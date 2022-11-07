Maryland's longest-serving woman in state legislature dies

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Sheila Hixson, who served more than four decades in the Maryland General Assembly, has died. She was 89.
The lawmakers, who represent Montgomery County as Hixson did, described her as a “beloved friend and mentor.” They noted that Hixson “got involved locally and led the way for a generation of women running in Maryland elections at every level, always working pragmatically for progressive change.”
Hixson, a Democrat, was the first woman to chair the Maryland House Ways and Means Committee.
Hixson served in the House of Delegates from 1976 until 2019.