reid told the board. “Just imagine the Maryland Transit Administration not having ‘transit’ in its name.”

The spending has caught the attention of some employees, who question its necessity at a time when WSSC has repeatedly raised customers’ rates to repair and replace aging pipes, pumps and other decaying infrastructure. Rates have increased by 3.5 percent to 5 percent in each of the past three fiscal years.

“Everyone is asking why?” said one employee, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak freely about the change. “They keep asking for rate hikes but have money to spend on this?”

WSSC spokesman Chuck Brown said changing the name, logo and motto “will not deter our efforts to replace and repair our aging infrastructure.”

The rebranding, he said, will receive $141,000 of the utility’s overall $1.5 billion budget for the fiscal year that started July 1.

Four of the six commissioners present didn’t express any reservations about the cost. Instead, several praised WSSC leaders for saving money by designing the new logo in-house and gradually replacing uniforms as needed, rather than buying new ones upfront.

The D.C. Water and Sewer Authority changed its name from D.C. WASA to D.C. Water in 2010 amid a congressional inquiry and national attention into unsafe lead levels found in the tap water of many city homes in the early 2000s. The agency had been widely criticized for being slow to inform the public. Changing the name and logo on D.C. Water vehicles, signs and uniforms was estimated to cost $160,000, according to media coverage at the time.

WSSC customers will see the changes this fall, Brown said. Reid called it “the perfect time for a modern refresh” because they will coincide with WSSC’s 100th anniversary and the new billing system.

