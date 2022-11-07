Maryland's longest-serving woman in state legislature dies

U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, along with state Sen. Will Smith and Dels. Lorig Charkoudian, David Moon and Jheanelle Wilkins said in a joint statement on Monday that Hixson was “a trailblazer in Maryland politics and government” and the longest-serving woman in the legislature.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Sheila Hixson, who served more than four decades in the Maryland General Assembly, has died. She was 89.

The lawmakers, who represent Montgomery County as Hixson did, described her as a “beloved friend and mentor.” They noted that Hixson “got involved locally and led the way for a generation of women running in Maryland elections at every level, always working pragmatically for progressive change.”